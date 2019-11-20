In several metrics, this small player outperforms the larger banks over time - and more importantly, has significant growth potential.

Despite being relatively small, the company has a thinly traded ADR - though I consider the Nordic/European common share to be the true interesting part here.

I don't often write about smaller finance-sector players - I usually consider them far too risky to dabble in, or not knowledgeable enough on the company in question to give a yay or nay recommendation. However, in Sweden, there's one exception to this.

Resurs Holding (OTC:RSRSF) is a company I consider qualitative, approaching a 50-year history (as far as the base company/origins go). It outperforms the bigger banks in terms of RoA, and its structure is appealingly diversified to mitigate some of the small-player risks taken here when investing.

Let's take a look at the company.

Resurs Holding - Financing for consumers and retail

So, Resurs Holding is not a bank or a full-service financial institution of any sort. The company is a facilitator of retail finance, consumer loans/credit cards, and product-specific insurance solutions. This in itself isn't that odd - many stores and retailers have their own solutions for this. Resurs Holding, however, manages more than any individual one.

The company has 40 years of experience in the field and has been listed on the large-cap since 2016. 5.9 million customers across the Nordics use the company's financing solutions, cards, and insurance products as of the end of 2018.

Company operations are split into 3 main segments:

Payment Solutions comprises the company's retail financing, factoring and credit card solutions. These credit cards include both proprietary cards and co-branded credit cards specific to retailers. Factoring, in this case, is primarily aimed at small- and mid-sized companies, not something targeting large-cap corporate customers.

Consumer Loans offer unsecured loans to (usually) finance larger purchases, extend existing loans on products/purchases or finance general consumer behavior, as well as consolidating loans/credits with other banks.

Insurance holds the company's insurance business, which is non-life focused through the wholly-owned Solid Försäkring AB, targeting the Nordic Regions. It offers insurance through retail operators in the Product, Security, Motor, and Travel segments, with 2.3 million customers across the Nordic region.

The company has a total lending volume of 28B SEK (2018), managed by a total of 765 employees across the Nordics.

Resurs Holding has partnered with significant retail operators in almost every segment/business area to offer consumer financing.

Retail finance partners include home electronics, furniture/home improvement, appliances, construction, glasses/optics, car parts/car repair, tickets/experiences, clothing, and others.

Resurs Holding has consistently improved above stated targets - and these stated targets are respectable compared to banking peers. A number of ratios are relevant here.

The company targets an annual lending growth ratio of more than 10%. The outcome for 2018 was lending growth of 16%.

The company targets a risk-adjusted NBI margin (operating income exclusive of the insurance segment in relation to the average balance of loans to the public) of 10-12%, coming in at 10.6% for 2018.

The Cost-Income Ratio is another ratio important to the company, coming in at 40.5% compared to the <40% target - meaning slightly above target for the time being. The specific here is the cost/income ratio excluding insurance and adjusted for non-recurring/one-time items, such as mergers. Despite maintenance and increased growth CapEx for marketing and IT projects, this ratio is historically maintained at healthy levels.

More familiar ratios are the CET1-ratio, relevant for any bank-like company where Resurs comes in at 13.4% compared to the >11.5%-target. In terms of RoE, the company looks at return on tangible equity, coming in at 33.9% (target of 30%). The dividend is another area where the company shines, and its dividend policy is to distribute a minimum of 50% of profit, and it pays the dividend bi-annually.

For 2018, the company's EPS payout ratio was 63%.

In terms of market share, the company's operations perform two-fold.

Note, the clear variance between retail financing and cards/loans. It's obvious where both the company's focus and appeal is to be found. The average financing solution in the retail segment comes in at about 1500 SEK, equating to roughly $150.

The company is admirably diversified amongst the Nordics. While the home of Sweden does represent a majority of the consumer loans, we can see that Norway for instance, has been much more appealing for customers in terms of credit cards, and the company's market share is respectable.

Strategy And Future

So, the company is currently profitable and is active in several finance segments. Its strategy for future growth is clear:

1. Develop retail partnerships

The company's main appeal is the retail sector and its relationships with retail sector financing, enabling the consumer to purchase goods/electronics with specifically-tailored financing solutions. Resurs' argument is that they drive retail sales and consumer loyalty, creating value - and they have a track record of this, given their annual lending/finance growth.

2. Excellent customer experience

The company targets digital solutions and ease of experience to be their distinguishing characteristic, through increased digital payments and payment processing as well as support functions. Probably the company's weakest point - more on that later.

3. Stronger brand

Develop relationships with new and existing retail customers and strengthen the current bond with these partners. This seems to be going well, given that the company has renewed existing relationships for 2019 and seems to catch the eye of retailers more and more.

