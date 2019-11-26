Facebook Is Firing On All Cylinders And Is A Conviction Buy

(Update, November 26, 2019, 11:50 a.m.: Net income calculations have been corrected from the previously published version.")

When I think about potential refutations to the efficient market hypothesis, which implies that it is impossible to beat the market consistently, I quickly think of the peculiar situation in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). This is a company that was a market darling until data privacy scandals and the ensuing political aftermath led shares to selloff in 2018. While shares have since recovered materially from the lows, FB still trades at a deeply discounted valuation, which makes no sense on account of the strong secular growth that is still propelling their top and bottom lines. FB has traded at a depressed valuation for a considerable amount of time, which has allowed patient investors a prolonged opportunity to accumulate shares in this best of breed name. This prolonged opportunity may not last forever. I rate shares a high conviction buy.

Firing On All Cylinders

FB is a must-own free cash flow compounding machine. In the past quarter, FB saw daily active users ('DAUs') grow an astounding 9% YOY:

This is a very impressive accomplishment, given the large user base across their platforms. Revenues grew 29% YOY, with EPS growing 20%. EPS grew slower than revenue because 2019 is a "rebuild" year as FB increases operating expenses to improve their data security. As a result, 20% EPS growth should be viewed very positively as operating leverage should improve in 2020. Operating margins have been resilient in spite of management's long-term guidance for deterioration to mid-30s margins, with operating margins in the past quarter declining only 100 basis points YOY:

In addition to growing their user base, FB has also been driving strong revenue growth by increasing average revenue per user ('ARPU'):

As we can see above, ARPU for countries outside of US and Canada remains very low and suggests a long growth runway for further expansion in ARPU. I have in the past called FB a dark horse play on emerging markets as a result of this observation.

If there was one thing to pick on in the quarter, it would be the dramatic slowdown in share repurchases. Whereas FB repurchased $4.3 billion in stock in the third quarter last year, it only repurchased $1.1 billion of stock this past quarter in spite of materially higher free cash flows. FB also cut back on share repurchases last quarter. Back then, I had guessed the reason for their slowdown in repurchase activity to be due to waiting on the results of their FTC settlement, but with that behind them, it is unclear why the third quarter saw a continued slowdown. Furthermore, their cash on the balance sheet could have been used as well. I intend to continue monitoring to see if FB will resume directing free cash flow to share repurchases or if they intend to return to their cash hoarding ways. While this would not necessarily impair the bull thesis, in my opinion, it, however, would prevent FB from regaining a 30+ earnings multiple. FB was on the right track in 2018 when nearly 100% of free cash flow went towards share repurchases - I am hoping that the recent capital allocation policies aren't indicative of steps in the wrong direction.

Balance Sheet Provides Margin Of Safety

FB ended the quarter with $52 billion in cash and marketable securities. It is important to note that FB still has accrued liabilities of around $10 billion from their legal settlements, including their $5 billion FTC settlement from earlier this year. This balance sheet is a source of strength, which, in my opinion, is highly underrated by the market. Not only does this approximately $42 billion in net cash represent cash available for accelerated share repurchases, but FB's high quality business model suggests that FB should be able to take on net leverage in the future - I am targeting a 1-2 times net debt to EBITDA multiple. That would represent an additional $45 billion at the midpoint, for a total of around $87 billion that could be put towards share repurchases. The balance sheet helps to reduce FB's risk in a volatile economic environment while also providing a significant margin of safety in the stock price.

Valuation And Price Target

Assuming 20% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, FB would pull in $69.9 billion in revenues for the full year. Assuming 20% revenue growth in 2020 and a very conservative 35% operating margin run rate leads to operating income of $29.4 billion, or net income of $24.4 billion assuming a 17% tax rate for EPS of $8.48 (before share repurchases). Both the assumed revenue growth and earnings growth are arguably too conservative - yet FB trades at a mere 23 times this earnings estimate. Using a more realistic 40% operating margin, we arrive at forward EPS of $9.69. Accounting for $42 billion in net cash, FB trades for 19 times forward earnings. My 12-month price target for FB is $259, or 27 times my forward earnings estimate (and that's before accounting for net cash). This represents upside of 31%, and I reiterate the use of conservative estimates and the fact that I have not included net cash in the upside valuation.

Risks

FB continues to face political and regulatory risk. Many presidential candidates have expressed the desire to break up FB, potentially even splitting up Instagram and Facebook. This may reduce FB's pricing power and ability to drive higher ARPU as they may need to start competing with itself. It is unclear whether such a breakup is likely to occur or whether it would even be negative for shareholders.

FB relies extensively on Facebook and Instagram and can be considered a one-trick pony. If consumers change their social media habits or if advertising competitors with higher ROI emerge, then FB may see a significant slowdown in the growth of their business. At the moment, this does not appear likely due to the best of breed employee base and FB's successful track record of dealing with competition.

Management might not use their cash position promptly or in a shareholder-friendly manner. For one, the fact that cash has been allowed to pile up to such a large amount is already indicative of the fact that the management team may not be 100% focused on shareholder returns. Sure, FB is not the worst of the bunch when compared to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), but it is of little significance to compare FB to other hoarders of cash. Every year that cash sits on their balance sheet instead of being used for share repurchases is another wasted year of potential returns - for example, assuming a 20% forward annual rate of return for FB stock, the hurdle rate required to justify the cash investment is 73%, 148%, and 519% in 3, 5, and 10 year time periods, respectively. While the cash position gives FB flexibility, this is coming at a very high opportunity cost. If anything, it would make sense for FB to move towards a leverage neutral position by issuing debt to buy back stock until the amount of debt matches the amount of cash on the balance sheet, which AAPL is doing. This would allow FB to put the cash to work while, at the same time, giving them all the flexibility from holding cash without adding material risk. I have typically turned a blind eye to the fact that the cash hoard remains stagnant quarter to quarter, but investors' patience will not last forever.

Discussion On Libra

I saved my discussion of FB's cryptocurrency ambitions in Libra for the end because, in my view, it is not crucial to the bull case. Libra has suffered major blows this past quarter as companies like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), MasterCard (NYSE:MA), and Visa (NYSE:V) have pulled out. FB is also still receiving little if any political support for the venture. While Libra may bring strong growth as well as diversification to their revenue streams if it becomes a reality, this remains a big if and, in my opinion, immaterial to the central bull thesis. If Libra is completely disbanded, then that would not negatively change my view on their outlook - on the other hand, if Libra takes off, then that's just icing on the cake. I wouldn't buy nor avoid FB due to Libra.

Conclusion

FB is an oddity in this market. In a world where many stocks with low single-digit bottom-line growth trade at earnings multiples well north of 25, FB, on the other hand, trades at a comparable earnings multiple while seeing top-line growth north of 20%. I see a 31% upside in the next 12 months, driven by earnings growth and multiple expansion, even using conservative estimates. I rate FB a conviction buy.

