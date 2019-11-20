Fluor Industries: A Great Company For A Bargain Price

A cash flow and sum of the parts valuation show that Fluor has at least 150% upside over the next two to three years.

Management has been replaced last May and the old CEO and CFO have returned to help Fluor implement better risk management and turnaround the company.

Fluor (FLR) is one of the world's largest publicly-traded engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance companies. Fluor works with Clients in diverse industries around the world to design, construct and maintain their capital projects (company website). The company started in 1912 and has grown dramatically since then. As an EPC company it is involved in a wide array of building projects. From building bridges, highways and rails to pipelines and refineries Fluor does it all. While during most of its operating history Fluor has been very successful, it has recently stumbled.

In this article I will argue that this fall was justified initially. However, recent developments have been very positive and will likely put Fluor on the right path again. The current price ensures investors have a solid margin of safety and a lot of upside potential.

The big stumble

From the great recession till the end of 2018 Fluor's stock price saw little upside movement with the stock selling on average for around $50-60 dollars. During this period, it seemed like business as usual. The company was steadily executing big projects that generated substantial free cash flow. With that money the company paid a modest dividend and bought back substantial amounts of shares. Everything looked okay until in 2018 more and more problems started to surface, all seemingly caused by one overarching problem:

Excessive risk taking

One of the most important things for a company like Fluor is its risk assessment when taking on a project. With projects sometimes worth many billions of dollars and Fluor being responsible for most, if not all, of the design and construction, bad risk management can result in big losses for the company. It seems that at least the last couple of years Fluor's risk management under its former CEO David Seaton has declined. The third and fourth quarter of 2018 started to include non-recurrent charges for some projects. Around 80 million in Q3 of 2018 and 70 million in Q4 of 2018. This was not yet dramatic, but the hammer dropped in Q1 of 2019.

In that quarter the company posted an unexpected loss again made worse by charges for certain projects. CEO David Seaton stepped down and guidance was cut from $2.50-3.00 a share given at the end of fiscal 2018 to 1.50-2.00 a share during the Q1 earnings release. Everything in the Q1 2019 earnings release pointed towards Fluor having some big problems. They appointed former CEO Alan Boeckmann, who led Fluor from 2002 till 2011, as the new chairman and they appointed Carlos Hernandez, hired under Boeckmann in 2007, as the new CEO. This move was the first major indication the problems for Fluor were big enough that they needed old insiders to restructure and stabilize the company.

After this Q1 earnings report Fluor's stock dropped to around $30 a share. Subsequently to this report FLR also brought back its old CFO, Mike Steuert, in the same role. These old insiders had the tough task of quickly looking into Fluor's problems and how to fix them. After assessing the damage of former management Fluor posted a loss of almost $4 a share in Q2. The company took restructuring charges of more than $700 million and it withdrew guidance altogether. Fluor's stock dropped to below $20 and has stayed there for now.

I belief this was a not an overreaction from investors since this was the first indication of how bad the former management had messed up. Something Boeckmann and Hernandez acknowledged in the earnings call. They were both upfront and honest about Fluor's problems, flagging failed risk management in the past as Fluor's major issue.

(Chairman Boeckmann during the Q2 earnings call)

(CEO Hernandez during the Q2 earnings call)

While investors mainly focused on the big loss in Q2 the earnings call was a very positive development for Fluor. The fact that the new management recognized excessive risk taking in the past as Fluor's main problem and addressed it right away is a big long-term catalyst for the company.

As soon as the company has identified all of its problematic projects and completes them as diligently as possible while taking less risk with new projects the company can turnaround quite quickly. Especially, and this is important, because Fluor's operational quality as an EPC company is still very high. The company has the experience, capabilities and people to compete for the biggest and most difficult projects. Look for example at the recently awarded contract by Exxon Mobil to a consortium including Fluor

And a $1 billion contract by the US government for nuclear propulsion for the U.S. Navy. Both these projects are of great difficulty and awarded by highly respectable counterparties showing that Fluor is not facing major operational problems, but really just bad risk management. This was underscored by the Mr. Boeckmann during his remarks in the strategic review webcast the 24th of September:

(Chairman Boeckmann during the strategic review call the 24th of September)

The way forward

After the initial Q2 shock that Fluor was doing worse than investors expected, the new management followed up on its honest and eye-opening earnings call with a few more shocks. All of them steps in the right direction I belief. Let us assess them one for one.

The company cut its dividend from $0.84 to $0.40 a share. The company held a strategic review. Continued rightsizing of the company's risk management.