4. Analytics And Data

The company collects massive amounts of data about customer purchase tendencies, credit card usage, payment patterns, and credit history, which is used to cross-sell products, targeted offers and other similar strategies. Company cross-selling has been particularly successful for credit cards/loans, with 80% of loans now made to customers already in the company's database.

The company also sees a number of positive trends across the board which are contributing to overall growth:

An increase in factoring across the board.

Success from company AI-implementation in the credit card sales department.

Increased conversion levels for insurance products, both online and physical stores, with a decrease in compensation.

Volume growth across all geographic regions

So, overall - the company has some strong trends which it follows and which contribute to overall volume growth and margin increases as well as sales conversions. Digital strategies are performing well, and we can expect increased profitability going forward.

Recent Results

The company recently reported 3Q19. The quarter was excellent.

Source: 3Q19 Presentation

This report led to some insider activity, with billionaire shareholders who own Resurs as part of their portfolio purchasing more of the stock. That one instance is not a reason to buy, but the trend, I believe, could be.

The company is ahead of other solution providers in terms of retail industry checkout solutions.

This includes mobile-based payouts. For the quarter and 9M period, the company reported that over 30% of company retail sales came from e-commerce. In addition, several large corporations, including Svensk Handel, and a major company in aftermarket car dealerships chose Resurs as their new strategic partner due to their new, omnichannel checkout solution (presented above).

The quarter alone saw a lending growth of 12%.

The positive results echo across other segments, with a strong 14% increase in consumer loans as well as an insurance premium increase of 10% compared to last year. Technical results are up 14% for the year, and a combined ratio of 90.2% compared, down 40 bps. Two new partner launches in insurance are upcoming, with car warranty insurance now available through Solid Försäkring since 2Q19.

For the quarter, we saw net income growth of 5% compared to 3Q18, which also included an NBI margin decrease of 10 bps due to challenges in the Norwegian Consumer loans market - the one small headwind we can see in the numbers.

Perhaps most impressively, the company managed, despite volume growth, to keep expenses under firm control. Despite volume increases and income increases, operating expenses only grew 1% for 3Q and 3% YTD. The company's touted scaleability continues to deliver, with cost-income ratios decreasing 160 bps YTD.

Finances

When looking at a company like this, delving into historical results can be considered crucial to see just how the company's valuations have improved or deteriorated over time - so that's what I've done over the past months, digging into balance sheets.

Firstly, due to the corporate structure, there is only limited data available to the publically listed company prior to 2011, and the data prior to 2014 isn't available on the company's home page. Because of the difficulty comparing these sets of data, I'll be focusing on data from 2011-2019 - with results prior to 2014 being from a company that did not pay a dividend and was significantly smaller in scope.

Secondly, Resurs Holding suffers from a significantly higher credit loss ratio than standard Swedish banks. Where your usual Nordic bank is below 1% (usually far below), Resurs Holding's CL ratio hovers between 1.8-3% for the years of 2014-2018. This in itself isn't what I consider a problem - it's a part of the business.

The people who use Resurs Holding's services usually live lives where they may actually miss or default on payments - that's the very reason big banks are denying these people loans. That's also the reason Resurs Holding charges a higher interest rate for their loans, and the reason why company RoA is significantly higher than for your standard banks. Comparing Resurs to a bank is useful in only so many respects.

That being said, the picture of historical finances looks damned good when looking at the company reports. Resurs Holding has been very good at growing the book value YoY, and this shows little sign of overall slowing down despite macro headwinds.

Source: Author's calculations based on company annual reports, 2019 LTM

It should be said, that the company holds about 5.3% of all current assets in intangibles (as of 2018 annual report), including goodwill and other intangible assets.

When it comes to translating EPS into book value, the company trends between an efficiency rating of 93%-95% (meaning that 4-8% of annual EPS - dividends do not translate into direct increases in shareholder equity/BV). Compared to other companies - financial and non-financial - this is a good number and speaks both to management and operational excellence.

Source: Author's calculations based on company annual reports, 2019 LTM

Earnings show equally impressive growth over time, 408% in 9 years. As of right now, the company's dividend has only been a thing for a few years, but the company has nonetheless managed to grow the dividend 20% in less than 3 years - which should be considered acceptable.

Source: Author's calculations based on company annual reports

The company has also managed impressive RoA, increasing from 2011 to today where it stands at over 3%, which in terms of banks/financials is high indeed. While Resurs Holding can't be compared to any of the big banks, it does have factors that give it defensiveness over time and resistance in case of a recession.

