Adamis Q3 Earnings Report And Conference Call Inject Optimism

Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently reported acceptable Q3 earnings. However, it was the company's updates related to ZIMHI, U.S. Compounding, manufacturing, and commercial partnerships that have me feeling confident about my investment.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) recently reported their Q3 earnings with a slight miss on EPS and revenue. The company reported ~$5.9M in revenue, which is a 54% increase from Q3 of 2018. In addition, the company discussed pipeline progress, commercial partnership updates, manufacturing upgrades, and some insight into ZIMHI's PK data. Overall, the earnings report and earnings call were very informative and publicized some progress on all fronts. The market has been so fixated on ZIMHI's approval it appears that it has forgotten about the company's other products and revenue streams. Although ZIMHI is a critical item for both the company and investors, we cannot forget about the currently marketed products and sources of revenue. I believe the current sources of revenue and ZIMHI's potential approval not only justifies the current share price but actually warrants a higher share price.

I review the company's Q3 earnings and the key points of the company's earnings call. I point out some vital information for investors that should bolster some confidence Adamis is starting to function like a commercial-stage company. Finally, I reveal my plans for my ADMP position as we exit 2019 and move into 2020.

Q3 Results

Adamis recorded approximately $5.9M in revenue during Q3, which was up from $3.8M in Q3 of 2018. SG&A expenses decreased over 24% from Q2, from $7.0M to $5.3M. R&D also decreased in Q3, with the company reporting only $3.3M in expenses. Cash and equivalents at the end of Q3 were roughly $12.1M.

It looks as if Adamis was able to increase revenue and decrease spending, which is always a positive indication the company is heading in the right direction. Now, it needs to continue this trend in the subsequent quarters in order to prevent another secondary offering in 2020. The company anticipates that R&D expenses will continue to decrease in Q4 and keep cash expenditures around $3M to $4M. If successful, the company expects that they will have roughly 9-12 months of cash runway before needing another cash infusion. It looks like we might not get through 2020 without another offering or need to take on debt, however, it is the first time in years that we can see a clear cash runway for the company. Perhaps that is because it is so short…

Based on the financials, I would brand Q3 to be a successful or optimistic quarter for the company.

Still Waiting On ZIMHI

At this point in time, the FDA hasn't delivered a verdict on the company's high-dose naloxone product, ZIMHI. The FDA's PDUFA date was October 31st, but here we are over two weeks later and the FDA is still behind schedule. Unfortunately, there is nothing Adamis can do about the FDA's competency, so investors need to remain patient.

On the other hand, the company is capable of working on ZIMHI's U.S. commercial partnership, which still hasn't been signed. The company had a goal of closing a partnership deal ahead of ZIMHI's approval but that hasn't come to fruition. Funny enough, the company can still hit that goal due to the FDA's tardiness. When addressing ZIMHI's commercial partnership, CEO Dr. Dennis Carlo revealed that "discussions with potential commercial partners for ZIMHI have been ongoing for several months, and I anticipate we will be able to announce our commercial plans in the very near future, either before or very soon after receiving approval."

In the Q&A portion of the conference call, Dr. Carlo shed some light on what the company is looking for in a partnership and he stressed the importance the partner has "an existing commercial infrastructure" and has "demonstrated success in that particular niche within the market." Dr. Carlo added, "we are particularly looking at are companies that have an existing product that we think are complementary to ZIMHI." I'm always trying to decode Carlo's messages but I didn't get much from these statements… in the opioid overdose rescue drug/device market but has complementary products…? So, they should have a rescue device but they also market opioids? Regardless of the wording, it appears Carlo is searching for someone who has the ability to instantly insert ZIMHI into the market and they have experience pushing drug/device products.

It appears that the company still has multiple suitors for ZIMHI, so I am not expecting a press release announcing a partnership anytime soon. Without approval and commercial partner, investors shouldn't expect ZIMHI to be a major contributor in 2020.

SYMJEPI Progress

SYMJEPI's commercial partners Sandoz of Novartis (NVS) has executed a few initiatives to help the slow rollout. Adamis believes the Sandoz team is now targeting allergists and primary care physicians. In addition, symjepi.com is up and running with links to Amazon's (AMZN) PillPack program which will facilitate home delivery of SYMJEPI.

