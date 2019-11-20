Wait For A Better Deal On Hanesbrands

Investment Thesis

Hanesbrands (HBI) is a profitable and capital efficient company with a well working business model. Although we likely will not see much growth in the future due to the maturity of the business, the company achieves very satisfactory margins and healthy returns on capital. A big advantage of HBI is the fact that, unlike other clothing companies, they do not own any manufacturing operations in China. This protects them from increased tariffs and the event of yet another trade war escalation. Nevertheless margins have come under pressure in recent time and I expect this trend to continue in the near future.

While the stock trades at a discount to my fair value estimate, I do not consider the gap wide enough to present a sufficient margin of safety considering the uncertainties in the retail sector. Investors should therefore wait for a pullback before entering a position. However, I would like to point out that my estimate is based on conservative assumptions which are realistic in my view. Should growth and margins improve as opposed to stay constant or retract, the potential upside rises significantly.

Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc. is an American clothing company that sells innerwear and activewear whereby the innerwear makes up about two thirds of sales with activewear contribution the remaining third. The company operates in 43 countries and owns several brands under which it markets and sells its products. Well known ones include Champion, Hanes and Wonderbra. In 2018 Hanesbrands earned an adjusted operating profit of $948 million on revenues of $6,804 million with operating cashflow totaling $643 million. Guidance for 2019 calls for moderate growth with projected revenues in the range of $6,935-$6,985 million and an adjusted operating profit in the $955-$980 million range. These estimates imply 1.9%-2.7% and 0.7%-3.4% for growth in revenue and operating profit respectively.

Profitability

Profitability metrics of HBI have been consistent in the past few years. Operating margin retracted by one percentage point from 15% in 2015 to 14% in 2018. By contrast, net margin increased by one percentage point during the same time frame. The consistency of these metrics is not surprising given that Hanesbrands is a mature company. I do not expect huge changes in profitability in the future as there will likely be limited room for operational improvements and cost savings.

On the capital efficiency side, HBI boasts healthy returns on capital. Currently, return on invested capital stands at 17%. This is more than double the company’s cost of capital. The only bad part is the downward trend in this metric as ROIC used to be 21% in 2015. Losing four percentage points within three years is nothing to celebrate but 17% is still very good.

It seems like HBI tried to make up the decrease in ROIC by taking on leverage. While ROIC declined, leverage increased from 4.4 in 2015 to 7.5 in 2018. This is reflected in the substantial increase in return on equity. ROE increased from 34% in 2015 to 57% in 2018. Now, 57% might sound really good but remember that HBI also had a leverage ratio of above 7 in that year. The company certainly employs its capital in an efficient way. However, as I will later outline in the financial health section of this article, HBI should deleverage to more reasonable levels.

The current dividend is safe and there is potential for increases

Hanesbrands currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share which adds up to $0.60 per year. At the most recent trading price of $15.46 per share this makes the trailing twelve months dividend yield 3.88%. This yield is supported by a healthy payout ratio. HBI pays out about a third of its free cash flow out in dividends to shareholders. According to my estimates the company would easily be able to increase its dividend by 5% each year for the next five years and still keep the payout ratio below 50%. However, I doubt that management will go this route while debt levels are still elevated. Still, investors should keep in mind that there is potential for dividend increases in the future. Nevertheless, with a yield close to 4% that is backed by a low payout ratio, the company is attractive for investors looking for income.

HBI has to deleverage

Unfortunately, Hanesbrands is heavily leveraged with a leverage ratio of 6.3 and a debt to equity ratio of 3.1. When taking all liabilities into account, the company is only 16% financed by equity. I agree with the generally accepted principle that companies with stable and predictable cash flows can be more leveraged than ones with less predictability. Still, I would like to see HBI address this issue as soon as possible. The company already pays a spread of around 300 basis points on its debt compared to the 10-year treasury rate. As of June 2019, HBI carried a Ba1 credit rating from Moody’s which is just one notch below investment-grade. Speculative-grade rated debt will likely fare much worse in a market downturn meaning that the interest that HBI pays on its debt could increase quite substantially in a recession. The company should therefore prioritize paying down debt immediately.