The company had already hinted at a possible dividend cut in the Q2 earnings call, and it indeed announced a 52% cut from a quarterly dividend of $0.21 to $0.10 a share. Was it an absolute necessity to cut the dividend? I would answer no. With a 140 million shares outstanding the dividend of $0.84 a share annually costed Fluor around $ 118 million. The new total cost of the $0.40 dividend is 56 million annually. With over 1.8 billion in cash on hand and a history of 300+ million in FCF the company could have chosen to keep the dividend steady during this difficult period even when it is currently not covered by cash flows. However, I believe the move to very prudent. A company like Fluor needs ample cash reserves and low debt because of the industry it operates in. The big projects Fluor designs and build require a lot of recourses during large parts of the building process which can take years. When Fluor receives cash inflows is different for every project. On top of this, big projects, even when well managed, can always go wrong for many reasons. An ample cash reserve is necessary to counter such things. Lastly, a government or company will of course never grant Fluor a big contract if its financial position is not solid, stable and secure for years to come. Take the recently granted US government contract for nuclear propulsion. It is hardly surprising that the U.S. Navy wants to be in business with a company that has the financial strength to execute such a project whatever the macro-economic conditions.

For all these reasons I find it logical that Fluor wants to shore up its balance sheet as much as it can while reassessing previous projects with too much risk and trying to make better judgements which future projects to take on.

The comprehensive strategic review that came out last September underscored this. Besides overhead reductions (estimated to be $ 100 million), the divestures of government and rental equipment businesses are the most important. Together with some real estate sales this should bring in cash for Fluor in excess of $1 billion.

While the asset sales were the biggest headline I think the new improved system to assess risk is just as important for Fluor's long-term success. I advise all (potential) Fluor investors to read the strategic review earnings call and slides. The company spend a lot of time reviewing their new risk management policies and assessing in great detail how they want Fluor to go forward as a company.

After the detailed strategic review, Q3 showed that management is determined to reset Fluor's risk structure and take the necessary charges right away so that future projects will be profitable going forward. The 782 million GAAP loss mainly came from a non-cash charge of $546 million related to establishing a valuation allowance against net deferred-tax assets, a non-cash impairment charge of $290 million related to the COOEC-Fluor joint venture fabrication yard, Stork, and the Sacyr-Fluor joint venture in Spain, and $44 million for restructuring activities. (Q3 earnings release)

A few important updates on the earnings call of Q3 were first that the company believes that selling the government and the rental equipment business will be completed no later than mid-2020 still expecting $1 billion+ in proceeds. Analysts on the call were even questioning the $1 billion as too low of an estimate. Mr. Steuert answered that they only wanted to give investors a figure they were sure they could hit. He confirmed that the $1 billion figure is therefore a conservative estimate. Furthermore, the CFO indicated that they believe that there will be no more impairments for the foreseeable future. Another sign that investors can be confident the worst in terms of impairments and unexpected surprises is over.

Lastly, backlog remains solid at more than 30 billion excluding the discontinued operations. The CEO and CFO also confirmed that the outlook for new projects remains good. They expect 2019 backlog to be flat while 2020 provides the company with opportunities to grow backlog.

All in all, I believe Fluor has made some big mistakes in the last couple of years that are being corrected in 2019 by the new management team. The main issue that caused the current problems was taking on big projects while underestimating the risk. This required new management to take many restructuring charges in 2019. However, they have moved swiftly in creating a better and more conservative risk management operation. The fact that risk management is now a high priority for Fluor makes me very comfortable the company will return to being a profitable EPC company. But before anyone can make an investment decision we need to look at Fluor's financial position to make sure the company has the ability to pull of the turnaround.

Balance sheet and Cash flow

All the steps management is taking to right size Fluor are laudable, but what about Fluor's balance sheet? EPC companies like Fluor need a very healthy balance sheet to comfortably operate on all their big projects as I explained earlier on. While Fluor's balance sheet is a bit weaker than 5 years ago it is still in good shape and can be easily improved to become very solid.

(2019 3rd quarter 10-Q)

The most important metric on Fluor's balance sheet is probably their net cash position as I explained earlier. With $1.85 billion in cash and $1.7 billion in total borrowings their net cash position is $150 million. Not a bad figure but on the low end of what Fluor used to target. During the strategic review CFO Mike Steuert explained in great detail where he wants Fluor's net cash position to be going forward.

(Source: Strategic review earnings call 24th of September)

It shows new management is very mindful about the fact that a strong cash position is vital for a company like Fluor and with the conservative estimate of $1 billion in asset sales they are almost guaranteed to have that strong cash position once again in fiscal 2020.

Another thing we can see on the balance sheet is how much charges new management has taken compared to the last quarter old management was responsible up till December 2018. Contract liabilities increased by 25% while contract assets declined by 20% indicating how much excess risk was taken by former management. It is reassuring that the current balance sheet is still relatively good despite the more than 1.3 billion in (mostly non-cash) losses over the last 2 quarters.

