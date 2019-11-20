Why A Great Rotation Is Coming To Consumer Discretionary

Relative value to XLP, fundamental picture and macro environment all point to reversal of fund flows back into XLY next year.

Dividend yield spread between XLP-XLY tightened to lowest relative to 10-year Treasury yield since 2012, as investors rotate into XLP in search of yield.

Consumer discretionary (XLY) has underperformed consumer staples (XLP) in the last 6 months and has peaked relative to XLP ever since mid 2018.

Consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) sectors have both rallied by 23% year-to-date, roughly in line with S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). That said, consumer discretionary has underperformed in the past 6 months and peaked relative to staples since June 2018. Indeed, we have witnessed quite a substantial rotation from XLY to XLP, as 1-year inflows into XLP neared $3 billion in contrast to outflows of more than $2 billion from XLY:

Date XLY Flows ($M) XLP Flows ($M) Difference Oct-2018 -1462.32 -240.87 -1221.45 Nov-2018 45.92 901.38 -855.46 Dec-2018 -649.14 429.64 -1078.78 Jan-2019 -813.77 -252.17 -561.6 Feb-2019 483.21 532.83 -49.62 Mar-2019 -494.81 -134.02 -360.79 Apr-2019 372.33 26.24 346.09 May-2019 419.85 -178.84 598.69 Jun-2019 -313.25 885.14 -1198.39 Jul-2019 353.21 -8.96 362.17 Aug-2019 310.61 1340.21 -1029.6 Sep-2019 -594 68.93 -662.93 Oct-2019 336.49 -566.83 903.32 Total -2005.67 2802.68 -4808.35

In theory, the underperformance of consumer discretionary and rotation into staples could be interpreted as signs of a weakening economy and potential bear market ahead. However, digging deeper, the phenomenon could actually be explained by the following two factors:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) a Drag on XLY

Being the top component with a weight of 22%, AMZN's year-long consolidation since peaking last year contributed heavily to XLY's underperformance, as AMZN gained an anemic 1% since June 2018. On the other hand, XLP's top component Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG) with a 16% weight, soared 63% during the same period. On aggregate, we can see that the top 10 holdings' weighted return of XLY vs. XLP was significantly skewed by the respective top components' polar opposite returns.

XLY vs. XLP Top 10 Holdings Return since 6/15/2018

XLY Top Holdings Symbol Name % Weight 2018-6-15 2019-11-15 Return % AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 22.01% 1715.97 1739.49 1.37% HD The Home Depot Inc. 11.25% 194.31 237.29 22.12% MCD McDonald's Corp. 6.40% 161.57 193.97 20.05% NKE Nike Inc. B 4.96% 74.83 93.04 24.33% SBUX Starbucks Corp. 4.39% 55.37 84.21 52.08% LOW Lowe's Companies Inc. 3.84% 96.32 115.52 19.93% BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. 3.44% 2141.45 1848.82 -13.67% TJX TJX Companies Inc. 3.11% 46.45 59.82 28.77% TGT Target Corp. 2.46% 74.11 113.21 52.77% GM General Motors Co. 2.01% 41.69 36.89 -11.52% Top 10 63.87% 15.38% Excluding AMZN 41.86% 22.75% XLY 100.00% 110.21 121.37 10.12% XLP Top Holdings Symbol Name % Weight 2018-6-15 2019-11-15 Return % PG Procter & Gamble Co. 16.09% 73.93 120.54 63.04% KO Coca-Cola Co. 10.81% 42.39 52.67 24.26% PEP PepsiCo Inc. 9.98% 103.56 133.81 29.22% WMT Walmart Inc. 9.02% 81.49 118.87 45.88% MO Altria Group Inc. 5.26% 53.45 47.97 -10.26% PM Philip Morris International Inc. 5.17% 75.03 84.79 13.01% COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 4.64% 204.31 303.66 48.63% MDLZ Mondelez International Inc Class A 4.47% 39.49 52.82 33.75% CL Colgate-Palmolive Co. 3.34% 62.31 66.37 6.52% WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 2.77% 63.04 62.14 -1.44% Top 10 71.55% 33.40% excluding PG 55.46% 24.80% XLP 100.00% 49.76 61.33 23.25%

Lower Interest Rates Made XLP More Attractive

Traditionally considered as a defensive investment, XLP boosts a higher dividend yield than the growth-oriented XLY. In light of Fed cutting interest rates leading to 10-year Treasury yields dropping under 2%, XLP became more compelling to investors searching for higher yields. One observation is that the 10-year Treasury yield has normally been above the spread between XLP-XLY dividend yield by about 1% on average. However, since bond yields topped out late last year, the differential started converging towards zero and narrowest since 2012.