The good news is that the company generates plentiful operating profit as well as cash flow to service the debt. Currently, 20% of operating income goes towards interest payments which is nowhere near dangerous levels. Nevertheless, it still takes a substantial chunk out of operating earnings that could be used for investments or paid out to shareholders. The company has identified the need to deleverage and has reduced net debt-to-EBITDA from 3.9 at the start of 2018 to 3.3 at the end of 2018 which is quite an aggressive policy. Expectations for 2019 are 2.9 which would fall right at the high end of the company’s 2-3x target. I don’t doubt HBI’s ability to further deleverage at a similar pace give that they have very low variability in their operating earnings and should therefore earn enough to continue on their deleveraging path.

I consider this an intelligent move by the company. Deleveraging will make HBI more resilient in the event of a recession and will definitely free up a portion of operating earnings. Additionally, reducing their borrowing costs to more reasonable levels is a very beneficial aspect as well. It also shows that the company can be trusted with heavily debt financed acquisitions. Overall I agree with the management team on capital policy and am confident that they will continue to correctly handle debt usage in the future.

Valuation

Hanesbrands currently trades at a TTM price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6, a price-to-book of 4.5 and a price-to-cashflow of 8.7. A P/E below 10 appears cheap but we have to keep in mind that HBI’s business is not growing at a particularly fast pace. In fact, the case has been made that retail will face tough time in the coming months and years which will in turn hurt clothing manufacturers like HBI. To account for these concerns, I modeled no revenue growth for the next three years as well as margin pressures bringing the operating down to 12% from the current 14%. I think these estimates are conservative as they lie in the middle of the bearish and bullish assumptions, I’ve seen surrounding the company. For these assumptions I get a per share value of $18.03 which implies an upside of 17% to the most recent trading price of $15.46 per share. It also means that the stock trades at only 86% of my fair value estimate.

Now, normally a discount of that size for a company with stable cash flows would be enough to make a long position attractive. However, due to uncertainties surrounding customer spending on clothing and the direction of the retail sector I would prefer a bigger margin of safety. I therefore suggest investors should wait for a pullback before entering a long position. I my view, a pullback into the $14-$15 per share range would be attractive and provide a wide enough margin of safety.

Going Forward

Credit Suisse came forward in mid-October saying that the retail sector faces a tough future ahead. I agree with that assessment and believe that HBI will feel some of these weaknesses as well. I expect margins to drop slightly. Still, Hanesbrands might fare better in a negative retail environment due to the nature of their products. Basic apparel should, at least in theory, do better than other product segments in a downturn.

Regarding dividend payments I doubt that the distributions to shareholders will be increased while debt levels are this elevated. I however see potential for increases further down the road once some of the debt has been repaid. Those who are not satisfied with a yield close to 4% might want to wait until that happens.

Risks

The biggest risk to HBI in my view is the fact that while their products might be branded, the underlying products are still homogenous to a large extend and are therefore easily replaceable in theory. I recognize that this is true for a lot of branded products but HBI has trouble anchoring customers in a way that for example Apple (AAPL) does. By that I mean the products of HBI do not place any switching costs onto customers. Customers might continue to buy the products as long as they are satisfied with the price and quality, but one misstep could quickly cost the company a significant amount of customers who do not face a barrier to switch to competitors.

Hanesbrands also has way too much debt. Due to the stability of their cash flows and earnings they can be more leveraged than other companies but a leverage ratio above 6 is too high in my eyes. Even if there is no immediate concern because the company is perfectly able to service the interest, the debt load will still weigh on HBI in the future by taking a sizable portion out of the operating income. Also, while cash flows might be steady right now, there is no guarantee that there will not be a crisis in the future. Hanesbrands should therefore deleverage to protect themselves against this risk.

Conclusion

Hanesbrands is a good company despite a having a boring business model in some people’s eyes. The fact that the company has no manufacturing operations in China should be a key selling point over other apparel companies. Negative trends in margins and revenue growth are negatives which makes the current trading price justified. The debt issue is another negative aspect, but it does not cripple the company as of right now and management has already stated that they plan to address this issue. I agree with their deleveraging plan and applaud their commitment to deleverage after debt funded acquisitions. The stability of cash flows also makes this an attractive company for income-oriented investors. However, considering that the stock is trading too close to my fair value estimate to account for the headwinds, I suggest investors looking to enter a position wait for a pullback before making a move.

