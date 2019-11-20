Infectiously Challenging - Spero's Exciting Progress

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) is a small antibiotic-focused company quietly making strides in the clinic since their IPO almost exactly 2 years ago. Since their IPO the company has made significant strides in strengthening their balance sheet, developing their pipeline and most importantly: rapidly progressing three compounds in the clinic. Although the company's shares have not yet reflected the significant progress the company has made - we are excited about the opportunity presented by a late clinical stage with impressive non-dilutive partnerships, a strong balance sheet and demonstrable progress. We believe that these catalysts will have an opportunity to provide returns over the next year as the company completes 3 clinical studies (including a pivotal) in the next 12 months.

Pipeline:

SPRO has a solid pipeline of 4 candidates, all of which are currently in the clinic. Three of these compounds are antibiotics while two of them are part of SPRO's potentiator platform - compounds that increase the effectiveness of other antibiotics. Before you read that again - yes, there are 3 antibiotics and 2 potentiator platform compounds out of the 4 products in their pipeline with SPR206 representing both a broad spectrum antibiotic and potentiator compound.

SPR994 Oral Gram-Negative Program is a first-in-class oral carbapenem that has demonstrated potent in vitro and in vivo activity against a wide variety of gram-negative bacterial infections, including those harboring drug-resistant extended-spectrum beta-lactamases (ESBLs).

SPR 720 Oral Antibiotic Program is the first oral antibiotic designed specifically to treat non-tuberculosis mycobacterial infections. A class of infections that affect over 130,000 people in the US/EU annually at a cost of >$17B.

SPR 206 IV Antibiotic and Potentiator platform is a compound designed to interact with the lipopolysaccharide layer of gram negative bacteria and disrupt them with the primary targets including the notoriously hard to treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Enterobactericiae.

SPR741 IV Potentiator Platform is a technology designed to treat serious and life-threatening multi-drug resistant gram-negative pathogens, such as Enterobacteriaceae, with combination therapies by expanding the effectiveness of other antibiotics and decreasing the dose required for efficacy.

Depiction of gram positive and negative bacteria.

Gram negative bacteria are notoriously difficult to treat. The original antibiotic, Penicillin, targets a specific protein (peptidoglycan) in the cell wall of gram positive bacteria. Gram negative bacteria possess a lipopolysaccharide layer outside of their peptidoglycan wall which precludes the transition of antibiotics into the cells and doesn't readily expose the targetable peptidoglycan cell wall. The primary class of drugs that are regularly used for treating gram negative UTIs (the first focus of SPRO) are the fluoroquinolones. These drugs act by inhibiting DNA replication via interaction with topoisomerase IV or DNA gyrase, which assist in unwinding DNA for replication, which is useful considering that bacteria divide very rapidly. Bacteria have been able to develop resistances to fluoroquinolones by mutating these two DNA interacting proteins to prevent their interaction with (and inhibition by) fluoroquinolones. Spero's lead candidate in this space is SPR994, a carbapenem (beta-lactam) which is a class that's often used for gram positive bacteria as it disrupts the ability to properly form a cell wall. In gram negative bacteria carbapenems are surprisingly effective, as they are able to be brought into the cell via porins, where they can then interfere with cell wall synthesis.

Gram positive Mycobacterium sp. includes the well known M. tuberculosis, but its prevalence in Mycobacterium infections has recently been called into question. Some studies suggest that non-tuberculous Mycobacterium (a.k.a. NTM) infections were responsible for as many as 59% of all mycobacterium infections, and currently have no approved treatment. SPRO's drug, SPR720, looks to provide the first oral antibiotic for NTM infections to respond to this increased prevalence of disease. The currently utilized therapy includes three separate antibiotics, including some which require injections for delivery and have a high potential toll on patients, and the therapy combination is not approved/designed to treat NTM infections.

Clinical Progress:

SPRO has been working rapidly in moving their products through the clinic in three well designed and informative trials. SPR994 is currently progressing through the Phase III ADAPT-PO trial with an initial readout of the pharmacokinetics in the first 33 patients showing a favorable result. This result was critical, as it was designed to demonstrate that SPR994, which is an oral antibiotic, compared to an IV delivery system which is the standard for all other carbapenem compounds. Given that the level of drug in a patient - especially within the target site - is a strong predictor of potential efficacy, this was a very positive early data point.