The overall financial profile of the company, as such, is healthy, and the development over time is positive.

Risks

That being said, it would be disingenuous not to characterize the company at an at least moderate level of risk. A few things.

Customer risk. Resurs Holding provides competitive consumer financing solutions and consumer loans to people who have either trouble getting bank financing, or whose banks don't offer financing for limited-cost consumer item/household electronics. We can expect the credit loss ratio to increase markedly during a recession or a downturn, even if the company has impressive risk due diligence and preparation. During recessions and downturns, people with this sort of debt tend to get into trouble. It's not as big an issue as certain other countries if we look at the historical trends - even during 2009, not many people lost their homes/defaulted, but it is nonetheless a risk, and the risk here is greater than in any bank - it's how this company makes a profit.

Resurs Holding provides competitive consumer financing solutions and consumer loans to people who have either trouble getting bank financing, or whose banks don't offer financing for limited-cost consumer item/household electronics. We can expect the credit loss ratio to increase markedly during a recession or a downturn, even if the company has impressive risk due diligence and preparation. During recessions and downturns, people with this sort of debt tend to get into trouble. It's not as big an issue as certain other countries if we look at the historical trends - even during 2009, not many people lost their homes/defaulted, but it is nonetheless a risk, and the risk here is greater than in any bank - it's how this company makes a profit. Retail Financing. Resurs Holdings' financing department is dependent on retailer relationships. The fact that they've excelled in this department over the past decade and now have a market-leading omnichannel payment solution does not mean the sector has insurmountable moats. Competition may be a thing, which could influence company margins and force the company to start dealing with retailers on a discount basis.

Resurs Holdings' financing department is dependent on retailer relationships. The fact that they've excelled in this department over the past decade and now have a market-leading omnichannel payment solution does not mean the sector has insurmountable moats. Competition may be a thing, which could influence company margins and force the company to start dealing with retailers on a discount basis. Currency risk. The company is exposed to 4 nations with 4 different currencies, headquartered in Sweden. This provides a not-inconsiderable degree of currency risk, even if NOK/DKK/SEK tend toward similarity.

Actual Customer-centric performance reviews. So, this one is a bit more tricky.

Resurs Holding claims that their focus is customer satisfaction and ease of payments. However, for the past years, this hasn't always been felt in their overall marketing ambitions/performance. Nor is it reflected in their customer satisfaction ratings, at least not to peers.

Let's take a look.

Source: Bankbetyg

The service rates Swedish banks according to customer feedback. As we can see, Resurs is in fact the worst, according to these ratings. Granted, the people liable to look something like this up are usually dissatisfied, especially given the company's services. We can draw parallels to Wells Fargo (WFC) and how the bank was being perceived some time ago (and maybe still is).

Secondly, this is based on hundreds, or perhaps thousands of feedbacks with a total of 49 comments. The bank's customer base is 5.9 million across the Nordics. All things being equal, it's a small picking of customers for any of these banks being reviewed.

However, the trend is there. And I can anecdotally agree to this negative perception of the bank's operations.

Resurs Holding has the unfortunate tendency to:

Send unsolicited service offers that have the physical appearance of bills that need paying. This is especially unscrupulous towards people who lack linguistic capacity, younger customers or the elderly.

Complicate e-payments - at least a year ago - to obfuscate customers and make them pay later/add extra charges, in comparison to other credit unions/credit card companies that offer one-button payment solutions.

Have a whole array of extra charges, interests, and fines in case of late payments/errors (which, to be fair, is not unique to Resurs Holding).

Have an extremely bad reputation as to their insurance business and willingness to cooperate in times of "need." They are frantic in keeping their insurance payouts to a minimum, perhaps to a detrimental degree.

Finding original truth in these questions is hard because typically, the people who go online and complain are the minority and usually are just that - extremely dissatisfied/complaining.

Company numbers speak to this as well. It would be wrong to completely discount this, however, as the unfavorable trends, especially with respect to advertising and fees, are things I've experienced (the ads, not the fees) personally. I don't like it, and I hope this is something the company ceases doing.

My personal experience here is limited because I am not one of the company's clients - their services don't meet the criteria for anything I'd need given that I have extremely good credit rating/pay everything in cash - but I do realize and see that the majority of "Jon Doe's" would actually be included and be interested in this company's services.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, I like this company a great deal.

We're not looking at amazing undervaluation in terms of historical pricing, but the simple fact is, the company's share price has not kept up with Resurs Holding's tendency to grow company earnings.

