Babcock International Group PLC (BCKIF) CEO Archibald Bethel on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCPK:BCKIF) Q1 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Archibald Bethel - CEO & Executive Director

Franco Martinelli - Group Finance Director & Executive Director

Jon Hall - MD of Technology

Conference Call Participants

Charlotte Keyworth - Barclays

Joe Brent - Liberum

Rob Plant - Panmure

Suhasini - Goldman Sachs

Ed Steele - Citi

Chris Bamberry - Peel Hunt

James Beard - Numis'

Sam Bland - JPMorgan

Kean Marden - Jefferies

Operator

Archibald Bethel

Okay, at the back? Okay. Then let me get started. Okay. Good morning. Thank you for joining us today.

Earlier this morning, we reported on the 6 months to the 30th of September, and I'd like to use this short presentation to add a bit of color to the numbers and to talk about how the progress underpinning these results is creating a solid base for us to build on over the next few years.

We'll take questions, as usual, at the end of the presentation. Our Chair, Ruth Cairnie, is also here this morning, and she'll stay around for a short while after the presentation, and we'll be happy to talk with some of you at that point.

So let me begin by summarizing the first half of the year. As you can see from our statement this morning, we've done what we said we would do. So I can confirm our guidance for the full year is unchanged.

We've delivered the first half in line with expectations with a strong performance from Marine and Land and in line performance from Nuclear, offsetting some weaknesses in Aviation. And with £2.5 billion of contract wins in the first half of the year, we are moving the business forward. We are making real progress in delivering the medium-term strategy we took you through earlier this year.

Our combined order book and pipeline now stands at a record £34 billion, that's almost 10% higher than it was 6 months ago. Most notably, we were delighted to be awarded the contract to design and build five new general purpose frigates for the Royal Navy. This is a significant win for us against competition from other OEMs, and we really appreciate the trust that the Royal Navy and the Ministry of Defence have placed in us to deliver what I believe to be a real step change in the provision of new naval capability.

So now let me take you through what’s been happening in our core markets starting with U.K. Defence. In September, the U.K. government announced an extra £2.2 billion of defense spend, and that was considerably more than had been expected. And whether or not there is a change of government next month, There is almost certain we're going to be a strategic defense and security review next year, and that could possibly give us further opportunities.

Momentum continues in our Type 23 frigate life extension program, which was the work to support the aircraft carriers entry into full service at the end of next year is driving higher activity levels and naval support.

The program of investment in Marine infrastructure to support the new submarine and surface ship programs is now moving towards implementation, and we are also continuing to see more modernization and upgrading of training programs for naval personnel, providing further opportunities for external providers.

In Land, as you know, the Army is investing further in new armored vehicles and in upgrading existing vehicle platforms. And that provides more through life support and training opportunities. So overall, our U.K. defense market is showing a pretty positive picture.

In international defense, our pipeline continues to expand also with increased global spend in our target markets, providing new opportunities to grow our international business. And here, I am thinking about in areas of support and training and in the provision of our specialist technical equipment.

In Canada and Australia, they are continuing to make major investment in naval capability, and those investments are driving new supply opportunities in the equipment, training and engineering sustainment areas.

In France, where we already have a strong position, we see further opportunities to build our presence in the defense market as they develop their equipment support and pilot training programs.

We are tracking the development of a number of new submarine programs around the world, and those new build and upgrade programs give us more scope to supply our specialist equipment to new customers.

Turning to emergency services. We continue to see new opportunities in this market sector. For example, in the U.K., we continued to see further investment in air ambulance services. And this morning, we have announced that the Metropolitan Police have selected us as their learning partner in their new public-private sector model for training.

We'll be working with them to support the training of officer recruits from the U.K.'s largest police force. We have been awarded a contract with a value of £309 million, and it will run until at least 2028. This is a new contract announcement, and it's a great contract win for us.

And across Europe, Scandinavia, Australia and Canada, we continued to see new growth opportunities developing in aerial emergency services. However, in Southern Europe, temporary delays to the bidding and award of a number of new regional contracts has slowed things down in this division just a little.

Revised regulations are being introduced, and the changes will be helpful to us in the longer term given our position as the largest player. But in the short term, we are experiencing delays to the placement of new contracts. But having said that, we were awarded a new regional contract in Italy a few weeks ago, and that may be an indication that things are beginning to move.

In both Norway and Canada, we have made a strong start on our new entry contracts. And in both countries, we are already pursuing additional opportunities as a result. The civil nuclear market in the U.K. is a significant market, but it is sometimes difficult to predict its progress. At the end of August, we completed the hand-back of our Magnox decommissioning contract to the NDA, and we are now discussing future potential opportunities at the sites with Magnox Limited and the authority.

We remain totally focused on our joint venture contract to decommission the redundant nuclear facilities at Dounreay, where we are making good progress, and we can also see further opportunities emerging there for the medium and longer term.

A nuclear newbuild of enrollment at Hinkley Point C continues to develop, and we were awarded a significant new piece of work in the period through the MEH Alliance. However, plans for newbuild projects beyond Hinkley Point remain uncertain, even with the government continuing to support a larger program of new nuclear power stations to replace existing capacity.

