My 3 Top Rebound Picks For 2020

Late last year there was a significant market correction due to fears about a recession and a Federal Reserve policy that appeared to be tightening too aggressively. I viewed this as a great buying opportunity and wrote an article stating that investors should put their emotions and fears aside and buy stocks for gains in 2019. That worked out great, and since then we have not seen another major market pullback. However, there are many individual stocks that have dipped to bargain-like levels due to disappointing financial results or other negative news. This provides buying opportunities, especially since many of these stocks could see significant rebounds as tax-loss selling fades in late December and as shorts cover in January. Short sellers who have gains in beaten-down stocks often hold off on covering these positions until January, so that they can defer any taxes for another calendar year. The combination of the end of tax-loss selling and short covering in early January can create a powerful upside catalyst in beaten-down stocks. With this in mind, here are some of my top picks for a rebound into January:

My Favorite Large Cap Stock Pick:

CBS Corporation (CBS) and Viacom (VIAB) are set to merge by the end of the year and these stocks are very cheap in terms of PE ratio. The market is concerned that these companies can't compete with streaming giants like Netflix (NFLX) but combining these companies might be the step needed before Viacom CBS (this is the post merger name) is potentially acquired after the merger is complete. It could be a target for a company like Netflix or Amazon (AMZN) due to the content it would provide in both television and with Paramount Pictures (currently owned by Viacom) which owns many films including Indiana Jones and Terminator. These stocks are trading for just about 7 times earnings and also pay a dividend yield of between 2% (for CBS) to 3.6% (for Viacom). It is not certain what the combined company dividend will be, but there is a dividend. Also, CBS and other TV networks owned by Viacom like MTV should benefit from election year campaign ad spending. CBS now trades for about $37 per share and Viacom trades for about $22. Viacom shareholders are set to receive about .6 shares of Viacom CBS when the merger is complete.

The consensus earnings estimates for 2020 are $5.39 per share which implies this stock is trading for around 7 times earnings. That is way too cheap and the multiple could expand significantly when more investors realize the potential value in Viacom CBS. As a combined entity, it will offer an enormous content library, as well as the legendary Paramount Pictures movie studios, CBS All Access, and Pluto TV which is a streaming service. A recent presentation from the company shows (see below) that Viacom CBS will have about 22% of the television audience in the United States, which is by far the largest of any single company. It is expected to have combined annual revenues of about $28.2 billion. By comparison, Netflix has annual revenues of just about $19 billion. This shows that Viacom CBS deserves far more credit and a much higher valuation for the content library, movie studios and powerful brands that it owns.

Source: Viacom CBS company presentation

As the chart below shows, CBS shares were trading for over $50 in July, but now trade for around $37. Investors are able to buy this stock at a bargain level right now. As the merger is completed, investors could see a major upward revaluation as this company increasingly focuses on streaming growth, and monetizing its significant content library. I strongly believe that these companies are being combined in order to become a leading competitor in streaming and quite possibly a buyout target for a company like Netflix or Amazon. These companies have the streaming side of the business covered, but both lack the original content that other companies like The Walt Disney Company (DIS) can offer its streaming subscribers. Bill Gates once said "Content is King". If that is the case, Viacom CBS offers a very valuable set of assets that the market is currently undervaluing and that could make for a very tempting buyout target. Disney owns plenty of content and just launched Disney+ as a streaming service that competes with Netflix. A great response by Netflix would be to buy a major content provider in order to leapfrog this latest move and not only remain the king of streaming, but also become a king of content.

My Favorite Mid Cap Stock Pick:

Fluor Corp. (FLR) is one of the largest engineering and construction firms in the world. This stock was trading for about $40 per share earlier this year and has dropped to around $18 after the company reported weaker than expected results and a dividend cut. The company had cost overruns on some projects this year, but is expected to improve margins going forward. The company still pays a dividend yield of around 2% and earnings estimates are around $1.60 per share, so it looks cheap now. In August, an analyst at Cannacord Genuity set a $25 price target for the stock along with an outperform rating. That price target could be revised much higher if the company returns to the profit margins it has generated in the past. Management execution is the main risk I see at this time, but at these levels expectations are low and could surprise to the upside. Furthermore, if an infrastructure spending bill is passed by Congress in 2020, that could be a major upside catalyst. Earlier this year, President Trump and top Democrats agreed that the United States needed $2 trillion to be spent on infrastructure.

As the chart below shows, this stock was trading for $40 in April and now can be bought for less than half that amount. Technically the stock has put in a bullish double bottom which is also shown on the chart. This indicates it may have hit rock bottom levels and could rebound into January when tax-loss selling is over.

My Favorite Small Cap Stock Pick:

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) makes telecom equipment, and it is poised to benefit from the coming upgrade to 5G networks. This stock has dropped to just around $1.75 per share due to an earnings miss, which I think is a buying opportunity. The company reported third quarter profits of just 1 cent per share. This missed estimates of 4 cents per share and revenues of $72.16 million, also missed expectations by about $12.58 million. However, the company said that the miss was mostly due to a slowdown in India and a large project that was delayed in Latin America. This could indicate that the earnings and revenue miss was primarily due to one large order that may have only been deferred. It could show up in the next quarter or so and create an upside surprise and this is just one reason why the current pullback is a buying opportunity.

This stock was trading for nearly $5 not that long ago and the recent plunge appears way overdone. Management owns a large stake in the company, so management is clearly aligned with common shareholders. According to CNBC.com, the Chairman of the Board, Zohar Zisapel (who is known as the Bill Gates of Israel), owns about 10.6 million shares. This represents about 13% of the shares outstanding. Joseph D. Samberg (managing member at JDS Capital Management, Inc.) holds about 9.9 million shares, which represents around 12% of the company.

Ceragon Networks now trades for less than book value which is about $2.04 per share. Unlike most companies that have stocks trading for less than $5 per share, this company is profitable (with about 16 cents per share in trailing annual earnings), it generates about $300 million in revenues and it also has a strong balance sheet. According to Yahoo Finance it has about $20.52 million in cash and just around $17.4 million in debt. This shows that the company has significant liquidity and it has more cash than debt, which is a major positive. This balance sheet strength greatly reduces risks for investors, especially at these beaten-down levels. With a market cap of just around $139 million, this company appears significantly undervalued when considering the roughly $300 million in revenues that it generates.

The consensus analyst price target is $3.50 per share. This stock was up around $5 per share earlier this year so a $3.50 price target seems more than reasonable in the next 6 to 12 months. Longer term, this stock could be back over $5 per share as the upgrade cycle kicks in and provides growth potential for many years. It is clear to me that some investors were expecting an impact from 5G upgrades even this quarter and their premature expectations have given the rest of us an opportunity to buy at bargain levels before the real impact of 5G starts in 2020.

According to MacRumours, Apple (AAPL) is expected to release a 5G iPhone in 2020. That should be a huge media event and start a new upgrade cycle for phone sales. It also should spark a massive amount of consumer awareness and investor awareness in 5G stocks like Ceragon Networks. Many investors believe that the stock market begins to factor in events about 6 months in advance, and if that is the case with Ceragon Networks, this stock probably won't be trading below $2 per share for much longer. Aside from these significant fundamental reasons to buy the stock now, it also looks like this stock is due for a technical rebound. As the chart below shows, the stock is deeply oversold and therefore, probably due for a rebound.

