The Ultamate Retail Stock

I'm a huge fan of good retailers.

The last few years, it has not been a popular position to believe that any retailers that were going to hold up to the omnipresent Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) threat. I've been a long-term holder of Target (NYSE:TGT), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) in defiance of the belief that no stores would survive the e-commerce scourge. There are other winners, of course. Notably Tractor Supply (NYSE:TSCO), The Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and Ross Stores (NYSE:ROST), to name just a few. I'm always on the lookout for others.

One of those capable competing with the best of them is Ulta Beauty (NYSE:ULTA). I've watched this company from a distance for some time, and recent weakness has pushed me into opening a position.

Investment Thesis

Ulta has experienced a speed bump in its long-term growth story, knocking the stock price down by 1/3. This is overdone, considering the many levers the company has to continue to drive returns. I see the company's phenomenal growth history, devotion to its customer loyalty program, and inherently conservative financial position as key points to show that Ulta is positioned well to continue to deliver outsized returns despite market weakness.

The recent sell-off in shares comes as management cut guidance by a pretty sizeable margin for the first time in years. Ulta has averaged >8% same store sales growth every year since 2010, and the company has gone from <$1B in sales in 2007 to $6.7B in 2018. With that, the company's most recent quarter saw 6.2% same store sales growth, missing the 6.7% estimated and an adjustment of forward earnings to $11.86-$12.06 from previous guidance of $12.83-$13.03. The stock took a 16% haircut in one day, and is now 33% off of its highs. I see this as overdone when considering the company's overall position.

Ulta operates 1200 stores, with 80 new openings this year, and a commitment to cultivating location and remodels to maintain strong sales at each of its locations. Management sees a long-term store count of 1500-1700 stores, leaving a solid growth runway ahead. Management seems to do well efficiently allocating capital to maintaining prime locations for its stores and remodeling them regularly as evidenced by the same store sales growth history.

Most of the company's stores are in suburban strip malls, with only about 10% exposure to shopping malls. It's important to consider that there are still plenty of shopping malls that will make it through the massive shift in consumer habits, although Ulta will surely have to move some of them as some malls close.

Competitive Advantage

Ulta has a couple of major factors contributing to its competitive advantage. The first is its very successful loyalty program, the Ultamate program. The company boasts 31.8M members, from which >95% of sales are derived. >20% of American women are members of the Ultamate program, and the tiers in the program provide incentives to professional stylists and others to purchase their products at Ulta.

Secondly, the company's product offering sets it apart from its competitors. The company's stores are huge, and the combination of mass products and prestige brands put it a cut above competitors like Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) or Sephora (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:LVMUY). That being said, Ulta does compete with a huge number of companies, including the big drugstores, Amazon, Wal-Mart, and many more. My opinion is that Ulta's success ultimately comes from its differentiated offering. The failure of many department stores is likely to improve this trend, as well, as prestige brands that previously didn't sell with Ulta look to sell through them. This has led to the company bringing 250 new brands in for sale since 2016.

E-Commerce

Ulta currently has ~11% of sales coming from online, and its e-commerce arm is expected to grow 20-30% this year. That being said, there is an argument to be made that beauty supplies will always be a market requiring a retail footprint. A recent Facebook survey found that 65% of makeup customers discover products in-store. This segment is shrinking, but it is likely to me that an omni-channel approach is the best one that Ulta can be taking. Management is accomplishing that through buy online, pick-up in store, which has rolled out across the company this year. Additionally, the company intends on having 2-day delivery by 2021.

There will always be a social aspect to shopping and getting hair styled which will maintain a stickiness to some of Ulta's customers. Additionally, there will always be customers that want the experience of going to the store and being able to discuss with sales associates, who are employed by Ulta vice the brands, like in department stores.

The younger generation is more likely to discover products online, through online video makeup tutorials among other methods. Ulta's partnerships with celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Millie Bobby Brown's (Netflix's Stranger Things) product lines will aid Ulta in bringing in younger customers. Both have large Instagram followings.

Expenses

The company is currently working through a $150-200M cost cutting plan to improve the company's supply chain and streamline processes. This is welcome news, as SG&A/sales has grown over the last couple of years, and is expected to grow somewhat more as the company's sales growth takes a hit during the current weakness. This is an important metric to be watchful of to ensure that the company's growth is done in a responsible manner.

The other important metric is the company's gross margin. No complaints here.

Ulta is in a great financial position. With no long-term debt, and rapidly growing free cash flow, the only shame is that the company doesn't pay a dividend. It has repurchased shares, although based on the price action, the 791,000 shares purchased earlier this year weren't a great value. The company has $517M left on its authorization, and $327M on hand currently. I see capex as relatively stable and not excessive.

Valuation

Looking at the short-term valuation, Ulta is the cheapest it has been in years compared to its current earnings. Additionally, the earnings growth trajectory looks great, and the P/E ratio of ~20 is reasonable considering the quality of the company.

Looking at a longer-term graph, The company still looks undervalued, although not by quite as much due to the slower overall earnings growth rate. However, since the Great Recession, earnings growth has been solid, and the company's current P/E ratio is significantly less than its long-term average of 30X. I wouldn't be expecting 30X earnings again any time soon, since growth is slower now than it was then.

Based on analyst estimates for future growth, and a ~22X multiple which I see as fair, the company is primed to return ~14% annualized over the next few years. There are many moving parts, but I see this as a useful exercise to see where a company is trading. The valuation could easily expand well past that once the company makes it through its recent weakness, and it could just as easily compress from here.

That being said, I see the risk-reward as favorable, and Ulta deserves a spot among my favorite retailers to maintain its dominant share going forward.

