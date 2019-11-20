China Overseas Land: Growing Recurring Income Is A Key Re-Rating Catalyst

China Overseas Land trades at a discount to its peers, largely because of the company's relatively low proportion of recurring income contribution.

China Overseas Land has a low net gearing of 35% and a low funding cost of 4.28% as of end 1H2019.

The company adopts a disciplined land banking strategy focused on high-quality land bank; first-tier cities and Hong Kong representing 44.1% of the total cost of land bank acquired in 1H2019.

China Overseas Land's contracted sales growth momentum has accelerated in the past two years with contracted sales growth of +30% and +27% YoY in FY2018 and 10M2019 respectively.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCPK:CAOVY) (OTCPK:CAOVF) [688:HK] for its strong contracted sales growth momentum, high net margin, disciplined land banking strategy, low net gearing and low funding cost.

China Overseas Land trades at 5.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average P/E of approximately 7 times. It is also valued by the market at a discount to its large-cap property developer peers on a forward P/E basis.

I assign China Overseas Land a "Neutral" rating, as the stock's valuation discount to its trading history and its peers is largely justified by its relatively low proportion of recurring income contribution. If China Overseas Land can grow its recurring income contribution from commercial properties as per its stated target, this could be a key re-rating catalyst for the stock.

Company Description

Started in 1979 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1992, China Overseas Land is a property developer focused on residential projects in first-tier and second-tier cities in Mainland China, and a subsidiary of state-owned construction company China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

China Overseas Land generated approximately 97.3%, 2.3% and 0.5% of its 1H2019 revenue from its property development, property investment and other operations business segments respectively. Other operations refer to revenue from hotel operations and construction and building design consultancy services.

Contracted Sales Growth Momentum Has Accelerated In The Past Two Years With Continued Focus On Profitability

China Overseas Land's achieved contracted sales of HK$318.4 billion for the first 10 months of FY2019 or 10M2019, which was equivalent to a +27% YoY growth from contracted sales of HK$250.9 billion for 10M2018. The company's 10M2019 contracted sales also represented 91% of its full-year contracted sales target of HK$350 billion. In contrast, other large-cap Mainland China property developer peers such as China Resources Land Limited (OTC:CRBJY) (OTCPK:CRBJF) [1109:HK] and Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:LGFRY) (OTCPK:LNGPF) [960:HK] have delivered relatively lower contracted sales growth of +13% and +23% YoY for the 10M2019 period.

China Overseas Land's YoY contracted sales growth slowed from +28% in FY2015 to +17% in FY2016 and +10% in FY2017. In the past two years, the company's contracted sales growth momentum has started to pick up again, with a +30% YoY contracted sales growth for FY2018 and a +27% YoY contracted sales growth in 10M2019 as highlighted in the preceding paragraph. China Overseas Land is maintaining its FY2019 and FY2020 contracted sales growth targets of HK$350 billion and HK$400 billion respectively. Given current sales momentum, the company is likely to easily exceed the FY2019 target. The FY2020 contracted sales target implies a +14% YoY growth rate which seems conservative, and this target could be possibly raised in the future.

More importantly, China Overseas Land strives to maintain a delicate balance between growth and profitability. The company's sell-through rate (contracted sales as a percentage of salable resources) has historically been in the 50%-60% range, versus peers' sell-through rates in the 60%-80% range. This is because China Overseas Land places an equal emphasis on both average selling price and sales volume with respect to its property development sales. When the company wishes to maintain profitability, it will slow down the pace of contracted sales growth intentionally to secure better selling prices for its property units. When China Overseas Land sees a need to generate cash flow to fund land banking activities, it will accelerate its contracted sales momentum by selling property units faster and stressing less on selling price. All else equal, China Overseas Land will prioritize profitability over growth.

China Overseas Land's focus on profitability is evidenced by the fact that the company's core net profit margin (excluding after-tax fair value gain of investment properties) of 22.5% for 1H2019 is the highest among peers. In comparison, the 1H2019 core net profit margins for China Resources Land Limited and Longfor Group were 17.7% and 16.1% respectively.

Disciplined Land Banking Strategy Targeting First- And Second-Tier Cities

China Overseas Land targets high quality land bank in first- and second-tier cities in Mainland China. As of end-1H2019, the company had a total land bank (including associates) of 91.75 million sq m, of which 74% was attributable to first- and second-tier cities. Specifically, first-tier Mainland China cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen), Hong Kong and Macau accounted for 14.2% of China Overseas Land's land bank.

In 1H2019, the company acquired 24 land parcels with a Gross Floor Area or GFA of 4.64 million sq m for HK$57.4 billion. First-tier Mainland China cities and Hong Kong represented 44.1% of the total cost of land bank that China Overseas Land acquired in 1H2019, the remaining 55.9% was attributable to second-tier Mainland China cities.

