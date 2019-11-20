Foot Locker Is A Misunderstood Retailer

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Since returning to Seeking Alpha in April, Robert and I have been quite happy with how the majority of our recommendations have turned out. One recommendation however, which I made on May 15th, a day or two before Foot Locker (FL) tumbled 30% was quite embarrassing.

Source: Foot Locker

However, I still believe that the market lacks understanding about Foot Locker's standing and unique position in the sneaker industry. The company is becoming more reactive, is still in a great financial position, will buy back as much as a quarter of its shares over 3 years, and will likely continue to aggressively increase its dividend.

Based on my M.A.D Assessment FL has a Dividend Strength score of 78 and a Stock Strength score of 79. Therefore, at a price of $45.70, and a yield of 3.33%, I believe that Foot Locker remains a great choice for dividend investors.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should invest in Foot Locker.

Source: mad-dividends.com

I will first go through the stock's dividend profile before assessing potential for capital appreciation from current levels.

Dividend Strength

Dividend investing provides investors with a solid framework to meet their financial goals. But it's not as easy as everybody makes it sound. Blindly picking stocks which pay a dividend, regardless of fundamentals and price is a surefire way to underperform. However, by dissecting the dynamics affecting the stocks dividend, investors can identify stocks which will allow them to meet their financial goals. There are two key dynamics investors want to identify to qualify a stock as a strong dividend stock:

Dividend safety: The company must be able to securely cover its dividend.

Dividend potential: The combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential will enable the dividend to contribute significantly to total returns.

Investors should only consider stocks which tick both boxes.

Dividend Safety

32% of Foot Locker Inc.'s earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 62% of dividend stocks.

FL pays 24% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 56% of dividend stocks.

Foot Locker Inc. has a free cashflow payout ratio of 31%, a better ratio than 64% of dividend stocks.

01/08/2015 30/07/2016 29/07/2017 04/08/2018 03/08/2019 Dividends $0.9400 $1.0600 $1.1800 $1.3200 $1.4600 Net Income $3.96 $4.04 $4.33 $2.60 $4.60 Payout Ratio 24% 27% 28% 51% 32% Cash From Operations $4.84 $5.75 $5.28 $8.44 $6.13 Payout Ratio 20% 19% 23% 16% 24% Free Cash Flow $3.29 $3.94 $3.11 $6.37 $4.65 Payout Ratio 29% 27% 38% 21% 32%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Foot locker's dividend is super low relative to its earnings and free cashflow. As we'll see later, with the company aggressively repurchasing stock, payout ratios will likely remain constant even if the dividend continues to grow.

Furthermore, FL can pay its interest 58 times, which is better than 94% of stocks.

This level of coverage can be considered top of class. Interest payments are virtually irrelevant to Foot Locker.

FL's dividend safety is top of class. There is virtually no situation which could cause the company to cut the dividend in the foreseeable future. The buffer between the dividend and the company's free cashflow is way too large.

Dividend Potential

Foot Locker Inc.'s dividend yield of 3.33% is better than 68% of dividend stocks. This is considerably higher than the stock's 10 year median dividend yield of 2.19%. In fact for 85% of the last decade, the stock's dividend yield has been lower than it currently is.

Source: mad-dividends.com

At this level of yield, I'm looking for high single digit dividend growth potential.

This last year, the dividend grew 8.5% which is slightly lower their 5 year CAGR of 12%. I expect that in April when the next dividend increase is expected, that FL will declare a quarterly dividend of $0.41 to $0.43.

Source: mad-dividends.com

There is no reason for the company to not raise the dividend by this much. In February the company announced a stock repurchase plan of $1.2bn. Given the $4.9bn market cap, this could amount to as much as 20 to 25% of all shares. This amounts to a 6-7% decline in share count each year for the next three years. This reduction in share count alone will allow the company to grow the dividend at a double digit rate without significantly increasing the total dollar amount they spend on dividends.

Furthermore, Foot Locker's revenues have been increasing throughout the current business cycle. The company got punched hard in 2017 when it realized that it hadn't lived up to changing customer expectations. It has since been extremely proactive in focusing on in store experience.

Source: mad-dividends.com

And I think this last point is one that most don't currently appreciate. Foot locker has a cultural position in the mind of the sneaker community which is second to none. It remains a strategic partner for launches of limited Adidas & Nike sneakers. It has been thriving on the scarcity model. In 2017, sales of Nike's Jordan's slumped. Since then, the brand has been releasing a larger number of colorways, but in a more limited quantity. By limiting supply on the primary market, a large secondary market has emerged on sites like Stockx or GOAT, the latter which is owned by Foot Locker. The whole sneaker industry has been thriving off the scarcity model, yet it depends on physical retailers to manage these launches.

It therefore is no surprise to see news like Nike cutting its deal with Amazon, and focusing on only a handful of retailers to act as partners. From over 30,000 partners a few years ago, Nike wants to cut it down to about 40. Foot Locker is one of the key partners for Nike.

This was made crystal clear with the opening of the Washington Heights "Power Store" in New York earlier this year. The store is the first third party to integrate Nike's "Nike App at Retail", which allows members to reserve shoes and pick them up, to scan bar codes to learn more about products, as well as a mechanism to offer members special discounts.