Beyond the U.K., we’re delivering engineering consultancy and decommissioning services in Japan and more recently in Canada. Both these countries have mature nuclear sectors and are looking to the future. So we believe there will be significant opportunities to come.

I’m now going to hand over to Franco, who will take you through the numbers in detail.

Franco Martinelli

Thank you, Archie. And good morning. This morning, I’m going to talk through the half year results in detail. And we’ll also cover three other important areas, why we are confident in our second half cash generation, the refinancing we completed in the period and our approach to capital allocation.

There are a few more slides than usual to talk through these points and also to go through a few areas that you said you would like to hear more about. In looking at these results, we need to consider IFRS 16 and, of course, the step-downs we have talked about many times before. We have given you some additional information, and hopefully, you will find this helpful.

So I’ll start with the summary of our results. And as you can see, we are where we expected to be at this stage of the year. Revenue was £2.46 billion in the period and operating profit was £251 million on the new IFRS 16 basis. The adoption of this new standard benefits profits. And as a result, the expected operating profit of between £540 million and £560 million for this year is the same, unchanged from before on a like-for-like basis.

Free cash flow was £7 million in the half, reflecting the expected phasing of operating cash flow this year, and as I will explain later, is on track for over £250 million of free cash flow for the year. Earnings per share was 32.5p, and we have increased the interim dividend to 7.2p.

So moving on to some of the detail. Last year, we talked about the step-downs and the impact on this financial year. The step-downs are detailed in the appendices. And for the first half, they totaled £119 million for revenue and £37 million for profit. The revenue impact this year is weighted to the second half, while the profit impact is weighted to the first half. This timing difference is reflected in the margin, and I'll come back to this shortly.

On to the impacts of the adoption of IFRS 16, which came into effect this financial year. On 1st of April, just over £600 million of operating leases were brought onto our balance sheet, with around 80% of these being aircraft leases in our AV Asian sector. These are overwhelmingly matched, back to back with customer contracts.

The financial impact is as we guided. There is an uplift in operating profit of £12.7 million for the half and around £25 million for the full year and an offsetting interest impact.

Like many companies, we have adopted this standard on the modified retrospective transition approach. This means, only this financial year has changed, so the year-on-year comparison to financial year '19 reported numbers is trickier.

Turning now to our revenue bridge. This bridge clearly shows the step-downs and the small underlying growth in revenue in the half year. If we then exclude FOMEDEC equipment sales, revenue grew by 3.6%.

This 3.6% growth is important as it is the momentum within the business and is in line with our 3% to 4% medium-term growth target, and we'll continue to strengthen in the second half.

Looking now at our operating profit bridge. This bridge shows the impact of the first half weighting of the step-downs, primarily as Holdfast was mostly in the first half. You can see here the underlying profit reduction was £5 million, similar to the FOMEDEC equipment sales profit last year.

We have created a margin bridge this time around as there are some moving parts to explain. IFRS 16 had a positive impact of 0.5 percentage points. The phasing of the step-downs had a negative impact of 1 percentage point impact in this half.

However, the different weighting of revenue and profit step-downs means that there is a positive impact on margin in the second half, and this is an important driver of the stronger group margin expected in the second half. So excluding IFRS 16 and step-downs, the margin was broadly stable at around 10.2%.

The Nuclear and Land sectors were up, and Marine margin was lower as we guided in May. Aviations margin was also lower, and I will cover this shortly.

I'll now take you through each sector. Marine has had a strong start to the year with 8.6% revenue growth, excluding step-downs. Growth was strong across the sector with increased U.K. warship activity, the start of the LHD contract in Australia and strong orders in our technology business.

Operating profit reflects the step-downs and the 12.8% margin, which is in line with our expectations. Last year, half year benefited from some contract ou tperformances and higher than expected margins. We expect the strong revenue growth to continue into the second half, leading to a full year ahead of our expectations for both revenue and profit.

Now on to Nuclear. A good first half for Nuclear when we strip out Magnox. Revenue was slightly up with higher activities across defense, offsetting a small decline in civil nuclear. The underlying margin is similar to last year.

And if we exclude Magnox, profit was up 7.9%, again, reflecting the strong performance in defense. We have made no change to our full year outlook for our new Nuclear sector as outlined in June. We expect slight revenue growth and a similar underlying margin.

A strong half for Land ahead of our expectations. Revenue growth was up 6.3% after step-downs with high defense procurement revenue and a pickup in trading in South Africa. Operating profit excluding step-downs was up 19.6%, with good contract performances across the sector.

We now expect revenue growth, excluding step-downs, for the full year and for the margin to be maintained after adjusting for the normalization of Holdfast JV. So therefore, our full year operating profit outlook is slightly ahead of expectations.

Aviation had a difficult first half. Last year benefited from sales of equipment of our FOMEDEC contract, as I've said previously. And if we exclude this, revenue was slightly down in the period. Excluding step downs and IFRS 16, operating profit was down. This reduction in operating profit reflects three things: bidding delays in Southern Europe emergency services, contract out performances flagged last Technical Difficulty] pressures in oil and gas.