Cash flow is more difficult to predict for the next 12-24 months. Mostly because of Fluor's big one time projects that make cash flow inherently unstable. On top of that the company will lose some cash flow from the government and rental business and will have to fund some of the loss making projects the company has already taken charges for. Right now this is the situation for 2019:

(2019 3rd quarter 10-Q)

The first important take away is that we can see that all of Fluor's big GAAP losses will not translate into equivalent cash outflows. With most of the charges being non-cash the hits were taken on the balance sheet reducing book value. Management did say quite a bit about how investors should see cash flow going forward.

First of all, Q4 will not be pretty in terms of cash flow with the CFO stating in the Q3 earnings call that they expect to fund their loss making projects with $250 million in the fourth quarter. He also predicted that there will be some more cash outflow in 2020 for these projects. However, these projects should be more or less completed by 2020. Luckily most of Fluor's projects are profitable and will give the company positive cash inflows. My best guess would be that Fluor will be slightly free cash flow negative in the first half of 2020 and slightly positive in the second half of 2020 (excluding asset sales), to come in at around break-even.

Especially because the rental equipment business is about 50% of Fluor's CAPEX. With that expense gone in the second half of 2020 free cash flow generation can improve substantially. CAPEX has been historically between 200-250 million a year for Fluor, so investors can expect an annual reduction here of $100+ because of the rental business divesture. The CFO indeed indicated that this sale should help improve cash flow by 100 million a year (strategic review earnings call page 5).

On a whole we should not expect Fluor to generate positive free cash flow for 2019 as a whole. 2020 FCF will likely be around break-even if we exclude the proceeds from the asset sales. This is supported by a statement of the Mr. Steuert that has been repeated a few times.

I believe this shows Fluor is in a good financial position to transform and de risk its business so that it can flourish again in the future.

Valuation

With so much uncertainty about future profits and cash flow how can we value a company like Fluor? This thesis is based on the premise that Fluor is still an excellent operating company that has faltered in risk management. If the latter is adjusted it should be able to return to its historical average for free cash flow generation.

(Source: Table by author, figures from company's 10-Q and 10-K fillings)

I tried to look at the historic free cash flow generation over a relatively long-term. Because of Fluor's relatively unstable cash generation I believe this historic average provides a good long-term future estimate for what Fluor can reach in 2021 and beyond. You can argue that this long-term average should exclude 2018 and 2019 since these were the years were the loss making projects started to occur in full. To be conservative I will use the average FCF including both since the losses in 2018 and 2019. Let's assume 300 million in FCF going forward and see if we need to make major adjustments due to the asset sales and restructuring.

First of all, operating cash flow will likely be lower in the future because of the loss of the government and rental business. On average the company earned a $130 million in operating income from the government business the last three years. Rental is more difficult to estimate since it is included in diversified services. I think it is prudent to estimate combined operating earnings at $150 million. If we conservatively assume that this converts a 100% to operating cash flow, OCF would be reduced by a 150 million. However, the rental business needs at least a $100 million in CAPEX each year. Combined with the Government business we can assume at least a $110 million will be saved in CAPEX going forward. With average operating cash flow at around $550 million over the period 2012-2019 and CAPEX at an average of $250 million we can now estimate the potential FCF after the restructuring. This would come in at $400 million in OCF and a $150 million in CAPEX resulting in FCF of $250 million on average a year. I belief this is a conservative estimate of Fluor's cash generating ability. On the one hand it assumes that the turnaround will be successful by the new management during the remainder of 2019 and 2020. On the other hand, it assumes absolutely no growth in Fluor's business or margins compared to the period since 2012.

It is safe to assume that Fluor will generate at least $1 billion from the asset sales. This would give Fluor a net cash position of approximately $1 billion after the sales have been completed. Currently Fluor's market cap is standing at $2.56 billion. After the asset sales this translates into an enterprise value of just over $1.5 billion. Using my estimate of $250 FCF going forward Fluor trades at an EV/FCF multiple of 6x times.

If we compare this to the average share price of around $50 during the period when everything seemed to go well with Fluor from 2012-2017 we see they had a market cap of $7 billion. At the average FCF they generated then of $400 million this translated into an EV/FCF multiple of 15x (assuming an average net cash position of $1 billion). I belief such a historic multiple would be a fair value estimate for Fluor. At 250 million FCF this would translate in an EV of 3.75 billon providing upside of 150% from the current EV/FCF valuation.

