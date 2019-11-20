PIMIX Income Strategy: For Retirement

When performing a recent screen of total return bond funds for a higher-net worth client, I came across the behemoth PIMCO Income Institutional Fund (PIMIX). After my first look at the fund, I thought this could be just another total return fund. However, Dan Ivascyn and Alfred Murata of PIMCO have truly grown a fund that continues to deliver reliable income for investors like myself and clients. The fund targets high consistent income, in an ever-changing global environment where rates are historic lows. For any professional money manager, this is a very difficult thing to do for clients, let alone every single year. Over the past eleven years, PIMIX has made its institutional clients over 8% annually while not owning stocks. I would like the reader to analyze this article and fund and give this total return all-star a serious consideration for investment right now.

Fund Overview

According to PIMCO, PIMIX is designed for investors who need steady income. The fund accomplishes this by taking a broad-based approach to investing in income-generating bonds. It employs vast analytical skills and fixed income sector expertise to help mitigate the risks that income investors experience trying to do it on their own. PIMIX primary objective is to make investors income first, then a focus on capital appreciation for shareholders. The fund accomplishes this on a prudent risk-adjusted basis, which investors need as they continue to age and depend on current income. With over $131 billion in assets, it's very clear that I am not the only one who has discovered this fund and feels the portfolio management team will continue to deliver results. Morningstar currently ranks shares of PIMIX with its highest rating of five stars.

Consistent Returns Since 2008

PIMIX can tactically shift its portfolio asset allocations, moving in and out of where the management team feels attractive yields can be generated in this ultra-low interest rate environment. As many investors know, mutual funds have by-laws to follow which can make it difficult for certain funds to be nimble in this complex type of market. However, PIMIX can invest in attractive yields across MBS, treasuries, and other sectors as it sees fit. Take a look below at a simple return chart from YCharts which exemplifies what I am discussing:

(Source: YCharts)

When you look at PIMIX, you can see that the fund is outperforming the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index by a wide margin. In an investment world where investors are turning more to passive index funds, it is great to see a fund that is truly producing alpha and producing massive returns for shareholders who have taken this risk since 2008.

Attractive Yields

Investors who purchase shares of fixed income funds do this by wanting to focus on dividend yields and current SEC Yields. When we look below at the current dividend yield of 5.16%, we have to remember that this rate is higher than the reported SEC yield rate of 3.35%. You, as an investor, will receive the stated dividend rate, but the actual yield is less than that.

(Source: YCharts)

With an exception to the rule here, you usually want funds to distribute income from what its actually earning on the notes. However, as long as PIMIX continues to earn capital appreciation on the underlying notes and focuses on total return, I see no issues with the current 5.15% dividend or distribution rate. PIMIX is earning this yield by owning government-issued securities, securitized fixed income notes, and on cash. Below is a simple table from Morningstar on the breakdown of the assets:

Sectors Fund % Cat % Government 26.46 14.18 Municipal 0.05 0.78 Corporate 8.05 29.29 Securitized 27.62 29.89 Cash & Equivalents 24.39 22.20 Other 13.42 3.66

(Source: Morningstar)

When looking at the quality of these bonds which I encourage all investors to carefully review, the fund owns 81% investment-grade notes, and only 19% of non-investment grade or non-rated issues. This is very important for retired investors to understand. You should really review the credit ratings of all bond funds with an independent outlook. Owning an A rated investment-grade note is much different than owning a B rated junk rated note.

Risk Metrics

When looking at any mutual fund to purchase, an investor has to take a look at the risk metrics. PIMIX risk metrics rank in the top 10% of mutual funds I analyze. Let's take a look at a few of my favorite ratios below:

Metric PIMIX Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.67% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 8.38% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.67% Geometric Mean (annualized) 8.28% Volatility (monthly) 1.28% Volatility (annualized) 4.42% Downside Deviation (monthly) 0.67% Max. Drawdown -10.39% US Market Correlation 0.53 Beta(*) 0.15 Alpha (annualized) 6.64% R2 28.20% Sharpe Ratio 1.68 Sortino Ratio 3.15

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The ratio that stands out to me the most is the annualized alpha figure of 6.64%. PIMIX is outperforming its benchmark index (AGG) by over 600 basis points per year. For any fixed income investor, this is worth paying an extra one-percent per year in management fees to earn that. One other metric I will point out is the annual volatility of just 4.4%. As the fund pays out over 5% in dividends per year, the fund only fluctuates 4.4% in a given year. This is fairly low volatility for such a higher-yielding product. When considering all the above risk metrics, PIMIX looks very attractive.

Looking Forward For PIMIX

With all of this data on PIMIX, investors need to have somewhat of an idea of where PIMIX can go from here. I first always look at what the fund owns and then make a decision on where the price is in relation to the current yield. Since the PIMCO Total Return Bond fund owns government notes, MBS, and cash as its major holdings, I believe the fund will continue to have similar results as of late. My own analysis is that interest rates are likely to remain flat to downward, as the Federal Reserve Bank continues to stimulate the capital markets by slashing the short-term Fed Funds rate. Where PIMIX could run into trouble is another 2008 type of an event where liquidity dries up and global markets experience another liquidity crisis. However, having an overweight allocation in government securities and cash, I believe the fund is properly hedging itself. If economies slow, it's likely that cash and treasuries will be the best place to invest. Please note that PIMIX also has an individual investor class (PONAX), which does come with an upfront sales load, and you can't find more information on that here. For investors like myself looking for long-term consistent income, PIMIX or PONAX can provide the results that you need.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PONAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above statements are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice to your own situation.