Military air is well placed for the second half. For the sector as a whole, we now expect lower revenue for the year and margin to be flat, including the positive impact of IFRS 16. Of course, at the group level this year, this is offset by stronger performances in Marine and Land.

Moving now to cash. Here is the table of operating profit to operating cash flow. This now has new – two new lines for IFRS 16. Adding back the depreciation of the IFRS 16 assets and IFRS 16 additions, which does add to net debt. There are two moving parts on cash flow to really highlight for us this half, and that's working capital and CapEx.

A working capital outflow in the first half is usual for our business, although this was not the case last year as we've benefited from over £50 million of FOMEDEC contract inflows this time last year.

This year, in addition, we entered into new countries and markets, which, as expected, have increased the weighting of cash flow for the second half. And I will cover these in detail in a couple of slides time.

On to CapEx. I will talk to the pre-IFRS 16 numbers here. We guided that, that number, net CapEx, will be lower this year at around 1x depreciation. And whilst net CapEx was lower, it remained at 1.4 times depreciation in the first half. This will unwind in the second half, and net CapEx for the full year is still expected to be around 1x depreciation.

As you know, net CapEx is a key metric. And in the appendices, we've included a slide that shows why this is the right way to look at these numbers for our business.

So looking ahead to the second half. We expect to generate over £250 million of free cash flow this year. That means generating over £240 million in the second half. This is only £40 million higher than we generated in the second half of last year and will be helped by a few factors.

A similar second half working capital inflow, more of which shortly, higher sale and leaseback of aircraft creating lower net CapEx and lower in pension and provision second half outflows compared to last year. So these factors and continued business performance give us confidence in meeting our cash expectations for this year and achieving a cash conversion rate at around our target of 90%.

Moving on to working capital. We have included this slide to show the makeup of working capital for this half, last year-end and last half year. Firstly, you can see that the phasing of working capital within our financial years. Working capital inflows for the group are typically weighted to the second half as contract receivables are reduced and payables are seasonally higher at the end of the year. It is usual for us to have a significant second half working capital inflow. You will see that the payables and receivable balances are broadly in line with last September. We have continued to see an improvement in unbilled receivables, and creditor days are slightly lower. There are also higher capitalized contract balances in new contracts, as you would expect with our new wins.

As we have outlined before, factoring the part of our Aviation business model in Southern Europe, the level of factory is typically high in September than in March, reflecting the flight -- firefighting activity levels. The level of receivables factoring is broadly in line with this time last year. In addition to this usual phasing, working capital this year was impacted by higher inventory balances. These reflect the start-up of Aviation operations in Norway, Canada and France Military and some further Brexit preparations, plus continuing good activity in South Africa. Putting this together, we get -- with other cash movements, leads us to our free cash flow. The free cash flow of £7 million reflects the expected phasing of working capital and new business starts combined with the expected net capital spend. Dividends received from joint ventures was higher year-on-year due to the phasing of payments from Magnox, while the pension contributions were also higher with a more even spread over the financial -- this financial year than last financial year.

In the period, we paid a dividend of £116 million and had exceptional cash costs related to charges booked last year of £31 million. This is slightly higher than expected as there were no helicopter sales in the period, and we did accelerate some of these payments into the first half as assets were returned.

I will now move on to net debt. With IFRS 16, we now have 2 measures with and without IFRS 16 leases included. Like most companies, we will primarily focus on the IFRS 16 net debt, which was £1.14 billion at the end of September. We have redefined our net debt-to-EBITDA measure to the covenant basis, as shown at the top here. This is the measure used for our credit facilities. This gearing measure compares net debt to group EBITDA excluding our shares of joint ventures EBITDA, but plus joint venture dividends. On this basis, we were at 1.9x at the end of September, and we expect to be at 1.6x by the end of the year and lower still next year.

I want to spend a few minutes now talking about 2 areas we get a lot of questions on. Our net debt does not include pensions or JV net debt, and for very good reasons. The pensions funding deficit will be paid over the next 6 years and is included within our free cash flow each year. And JV net debt is nonrecourse to the group, and about 85% of it relates to 1 JV AirTanker. And I shall come back to that shortly.

Firstly, let's take a look at pensions. Our accounting position has moved to a small deficit compared to a small surplus last year as lower discount rates more than offset lower inflation. On a technical provisions basis, we have a funding gap of around £400 million with additional contributions in the half, offset by the lower discount rate. We still expect to pay about £400 million over the next 6 years, although this will not be evenly spread. However, any acceleration should benefit later years.

Now looking at joint ventures. On the left-hand side, we show the performance in the half. JVs contributed £41 million of operating profit and £22 million of profit after tax. This compares to dividends received of £37 million.

On the right-hand side, you can see the net debt balances across our joint ventures. You will notice a few things. Around 85% of it relates to AirTanker. There is over £0.5 billion of cash in the JVs. And the JVs, other than AirTanker and Ascent, have a net cash position.