Foot Locker is a key partner for Nike, and a key piece in the Sneaker ecosystem. Wall Street seems to have missed this, placing it alongside all retailers with a large mall presence. This is shortsighted. While FL was sluggish to adapt to a changing consumer, this is being constantly addressed. The Washington Heights store is a first example of the company using an iterative process to test experiences that work well for their consumer before rolling it out. Like Richard Johnson, the CEO said in the latest quarterly earnings call "As we learn from this first store we will certainly perfect the process and perfect the connectivity and as we learned from this store I believe we'll be able to commercialize it and roll it out".

For the better part of the last decade, we've been hearing about how brick & mortar and digital experience need to merge. This is becoming a reality, and will provide FL with a strong platform to continue growing revenues and net income in upcoming years.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives FL a dividend strength score of 78 / 100.

Foot Locker doesn't get enough love from dividend investors. As you'll come to see it ticks all the boxes for what makes a great dividend stock:

Its payout ratios are remarkably low. That remains true whether you compare the dividend to net income, operating cashflow or free cashflow.

It is in a fantastic financial position with great interest coverage.

It offers an attractive combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

It holds an iconic position in Sneaker culture which is being ignored by Wall Street.

Dividend investors would be well served by considering FL for their portfolio.

Stock Strength

But what about the price? I said Foot Locker was a great long term dividend stock 6 months ago, but the stock is still down 17% since then. While the timing of my last recommendation was coincident with large share price drops across multiple retailers, I would first like to remind investors of our strategy.

We identify strong dividend stocks whose dividend will be sufficient to meet our income goals.

We buy them when we believe they offer good value and are likely to do better than the market over the next few quarters.

If they do perform exceedingly well, we might sell to realize value and move into other undervalued picks. If they don't perform as expected (as has been the case here), we sit tight, provided that the investment thesis doesn't change. If the dividends grow at the rate we expect, the stock price usually follows suit over the years.

If the investment thesis does change, we don't mind cutting our losers.

So our goal is very much generating dividend income, only we view capital gains as a means to that end. By focusing on undervalued stocks, you usually get a higher than average dividend yield. By combining value with momentum, you usually profit from investor sentiment. This then allows you to sell the shares at a profit and reinvest in another dividend stock, thus increasing your total income. To learn more about this read the article "How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income".

Value

FL has a P/E of 9.93x

P/S of 0.64x

P/CFO of 7.44x

Dividend yield of 3.33%

Buyback yield of 5.12%

Shareholder yield of 8.45%.

These values would suggest that FL is more undervalued than 98% of stocks, which sets it up for great performance. But then again, the stock's average price has only been 12x earnings for the last 5 years. A reversal to that average would provide 20% upside from these levels. An anticipated 6% reduction in share count in the next 12 months will theoretically contribute to further increases.

Source: mad-dividends.com

By any metric, FL looks cheap. It's cheap relative to its history, relative to its perspectives, relative to its sector, relative to the broad market. It is priced as a stock which has now growth perspective, not as the mature, financially stable company it is. FL is undervalued. I believe it is worth at least $55 per share, although even at $65-$70, it would still look relatively cheap compared to the sector median.

Value Score: 98 / 100

Momentum

Foot Locker Inc. trades at $45.70 and is up 23.45% these last 3 months, despite being down-18.16% these last 6 months & -11.09% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

FL has better momentum than 46% of stocks, which tells me the worst might be over, provided that management can live up to its confident estimates for the second half of the year.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In the past two months, the stock has crossed its 20 day SMA and 50 day SMA. The two SMA's also had a bullish crossover.

If the third quarter earnings come in as good as I expect them to be, Foot Locker's price could easily raise back to $50 where it will likely see some resistance. However on the back of good results, this stock has a history of being very volatile and jumping through previous levels of resistance.

Furthermore, the stocks three month performance is better than 80% of US stocks. If the short term momentum continues, FL could be on the path towards total recovery.

Momentum score: 46 / 100

Financial Strength

FL' gearing ratio of 1.7 is better than 45% of stocks. Foot Locker Inc.'s liabilities have increased by 212% this last year. That is an exaggeration however, as the increase in liabilities is due to changes in accounting standards which force companies to recognize operating leases in their balance sheets. Nonetheless, even with the change, operating cashflow can cover 16.2% of FL's liabilities, which is better than the sector median coverage of 13%. These ratios would suggest that Foot Locker Inc. has better financial strength than 44% of stocks. Obviously these numbers are weighed down by the change in accounting standards. If we exclude this from calculation, the stock's financial strength score would be closer to 60 / 100.

Financial Strength Score: 44/100

Earnings Quality

Foot Locker Inc.'s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -6.7% puts it ahead of 44% of stocks. 117.0% of FL's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 51% of stocks. Each dollar of FL's assets generates $1.2 of revenue, putting it ahead of 82% of stocks. Based on these findings, FL has higher earnings quality than 71% of stocks. This would suggest that FL's earnings quality is very good, better than most stocks in fact. The stock has an extremely efficient asset base, better than the sector's median asset turnover of 1.05x.

Earnings Quality Score: 71 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 79 / 100 which is encouraging. If the company posts a good quarter, the stock could jump. However, waiting for the good news could make it too late to get in at a good price. FL looks poised for recovery.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 78 & a stock strength of 79, Foot Locker remains my retailer of choice. I expect a strong third quarter, but so does everyone. If it comes to materialize (as I expect it too), the stock will most likely go back to $50. However a poor quarter following management's bullishness for the second half of the year would send an awful signal to investors and the stock would continue to be sluggish. Nonetheless the dividend is attractive at current prices, and over time, I'm sure the market will come to realize Foot Locker's relevance, even in a digital first world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.