China Overseas Land sources the majority of its new land bank from public land auctions, but the company has been diversifying into other land banking channels. For example, China Overseas Land is currently involved in the largest urban village redevelopment project in Wanbailin District of Taiyuan. A June 11, 2015 China Daily article titled "Taiyuan starts to reconstruct urban villages" that all the 170 urban villages in Taiyuan have been planned for reconstruction between 2015 and 2021 due to poor living conditions. China is also collaborating with its sister company, China Construction Fangcheng Investment & Development (a subsidiary of its parent China State Construction Engineering Corporation) on a new project in Zhengzhou, China.

Another notable aspect of China Overseas Land's land banking strategy is that the company prioritizes further penetration of existing cities, versus expanding to new cities. This enables the company to build up scale in specific cities, rather than spreading its resources over an increasing number of cities. Also China Overseas Land prefers to participate in property projects where it has full ownership, and only enters into joint ventures on a selective basis (e.g. with sister companies owned by its parent). China Overseas Land's focus on penetrating existing cities (exploiting economies of scale in key cities) and 100%-owned property projects (a lower proportion of profit sharing via joint ventures) also play a part in the company's high net profit margin (as highlighted in preceding section of this article).

As of end-October 2019, China Overseas Land has already spent approximately HK$119 billion on new land bank acquisitions, which represented 88% of its full-year FY2019 target of HK$135 billion.

Strong Balance Sheet And Low Funding Cost

China Overseas Land has one of the strongest balance sheet and lowest funding costs among Mainland China property developer peers.

As of end-June 2019, the company's net gearing was 35% and its funding cost was 4.28%. In comparison, a list of 30 Mainland China property developers I track had an average net gearing above 100% and an average funding cost in excess of 6%.

Also, refinancing risks are limited with only 13.7% of China Overseas Land's total debt maturing within the next year. The company also has cash on hand amounting to HK$112 billion, equivalent to 14.3% of total assets, to finance future growth opportunities.

Notably, China Overseas Land has investment grade credit ratings from all the major credit rating agencies, with A-, Baa1 and BBB+ ratings from Fitch, Moody's and Standard & Poor's respectively.

Relatively Low Proportion Of Recurring Income Is Key Reason For Valuation Discount To Peers

China Overseas Land trades at a discount to its large-cap property developer peers (detailed in the next section) on a forward P/E basis, largely because of the company's relatively low proportion of recurring income contribution.

China Overseas Land derived a mere 2.3% of its 1H2019 revenue from its property investment business segment. In contrast, Longfor Group generated 11.7% of its 1H2019 revenue from the property investment (shopping malls and long-term rental apartments) and property management services segments. Similarly, recurring income from the property investment & management business contributed 20.2% of China Resources Land's top line for 1H2019.

Similar to its property development business segment, China Overseas Land focuses on first-tier cities for its commercial properties business. It generated approximately 60.1% of its 1H2019 office properties revenue from first-tier cities like Beijing, Shanghai and London. I believe that the company's focus on first-tier cities helped it to achieve a relatively high average occupancy rate of 93.3% for its mature office properties which commenced operations on or after June 2018.

The company's revenue from commercial properties increased +15.6% YoY to HK$2.35 billion for 1H2019. Unlike most of its property developer peers focused on retail, China Overseas Land derived 71% of its 1H2019 commerical properties revenue from office properties, with shopping malls and hotels & others contributing the remaining 19% and 10% respectively. Looking ahead, China Overseas Land targets to achieve HK$5 billion and HK$10 billion of recurring revenue from investment properties in 2020 and 2023 respectively.

China Overseas Land's Commercial Properties Currently Under Operation

Source: China Overseas Land's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Valuation

China Overseas Land trades at 6.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 5.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$26.10 as of November 18, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average P/E of approximately 7 times.

In comparison, China Overseas Land's peers trade at higher P/E multiples. China Resources Land is valued by the market at 8.5 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 7.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, while Longfor trades at 10.0 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 8.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E.

The stock is also valued by the market at 0.93 times P/B, versus its historical five-year average P/B of approximately 1.2 times.

China Overseas Land offers a trailing 3.6% dividend yield and a consensus forward FY2019 dividend yield of 4.2%. The company has targeted to raise its dividend payout ratio gradually from 27% in FY2018 to 30% in the next couple of years.

Variant View

The key risk factors for China Overseas Land include new policies introduced to curb property sales in first-tier and second-tier cities in China, a slower-than-expected pace of contracted sales growth for its core property development business, overpaying for residential land bank, a failure to increase recurring revenue and earnings contribution from the property investment business segment, and an increase in the company's gearing and funding costs.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.