I will now move into AirTanker in detail. AirTanker is a joint venture between 5 aerospace and defense companies: ourselves, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Thales and Cobham. Our share is just over 13%, and the contract runs for another 15 years. AirTanker owns 14 aircraft, and the PFI contract is structured so that the guaranteed minimum payments cover the JV financing, and on the assumption of only 9 of the 14 aircraft flying. The JV is performing very well and holds over £400 million of cash, so the financing risk is extremely low. And like all JVs, the debt is nonrecourse to Babcock. We, like our partners in the venture, do not include the group net debt -- the debt in group net debt.

Now to look at the refinancing we did in the period. Both Standard & Poor's and DBRS held their annual credit review and reconfirmed our BBB credit rating. We renewed our revolving credit facility for up -- of up to £775 million, and this matures in August 2024. We were pleased to issue an 8-year EUR 550 million bond in the period, which were then swapped into sterling, £500 million, at an effective interest rate of around 3%. So far, we have used this cash to pay off £100 million of loans that were to expire in 2020, with the remaining cash balance reducing our use of the revolving credit facility. This has led to an increase in financing charges in the short run, as we highlighted back in September.

From March '21, we will repay £410 million of USPP loan, shown in pink in the chart. And this has an effective interest rate higher than the new Eurobond. And so from financial year '22 onwards, the net impact of the new bond issuance will be lower net finance costs for the group, again, as we set out in September. These timings do mean that we will carry a high gross cash balance until March '21.

So this leads on to our capital allocation policy. You will be familiar with the priorities on the right-hand side, as we have discussed these many times before. What we have done now is set a clear range for our gearing level. We target a net debt-to-EBITDA range of 1x to 1.5x on our covenant basis. This enables us to organically invest in the business, fund our pension scheme and continue our sustainable ordinary dividend. We expect to be at 1.6x this year-end and to be firm in the range next year and then continue to degear. The further into the range we get, the more optionality there is. So at the lower end of the range, the more likely it is we will look at M&A options and add -- that add value or consider returning additional capital to shareholders. And if we were to fall below the range, we would look to move back into it.

To conclude then. We have confirmed full year guidance today, and so I'm repeating this slide from May. We expected revenue around £4.9 billion and operating profit of between $540 million and £560 million. We expect free cash flow to be over £250 million, as expected. Performance is weighted to the second half, especially for cash. But with increasing order book, underlying revenue growth and the expected cash phasing, as outlined, we are confident of meeting this guidance.

I will now hand back to Archie to talk you through our progress as we look to medium and the long term.

Archibald Bethel

Thank you, Franco. I thought I'd take this opportunity to remind you of the strategy we set out in our Capital Markets Day back in June and then talk about the progress we're making. Our strategy is underpinned by a solid commitment to operational excellence. That means providing our customers with products and services that are innovative and reliable and deliver to the highest standards of quality. Operational excellence is embedded in our strategic partnering program with the MoD and the Cabinet Office, and it's driving program performance. And operational excellence is at the heart of our health, safety and environmental culture, making sure that our employees go home safe every day, no matter where they are in the world.

On this slide, you can see our medium-term strategic growth targets that we laid out in June on the left of the slide. And on the right of this hand side are examples of progress that we are making in delivering our targets. But while you're reading this slide, I would like to make a few points. In the first half of the year, we made good steady progress, doing exactly what we said we would do. Our order book has grown by £1 billion since March and our bid pipeline has grown by £2 billion, so there is no shortage of growth opportunity. And it's not just the size of the order book and pipeline that matters, it's the high quality of the opportunities coming to market. Increasingly, our service offerings are led by innovation and technology. And of course, the best example of this is the Type 31 frigate. We have successfully mobilized the Norway and Canada, showing our ability to build new positions internationally. And in our adjacent markets, we've made good progress in South Africa and with the U.K. rail. And I'm pleased to see that our contract win rates remain as strong as ever.

In June, I stressed that growing our international business was a key part of our medium-term strategy, and I'm delighted to see that we are making real progress. Plus the growth in the order book in the first half was dominated by the world of Type 31. Over 30% of our revenue in the first half came from outside the U.K. We achieved important new wins in South Korea, Italy and Australia and then the sale of specialist components for submarines to the United States. Nearly half of the pipeline of bids already underway, which are expected to be awarded in the near term, is made up of international opportunities.

In the first half, our order book intake was strong with around £2.5 billion of new contracts added. And when we include the Type 31 contract signed last week, the order book increased by £3.5 billion to over £18 billion. As usual, on this slide, we've shown the order book split by Babcock sectors. And about 3/4 of the order book is locked in our 3 focused markets of defense, emergency services and civil nuclear.

And you can see the breakdown of a pipeline of bids in progress now sits at a very healthy £16 billion. The slide shows the pipeline by market, and over 80% of the bids are in 1 of our 3 focus markets. The combined order book and pipeline is at a record high of £34 billion, and that shows real momentum across the business and underpins our confidence in meeting the medium-term guidance we gave earlier this year.

Winning the prime contract to design and deliver the U.K.'s next new warship class was the undoubted highlight of the first half. We are supported by a very strong supply chain that includes Thales, OMT, BMT and our own technology subsidiary, Frazer-Nash, bringing together extensive experience from the U.K. and around the world and driving collaboration across the industry. Our Type 31 general purpose frigate solution was based on our Arrowhead 140 design. This innovative platform represents a real step-change in the provision of naval capability. Importantly, we offered an innovative and proven in-service design, reducing the risk to the customer and the risk to us. Our Type 31 frigate solution will provide the Royal Navy with the flexible, technology-enabled general purpose frigate that they are looking for. These ships are designed specifically to meet their requirements at an affordable price.

