HQH: Operating In A Wild Sector At A Steep Discount

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) has been lagging the broader market, along with the rest of the healthcare sector as a whole. The continued rhetoric from presidential hopefuls and even the current White House administration has really put pressure on the industry. Most notably, the latest Democrat front-runner, Elizabeth Warren, has had healthcare at the forefront of her campaign. Her "medicare for all" plan has really hurt the prospects or possible prospects for the industry as a whole.

Although, this is why I believe that putting some money to work in this sector isn't all that bad of an idea. HQH, though, shouldn't be viewed as a stable recession-resistant holding. This is in contrast to the broader healthcare sector in general. Operating in the biotech subsector of healthcare comes with significant risks itself. This sector is a "make or break" type led by FDA approvals and rejections.

Coming up with the next big drug is a lengthy and onerous task that HQH invests in. Approximately 65% of HQH's portfolio is in the biotech space. Worth noting, however, is that HQH does show some of the biggest names in their top ten holdings that operate in this wild subsector. The size of these names are well recognized by most, and this provides some stability, but we still shouldn't be surprised seeing large drops on FDA announcements and quarterly results. The diversification offered by HQH can potentially smooth these out, but regardless, it isn't without its own risks. We would also be giving up the potential upside that comes with individual biotech companies when they pop on such announcements.

HQH is a sizeable fund at $897.6 million in assets. The fund operates with a total expense ratio of 1.12%. The fund also doesn't utilize leverage and they do have the ability to utilize options, but it is a small portion of their assets. Remember, a fund can utilize option premiums to help fund the distribution while harvesting capital losses to offset such a gain. They then use this offset of realized capital losses to classify the distribution as mostly ROC. The most notable fund sponsor utilizing this option/loss harvesting strategy is Eaton Vance. For HQH this doesn't appear to be a major focus though.

We currently hold HQH at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio. Currently, it's rated as a buy with an -11.40% discount. We would be looking for entry into shares at any discount below -8% and looking to sell when the market price reaches parity.

Performance

Shares of HQH currently trade at $18.49, with a NAV per share of $20.87. This leads to a significant discount of 11.40% for the shares. This is quite an attractive level compared to all time periods reflected on CEFConnect: 6-month, 1-year, 3-years and 5-years.

(Source - CEFConnect)

I believe this is creating an attractive entry point for those interested in gaining exposure to biotech positions. Although, it should be noted that the chart since inception has shown the fund to trade at even steeper discounts. Most notable discount periods sprang up during the late '90s dot-com bubble and during the Great Financial Crash. To be fair though, HQH was at quite a steep discount throughout most of the '90s and the dot-com bubble just pushed it to a wider discount level. Of course, as a CEF, these kinds of market moves help exacerbate such discounts.

(Source - CEFConnect)

To further illustrate the cyclical nature of biotech compared to the broader healthcare sector, we can take a look at the Health Care Select SPDR ETF (XLV) and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI). Over the course of the last 10 years, we can see quite significant swings in relation to these two ETFs.

Data by YCharts

Even further, taking a look at HQH's long-term price action, we can see the volatile nature of this CEF.

(Source - CEFConnect)

HQH has an inception date of 4/23/1987. This chart shows errors but is still a good representation of what we can expect. The errors are from the NAV reporting at the beginning of this chart. This isn't a holding for the faint of heart. In general, CEFs show a significant chunk of their returns in the form of distributions. So, while its chart shows quite the wild ride - the overall long-term total returns for the fund are quite solid. We will see in the chart below that even though a long-term shareholder has shown remarkable returns, the more recent returns leave a lot to be desired.

(Source - CEFConnect)

As we can see, the last 5-year period has been a struggle for those that have held shares. The primary culprit being the collapse in the share price, which has actually led to decreasing distributions as per their managed policy too. In fact, we can see similar price movements when compared to their ETF counterpart, XBI. However, XBI was able to show annualized returns for the last five years of 8.95%. Even on a 10-year basis, XBI has been able to handily beat the actively managed HQH, showing annualized returns of 16.72%. For what it's worth though, the last 1-year period has seen XBI return -10.01, with HQH coming out ahead.

I believe this can be summed up by the fact that XBI is solely focused on the biotech space, while HQH is only around 65% at this time. While XBI has exceptional returns in 2013 and 2014 when biotech names were all the rage, HQH missed out on truly capitalizing on the upside during those years. For that reason, I am willing to give HQH a pass as the exposure to other healthcare subsectors held shares back. In fact, such exposure to defensive healthcare helped offset the deepest declines that the broader SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) experienced in 2008. SPY gave an investor a return of -36.97% in 2008, while HQH was able to keep this to a -26.12% market return and 21.94% NAV return.

Again, the significant exposure to biotech will see this fund trade with volatility. But, anything healthcare-related is experiencing quite depressed prices as the political campaign season heats up. This rhetoric is likely to continue into 2020 since it is an election year. The presidential hopefuls know that healthcare issues are a way to spur their voter base, so we shouldn't expect this to stop. With that being said, discount valuations are still depressed to levels not seen in 8 years for HQH.

Distribution

HQH offers investors a managed distribution policy, paid quarterly. The current managed rate is defined as 2% of the fund's NAV. The fund's latest quarterly distribution paid out was $0.45 per share paid on September 30th. At that amount, the fund is showing a distribution yield of 9.73%. However, we should expect this to decline when the next distribution is announced as the NAV distribution rate works out to 8.59%. And actually, this is a very easy calculation to come up with how they set up their managed policy.