Of course the valuation method I used above is based on the premise that Fluor will return to its historical performance. As a value investor I always want to know how much my downside risk is as well, if the bull thesis does not play out as planned. In Fluor's case I think it is useful to look at a sum of the parts valuation (SOTP). Together with Fluor's announced asset sales there has been another recent asset sale in the industry that we can use to value Fluor.

Right now Fluor's market cap stands at $2.56 billion with its enterprise value standing at $2.4 billion. Let's see how much the company might potentially be worth if we determine a sale price per segment.

(Fluor's 2018 10-K filling)

We start with the announced sale of the government and equipment rental business. As I stated earlier I believe management is very conservative with the $1 billion mark (read the strategic review earnings call for specific details). I will use the lowball $1 billion figure in this SOTP valuation to be conservative as well.

If we look in the segment information above this $1 billion applies to the government section and part of diversified services (the rental business). Fluor does not split out rental within this segment.

However, another business within the diversified services segment is Stork, a Dutch company acquired by Fluor in 2016. This maintenance and construction firm was bought for $755 million. This year the new management impaired goodwill related to Stork by 34 million and said in the earnings call of Q3 that former management overpaid for Stork. Putting a valuation on the business right now is hard since there are no standalone figures for Stork available. At the time of the acquisition Stork generated $109 million in EBITDA. I think we can estimate Stork value at around $400 million. A 4x time EBITDA multiple for a profitable company with low CAPEX needs like Stork is more than conservative. Even though diversified services has some more operations included in the segment I will leave it at Stork and the rental business. For government and services segments Fluor should therefore easily get $1.4 billion.

If we look at the E&C and Mining group of Fluor, we are lucky to have a recent transaction by a competitor of Fluor in this segment. Jacobs Engineering (JEC) announced in October 2018 that it would sell its Energy, Chemicals and recourses (mining) group for $3.3 billion.

If we compare the metrics of Jacobs ECR segment we can see it was much smaller than Fluor's.

(Jacobs Engineering 10-K 2018)

Just Fluor's E&C business had revenues of 7.7 billion in 2018 and an operating profit of 337 million. This does not even include Fluor's mining business which sits in a different segment and is not split out. With operating margins at Jacobs ECR business and Fluor's E&C business both between 4-5% we see how much potential value Fluor's E&C segment holds. Jacobs E&C plus mining operations were valued at $3.3 billion while revenues and profits of Fluor's E&C segment are 75% and 54% higher. This does not make it easier to determine an exact value for Fluor's E&C segment, but it does tell us that it is definitely worth more than $3.3 billion. And that is all we need to know. Because we have now valued only three of Fluor's segments, E&C, Government and services, and we already have an extremely conservative SOTP valuation of $4.7 billion. With Fluor's market cap at $2.56 billion you can buy these segments for almost 50 cents on the dollar while getting the Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure and power segment for free. A segment that in itself generates more than $6 billion in revenues.

Concluding, I think it is fair to say that Fluor is an extreme bargain at the current price. Downside risk in the long-term should be very low as the conservative break-up value of the company is almost double the current market cap. On a historical free cash flow basis, the company is also at least a 150% undervalued. On top of that we do not have to fear for McDermott (NYSE:MDR) style fire sales as the company has a good balance sheet that will be strengthened even more when the asset sales are complete.

Risks

While I don't see many risks for investors willing to stick with Fluor for a multi-year period there are of course a few issues that could threaten the company.

While I belief new management has been prudently taking steps to reassess the value and profitability of Fluor's backlog, extra unforeseen impairments of issues could seriously harm Fluor's turnaround. It only takes one big project to go south unexpected that could make Fluor's turnaround stretch even further out than 2020. While backlog is solid at the moment and the outlook for 2020 is good as well, an unexpected downturn in awarded projects could materially harm Fluor in the next 2 years as it is rightsizing its business. This would lengthen the company's turnaround efforts thereby materially reducing annual expected return for investors. Although I think the $ 1 billion in asset sales is an easy to hit figure for the company an unexpected downturn in the industry or general recession could harm Fluor's efforts to hit the $1 billion. This in turn would leave it with a balance sheet that is good but not great, increasing the risk of the company having to take on extra debt.

All in all, I think Fluor is a good value investment in a great company. The company's recent problems can be solved and are being solved. The balance sheet is good and will materially improve with the asset sales. New management mainly consists of experienced insiders and seem to take all the right steps to ensure Fluor will have a bright future once again. Even if the turnaround will go less easy than I expect, my SOTP valuation shows how much downside protection investors have. I view Fluor as a "heads I win; tails I don't lose" style opportunity. If the turnaround materializes investors could make at least a 150-200% profit in the next three years. Even if the turnaround will not take hold I can't imagine Fluor's market cap to be much lower three years from now with all its valuable assets.