The slide illustrates the modular and flexible design developed around our base case fit, with optional capabilities and upgrades shown around the outside. Our approach to the build will maximize U.K. content and through life support as a key consideration. Clearly, our experience of the aircraft carrier program and the design and build of the 4 OPVs for the Irish Naval Service means that we have a proven build strategy that will deliver the ships on time. And we are confident that the innovative Arrowhead 140 design offering, flexibility, practicality and affordability will make it an attractive -- and make it attractive to a wide range of other international navies.

We signed the Type 31 contract on the 15th of November, and we've already begun to mobilize the project delivery team. We will deliver 5 frigates between 2023 and 2028 for an average production cost of £250 million per ship. 2020 and 2021 will see the construction of new and upgraded build facilities at Rosyth, with revenue and profits building up slowly in the early design phase before reaching a normalized run rate through the manufacturing and build phases. It's a really exciting project for us, and I'm looking forward to seeing the first ship in the water in 2023.

This slide is to remind you of the medium-term targets we shared earlier in the year. We've just completed our annual strategy review process, and it confirmed our belief that we are on track to deliver on each and every one of our medium-term financial targets: earnings growth of 3% to 4%, stable group margins at around 11%, increase cash flows, generating around £1.4 billion of free cash flow; continuing to reduce net debt, improving our return on capital and maintaining a sustainable dividend policy.

So to summarize. The first half of the year has gone well for the group with normalized revenue growth of 3.6%, right in line with expectations. We continued to win new business and to deliver for our customers. We were particularly pro to complete the build stage of HMS Prince of Wales at Rosyth and to see her sail into a base port of Portsmouth after successfully completing the first phase of our sea trials in the North Sea.

At £34 billion, our combined order book and pipeline is ahead of plan. And with growing momentum we see across the business, we expect new order win rates to remain in line with our expectations.

As I said right at the beginning of this presentation, the progress underpinning these results is creating a solid base for us to grow from over the next few years. Our financial performance is right where we expect it to be, as I previously signaled. And with revenues, earnings and cash flows tracking in line, we are confident we're confirming no change to our guidance for the year.

So thank you. I would now like to move on to the questions. As I said at the start, Ruth will be staying around for a bit, and we'll be available to talk with some of you. But with regards to questions about the half year results and this presentation, Franco and I would be delighted to take your questions, and we have our set of Chief Executives here to help us with that. I would also say, in terms of political questions, the fact that we are just a few weeks away from a general election, clearly, I'm going to avoid being drawn into anything there.

So could I ask that before asking your question, could you please give your name and the organization you are representing.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Charlotte Keyworth

It's Charlotte Keyworth from Barclays. I've got three questions. The first one is on cash. Thank you very much for providing the building blocks to the H2 bridge. I noticed we've come in at £7 million free cash flow. Obviously, there's a £30 million exceptional in there.

I wondered if you could just highlight any potential exceptional items we might see in H2. I’m sort of thinking about the tri-annual review and perhaps there might be lump sum there. And in your Capital Markets Day, you mentioned a potential Aviation services reorg or restructure.

The second question, again, on Aviation services. I’m just trying to get a sense of what the longer-term margin trajectory is for that division. Obviously, you've held it flat with IFRS 16 this year, but Brexit costs are going to recur. Is there any change on anything like the pricing environment or anything we should be aware of longer term?

And then finally, on Type 31, more for modeling purposes, to be honest. So firstly, on the CapEx. You've talked about £50 million investment. Will we see any recovery on that in the rates from the MoD? And how are you thinking about the phasing now that you've signed?

And then just finally, on – you’ve got a slide around the indicative time frame. Has the revenue that you're expecting to recognize next year changed? I mean you talked about £200 million on the slide, as you start the manufacturing phase? Thank you.

Archibald Bethel

Okay. Franco, do you want to start with the cash?

Franco Martinelli

Yes, absolutely. So cash, we have, as you quarterly [ph] say, provided a few -- a bit more detail this year to explain. I'd point you on Slide 20, just to expand a little bit. If we look at the working capital balances movement between September and March of last year, if we move back to the March balance sheet, it's over £100 million of inflow that we would get in the second half. Okay.

So the guidance to get to the £250 million, we don't have to do all of that. So that's part of the confidence that we've got. So if we get back to last year's balance sheet, we'll be well ahead of where we are. So that's the first comfort.

Secondly, sorry, I’ll do the revenue on the Type 31. The revenue on the Type 31, we expected that there will be no revenue this year, small revenue next year and building up to £200 million the year after. Okay.

Archibald Bethel

Okay. Second question, Aviation services margins. No, I don't think we're signaling any significant real change there. I mean I think we still come under pressure in the oil and gas, and we don't expect that to change. We have lost some couple of contracts there at much lower margins than we are prepared to bid, and I think that remains as a problem area.