Unfortunately, Adamis and its investors are still waiting for these initiatives to turn into significant sales. It's been over a year since Adamis announced the commercial partnership with Sandoz, and ADMP investors are still waiting for signs of traction. Sadly, it appears Adamis is looking for signs of traction… the earnings call sounded like the company is basically in the dark in terms of how Sandoz is handling SYMJEPI.

On the bright side, Adamis is continuing to assess additional ex-U.S. SYMJEPI partnerships. In the company's earnings call, the management commented that they "are in discussions with multiple groups for ex-U.S. territories" and they will reveal these partnerships when they are completed. The company has already secured an Australian and New Zealand partnership, but the market is still waiting for a European partnership that should bring a healthy upfront payment, milestone payments, and royalties. Of course, there are plenty of other profitable territories such as Japan, China, Eurasia, and South America to be claimed as well.

Overall, SYMJEPI still seems to be stuck in first-gear but at least things are finally starting to move forward.

PK Studies

Adamis had to perform two pharmacokinetic "PK" studies for ZIMHI after removing Kaleo's EVZIO as a referenced listed drug in their NDA. The company was nice enough to reveal some of the key takeaways from these studies in their earnings call.

In the first study, Adamis compared ZIMHI to 2 mg intramuscular injection of EVZIO. The company discovered higher levels of naloxone in the blood in the ZIMHI group compared to the EVZIO group. The second study, compared ZIMHI to a generic 2 mg dose. The study revealed that the levels of naloxone were considerably higher for ZIMHI as early as 2.5 minutes. The results of PK studies advocate ZIMHI's superior and faster bioavailability compared to the contemporary naloxone drug/device products.

I believe these results not only help support an FDA approval but also point to the commercial potential for ZIMHI. Synthetic opioid abuse is becoming the next phase of the opioid crisis, for which the current naloxone products have trouble combating. ZIMHI provides a higher dose of naloxone that could be the answer to the growing threat of ultra-potent opioids.

DPI Out Front with a Sign

The company did provide investors with an update on their dry powder inhaler "DPI" platform. Adamis has continued to work on their fluticasone dry powder inhaler product candidate and plans to complete the in vitro work by the end of 2019. Adamis is looking to out-license the product or find a partner to help finance its development.

At this point, I am ready to see the company sell, partner, or out-license everything that is non-SYMJECT. Sadly, the company's inhaler product candidates have a lot of potential on the market, but the company hasn't had adequate funding for development. It reminds me of one of my neighbors who has a rare motorcycle project sitting in his garage but hasn't had the money to get the parts machined and the knowledge to rebuild the engine. The bike would be great to ride and would be very valuable… but it is worth a fraction of its potential until it has the machined parts and a knowledgeable mechanic to finally bring her back to life. The DPI products need the funding and knowledgeable partner to finally hit the market. Without help, those products will continue to gather dust and depreciate in value.

Manufacturing Update

Apparently, Adamis has been working with their manufacturing partner to "design and build a new line incorporating several forms of automation and other improvements over the current assembly line." This will reduce the manufacturing costs of SYMJECT products (SYMJEPI and ZIMHI) and the company believes they should recover those expenses within 12 to 18 months.

This is big news for the company and investors because SYMJEPI's royalties from Sandoz are based on profits. Therefore, reducing the cost of manufacturing SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr. should translate to better margins and perhaps an improved payout from Sandoz.

U.S. Compounding Breaks-Even

It has been over 3 years since Adamis acquired U.S. Compounding but it appears the subsidiary has finally hit a major milestone… breaking even. Adamis has worked hard to optimize their subsidiary and now has found a niche in providing pre-filled syringes to hospitals.

The fact that U.S. Compounding is now able to cover its own bills should have ADMP investors breathing a bit easier. Once the subsidiary is able to start turning a profit, the value of U.S. Compounding will increase substantially. Having a profitable asset on the books will not only provide a steady source of revenue but could be sold for a premium price. Either way, U.S. Compounding will continue to add value to ADMP over the next few years.