The current NAV of $20.87 works out to a distribution if it was paid today of $0.4174. Although, the fund only seems to pay out distributions in terms of full cents. Meaning that this would either be rounded up or down. With the current distribution plan, no investor should be surprised with a decrease or increase. This doesn't give us predictable income that we can count on quarter after quarter, but it does give us a way to take payouts from their underlying holdings. Although several of their top holdings do provide dividends, as is typical with most CEFs, we get an added boost.

(Source - CEFConnect)

It's definitely worth noting that for a short period between 2009/10, the fund ceased giving any distribution at all. This isn't just some CEFConnect glitch either. This can be confirmed on the fund's website. A distribution was paid out on June 30th, 2009 and then an investor did not receive another distribution until the following June 30th in 2010. This seems like quite an extreme event. Many CEFs during that time did resort to cutting distributions, but not many resorted to cutting it out completely. In retrospect, it is surprising the fund didn't drop even further, to even steeper discounts.

We can ascertain that shares would be trading much higher than current levels. Looking at the distribution history, before making regular quarterly payments, HQH delivered several massive distributions. Several of these large distributions were even made after the quarterly payment schedule was established. The highest is $4.49 per share but others were well over the $1 mark. Again, this is why distributions/dividends need to be factored in for returns. This is especially true for CEFs. It's not clear if such large distributions will come again in the future.

My first guess is that probably not until the biotech space becomes popular again, which may not happen. For that reason, I wouldn't count on seeing such massive distributions again. I would, however, rely on the managed distribution policy staying in place. Remember, this isn't 2008/09 where the fund struggled massively. Nor would I expect such a systemic event again with the next recession.

HQH doesn't place a high emphasis on holding dividend-paying stocks either, which should be expected. While many of the fund's top ten holdings do pay dividends, they primarily reinvest their cash back into R&D. Therefore, HQH will rely heavily on capital gains to continue funding its distribution. In some cases, this will be a return of capital to shareholders. For the prior two years though, they classified all distributions as either ordinary income or long-term capital gains. Long-term capital gains can be seen as a tax benefit for those of us holding shares in a taxable account, the majority of investors will fall into the 15% cap gains bracket.

(Source - Annual Report)

Just like HQH's share price, their distribution can be a source of volatility as well. I did previously mention that this fund isn't for the faint of heart. The quarterly distribution might turn off income-focused investors too. Though it shouldn't be the only determining factor. In the case of HQH, I believe a small position can still add an attractive boost for these investors.

Holdings

The fund's latest Fact Sheet as of June 30, 2019, can give us some insights into what the fund was holding at that time period. A significant amount of the portfolio is made up of "common stocks and warrants," which is around 93.7% of the portfolio. With this it shouldn't be any surprise that we should expect to feel the full volatility that comes with the asset class.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

Pharmaceuticals make up the second-largest subsector allocation. This comes with names like Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). These are relatively sizable and stable names. Of course, JNJ is going through some of its own difficulties at the moment - beyond what political pressure there is. They have just released a recall on their baby powder after the FDA found asbestos in one of their bottles. Not to mention the countless lawsuits related to their baby powder. JNJ doesn't actually show up in the top ten, however, in their latest Semi-Annual report from March 31, 2019, it came in at the 11th position size.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

Looking at their largest holding, Celgene Corp. (CELG), we can see quite a wild chart for the last 5-year period.

Data by YCharts

The price action of CELG is quite important as they do not actually pay any dividends. An investor is reliant solely on the price action of the company to provide returns. However, CELG isn't likely to be around for much longer as the company is being acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) pending regulatory approval. BMY is looking for new growth opportunities, similarly to AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) trying to merge with Allergan PLC (AGN). These larger cash-rich companies are looking for new growth opportunities as they face patent cliffs. The industry as a whole may see continued changes over the next few years. Although, this may draw criticism from the same political figures that are fighting healthcare as a whole. This may make some of the deal-making that is planned on hold or slimmed-down versions of original deals planned.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) comes in at the second-largest holding. We see a little bit more of an attractive chart over the last 5-year period as compared to CELG.

Data by YCharts

AMGN is actually involved in part of the BMY-CELG merger as well, that's because they are acquiring CELG's Otezla. Otezla is "the only oral, non-biologic treatment for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis." This sale from CELG is to help ease regulatory complications to get the BMY merger deal closed.

We are likely to see many different deals going on over the next several years as these companies are looking for new growth channels. It is likely that we will also see this type of "side deal" of offloading certain assets to gain regulatory approval too.

Conclusion

In general, HQH operates a large chunk of its portfolio in the exciting biotech subsector in the healthcare industry. This is at a time when the healthcare industry is under significant political pressure and a time when many of these larger cap names are going to be scouring the market for new growth opportunities going forward. I don't think this is a play on mergers, however, this could be a boost to returns going forward - which would be welcomed and an added bonus.

The discount of HQH is starting to get to levels not seen since deeper broader market selloffs, namely the dot-com era and Great Financial Crash of 2008/09. I think this is what makes HQH such an interesting name at this time. The fact that the fund also has a managed distribution policy that is predictable isn't a bad deal either. This means investors shouldn't get surprised when they announce their quarterly distributions.

The fund has underperformed its pure-play ETF counterpart. Though the additional exposure to other healthcare subsectors helped ease the pain of 2008 as compared to the broader market, measured with SPY as the proxy. This isn't to say that the fund isn't without its own volatility though, as I pointed out multiple times in this piece. Buying shares at current levels should reward long-term shareholders, but it may require patience. Although, there is also an opportunity that a trader gets lucky, and the discount narrows to a more historical range giving investors a quick couple of percentages.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HQH, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.