I think we've lost some ground in the first half of the year in Southern Europe with the delayed contracts being placed, and I think it will be difficult to recover that fully in the second half of the year. But as I said, in the last couple of weeks, we have won one of these contracts in Marquee [ph] in Northern Italy, and I'm hopeful that we really start to see some of the bidding work that we've been doing in the last few months starting to come through. So I don't think there's any significant structural change in that market.

So I think, overall, the margins are late to be where we had conjugated to. I mean on the Type 31 CapEx, I mean the CapEx of the £50 million, that's built into the contracts factored into what we've bid to the MoD.

A - Franco Martinelli



Some other questions, yes, sorry, Charlotte, just to come back. In terms of exceptional items, we don't expect exceptional items. Otherwise, we'll be booking them now. In terms of the - we have said repeatedly that the Rosyth valuation may include some acceleration. We haven't quite got there yet. When we do, we'll tell you what it is. Okay.

Archibald Bethel

Joe, then Rob.

Joe Brent

Yes. Joe Brent at Liberum. Three questions, if I may. Firstly, on Magnox. I understand that's out of your guidance, but you did say there are some opportunities there. Could you tell us about those?

Secondly, I would love an update on Project MORPHEUS and what the opportunity there and the timing of that is likely to be.

And thirdly, on the guidance slide, you talked about sustaining margins. Clearly, margins will benefit from IFRS 16. Could you just clarify how IFRS 16 plays into that margin guidance?

Archibald Bethel

Okay. Franco can take on that one. On Magnox, yes, I mean the contract has been handed back. There's still a long way to go in terms of the Magnox fleet being decommissioned, and we are working with the NDA and the new Magnox Limited as they develop their supply chain solutions and how they're going to carry out the decommissioning work.

I think as we’ve said over the last year, that's still probably some time away before we'll start to see opportunities coming to market, but we'll be working towards that and that kind of a hope. Over the next 12 months, we start to get a better picture of that.

Project MORPHEUS, so those have not picked up. It's a contract that we are bidding for in the Marine set and our technology group to run about the support provision and operation of a wide range of communications equipment. The contract is currently running. I think we are competing with General Dynamics and Leonardo.

Sure, no more than you thought then. It's a good contract. It's probably worth a few hundred million pounds. And again, it's one of the opportunities that are coming up at slide at the moment, and we would expect that to develop through next year. Franco, do you want to say about the margin on...

Franco Martinelli

Yes. Now just to put this into context, I mean, as you know, last year, we made 11.4% in terms of margin, 11.4%, step down to about down to around 11%, which is where our guidance is. And that's what we'd expect it to be, plus IFRS 16, we'd add 0.5. So we're not changing our guidance.

Archibald Bethel

Rob?

Robert Plant

Rob Plant from Panmure. Franco, you mentioned that new countries, new markets had a working capital impact. Is that seasonal or structural?

Franco Martinelli

It's a little bit of both -- sorry, it's a little bit of both, there's a little bit of structure and a little bit of seasonal. Most of it is a start-up, so it will come -- it will reduce. When we start contracts, we tend to start carefully. And so we have most of them we required, so that will come out. That will unwind a bit as we go forward.

Archibald Bethel

Okay. Right. So there's - one in here. Well, take - yes.

Suhasini Varanasi

Good morning. Suhasini from Goldman Sachs. Just a couple from me, please. There have been some contract exits and disposals in the last 2, 3 years. Are you planning any more near term and anything material in the pipeline, like disposal of one of the non-core activities that you have, for example, like power?

And if you think about the FMSP MSD of renewal, how is that progressing, please? And will we get to know next year after the elections?

Archibald Bethel

Okay. I mean on the first one, yes, we have, over the last couple of years, exited or disposed of a few lines of business and businesses that are no longer strategic to us. We don't really have much of that to go, most of that's been done. So the business is on our adjacent markets. I'm now fairly kind of well defined, and we don't have any active plans to be making disposals there.

On the FMSP, this is the last year of the MSDF contract, which is the naval base support contract that will move into FMSP. Negotiations in that single source contract, the contract is being negotiated.

We now expect that at the end of this year, we will enter a transition contract that will take us from MSDF to FMSP, which is now likely to commence from the following year. So there will be a transition contract that just run straight from MSDF and to FMSP, and I think that's the case that we currently are. Ed?

Ed Steele

Morning. Ed Steele from Citi. A couple for me, please. Could you - on the £31 million cash exceptionals, could you give us a rough split of where that's related to, please, and also what your guidance is for the full year, and how that -- your thoughts about the full year? Cash exceptionals has evolved, please.

And then second question. On the Type 31 contract, what sort of cushion do you have in your contract for variations, changes of mind from the client, et cetera? And I guess this is a -- I know you did the QE carrier contract.

But in terms of building frigate is a new experience for you, guys. So can you just talk through what happens if things go a bit wrong? Have you got flex in the pricing? Thank you.

Archibald Bethel

Do you want to talk about the exceptionals?

