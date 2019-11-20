A High Dividend Strategy During The Tech Bubble

The old saying goes "history never repeats itself, but it rhymes." If that is the case,we should understand how equity strategies performed in historical risk-off environments for the market.

In Monday's article, I showed the performance of my "7 Ways to Beat the Market" during the peak-to-trough drop during the deflation of the tech bubble. These seven factor tilts or alternative weighting schema - Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, Equal-Weighting, Momentum, and Quality - have delivered long-run outperformance versus the traditional capitalization-weighted benchmark. As seen in the graph below covering this historic drawdown, these strategies tended to outperform the capitalization-weighted index, which had experienced an increasing tilt towards high multiple tech stocks during the bubble's expansion.

For Seeking Alpha readers, I wanted to supplement that piece with an examination of the performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio Index. The index screens for the 75 highest dividend-yielding stocks in the S&P 500, and then selects the 50 components of that group with the lowest realized volatility over the past year. This index is replicated by a dividend ETF - the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD) - that has become popular with Seeking Alpha readers given its strong performance, below average volatility, and monthly-pay feature. Before diving into the performance of that strategy during the 2000-2002 drawdown, the graph below is of the full available history of the index methodology. Over the past roughly three decades, this strategy has outperformed the S&P 500, from which the constituents are drawn, by 1.8% per year.

Source: Bloomberg

In "High Dividend Strategy Since '07 Peak," I showed that this index outperformed the broad market during the October 2007-March 2009 drawdown by 6%. The strategy has also outperformed the broad market index by nearly 2% annualized over the subsequent decade-long bull market that followed that historic drawdown.

In the 2000-2002 market drawdown, the performance of the High Dividend Low Volatility strategy was even better. From the then all-time high for the S&P 500 on March 24, 2000 to the cyclical nadir on October 9th, 2002, the S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility strategy actually produced a positive 10% return while the S&P 500 corrected by 47%.

Source: Bloomberg

It is never possible to know what stage of the business cycle we are in at the current moment. Amidst a historically elongated economic expansion and with stocks at all-time highs, some investors may believe the end of the cycle is near and on the lookout for strategies that offer downside protection. As this article describes, the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index outperformed during the Great Recession and bursting of the Tech Bubble.

During the bounce from the bottom in 2009, it has also managed to outperform the broad market over this elongated expansion. A strategy that can keep pace in up markets and provide decent downside protection in down markets should interest many readers. At an indicated dividend yield of 4.3%, it also offers decent current income in a low interest rate world. I hope this historical examination of the underlying index for this strategy was of value to readers.

