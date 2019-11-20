Ford's Battery Age Starts With Mustang Mach-E, Possible Shift In Financial Prospects

New Mustang Mach-E is designed as sexy, performance electric and thus attractive to more than just environmentally-conscious consumers.

Ford can’t afford to delay much longer rolling out EVs, given rising regulatory pressure in California and elsewhere to build zero-emission vehicles.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) stock has struggled amid weakening demand and against stiff global competition from the likes of Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM), Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY), and a host of smaller, younger Chinese automakers. Yet the Ford brand remains strong, which gives shares upside potential especially based on its prominence in the U.S., the world's most profitable market. One potential factor that could prove beneficial is Ford's emergence as a maker of battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs).

Late October downward guidance of 2019 earnings before interest and taxes of $6.5 billion to $7 billion, down from its earlier projection of $7 billion to $7.5 billion disappointed investors. The status of its bonds as junk by Moody's and near-junk by Standard & Poor's casts a shadow over any reasons for optimism.

Ford's entrance to the pure EVs (as opposed to gas-electric hybrids) has been deliberate, one might even say cautious, not intended to challenge the quicker pace of Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), General Motors (NYSE:GM) or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) - all of which already have more extensive electric-vehicle (EV) offerings. Volkswagen is about to embark on a massive global program with its new ID.3, which includes EV production in the U.S.

But the Mustang Mach-E could be game changing for Ford. Whether Mach-E captures consumers and to what extent could become obvious fairly quickly since Ford began accepting on-line orders with $500 refundable deposits starting on Sunday evening, November 17. Ford hasn't said whether it will share the results of its order bank, though financial analysts will press to find out. The order bank will reflect demand and interest, very much in the same way that Tesla's order bank for the Model 3 sedan foreshadowed strong sales of that model.

Ford's decision to use the Mustang brand for its first purpose-built EV is a bold one. Rather than an EV that appeals to the conservation-minded consumer who is focused on limiting fossil fuels as a means of preserving the environment, Mach-E has been designed and will be marketed as a sporty vehicle for consumers who favor quick acceleration and athletic handling.

Assuming consumers respond enthusiastically to Mach-E, Ford could begin to alter future product planning toward EVs. Mach-E's architecture likely will be used for a Lincoln model and may be the basis for up to 20 different Ford models to take the place of cars like Focus and Fusion that are being phased out of Ford's lineup.

Not only will the size of Mach-E's order bank be of great importance to investors, but transaction prices will be a key indicator of consumer willingness to pay a premium for EVs. Specific pricing hasn't been disclosed. Ford has hinted that prices will start around $45,000, a few thousand more than the price of an average new vehicle sold in the U.S.

Battery and other costs associated with EV manufacture are coming down, though they still represent a premium over the cost of manufacturing a similar size gas-powered vehicle with similar performance characteristics.

For now, Ford's financial performance rests almost entirely on F Series pickups and other large gas-burning SUVs. If Mach-E proves popular, the EV category could develop into a profit center, reducing Ford's disproportionate dependence on large pickups and likewise reducing its vulnerability to a spike on oil prices that typically depresses demand for less fuel efficient models such as large pickups.

It should be noted that one of Ford's advantages over Tesla is its extensive dealer and service franchises, 2000 of which will be qualified to work on Mach-E. For the moment, Tesla lacks service centers in many states, sending mobile trucks to address some service issues and trucking disabled vehicles in some cases.

But Mach-E and the EV sector, even if they are successful for Ford, will take some time to make an impact on the company's financial results. Production of Mach-E should only begin in the first quarter of 2020 at Ford's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico.

Year Mustang sales Year Mustang sales 2001 169,198 2010 73,716 2002 138,356 2011 70,438 2003 140,350 2012 82,995 2004 129,858 2013 77,186 2005 160,975 2014 82,635 2006 166,530 2015 122,349 2007 134,626 2016 105,932 2008 91,251 2017 81,866 2009 66,623 2018 75,842 Source: Wikipedia

As the chart indicates, Mustang sales have been down fairly substantially since the global financial crisis. Could the Mach-E change that? Possibly. Tesla's Model 3 attracted more than 400,000 pre-orders. If Mach-E were to achieve even half that, Ford would have a bona fide home run on its hands.

In addition to Mustang, Ford has confirmed it will build an all-electric F Series pickup truck. Reports have it arriving as early as 2021.

In the event of a lukewarm reception for Mach-E - or one that takes longer than anticipated to gain momentum - Ford will have to consider scaling back its broader rollout of EVs. Ford's quest to broaden its portfolio beyond the moneymaking pickups will have been lengthened. And the problem of how to comply with society's demand for fossil fuel-free mass transportation will continue to seek an answer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.