To build on the confidence on SPRO's leadership it is important to note that the effectiveness of the underlying compound SPR994 has been previously established. SPR994 is an improved (and oral) form of the IV antibiotic Orapenem which has been used effectively since 2009. The improvement builds on the effectiveness of the drug that has been demonstrated compared to other leading compounds (below) - and further highlights why a bioavailability study is such a bit data point. This is exciting and reinforces our positive opinion of SPRO's next 12 months moving SPR994 through its large Phase III.

Beyond SPR994 the potentiator compounds SPR741 and SPR206 are continuing to progress through their Phase I trial with safety data expected in the next month or so. Finally, SPR720 is also moving through Phase I and expects a data readout in the next month - providing a few small potential catalysts through year end. Although we don't expect any significant moves on the data release (aside from a few percentage points) we believe that they will continue to support a stable price range until the market starts taking into account the potential value of the pipeline. During that timeframe the SPR994 progress is expected to build at a steady rate and final readouts are expected in Q3 2020.

Valuation:

Estimation of the exact market for SPRO's drugs is complicated, as it is unclear as to what indications different compounds, such as the Potentiator platform, may be approved for. We provide a rough valuation of SPRO's pipeline in accordance with projections based on 'peers' which are already approved and estimates generated by the current market.

Pricing will heavily influence overall valuation, but current pricing and cost associated with normal antibiotics (~$20) vs. drug resistant antibiotics ($2,500-3,000) provides a wide range. We are looking at the average price point around that for potential competitors in Cubicin, Tygacil (both marketed by Pfizer (PFE) or Zovox which is marketed by Merck (MRK) - this would give us an estimated value of $750/dose.

The market for antibiotic resistant conditions focused on by SPRO for SPR994 for drug-resistant UTIs is sizable with over 10.5 million new cases annually, 2-3 million ER visits with a societal cost north of $3.5 billion (although just $550-600/patient for treatment, indirect costs are significant). With E. coli representing an estimated 75% of these cases and associated fluoroquinolone resistance seen as high as 35%, it is possible that around 2.8 million drug resistant UTIs occur annually. If SPR994 enters this market as a preferred response to drug resistant UTIs, at an average cost of $750/dose, it may be worth up to $315 million annually if it penetrates 15% of the market just for this indication.

In looking at other potential indications for SPR994, as commented on by SPRO, there is a significant potential market for the drug. Community acquired pneumonia averages up to 5 million cases annually, with 1 million requiring hospitalization. Up to 10% of these infections are due to gram-negative bacteria, suggesting that the market for SPR994 is 500,000 patients; with 20% penetration this indication may provide $75 million annually. The final proposed indication in diabetic foot infections, which affect up to 4% of patients suffering from diabetes annually. Given the trends in diabetes in the US (below), and the average of 23.35 million patients in the US, 4% is a significant number of potential patients: 934,000. If SPR994 was used in a 15% of these patients, the annual revenue would be $105.1 million. These indications combined would be worth $495.1 million annually.

Image generated by the CDC

Potentiator compounds are more complicated to price because of their position as a supporting role in treatment of drug resistant infections. Given the range of $18,500-29,000 to treat such infections, and the IV nature of the therapy, we would not expect a high price tag, but a price point of $2,000 is reasonable for IV-based antibiotic compounds with a diverse target set. Up to 2 million hospital related infections occur annually, and the prevalence of antibiotic resistance is increasing, but can be expected to be seen at a rate up to 10%. Estimating 25% market penetration (50,000 patients), the Potentiator compounds may be worth around $100 million annually.

SPR720 is focused on treating NTM infections, which occur at a rate of 86,000 patients annually in the US. The cost to treat these patients is staggering with a median cost estimate of $20,000 for medications. We expect that if SPR720 is capable of producing results without the significant concerns related to the multi-drug treatment, and associated and costly monitoring, the drug will experience significant uptake. We would expect pricing to be around the current median ($20,000) for treatment and market penetration of 25%. This would result in SPR720 drug producing $430 million of revenue annually.

