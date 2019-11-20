Tesla's Gigafactory 4 Is One Of Elon Musk's Smartest Moves

Since I know a little more about the location and the (fundamental) key characteristics, I would like to share the reasons why Tesla's decision looks like a very smart choice.

Recently, however, Tesla surprised me again (now for the second time in a short time) and I have no problem admitting it.

Last month, Tesla (TSLA) reported its third quarter numbers. The most surprising item seems to be a profit. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.86, compared to the second quarter loss of $1.12 per share. I, too, was surprised. I didn't expect Tesla to have a profitable quarter so quickly in previous analyses. Given that, my readers know that I am sceptical about investments in Tesla. Recently, however, Tesla surprised me again (now for the second time in a short time) and I have no problem admitting it. This is about the announcement to build a factory in Germany (the so called giga factory 4). Since I know a little more about the location and the (fundamental) key characteristics, I would like to share with investors the reasons why Tesla's decision looks like a very smart choice.

Where is the location?

The company plans on investing in a new electric car factory near Berlin. The factory is expected to go into operation at the end of 2021 and will initially build the future Model Y compact off-roader as well as batteries and drives. Elon Musk had also announced that an engineering and design centre would be located in Berlin. To give investors an initial orientation, the new giga factory is to be built here (red dot):

As you can see, the factory will be located in the heart of Europe. With giga factory 3 in Shanghai, giga factory 1 and 2 in the USA and giga factory 4 in Europe, Tesla is now represented in the world's largest automobile continents. Presenting oneself in such markets is certainly one aspect of why Elon Musk chose Europe. Furthermore, the company can expect EU subsidies of around 300 million euros. But there are also other reasons for exactly this location in Germany (besides that no other area in Germany produces more green electricity). I would like to explain these reasons in the following section.

Why Grünheide in Germany?

First of all, there are not many reasons for building a factory in Germany. Germany is one of the top 10 countries with the highest salaries. Similarly, Germany has rather restrictive labour protection legislation. At first glance, Germany therefore offers a rather hostile environment for foreign companies looking for a location for a factory.

Apart from that, there are a lot of good arguments for the location. The reason why Musk opted for Germany can be explained by the automobile industry, which is of such great importance in hardly any other European country. The following map shows an overview of the car manufacturers based in Germany and the one hundred largest automotive suppliers:

These automotive suppliers offer a wide range of components:

(Source: Product portfolio of car suppliers)

These suppliers are the backbone of the German economy, world leaders in many areas and extremely stable in economic terms:

(Source: Average fundamental data of the 100 largest suppliers in Gerrmany)

In addition, the companies have extremely sophisticated supply networks and infrastructure systems. Furthermore, the closeness to Berlin offers dense access to a great deal of know-how. Tesla will also benefit extremely from this.

Does it change my approach / negative aspects?

Many investors misunderstand me and misinterpret me as a short seller or bearish investor. That's nonsense. I also know that the best companies are often extremely expensive, usually more expensive than just good companies. My problem with Tesla can easily be summed up with my previous analysis:

The company is great, but the stock is far too expensive. Even if we assume that Tesla will continue to make at least the same profit over the next few quarters, it would still be too expensive compared to its competitors. The mistake is that Tesla is viewed from the wrong perspective. It's definitely a car manufacturer and not a fancy future startup. Other assumptions misjudge the reality of the industry and the market, in my opinion.

This factory does not change this either, because cars are mainly produced here as well. Even if investors can be pleased with Tesla's decision, they must also bear in mind that the choice of location is also an acknowledgement of the existing car manufacturers. Of course, they also benefit extremely from the good location in Germany. It also shows that the location has long been ready for the "revolution" through electric cars. However, this also makes it clear that traditional German car manufacturers are also investing equally heavily in electric cars. Therefore, competition will get much tougher for Tesla. As far as the time frame is concerned, the competition will have an operational impact by next year at the latest. And the German manufacturers are already strongly represented here:

(Source: 2020 Electric Vehicle Timeline)

Accordingly and as I said before, the problem with Tesla is that there is no demand for the cars if Tesla would offer them at profitable prices. And demand will continue to decline as competition grows.

That is why I do not expect Tesla to achieve a positive EPS through sales.

Furthermore, it is doubtful whether Tesla can afford the construction of another factory from a commercially reasonable point of view. According to the balance sheet, Tesla has cash reserves of more than 5 billion US dollars.

(Source: Latest SEC-filing)

On the other hand, the strikingly low interest income indicates that Tesla is improving its balance sheet considerably and that the cash position is only so high on the last day of the quarter:

(Source: Latest SEC-filing)

Furthermore, the other factories are also not working at full capacity, which reinforces my assessment that the demand for Tesla's cars is simply not big enough to be profitable.

Conclusion

The decision to build giga factory 4 in Germany was extremely clever. Only at first glance does the decision seem incomprehensible in view of the high legal standards with regard to work safety and a high salary structure. Apart from that, however, arguments for the location dominate. Therefore, I honor Tesla's decision. All in all, however, my assessment does not change. As it regards the profit last quarter, Elon Musk already has announced that this is not to be expected, especially if new models are introduced. For a simple car manufacturer, Tesla is simply too expensive for the fact that it is still largely unprofitable.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.