Since listing, and barring trade-related volatility, the company has traded essentially flat for 3 years. This does not, as we've seen, reflect the development in key indices such as BV/Share, P/E, P/B, dividend development or EPS. All of these indices have turned more favorable as a result of this - and the number of shares outstanding hasn't changed for those years either. No shareholder dilution has occurred.

As a result, the company now trades at 9.1 times earnings, compared to 11.54X 3 years ago. Current P/B is 1.6X to Book, just above 2.2X to Tangible book - while this is somewhat of a premium compared to our big banks, I also see the growth potential to be far larger in this company. Lending volumes grow in double digits on a yearly basis and quarterly comparison, and company revenue has increased impressively - take a look.

Source: Revenue/Share, SEK, Börsdata.se

While there are catalysts that could act to really destroy share value here - a recession would definitely impact credit loss ratio, potentially even business investments, I view the company's core operations as somewhat recession-proof. People will need FMCG/Household good financing and loans regardless of the economic climate, and a downturn may drive even more customers to the company, as opposed to the larger banks (because a tightening in regulations in conjunction with a downturn would impact bank costumers as well).

We can't really apply intrinsic value calculations or classic DCF to this company because of its growth-company earnings and book value growth. Even when compared to the last 6 years, the company has grown its book value by more than 20% per year on average (EPS between 40-70%), distorting the analysis and giving us intrinsic values of upwards of 200+ SEK/share at humane discount rates. Predicting growth decay rates or what sort of discount we should apply for a business such as this is tricky as well, given its wide focus in terms of nations.

We can use a DDM (Dividend Discount Model) to attempt somewhat of a company valuation. With a decayed RoE of 25% (over 30% today) and the company's current P/O of 64%, an expected dividend growth rate of 9% per year (making the next year's expected dividend around 3.9 SEK/share) and demanding a market risk premium of 13% (given the company's sector and potential volatility during a downturn) gives us a present stock value of almost 70 SEK/share, which indicates a potential 30% upside.

I don't consider this an all that relevant valuation, and it's not one I would take to the bank. What it does show us is, however, that the market is pricing Resurs Holding at a considerable risk premium when compared to its modest beta (0.98). The risk premium that gives us today's share price as a fair valuation according to a standard DDM model is 15%, using a risk-free return of 1.8%.

From historical metrics, looking instead at the tangible price to book value, as well as normal book value, is appealing. The same goes for the P/E ratio when put into relation to revenue growth, which has been excellent looking at the past 10 years. There's little company-specific to suggest the company is done growing or expanding - quite the opposite, one could argue Resurs Holding is just getting started.

Comparing it to banking peers forms an unrealistic picture, however - large Swedish banks are being traded at a larger current discount, and they also trade at this discount due to dividend/earnings uncertainty going forward. This company really has none of that - especially considering the company's modest payout rate. Peer comparison, as such, isn't something that really helps us here beyond basic numbers such as P/E.

Considering the company's impressive earnings and book value growth over the past few years (over 20% and 40% annually), combined with the essentially flat share price for the past 3 years despite zero shareholder dilution means that I consider this company an attractive investment despite the potential risks involved.

Thesis

My thesis for Resurs Holding AB is this.

I believe the market is severely underestimating the future earnings growth potential in relation to its share price, shown through historical trends, for this Swedish finance company. I don't believe that a downturn would affect the company's profit/earnings to such a degree that they would turn negative or flat at this stage, given their recession-resistant retail-channel focus.

Several indices (share price development in relation to book, DDM, etc.) shows us that the market seems to price Resurs Holding at a much greater risk premium than I consider the company deserves, given its history and performance. I'm willing to take the plunge and invest in what I perceive as undervaluation in terms of future performance here, even if my initial position will be modest.

This certainly isn't an investment for everyone. The ADR can be considered thinly-traded at best, which makes it a definite risk. Outside of Scandinavia, I'm sure no one has even heard of this company. 6% dividend yield isn't spectacular, and most people can easily get it by investing in most risk-conservative preferred stocks or bonds.

Inside our geography, however, Resurs holding has 5.9 million customers and a respectable (> 1 million) number of "complete" customers for its services. Relationships with partners and retailers are good and developing, and the company's scalable model seems to be working out - costs are increasing slower than revenue/profits. The upside potential for growth, and capital appreciation here is big - and the market seems to be greatly underestimating this.

That is the reason I'm adding this company to my portfolio at this time.

If you invest in Europe, or have access to the Nordic market directly, this is a company you may want to look at. If nothing else, I hope the presentation of the company is interesting!

Thank you for reading.

Stance

At current valuations, I rate Resurs Holding a fair-value "BUY." The risk is there, in the form of business fundamentals and actual customer-oriented performance, but the upside is most certainly there as well.