Compound Name Value (Millions) Risk Value Reduction Royalty Adjusted Value PPS SPR994 495.1 25% 5% 346.6 $18.10 SPR741/SPR206 100 50% - 50 $2.61 SPR720 430 80% - 86 $4.49 Total $25.20

This is a significant increase from their current share price and we believe that this is warranted based on the likelihood that the company will be able to significantly de-risk their pipeline over the next 12 months (which would further improve the formula above). The most significant shift here has been in the solid progress in SPR994 with the release of their PK data associated with their early patients - a strong indicator of success in our opinion. We are excited for the potential that the company demonstrates with their pipeline indications and feel that they are well positioned moving forward. Our price per share estimate is based on the current 19.1 million shares outstanding and we believe that it is a simplified manner by which to estimate the value of the company moving forward based on their pipeline assets and potential market positions.

Financials:

SPRO recently announced their financial position and quarterly developments on November 4th. The company had a cash position of $93.9M, representing a quarterly cash burn of $10.5M. In reality the cash burn would have been closer to $15.5M if the BARDA grant revenue had not continued to come through ($4.6M). We view this grant favorably as it has consistently paid out each quarter in support of SPR994, and will continue to do so, until they have provided $46.7M in total support (less than 20M used thus far). With more than half of their grant remaining at this point and is expected that it will greatly enhance the company's ability to support their Phase III trial. With this trial expected to represent the bulk of SPROs cash burn over the next few quarters, the support from BARDA will keep the company's actual outlays in check and enhance their cash runway. It is also possible that the company will be able to secure additional support from groups such as Everest, the Gates foundation or Novo REPAIR and the DoD in support of their pipeline assets. It is a great position to be able to access these non-dilutive sources of financing and we anticipate that the company will be able to continue to draw interest from such groups moving forward. There are a total of 19.13M shares outstanding as of this writing, and we do not foresee the need for the company to obtain dilutive financing over the next year. There continues to be a strong institutional support for SPRO with 41.81% being owned by these well informed investors - a potential support or catalyst on good news moving forward.

Risks:

As with all clinical-stage biotech companies there are significant risks associated with investing in a company with no proven product. We believe that SPRO represents a strong potential investment based on their current share price vs. value in their pipeline assets, but this is dependent on multiple factors. First and foremost if SPR994 does not produce positive top-line results from their Phase III trial next year the company would find itself hard pressed to continue without additional funding as their Phase I assets have a longer runway. With regard to these other pipeline assets it is also possible that they will take longer to develop and work through the clinic than anticipated - requiring greater funding and potentially resulting in dilutive financing. Additionally, it is possible that even if SPR994 is successful in the clinic that it may have a difficult time penetrating the market or not command the price that we have modeled here. There are also other potential risks associated with the markets - such as the potential for a collapse in share price due to market forces (beyond SPRO developments) which may make the company a target for a 'cheap' buyout or complicate any future funding needs. Although these risks are all possible, we believe that the primary concern will be the timelines of their pipeline developments and effective marketing of SPR994.

Conclusions:

We believe that SPRO is severely underpriced based on their pipeline assets and believe that the company's value will be highlighted over the next year in their clinical developments. At that time the markets may begin to value SPRO based more closely on its pipeline assets - which as we have detailed, may represent a significant sum if progress continues. Although there is significant risks associated with investing in clinical stage biotech companies, we believe that SPRO represents a clearly skewed risk/reward proposal with a known compound in their lead SPR994 being administered in a new means (oral vs. IV). Furthermore one of the key details associated with this change in delivery (bioavailability) has been addressed as a small PK analysis of early Phase III enrollees. We believe that the de-risking of SPR994 with the return of PK data for their early Phase III patients was a significant positive that the market did not fully realize and expect that the company is well positioned moving forward. With strong partnerships, a rapidly developing and partially de-risked pipeline and a solid cash runway we believe that SPRO is a promising biotech for the coming year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.