Franco Martinelli

Yes, yes. So 31 in the first half, £10 million of it is the tax on the restructuring of the AOC structure we did last year. We did that. It was a £10 million. If you remember, a £10 million exceptional charge. I wish that was all cash. So it's gone out in the first half. The rest of it is really to do with the oil and gas reorganization, be it leases or predominantly, it's that.

The - in terms of full year guidance, we had assumed previously that we were going to sell three aircraft. We have converted two of those to firefighting in Spain. So we probably think that these disposals might be next year rather than this, though there is still the opportunity that they may happen this year. So that's what I would say, firstly, any real change whether that 15 moves or not.

Archibald Bethel

Okay. On Type 31, as a fix from price contract, so we would be expected to deliver this contract for the contracted price unless the Navy come along and make changes to either schedules or to the requirement. But at this stage, a contract is planned on a no-changes basis and no modifications.

And on that basis, we have our normal sort of a fixed price contract risk, which I think we have mitigated in a number of ways, mainly run about using a proven design, using a tried and tested equipment and using a build strategy that we have used several times in the past.

As they do come along and they do want to make changes to the design, add equipment or change of time scale, then there are clauses in the contract for us to renegotiate.

Chris Bamberry

Morning. Chris Bamberry, Peel Hunt. Three questions, if I may. Could you elaborate a bit more on new regulations that are causing the delays in Aviation in Southern Europe and why you'll benefit from them in the longer term?

Secondly, with the recent strengthening of sterling since the half year, what's your latest assessment of impact to net debt for the full year?

And finally, could you give us a bit more detail on international divest opportunities, kind of the scale of them and the timing? Thank you.

Archibald Bethel

Okay. In the first one. I mean the -- I mean what's happening in Southern Europe is -- it's not new regulations. It's revisions to existing regulations. They are aimed at tightening up the requirements to better operate helicopters and these sensitive areas, emergency services, us being the biggest player with the strongest support in terms of facilities and the air worthiness and air assurance.

They're pretty easy for us to comply with. Some of our competitors will struggle to meet some of these requirements. And we cannot hope that there's a big impact will have -- at the moment, and naturally, particularly [indiscernible] bid, it's not unusual on almost all bids for the people who haven't been successful to challenge the one in bid on the basis of these rules and regulations. And I think the clarifications should smooth that process for us, still on impact.

Franco Martinelli

Yes. I think you're absolutely right, Chris. It's moved in our favor, yay. And therefore, the negative effect in the first half is almost gone at this point in time. But that's a daily issue. So I mean -- and the other one was international opportunity.

Archibald Bethel

Yes. I mean upon seeing on the international side is, first of all, in the defense side, our focused countries are Canada, Australia and France, and all 3 of these areas does major defense programs and spend being incurred, and we are benefiting from that. And I think as we mentioned one of them in the statement this morning, and Australia, we've recently had confirmed the Babcock weapons signed on discharge systems, either torpedo system for to -- have been selected as the product for the new Australian submarine as a program of 12 submarines being built -- being supplied by the French, but built in Australia, and Babcock weapons handling systems will be an ultra over these submarines.

That's probably the biggest single one. It's all appeared the same, but it's a game changer for our Australian operations and also very important for our technology business here in the U.K. And it will be the first time ever that the French have built a submarine with a British torpedo system in it. So that's quite neat.

But I think beyond that, Canada has got a very big program of naval development going on at the moment, be it systems have benefited from them buying the Type 26. Again, we've got a lot of comment on the Type 26, and it would expect to sell into that Canadian project and showing project to their new Hunter classes, also a derivative of the Type 26. And in Canada, we see -- we're moving forward into the next phase of the submarine support, which we currently will, again, be moving into life extension.

So there's not a naval side, not a defense side, it's very, very strong at the moment. And in France, we are building quickly on the contracts that we've previously won in terms of the FOMEDEC. We're hopeful in the next few months to be able to talk about some other successes there.

Outside of [indiscernible] back in aerial emergency services, we're focusing really there again in France and Scandinavia and in Canada, and particularly Canada, where we have just made a new entry there. We can see some really good opportunities. I can just cite a couple of area, some.

James Beard

James Beard from Numis. One from me on pipeline and order book. On the order book, just wanted to sort of get some additional color on trends apart from Type 31, which obviously is the big number in terms of order book addition because the remainder of the order book addition there, the sort of circa GBP 1 billion, is obviously quite a long way below the order book that was used in the period effectively. So I just wanted to sort of get some additional color around that. And on the pipeline, what sort of more material decisions did you in the relatively near term?

Archibald Bethel\

Yes. I mean what changes -- I mean I'd emphasize that, in the period, new order intake was GBP3.5 billion, right? So we bottomed through GBP 2.5 billion. So we added GBP 1 billion to that. So in the first half of the year, we took in GBP 3.5 billion of new others. And they came from a range of -- I think almost every area, the business was, say, order intake.

We mentioned the additional one, the small end of the Metropolitan Police. I think we've seen across the piece there are continued strong order intake. So I think that's one of the kind of highlights, I think, over the first half of the year. I'm sorry, what was your second?

James Beard

Just on larger near-term decisions in the pipeline.

