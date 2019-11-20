LexinFintech: A Rare Quality

LexinFintech (LX) reported a solid set of Q3 results with loan origination growing 170% y/y that resulted in a beat on both revenue and EPS. More importantly, loan origination guidance was increased to RMB115-125b vs. the prior forecast of RMB115b.

The bottom line

China's online lending sector is in a bad shape due to the heavy-handed, and we would also argue necessary, regulation to clean up the scandal-riddled sector to prevent systemic risk and social unrest. However, that does not mean investors cannot find value or quality, and we believe that LX is one of few quality lenders listed that is well-positioned for the ongoing evolution of China's online lending sector given its superior asset quality, a large number of institutional partnership, strong risk management, and management with a proven track record.

To be clear, we are negative on Yiren Digital (YRD) as we are skeptical of its successful transition towards loan facilitation (see: Yiren Digital: Avoid At All Cost). We are also bearish on Qudian (QD) because we are concerned about its asset quality and the sustainability of its Open Platform (see: Qudian: Can't Touch This). Finally, FinVolution (PPDF) does not impress us either, given its P2P root, low asset quality, risky borrower base, and potential margin squeeze from shifting to loan facilitation.

We do not see any of those issues impacting LX, hence, we are more positive on LX than some of its peers. For investors that are looking for exposure to China's online consumer lending, LX is the better bet within the listed companies, and we expect gradual share appreciation as the industry scales down further with the bad actors exiting and as LX continues to obtain licenses or work closely with licensed financial institutions to drive its loan growth.

Solid asset quality

LX is an online consumer finance platform for the educated young adult segment in China. This segment includes mostly college-educated young adults that are looking to obtain their first credit line. On the funding side, LX uses a combination of ABS, institutional funding partners, and P2P, although P2P has scaled down considerably in recent years due to increased regulation.

LX's user demographic has higher consumption needs as well as higher income. More importantly, they have a high desire to build credit given banks do not typically offer them credit. The average credit limit is less than RMB10k with an average loan tenor to be 13 months. Given that LX serves higher-quality borrowers, the pricing is much lower at 25% vs. YRD, QD, and PPDF that charge in the upwards of 36% APR.

Additionally, LX's platform has high user stickiness. We note that 37% of the customers that were acquired more than four years ago are still active with rising outstanding loans per customer while maintaining a low delinquency rate.

Overall, asset quality remains stable at the end of Q3 with delinquency rate declining 9bps to 1.4% and the 6-month charge-off rate maintained at just above 2%.

LX's cohort is less likely to default as they value their credit history. This is very different from the credit users of QD or PPDF that are from lower-tier regions of China, have a little education background, understand little about credit and trust accumulation, and have high disregard to their credit history, which subject them to higher default. This largely explains the higher vintage curve for both YRD and PPDF relative to LX.

The 3Q18 vintage curve appears to show a higher loss rate, but we believe that it could be due to the relatively weak assets from the P2P bank runs in the summer of 2018. However, when we look at 4Q18 vintage line and beyond, it is clear that LX took proper measures to address this issue and the vintage line was subsequently lowered.

Strong support from institutional partners

LX has a very strong institutional partner base of over 100 funding partners which includes 10+ national banks. Having national banks such as ICBC and BOC are important because large banks are very selective when it comes to working with loan facilitators due to the high-risk management standard. These financial institutions want to drive loan growth, but at a more systematic fashion in which risks can be properly assessed and priced. Having LX as a partner underscores the banks' vote of confidence on LX's risk management practice and LX is one of few online lenders that can have a stable working relationship with the national banks.

Institutional funding has reached 75% of the total loan balance. In terms of origination, institutional accounts for 94% of the total loans originated, meaning that LX's own P2P platform Juzi Licai is becoming less relevant going forward.

Proven risk management

LX's Hawkeye risk management engine was awarded "The Best Lending Technology" by Asian Bankers in 2019 and is considered one of the best risk management engine in the industry. The model utilized over 2,000 decision rules and 8,000 potential data variables, such as bank account info, email, phones, traditional credit history, social media info provided by Tencent, GPS data, and device data that can give an optimal assessment of 98% within seconds.

For example, LX utilizes GPS data as one variable. If the user lives in a high fraud neighborhood, then it is likely that person will be turned down for a loan. We have witnessed this technology first-hand at an LX event in Shenzhen and we were truly impressed.

In conclusion, quality is hard to come by when it comes to online lending in China, but we believe LexinFintech is one of the few quality lenders. Current valuation of 5x 2020E P/E might be expensive relative to the lower quality peers, but we believe this is a reversion to the mean story. We would be buyers at this level as the industry consolidates and LX taking more shares from the rivals.

