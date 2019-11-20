EOG Resources: This Low-Cost Shale Driller Keeps Getting Better

EOG Resources (EOG) can generate free cash flows even in a weak oil and gas price environment, as evident from its latest quarterly results. The company has been growing its production at a double-digit pace while reducing costs. EOG Resources has been generating profits as well as free cash flows; and with a vast inventory of low-cost drilling locations, the shale driller can continue going this way for the next several years.

Earnings Recap

EOG Resources reported an adjusted profit of $654 million, or $1.13 per share, down from a profit of $1.0 billion, or $1.75 per share, for the same prior-year period. The company’s crude oil production increased by 12% on a year-over-year basis to 464,100 bpd. The company’s total oil equivalent production climbed 11% to 834,200 boepd. Nearly all of that production came from the US. However, the company’s earnings were hurt by the decline in commodity prices. EOG Resources realized crude oil, NGL, and natural gas prices of $56.66 a barrel, $12.67 a barrel, and $2.13 per Mcf respectively in the third quarter. The oil, NGL, and gas prices were down 19%, 58%, and 22% respectively from Q3-2018. The weak prices offset the positive impact of production growth and the company ended the quarter with lower earnings.

Operationally, however, EOG Resources delivered a strong performance. The company’s oil production came in ahead of the top end of its guidance range of 453,500 to 463,900 bpd. Similarly, EOG Resources’ total oil equivalent production also exceeded the guidance range of 794,000 to 831,100 boepd. The company also did a commendable job of curtailing costs and ended the period with cash capital expenditure of $1.5 billion which was near the low-end of the forecast of $1.5 to $1.7 billion. On top of this, EOG Resources also generated robust levels of cash flows which were enough to fully fund its capital expenditures and dividends. As a result, the company ended the period with free cash flows (or discretionary cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends) of $337 million. For these reasons, I think EOG Resources delivered a solid performance in a weak oil price environment.

Looking Ahead

The oil prices have largely remained within $53 to $56 a barrel since the start of the fourth quarter, down from the April peak of more than $66 a barrel. The high levels of shale oil production from the US, growing stockpiles, the US-China trade war which has been going for the last 16 months and has raised concerns about global oil demand, the expected increase in oil supplies from some key market such as Brazil, Norway and Guyana, and indications that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, may not agree on deeper production cuts are the primary factors which could continue to weigh on oil prices in the near future. The commodity could continue hovering within the $55 to $60 a barrel window.

EOG Resources, however, is one of the few oil producers that can perform well in a weak oil price environment, as evident from its latest quarterly results. It has been growing its production at a strong double-digit pace and I expect the company to record mid-teens growth as oil stays within $55 to $60 a barrel. EOG Resources will likely maintain the current drilling pace in 2020. The company is currently working with an average of 36 rigs and expects to place around 740 wells to production in 2019. I think Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford will remain its most active areas in the future as well. But what’s great about EOG Resources is that it has also been getting more efficient at exploration and production work. The company has successfully reduced its time to drill a well in the Delaware Basin and the Eagle Ford by an average of around 20%. As a result, now it can deliver the same number of wells it previously predicted with 36 rigs, down from its February guidance of 40 rigs.

EOG Resources has also done a commendable job of cutting down costs. The above-mentioned efficiency improvements have enabled the company to reduce well costs by 5% on a year-to-date basis. Since this cost cut was driven by self-help measures, I think it will likely be sustainable. Furthermore, EOG Resources has also reduced its operating costs, particularly transportation costs, DD&A charges, and lease& well expenses on a per-unit basis from last year.

The growing production and declining costs have allowed EOG Resources to generate free cash flows, even in a weak oil price environment. In fact, the company can generate free cash flows even at $50 oil. So far this year, EOG Resources has generated $744 million of free cash flows and with oil trading about $55 a barrel, it will continue delivering excess cash in the future.

EOG Resources has a vast inventory of what it calls ‘premium wells’ which can generate at least 30% return at low commodity prices of $40 oil and $2.50 natural gas. But what’s great about EOG Resources is that it has been successful in finding ways to convert its ordinary acreage into premium locations. As a result, the size of its high-quality inventory continues to grow. In its third-quarter results, EOG Resources has announced an additional 1,700 premium locations, including two new plays in the Delaware Basin called Third Bone Spring and Wolfcamp Middle (or Wolfcamp M) which together hold 1.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves. Following the latest additions, EOG Resources now holds 10,500 premium drilling locations which are enough to power the company’s production for 14 years. The company can now keep churning profits and free cash flows for the next several years, even if oil prices fail to improve.

EOG Resources has been using free cash flows to reward investors with dividends. The shale driller has increased dividends by 31% this year and currently offers a yield of 1.60%. Its target, however, is to increase the dividend yield to around 2% so that it lines up with the S&P-500 average dividend yield. Therefore, I expect EOG Resources to grow dividends in the near future as the company reports free cash flows.

I believe the production growth, profits, free cash flows, and dividend hikes can push EOG Resources stock higher, particularly when the oil markets stabilize. The company’s shares have performed poorly in the last six months, falling by almost 24%, primarily due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of oil prices. The exploration and production industry’s benchmark fund, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), has also tumbled by 26% in this period. Following the drop, EOG Resources stock is now priced around 14x next year’s earnings estimates, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, which makes it cheaper than some of its peers like Continental Resources (CLR) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) who are priced almost 15x earnings. I think investors should consider buying EOG Resources stock on weakness.