Archibald Bethel\

Well, there's -- the pipeline pretty busy. We've mentioned a couple of them. Yes, I think we've said it before, the big live bids at the moment, probably the biggest is Project Sale Bond, which is the naval training program where, I think, it's public knowledge that we were then selected alongside Lockheed Martin and Raytheon as the 3 bidders in that. Again, that's a program that will come to decision probably next year. In Canada, we're bidding in a very large, again, Air Force pilot training contract, where some of our U.K., U.K. MFTS contract. Again, that's live, and we're bidding against a few sort of major international competitors there.

We mentioned Project MORPHEUS, which again has been -- is well done, that line. We expect the fleet solar support ship contract, which opportunity, which was canceled just a few weeks ago, probably they'll reassess the requirement. We take that as a positive step. The ships are needed to support the aircraft carrier, so they have to be built.

And I think what we'll see in early in the new year is them coming back out with a revised requirement in terms of the technical specification. And it will be interesting to see whether that gets classified as a U.K. supply or back to international. So as a way, a good range of contract. The pipeline, we added £2 billion to that. That £16 billion is pretty healthy.

Franco Martinelli

So James, St. Martin's a big project also that's coming up in the new year. So that's [indiscernible] It's across the sectors. We've got -- we're pretty busy. U.K. defense, lots of defense stuff in Australia, Canada and U.K. Sam?

Sam Bland

Sam Bland from JPMorgan. So one question for me, please. I guess looking at the operating profit in half 1, £251 million. That's got to go to about GBP300 million in the second half. I guess roughly £10 million of that improvement from the lower step-down impact in H2.

Could you just talk about sort of the rest of the needed improvement? Is that from contracts that already won and secured and where the revenue is visible? Or is there any uncertainty maybe from short-cycle work or just basically the level of certainty on that H2 improvement?

Franco Martinelli

Yes. I'll take that. Okay. In the stack hidden in one of Archie's slides, there's a 92% coverage on the revenue for this year. Yes? That is a good measure and as is one for the following year, so we're good places compared to where we'd expect to be. In terms of short cycle, I was just discussing yesterday. South Africa is pretty well set for the rest of the year, so that's good.

Rail's moving through. I mean defense procurement can change from month to month, but it has little effect on profit. So I think the activity in South Africa in the short cycle is there. The order book's there. So we feel pretty confident in the second half really.

Archibald Bethel

Any more questions? Kean?

Kean Marden

Morning. It's Kean Marden from Jefferies. Your U.K. nuclear defense revenues were much better than expected in the first half, and I appreciate you flagged it up. But if you can provide some context around that, that would be helpful. Does that relate to the V class work potentially?

Franco Martinelli

As you know, Kean, there are limited things in our nuclear defense, so I think it would be a fair assumption, but I could never confirm or deny. I think it's the way to put it, isn't it? So the answer is yes, isn't it?

Archibald Bethel

Just not -- and the naval nuclear program, we are seeing some additional spend then moving forward. Part of it is the Vanguard life extension, part of it is the increased support for the SSNs, the Trafalgars and Astute-class as the Navy tries to up the tempo in terms of usage of that.

And we are moving forward seriously on the infrastructure upgrade programs, both at Davenport and at Faslane. So there is money coming in for us about doing a lot of kind of preparation work and design work, and we are seeing a bit more money coming into the disposal program.

But if I look forward in the next 10 years, there's no doubt that I think in Nuclear, the 4 big programs of life extension for Vanguard, preparing for the Astute-classes, fast dockings and midlife refits, the infrastructure upgrades that's needed to support Astute and Vanguard transition and Dreadnought, and the submarine disposal program, which are very early. These will be big drivers of growth for us over the next 5, 6, 10 years.

Kean Marden

One of the main points from a short seller note that came up recently. So it suggests that actually really come back into that program and there aren't issues there that they were suggesting. So that was the angle. And then on Type 31, I appreciate you touched on earlier, but it is quite topical at the moment.

So you've got a few questions. One of the other questions that we've had from investors is how the cost of your platform relates to the costs of the platform that was built in Norway? And whether you have any insight into that and the plausibility of basically creating this platform for £250 million, as you got any insight to that, that would be helpful as well.

Archibald Bethel

I'm not going to ask Jon if he would - and I'm going to give him a chance here because I have to say, Jon has been the mastermind behind Type 31. So can you maybe pass the microphone over here - oh, you've got one. So I'll let Jon talk about that.

A - Jon Hall

Thank you. Yes. So the platform that's built in Denmark, which is [indiscernible] elt the same, which is effectively structurally the same. That platform was built for under £200 million fully supplied to the Danish Navy in 2010. We, as part of the licensing agreement for the same, got a fully detailed cost model, and we used that to verify all of our bottom-up estimates.

And so the big thing for us is we've been able to use what was a really, really efficient bold methodology that OMT developed, and that's allowed us to derisk it. So a combination of using that proven design, proven combat management system and where possible, replicating equipment choices that the Danish used have given us a really high degree of confidence that we could meet the budget, please.

Archibald Bethel

Yes. Any more questions? Okay. But on that case, could I kind of bring the presentation to an end? And we want to thank you again for coming this morning. Thank you for your questions, and we'll see you at the next event. Thank you.