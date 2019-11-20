High-Risk, High-Reward Investors Should Love Milestone Scientific

Management is concentrating on the CompuFlo Epidural, and the device looks on the edge of a commercial breakthrough.

One is already commercialized for dental practices and produces cash flow for developing and commercializing other applications.

Last month we introduced the reader to Milestone Scientific (MLSS), a company which is using its profitable business for dental practices as a cash cow to develop its medical business.

We argued that it could be on the cusp of a breakout as its CompuFlo Epidural (and the CompuFlo Epidural Trainer) looks like being at a point at which serious commercialization is imminent.

While in essence, the technology behind the CompuFlo is a technology platform, a drug delivery system that has multiple uses (including in the dentistry market where the company gets almost all of its revenue).

Use cases are multiple:

CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications.

CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments.

CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines.

Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices.

However, the company is concentrating efforts to develop the CompuFlo for Epidural injections, the kind of injections in the spinal cord to block the pain when giving birth. These injections are complex and risky, requiring a great deal of training, up to 40-60 attempts.

The CompuFlo is FDA approved and has a host of clinical studies testifying to its benefits. The traditional method, relying on manual feedback to locate the Epidural space requires a lot of experience and is complicated by the increase in obesity and multiple births.

The CompuFlo's real-time dynamic pressure sensing eliminates false positives and allows even inexperienced anesthetists to place the needle in the right location, avoiding complications and speeding up procedures.

There was yet another international multi-center clinical study completed last month which showed that (Q3CC):

none of the 812 patients who received epidural anesthesia with CompuFlo at an accidental dural puncture. This compares to 5% of patients that experienced accidental dural puncture using the loss of resistance technique, in the earlier non-inferiority trial the results -- in the earlier non-inferior trial. Keep in mind that, the technique that is our primary competitor in the market uses technology born in the 1860s. The results of this study are significant. Epidurals create one of the highest levels of morbidity of any drug delivery, and we achieved a 100% success in this study.

Dural puncture can have serious consequences (Q3CC):

Dural puncture is a known risk of epidural anesthesia and occurs when the needle accidentally punctures the dural, resulting in the leakage of cerebral spinal fluid. This can lead to severe headaches, pain, additional procedures, transient paralysis and even permanent paralysis.

That 5% might not seem a large problem but given the large amounts of people involved (giving birth with an Epidural injection) this really adds up to a large cost saving for hospitals and insurance companies, not to mention better health outcome for patients. Here are the main cost components:

Patient safety

Reducing liability for physicians and hospitals

Malpractice coverage for insurance companies

The cost of a second epidural procedure

The cost of extended hospital stay of patient and baby

On the cost of a second procedure (Q3CC):

requiring a new physician or a new nurse to do another epidural, draw blood and attempt to close the hole created by an inadvertent puncture of the dural. This is quite costly, and the patients, even with the successful closure of the puncture will suffer morbidity. This is also an extraordinary waste of time for the facility when the OB/GYN and the patients are in a rush to deliver the baby.

In short, the economics are really quite compelling and by now so well established that the company isn't engaging in additional tests anymore (although others are), but it's taking the case to hospitals and insurance companies.

And it's here where the excitement that has taken hold of the stock price recently is concentrated:

The company has already one hospital win behind its belt (early in the year in Italy), as well as numerous US distribution deals, but management argues that bigger parties are starting to wake up to the compelling economics of the CompuFlo Epidural.

In fact, management argued on the Q3CC that one US hospital is imminent and bigger fish could very well follow (Q3CC, our emphasis):

we are very close to closing our first hospitals in the United States, by very close, so it's in other people's hands, not ours. We're not speaking of months, we're speaking of weeks. More importantly than that is, we have become aware as have at least one major TPL, one major company that owns a significant amount in the thousands of hospitals in the United States, the cost associated with the morbidity associated with drug delivery to the epidural, the number is shockingly high to them.

The company is also in talks with insurance companies (which, after all, bear the brunt of the cost of that 5% of Epidurals going wrong) and in the process of getting its own code for reimbursement of the procedure.

This will take about a year but isn't holding things up as in the meantime, the existing code for Epidurals can be used.

The economics

While it's obvious the market for the CompuFlo Epidural is very large (and worldwide), there is little we know about the economics. However, the company is selling a similar device to dental practices delivering anesthetics to dental patients.

This is the CompuDent System (the Wand) which is used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures.

This is probably a much smaller market and the case for the CompuDent is also likely to be much less compelling, given that anesthetic injections by hand are much less risky here.

To get an idea of the economics, from the 10-Q:

Basically all the $1.9M in sales in Q3 are for The Wand, which generates a considerable gross margin of 72% but these figures are inflated (Q3CC):

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2018 included an allowance for handpieces and devices sold to Milestone China of approximately $790,000 and an inventory reserve of $273,000 for certain dental handpieces. We recorded a credit to cost of goods sold of $150,000 in the third quarter of 2019 towards a claim for dental handpieces.

But we can get an idea of gross margins here which shows that these are not out of the ordinary (the dip in 2018 is likely to be some GAAP accounting adjustment like a change in fair value of a derivative liability and isn't representative):

Data by YCharts

We think it's reasonable to assume the CompuFlo Epidural can achieve similar gross margins around 70%. There is less insight to be had from the operational cost as these are incurred for both devices.

We assume that things like S&M will probably have to be scaled up considerably to get sales going but given the large amount of distributors the company already uses we could be pleasantly surprised here.

We do know that The Wand is generating cash on a stand-alone basis, as it has helped in part to finance the development of the CompuFlo. Share issuing has also been significant for this (and there are another 2.3M coming from incentive pay and 3.3M from warrants):

Data by YCharts

What is also important to realize is that the sale of The Wand generates a flow of recurring orders for supplies like handpieces and other devices and we assume the same holds for the CompuFlo Epidural (a new handpiece for every procedure), which significantly improves the business model. To get an idea (10-Q):

For The Wand, sales of handpieces tend to significantly exceed the revenues from device sales and it's reasonable to assume this is fairly similar for the CompuFlo.

Risk

While the case for the CompuFlo Epidural seems quite compelling, investors should not lose sight of the fact that we rely on management for the optimism about imminent sales wins, nor of the low cash that seems like in need of replenishment.

The company had just $1.7M in cash at the end of Q3 and while it is not burning great quantities (the operational cash burn in the first nine months of the year was just $1.27M), we assume this is going to rise with any ramp up of sales activities.

Conclusion

The company seems tantalizingly close to a major break-through in the commercialization of its CompuFlo Epidural device. There can be little doubt that the potential is very large, but sales cycles are notoriously long for new devices, especially in US healthcare.

We also have to stress that while the studies buttressing the results of the CompuFlo are public, we rely entirely on management for the optimism about imminent sales.

Risk tolerant investors can already take a position (and indeed, given the rise in the share price the last four months or so, that's exactly what has been happening).

More risk averse investors can simply wait for orders to come in. While they will give up some of the upside, we think when that happens there will be plenty of upside left.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MLSS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.