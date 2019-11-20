Macy's: Earnings Guidance Could Drive The Narrative

Source: Barron's

Macy's (M) reports quarterly earnings November 21st. Analysts expect revenue of $5.32 billion and eps of $0. The revenue estimate implies a 5% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Stagnant Revenue Growth

Last quarter Macy's reported net sales of $5.5 billion and credit card revenue of $176 million. Net sales were flat, while credit card revenue fell 1% Y/Y. Credit card penetration increased 10 basis points to 46.7%, aided by Star Rewards loyalty. However, fraud and bad debt increased slightly. Backstage, the company's on-mall, off-price business helped grow comparable sales for the retail sector. Backstage has over 200 locations within Macy's stores across the country. The ability to offer quality merchandise at reduced prices could benefit the company if the economy remains stagnant.

Total transactions grew 5.3%, partially offset by a 1.8% decline in average users per transaction. Mobile remains the company's fastest growing segment. It delivered more than $1 billion in sales last quarter. Macy's employed barcode pick ups for online orders and made its loyalty program easier to access. The ability to pick up online orders from physical locations is a must in the current retail environment. Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), Urban Outfitters (URBN), et. al, allow this. It also lets Macy's use physical locations as fulfillment centers, leveraging its massive real estate holdings.

If total sales fall this quarter then it could be due to a pull back in sales from physical locations. Macy's and J.C. Penney (JCP) have to prove their business models are still relevant in a digital world. A fall in total revenue could call into question whether Macy's bricks and mortar business model still works.

Falling Margins

To grow earnings amid stagnant revenue growth, management must improve margins. Last quarter gross margin was 38.8%, down 160 basis points versus the prior year period. Rising delivery costs and markdowns weighed. Increasing costs to support online revenue growth was expected. Additional markdowns were another necessity to clear excess spring inventory. Taking the inventory hit last quarter could lead to solid margins going forward. Inventory was $5.0 billion, up $70 million versus the prior year period. Reducing that inventory balance could free up capital that could be used for more efficient purposes.

SG&A expense was $2.2 billion, up 1% Y/Y. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 38.0%, up 40 basis points versus the year earlier period. EBITDA was $386 million, down over 20% Y/Y. EBITDA margin fell by over 200 basis points versus the year earlier period. Macy's is facing a stark reality in the retail business - you have to make money to spend money. Allowing customers to pick up online sales in-store could drive up operating expenses for its retail locations. Having to constantly upgrade its mobile infrastructure with an uncertain pay back could also drive costs higher. Shrinking margins could become a way of life for Macy's for the foreseeable future.

Solid Balance Sheet

Macy's has ample liquidity, which is a major selling point. The company has cash of $674 million and working capital of $2.1 billion. About $5.0 billion of short-term assets are tied up in inventory. If the company can sell down this asset then it could free up more cash. Free cash flow ("FCF") was -$104 million for the first six months of the year. This was an improvement over FCF of -$275 million through the first 13 weeks of the year. If FCF continues to improve then it could be a catalyst for the stock. I expect FCF to be a major discussion item on the earning conference call.

The company's $4.7 billion debt load was at 3.0x run-rate EBITDA (first half EBITDA annualized), which seemed manageable. Strong liquidity and improving cash flows should allow Macy's to continue to invest in its online platform without creating too much financial strain for its operations. I expect management to talk this up post-earnings.

Will Earnings Guidance Drive The Narrative?

Earnings season for retailers could hang on "narratives." J.C. Penney reported a sales decline, yet the stock bounced post-earnings. Investors were more enamored by its sizeable improvement in gross margin. If J.C. Penney continues to sell down stale inventory - even at a discount - its margins and cash flow could improve. Kohl's (KSS) fell by double digits post-earnings. Kohl's missed on comparable sales and gross margin, but management announced full-year eps guidance of $4.75 to $4.95 versus prior guidance of $5.15 to $5.45. Investor appear unforgiving about the lowered guidance. Macy's previously gave the following earnings guidance:

We now expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.85 to $3.05, including asset sale gains or $2.60 to $2.80 minus asset sale gains.

I expect the market to look hard at future earnings guidance. If Macy's lowers its guidance then the stock could fall post-earnings. Another metric will likely be FCF. If Macy's reports solid cash flow then management could prove the company could live to fight another day. Its hefty cash balance could buy Macy's enough time to improve margins, comparable store sales or grow future earnings. In my opinion, cash flow and earnings guidance will likely drive the narrative for Macy's post-earnings.

Conclusion

M is off over 45% Y/Y. FCF and earnings guidance could determine if or how far M falls post-earnings. M remains a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.