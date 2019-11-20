Coty Is Fairly Priced

The insider buying with this name is very compelling, but we need to separate the wheat of this signal from the chaff of the noise.

Over the past year, the shares of Coty Inc. (COTY) are up about 35%. I was asked to look in on the name, and offer a price target for the company. While I think the shares are overpriced at the moment, I'm impressed by insider's commitment to the name. I'll review the financial history here, and will look at the stock itself. I'll also comment on the insider buying activity here, and will offer an options trade as alternative to buying at current levels.

Financial Snapshot

This beauty product manufacturer's financial history is interesting (to me at least), in that it reveals the fact that sales growth doesn't always lead to earnings or free cash flow growth. In spite of the fact that the top line has exploded, up at a CAGR of 11.3% over the past six years, net income is actually far lower now than it was in 2015. reveals some interesting of the beauty product manufacturer's

I think I also need to comment on the capital structure here, given the high levels of debt and goodwill present. Although the balance sheet is hardly ideal in my estimation, there are a few mitigating factors to keep in mind. First, none of the debt here is coming due anytime soon. Specifically, 59% of debt is due in 2023, ~29% is due in 2025, and ~11% is due in 2026. Further, the interest expense of just under 4% of debt isn't egregious in my view. What's slightly more worrying in my estimation is the fact that fully 71% of the balance sheet is goodwill or intangible assets. Given the huge asset impairment charges the company has taken over the years, this presents significant risk in my view.

Comparing the most recent quarterly result with the same period a year ago seems to indicate a huge improvement from last year to this, with net income up dramatically from the quarterly loss a year ago. The problem is that the most recent quarter's results included the sale of "Foundation", which triggered a pre-tax gain of $84.5 million. Stripping this one time event out of operations reduces net income by this amount less the tax shield. Thus, I think it would be unwise to assume that operations have improved dramatically during the most recent quarter.

Source: Company Filings

The Stock

As I've said many times, a troubled business can be a great investment at the right price. For that reason I need to spend some time looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business, and I want to specifically try to ascertain whether the market is being unduly optimistic about the shares. I want to avoid optimistically priced shares, because if the market has great expectations, and those expectations are subsequently dashed, the shares will likely drop in price. When the market isn't particularly sanguine, it at least won't be disappointed when the inevitable misstep happens.

One of the ways I use to measure the optimism embedded in shares is to see what an investor is will to pay for $1 of future earnings or cash flow. While it's come down recently, at the moment, investors are willing to pay just under 25 times free cash flow for these shares. In my view, that is excessively optimistic in light of the history here.

Data by YCharts

Insider Activity

Those familiar with my writing here know that I put a great deal of weight on insider buying. The notion is that these people who live and breathe the business daily know more about the forces affecting their industry and the company itself than any Wall Street analyst ever will. That said, as I was reminded very recently, I've had conversations with insiders who haven't a clue about the investment merits of their company stock at a given price, and may buy for reasons that are less than sensible. For that reason, insider activity is a confirming indicator, and doesn't drive an investment thesis alone.

The insider buying at Coty has been quite impressive, but if we scratch below the surface a bit, we find an unsurprising pattern. The return these insiders have enjoyed is inversely related to the price they paid for the stock. So, Chief Legal Officer Greerson McMullen who paid $16.50 per share for 62,218 shares two years ago is sitting on a 28% loss on those shares at the moment. Contrast this with Director Olivier Goudet who paid $9.53 earlier this year and is currently sitting on a 25% gain. The price paid by these investors matters as much for them as it does for the rest of us. In the case of insiders, the people who paid $10 or less for their shares have done well over time. People who paid over $14 have suffered double digit losses. For that reason, I want to be aware of the insider buying here, but not use it as a guide to buy at any price.

Options to the Rescue

Given that I think the shares are a good investment at $10, but a suboptimal investment at the moment, I think investors have a choice in this case. They can wait for the shares to drop to what I consider a more reasonable price (boring!), or they can sell some put options with a $10 strike immediately. I prefer the latter approach, because I think it presents investors with a "win-win" trade. If the shares flatline or rally from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop from here, the investor might be obligated to buy, but will do so at a much lower price, which is a "win" relative to someone who simply buys today.

At the moment, my favorite short put on this name is the May 2020 Coty put with a strike of $10. It's currently bid-asked at $.53-$.60. If the investor simply takes the bid in this case, and are subsequently exercised, they will buy at a level about 20% below the current price. At that point, the (reasonably sustainable) dividend yield would be around 5.25%. The alternative, of course, is that the shares change in price very little, or continue to rise over the next six months, at which point the investor simply pockets the premium. This is also not a terrible outcome in my view.

Conclusion

I will admit that I am intrigued by Coty Inc. simply because of the insider buying activity present. The massive insider buying creates a sense of "what do they know that I don't?" Given that these insiders seem to be price indifferent, though, I'm less optimistic about the value of this signal, especially when there's not much other confirming evidence. That said, I would note that insiders have done well when they've paid $10 or under. In my view, there's little to love about the financial history here, and the stock is hardly inexpensive. That said, people who know this business better than I or any Wall Street analyst will ever are putting their own capital to work in it, which counts for something. I think the best strategy here is to emulate the behavior of the successful insiders and buy this name, but at a much more favorable price. For those unwilling to wait for a 20% drop, I would recommend short puts as a "win-win" trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although there are no plans to buy at these levels, I will be selling the puts mentioned in this article.