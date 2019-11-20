Pinduoduo: A Painful Reality Check

Pinduoduo (PDD) reported Q3 GMV that was below both buy-side and sell-side consensus which resulted in below-consensus revenue and EPS. Trailing GMV of RMB840.2b implied a quarterly GMV of RMB249.4b (+111% y/y) which is below the consensus estimates that ranged between RMB270b-300b. Lower than expected GMV resulted in revenue of RMB7.5b and a non-GAAP net loss of RMB1.6b both came below consensus, sending the shares down 23% following the print.

The bottom line

We were bearish on PDD in the beginning (see: Pinduoduo: Identity Crisis Amid A Competitive Environment) in which we pointed out that PDD is increasingly facing an identity crisis as it looks to evolve from its historically lower-tier cities and low-income demographics to a more upper-income and higher-tier city that is largely dominated by Alibaba (BABA) and JD (JD).

Fundamental to our thesis was that GMV growth has largely peaked within PDD's home base of lower-tier regions and that much of the GMV growth will have to come from higher-tier cities in order to sustain revenue growth.

The challenge is that much of PDD's products are of lower quality that is not suitable for high-income earners and finding a competitive footing in these markets will be a key challenge. The most likely scenario is that PDD will eventually resort to lower-tier cities, where GMV/user is capped due to lower consumption and lower average selling price goods. This will ultimately impact PDD's revenue trajectory and valuation, in our view.

Q3's GMV deceleration was evident which will likely result in further revenue deceleration. Additionally, PDD's cost structure is not improvement amid a hyper-competitive environment where we saw an ongoing increase in both sales and marketing as well as R&D expenses, implying that profitability is unlikely to materialize in the near-term.

We reiterate our bearish view on PDD and $20/share target price based on 40x 2020E earnings (no change in target multiple since we launched coverage a month ago as we have high conviction on our call). Our target implies a 51% downside from Tuesday's close.

The inevitable GMV deceleration

GMV deceleration took the market by surprise but we long cautioned that both the sell-side and some buy-side expectations on PDD's GMV growth are too optimistic. We believe both sides will have a downward revision on the near to medium-term growth outlook for this stock and begin to realize that penetrating into higher tier cities to take on the larger incumbent is not as easy as it appears.

Equally puzzling this quarter was that the quarter GMV/active buyer declined sequentially despite the increase in sales and marketing, suggesting that much of the engagement gravitated towards purchasing low-value items.

Although management remains optimistic at the outlook for branded products such as cosmetics and baby care, we find this to be unsustainable as both categories are prone to counterfeit which could result in physical harm or even death in China. In a country where consumers place a premium on health above anything, we are skeptical that they will gravitate towards PDD for branded items given the lack of trust towards this platform.

Profitability remains a big question mark

We expect PDD to remain aggressive on sales and marketing in an effort to establish a foothold in the higher tier cities and to compete against both BABA and JD. We note that S&M expense as percentage revenue increased sharply to 89% of revenue as PDD looks to drive user growth and engagement via promotions and coupons.

Source: PDD

Engagement level certainly increased this quarter, as we note that MAU as a percentage of annual active buyers reached the highest level at 80%, compared with the prior quarter of 65%-70%. Although we believe that a certain degree of promotion or coupons to stimulate demand is a sensible business decision, where we are puzzled is the weakness in the GMV growth, which make us to suspect that much of the growth was on the ultra-low value items that PDD specializes in rather than the branded items that carry a higher ASP. In other words, management's pivot towards selling branded items to gain user engagement appears to be ineffective and this is a major concern that calls on the viability of PDD's current strategy.

The ongoing investment in sales and marketing as well as R&D to drive user acquisition will unlikely result in near-term profitability. As matter of fact, the non-GAAP operating loss has widened by 16ppt q/q this quarter.

Source: PDD

In short, we remain bearish on PDD following the print. The stock sold off on the inflated expectation of ongoing strength in GMV sales driven by geographic expansion and new brand partnership but the reality is that PDD is no match against BABA and JD that dominate the higher tier geographies and are also seeing success in penetrating PDD's own turf in the lower tier cities (see: JD.Com: Solid Execution; Raising Our Target and Alibaba: Can't Stop Delivering).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.