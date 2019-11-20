If Pattern Holds, We Rally Into Friday. Trade The Winners: Cloud, Healthcare, Select Retail

Usually, Once A Pattern Is Well Recognized It Stops Working

I am hoping that I caught one before it really emerges. If we have, then we should generate good alpha. I believe I see the logic in it as well, just by examining my own "gut" over the course of the last few weeks. As we break into new highs, of course, I am delighted, and then we remove from trading on the weekends, I start thinking that the music will stop and the party WILL end. Naturally, I approach the start of the week with a gimlet eye, wary and cynical.

What does not go into my cogitation is the seasonality, buybacks and what is clearly FOMO by market participants who have been hating on this market all year but now in the face of a bona fide rally, they need to show alpha. By the time the week gets over, the hump, profit-taking is over and the buyers win. Trader and investor attitude is affected by price, it just is, so as the market reaches for new highs, risk is put back on. This only ratchets up the market higher.

As for seasonality, year-end is the best time of the year for trading. Also, Warren is not the president yet and buybacks are not illegal. Once a company reports earnings, they can start buying back their shares. That buying pressure, in turn, beats back the bears, and the bulls charge into Friday taking the indexes to a new peak. Again, we all know that at some point, the music WILL stop. Most likely, not this week. You know what I am going to say next...

Traders please trim long-held positions, also lean towards closer duration (fast money) trades. Look to hedge as well.

It's Not Just About FOMO, Seasonality, Buybacks, Stocks ARE CHEAP

Let's not forget the rally is happening because:

There is no recession in sight.

Developed economies are no longer crashing.

The 10-year bond is at a ridiculously low level.

With mortgage rates so low, new home sales are at 12-year highs.

Cars are still being sold at 17 million per year.

Tariffs have no effect on the consumer.

Unemployment is at historic lows.

Wages are up for low-end workers (the best spenders in aggregate).

Main Street doing better than Wall Street (IMO), this data item is not well tracked and therefor true GDP is being under-counted.

The Fed is never raising interest rates EVER (or so it seems).

Also, SHHH don't tell anyone but the Fed is back to Quantitative Easing pumping more cash into the market.

So you can bet your sweet bippy this market is cheap. For evidence look at the kind of (nutty?) deals going on. Coty (COTY) spends $600 million (for a $1.2 BILLION valuation) for a cosmetic line by some kid named Kylie. Would that happen unless money was CHEAP? Why else would COTY executives somehow find the guts to make such a wise strategic (yet risky) move? I am not throwing shade on Ms. Jenner, she is brilliant, she understands her market, she has 350 million Insta followers. I assume the majority of her devotees want to be as stylish as her. Right now, it looks like a masterstroke. My point is it would never happen unless cash was worth less and equities are perceived to be worth more.

Look at the equally astounding proposed deal between HP Inc. (HPQ) and Xerox (XRX). XRX shares are more highly valued yet XRX the company is way smaller than HPQ. In my world, that is called hutzpah, and yet HPQ doesn't laugh them off. They announce that they want to see a better price. Why? Because money is cheap and it IS possible for XRX to raise the money for a higher price. This is all possible because equities are perceived to be more valuable.

Going with what works:

Retailers: Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Even Lowe's (LOW), TJ Maxx (TJX), Lululemon (LULU), Nike (NKE), Restoration Hardware (RH)

My Take: The name I think is MOST interesting, is Home Depot (HD). I would wait for another day to go long. Yes, the title of this section is to go with what works, so yeah, you can long WMT, and TGT you'll probably do great. Right now, LOW is up nicely but its YoY revenue is LOWER. I think the market has misjudged HD and it should bounce nicely once the robots stop shorting it. TGT is also interesting, very interesting. RH is really interesting too, having the seal of approval of Warren Buffett.

Chips: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), Micron (MU), Lam Research (LRCX), Applied Materials (AMAT)

My take: Actually the chips are mostly resting lately except for the torrid rise of AMD. Some lesser-known names like Synopsys (SNPS) and Cadence Design (CDNS) are running nicely. They are the design software for chips. It means that the market is confident that newer better chips are coming out soon. The same impetus for LRCX and AMAT and their great earnings numbers. I expect that as the market turns, NVDA, MU, etc., should turn. The theme, however, is to go with what works. Only buy names that are green. Broadcom (AVGO) is doing well too, and it might be worth a shot too.

Cloud and Tech: Tesla (TSLA), Square (SQ), Roku Inc. (ROKU), Alteryx (AYX), The Trade Desk (TTD), MongoDB (MDB), Twilio (TWLO), Okta Inc. (OKTA), Coupa Software (COUP), ServiceNow (NOW), Snapchat (SNAP)

My Take: Yes, this is an eclectic list. There is no denying that TSLA is riding with the bulls. I know there is a big posse that loves to hate on TSLA. Go argue with the market, TSLA is going to 390. SQ has broken above the high from this summer, 66.27 and by closing above it has confirmed that it's going higher. It has completed a nice rounding bottom, and now it is poised to run towards old highs. ROKU temporarily sold off yesterday and I expect it to run-up into its highs. OKTA has been talked up in Barron's Okta Stock Has Fallen, and Now Is the Time to Buy, Analyst Says, and the CEO will be on Cramer's Fast Money Show on CNBC. AYX, TTD, and all the other names are running so take your pick

Healthcare: Medtronic (MDT), PerkinElmer (PKI), Exact Sciences (EXAS), Illumina (ILMN), Thermo Fisher (TMO), Tandem Diabetes (TNDM), Hologic (HOLX), Danaher (DHR), Teladoc (TDOC)

My Take: Yes, healthcare is a huge category, biopharma, insurers, hospitals. I like United Health (UNH) for instance. But to my eye, the group that has great alpha and are easier to understand than biotech is the medical device business. The market has decided that Warren will not be president, right now. We are talking trading and for a trade, I believe this group has trading characteristics like the tech sector.

I am temporarily leaving out the Home Sector. This is not because I don't think they will run into the market turning around this week but because I need to drill down more. It's me, not you Home Sector!

Long term you could take your pick and expect that the demographics will carry you through. Looking at the sector for a trade needs more work from yours truly.

Trading Corner is closed today. I actually have another life, no new trades.