Recall in 2012, the ECB launched their second QE and unlimited bond buying program on the heels of Draghi's infamous quote of "whatever it takes". Bond yields dropped to then record lows as the 10-year Treasury yield plunged to 1.5% while converging with the XLP-XLY dividend spread. Subsequently, a broad market rally ensued with XLY outperforming XLP by roughly 10% a year forward. Today, with Fed and ECB back on easing mode once again and 10-year Treasury yield rebounding from 1.5%, we anticipate that XLY and XLP are going to follow a similar trajectory from here.

Table 1: Occurrences and Forward Returns of XLY vs. XLP when 10Y - XLP/XLY Dividend Yield Spread is under 0.12% and XLY Dividend Growth is Positive

Date XLY Price XLP Price XLY Dividend Yield XLP Dividend Yield 10Y Treasury Yield 10Y - XLY/XLP Dividend Yield Spread XLY 3-mo Forward % XLY 6-mo Forward % XLY 12-mo Forward % XLP 3-mo Forward % XLP 6-mo Forward % XLP 12-mo Forward % XLY - XLP 3-mo Forward % XLY - XLP 6-mo Forward % XLY - XLP 12-mo Forward % 2012-01-30 37.83 26.41 1.60% 3.35% 1.87% 0.12% 6.60% 5.59% 21.29% 5.48% 11.41% 17.96% 1.12% -5.82% 3.33% 2012-05-21 38.86 27.70 1.59% 3.24% 1.75% 0.10% 5.20% 9.73% 33.41% 5.77% 6.73% 26.79% -0.57% 3.01% 6.62% 2012-08-27 41.04 29.19 1.55% 3.15% 1.65% 0.06% 4.71% 13.19% 28.68% 2.35% 9.76% 14.77% 2.36% 3.43% 13.91% 2012-10-29 42.11 29.18 1.60% 3.27% 1.74% 0.07% 8.96% 20.39% 38.62% 6.78% 19.03% 24.31% 2.18% 1.36% 14.31% 2019-09-02 122.46 61.08 1.24% 2.62% 1.50% 0.12% ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? Average 6.37% 12.22% 30.50% 5.10% 11.73% 20.96% 1.27% 0.49% 9.54% Median 5.90% 11.46% 31.04% 5.63% 10.59% 21.14% 1.65% 2.18% 10.26% % Positive 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 75% 75% 100%

Stars Are Aligned for XLY to Outshine XLP

Fundamentals also suggest that XLY is poised to outperform against XLP. After dipping into negative territory in 2018, dividend growth in XLY is not only positive but also outpacing XLP by 17% most recently, as XLY's TTM dividend payout surpassed XLP's for the first time since 2017:

Date XLY TTM Dividend YoY Chg % XLP TTM Dividend YoY Chg % XLY - XLP 2017-12-15 1.186 -14.68% 1.49 13.91% -28.59% 2018-03-16 1.235 -7.14% 1.499 12.96% -20.10% 2018-06-15 1.254 -5.57% 1.457 1.18% -6.75% 2018-09-21 1.287 -4.38% 1.499 2.81% -7.20% 2018-12-21 1.331 12.23% 1.545 3.69% 8.53% 2019-03-15 1.396 13.04% 1.544 3.00% 10.03% 2019-06-21 1.516 20.89% 1.599 9.75% 11.15% 2019-09-20 1.569 21.91% 1.569 4.67% 17.24%

According to Fidelity's latest quarterly report, the earnings picture has been particularly strong for consumer discretionary sector, as it is ranked among the top in free cash flow margin, return on equity and EPS growth in the last 12 months. Furthermore, simultaneous easing by the Fed and ECB has historically been bullish for cyclical sectors such as consumer discretionary. To wit:

The Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) are cutting interest rates at the same time. That has happened only about 10% of the time since the ECB's inception in 1998, and when it has, the U.S. market has surged in the subsequent 12 months. Cyclical stocks have fared especially well under these conditions, outperforming the market 71% of the time, while defensive stocks have led the market just 18% of the time.

Source: Fidelity Investments

In summary, we anticipate that a great rotation into consumer discretionary from consumer staples looms ahead given:

1) Relative value between XLY and XLP, as measured by their dividend yield spread vs. 10-year Treasury yield, has reached extremes, which historically followed with significant gains and outperformance in XLY.

2) Solid fundamentals in XLY with earnings and dividends growth outpacing XLP.

3) Fed and ECB cutting rates are supportive of cyclical rather than defensive sectors.