Adamis Vs. Peers

I have previously presented statistics that reveal how ADMP is heavily discounted vs. the healthcare sector's average. Now, I will pit Adamis vs. Antares Pharma (ATRS) to determine who has a better fundamental valuation. I like to rely on price-to-sales valuations and revenue growth when determining if a company is appropriately valued. Adamis currently has a forward price-to-sales for 2019 of 2.65x (Figure 1).

Figure 1: ADMP Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

That price-to-sales metric only improves over the eight years with the company expected to have forward price-to-sales of 0.30 in 2028. The healthcare sector's average price-to-sales is about 5x, so we can say ADMP is undervalued compared to the sector's average.

Figure 2: ATRS Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Antares Pharma is another injectable device manufacturer that is often compared to Adamis. At the moment, ATRS has a forward price-to-sales of 6.14x in 2019 and 1.98x in 2028 (Figure 2). This tells me that ADMP is heavily discounted compared to ATRS at the moment.

When comparing Adamis to other compounding companies, it still appears to be undervalued in terms of forward price-to-sales. For example, Fagron NV (OTC:ARSUF) is a Belgian compounding company that has an estimated 2019 price-to-sales of 2.12x and a 2027 forward price-to-sales of 1.40x (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Fagron Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

At the moment, Fagron has better price-to-sales for 2019 but Adamis has a superior 2027 forward price-to-sales of 0.33x. Again, Adamis is undervalued compared to Fagron in terms of forward price-to-sales.

Downside Risks

Although the company is making some headway, the stock has plenty of downside risks that investors should be aware of. In the immediate term, the FDA's pending decision for ZIMHI will most likely start to erode the share price as swing or position traders grow impatient and are not willing to hold for an extended period of time.

Obviously, a CRL for ZIMHI would decimate the share price for an extended period of time. Even if the FDA decides to extend ZIMHI PDUFA, the market is not going to spare ADMP and its shareholders.

Another ZIMHI related downside risk comes from a partnership deal or a lack-of partnership deal. Investors don't want a repeat of SYMJEPI, which puts a lot of pressure on the management to find a motivated partner but in a short period of time.

The enduring downside risk is the financials. The company hasn't had a strong cash position for a long time. Indeed, the company might have enough cash to run the company for another year, but it is running at half-throttle. The company needs funding to keep the pipeline moving, expand SYMJECT into other potential products, and keep the lights on. Without partnerships, out-licensing, and solid revenue growth, investors should expect another offering in 2020.

Conclusion

Admittedly, I have been frustrated about my ADMP investment and I haven't been impressed with management's efforts to act like a publically traded company. However, following the Q3 earnings report and conference call, I have to say I am impressed with how the company is starting to feel like a typical small-cap commercial pharmaceutical company. Adamis was able to reduce their OpEx while increasing revenue. In addition, the company has been working on optimizing their manufacturing and is debating on out-licensing pipeline products that are not getting the proper amount of support. Most importantly, the company is in search of partnerships for SYMJEPI and ZIMHI. In general, the company feels more like an investment and less like speculative play.

Despite my change sentiment, I still consider Adamis to be a speculative investment. SYMJEPI stumbled out of the gates and is struggling to get its footing, no word on ZIMHI's approval or partnership, the pipeline is basically frozen, and the cash position is meek at best. However, most of these issues can be alleviated with a ZIMHI approval and subsequent partnership. The company just needs a couple of wins to get the ball rolling and start delivering for its shareholders.

What's My Plan? Admittedly, I am still going to hold off on adding to my ADMP position. I believe the company is starting to show signs of a turnaround, but I am convinced the share price will be determined by ZIMHI approval and commercial partner. As a result, I am going to wait until ZIMHI is approved and its commercial partnership is finalized before I commit more funds to ADMP.

For the long term, I plan to hold ADMP for at least five more years in anticipation of the company recording $100M in annual revenue and a target price of approximately $8.00 per share. I know that seems to be a pie-in-the-sky target, but one must realize ADMP was trading around $5.00 per share a couple of years ago... and that was before SYMJEPI's launch, U.S. Compounding breaking-even, and ZIMHI. It's been a long-road for ADMP investors but I believe there is still some latent value to be realized in the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.