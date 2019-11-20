Unilever: Good Company But I Give It Only A Neutral Rating

Introduction

Several hundred brands from the consumer goods industry belong to the British-Dutch group Unilever (UL)(UN). The company has 12 brands that have sales of more than EUR 1 billion a year. Therefore, Unilever belongs definitely to the group of the biggest consumer companies. There are good reasons to put this giant in a broadly diversified portfolio. Although the last quarterly figures were somewhat disappointing, the outlook for the year was confirmed. In this article I would therefore like to go into a little more detail of the numbers and compare the company above all with possible alternatives. Overall I rate Unilever only neutral. A comparison with the peer group shows that the whole sector is somewhat overvalued and that Unilever is no exception.

The share price development is very satisfactory in the long run, even though the S&P 500 has clearly outperformed the company. It is also apparent that Unilever and the S&P 500 have developed relatively similarly.

Even if some investors are now saying that it would be better to invest in a market-wide ETF, I do not want to decide this discussion here (in particular, dividends higher for Unilever than for the S&P 500 should also be taken into account). Every investor has his own reasons. For those who actively choose shares to invest in, Unilever is definitely a solid company.

The last quarter results were stable. Underlying sales grew by 2.9 percent. Emerging markets underlying sales grew by 5.1 percent. Volume was up 2.2 percent and price was up 2.8 percent. Revenue increased by 5.8 percent (which included a positive impact of 2.3 percent from currency and 0.8 percent from acquisitions). Revenue per segment came in as follows:

Here you can clearly see that the company is growing in all three business areas. For the full year, the company continue to expect underlying sales growth to be in the lower half of our multi-year 3-5 percent range. An improvement in underlying operating margin is expected to keep the company on track for the 2020 target and another year of strong free cash flow. So there is nothing else to say but that the company is on course. In such a situation, it is important to evaluate a company fundamentally, because it can cost a lot of returns if you buy a good company that only grows moderately, too expensive. For such a fundamental consideration, I have made a comparison of Unilever's peer group (consumer goods companies and defensive picks). Here are the results:

What you can see from the overview is that there is no black and white. While the P/E ratio suggests that the company is already fairly valued (maybe slightly undervalued compared to its peers), EBIT margin and EBITDA growth indicate more future potential for Unilever. However, the company continue to expect underlying sales growth to be in the lower half of our multi-year 3-5 percent range. This also sets limits to profit, which cannot, for example, be postponed indefinitely by savings programs. Furthermore, the dividend growth must also be viewed in relative terms, as Unilever has the highest payout ratio of all companies. I therefore do not expect dividend growth to continue on average over the past few years.

If you look at the fundamental environment and the generally high market valuations, then many companies of Unilever's peer group (including Unilever) are traded in the range of their all-time highs:

A broader market correction would therefore also depress the Unilever price somewhat. Conversely, with the fixed outlook and the lack of catalysts, there is hardly any upside potential at the moment besides the dividend. Don't get me wrong, Unilever is an excellent company and an excellent pick especially for a retirement portfolio. Still, for the reasons I've given and as far as a more short- and mid-term rating is concerned, I would therefore, unlike the SA Author Rating, assess Unilever only as neutral.

As I said before, I think the company is very well managed and you can't do much wrong as an investor by investing in Unilever. However, the whole industry seems a bit overheated to me. So I don't expect a lot of upside potential. Overall I rate Unilever only neutral. A comparison with the peer group shows that the whole sector is somewhat overvalued and that Unilever is no exception.

