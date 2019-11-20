Moody's Needs A Breather

Image source

Ratings and analytics business Moody's (MCO) has been on what can only be characterized as a tear this year. Shares began the year around $130 and today, are in excess of $220. The market as a whole has had a good year, but nothing like what Moody's has done. Investors remain very optimistic about the company's ratings and analytics revenue streams as Moody's is trying to diversify its revenue streams away from what we'd traditionally think of, which is debt ratings. The plan has unequivocally worked, but I'd suggest that shares are up so much this year, that much of that goodness is already priced in. Indeed, Moody's has come too far, too quickly.

Years and years of growth

Moody's has been absolutely crushing it for years. The company has built its strength on a global debt issuance boom that has been fueled by very low - or negative - rates across the globe that began several years ago.

Revenue is up 7% annually since 2014 and Moody's expects to see even more, forecasting high-single-digit growth this year. Earnings-per-share has been even better, doubling the rate of revenue growth since 2014. Operating margin has improved a bit but is largely similar in the past few years at ~47% of revenue. What the company has done is reduce its share count steadily, with this option made available via the ample free cash flow we can see above.

Moody's has managed to boost its dividend by 12% annually since 2014, with a $2.00 annual payout at the moment. The yield is under 1%, so Moody's is certainly not an income stock, but double-digit long-term dividend growth is attractive to a lot of people.

Moody's is more than just a ratings business. Its analytics platforms have generated enormous revenue growth over the years, with Professional Services adding a staggering 30% annually on average to its top line since 2008.

The Analytics business has helped Moody's boost its recurring revenue to ~57% of its total top line in the trailing-twelve-months, which has made the business more attractive to investors for obvious reasons.

The company sees this outstanding growth continuing with high-single-digit revenue growth this year and slightly higher operating margins. In other words, Moody's has grown immensely, and it looks like it will continue to grow. Its focus on things other than transaction ratings as well as its concentration on recurring revenue has served it well.

Analysts reckon Moody's will see ~6% long-term revenue growth in the coming years, which seems like a bit of a lock given how the company has performed of late. The only thing that would derail the company's growth is some sort of global recession or financial crisis wherein debt stops being issued in favorable quantities. Moody's isn't nearly as beholden to transactions as it once was, so that risk has diminished. However, the other thing investors must remember is that Moody's is much larger than it once was, having grown its revenue total so nicely in recent years. That will make it more challenging to continue to grow at the pace that it has simply because the base is much larger. If we look at the Analytics business' revenue growth above, it is apparent that it will be unbelievably difficult to match the growth in percentage terms that we've seen in recent years. The simple fact is that the Analytics business wasn't very big a decade ago but is huge today. Pricing the stock like that growth can be replicated is a mistake in my view.

An outstanding company but far too expensive

We all know Moody's is a great story and checks all the traditional boxes for an investor. It has a differentiated business that is scalable, has great margins, generates lots of recurring revenue, and returns free cash flow to shareholders in large quantities. All of that is still true for the coming years, and I want to be absolutely plain about that; I'm still very bullish on Moody's future fundamentally. However, I think a lot of that growth has been priced in given the magnitude of the rally we've seen this year.

Below, I've charted the stock's historical PE ratios and yields as a way of comparison to the current situation.

Moody's traded below 15 times earnings for the first four years of the past decade, before the company's strategy of focusing on analytics and recurring revenue as the path forward began to take shape. Even then, multiples were around 20 most of the time, but those pale in comparison to the current multiple very near 27 times earnings. This stock has gotten so expensive that it is currently trading at a ~20% premium to its next highest average annual PE in the past decade, which was ~22 times earnings. That's a lot to ask from a stock that has a nice growth outlook, but one that has also already built out a huge base over the years. In other words, it appears to me that Moody's is rallying at the wrong time.

The yield would suggest the same thing as Moody's used to yield in the high-1% range but is below 1% today. We know dividend growth certainly hasn't been a problem; the issue has been an ever-expanding PE ratio and, therefore, share price. The stock continues to soar when the company's growth forecast, in my view, cannot support it given how far it has already come.

Moody's is being priced like it is much smaller, or much earlier on in its growth cycle. I have no doubt this company will continue to grow revenue at a mid-single-digit pace, give or take, and that it will continue to raise the dividend and buy back stock. However, I think the stock is trading at a 20% or better premium to where it should be trading, which is simply too much.

Thus, based solely on valuation, Moody's should be sold. The time to take profits is now, and investors should wait for a pullback closer to 23 times earnings, which would equate to something like $185 or so on this year's earnings-per-share of just over $8. Once we see a price near 23 times earnings, I think Moody's is a buy. Moody's remains a very attractive story long term, but short term, shares have risen more than can be justified.

