PALL Weekly: Sell-Off Likely To Have Run Its Course

We hold that the sell-off in PALL has mostly run its course. Our Q4-19 target is unchanged at $190 per share.

The fundamental dynamics of the palladium market remain extremely tight because supply growth is constrained while demand is resilient (despite the global automotive recession).

We view the recent weakness in PALL as a healthy correction before another rally emerges.

PALL has sold off by roughly 7% since it hit its highest on the year at $172.33 on October 30.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

We view the recent weakness in PALL as a healthy correction before another rally emerges. The fundamental dynamics of the palladium market remain extremely tight because supply growth trends are constrained while demand growth is resilient despite the global automotive recession.

Given the currently light positioning in the palladium market, we believe that the room for further downward pressure in PALL is limited from here.

We would, therefore, be inclined to gradually buy the dips although we emphasize that the lower end of our trading range for Q4-19 is at $153 (4% below the current level). Our Q4-19 high forecast is at $190 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut their net long exposure to Nymex palladium over November 5-12, for a second week in a row, which marked the largest weekly pace of net selling since August. The palladium spot price tumbled 5.1% over the corresponding period.

The recent wave of spec selling in palladium comes in line with our expectations highlighted in our last update:

The intense sell-off in palladium spot prices over November 8-11 will be captured in the forthcoming COT report, due out on Friday, November 15. We think that the speculative community has slashed substantially its gross long exposure to the metal.

We continue to argue that this wave of spec selling in Nymex palladium is temporary and has now run most of its course. Indeed, palladium's spec positioning is now too light, judging by historical standards.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

As the chart above shows, the normalized net spec length in Nymex palladium is in negative territory. Despite this, the palladium spot price has surged significantly since the start of the year, suggesting that the price strength is fundamentally-driven.

Implications for PALL: Since there is plenty of "dry powder" among hedge funds to deploy on the long side of the palladium market, we expect the palladium spot price to resume its uptrend sooner rather than later. This is positive for PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought the dips last week, after cutting slightly their holdings in the prior week.

The recent pick-up in ETF buying for palladium in the wake of the decline in palladium spot prices confirms our view that the investor community acknowledges the tight fundamental backdrop of the palladium market. Only higher prices could induce ETF investors to liquidate meaningfully their holdings.

The wave of ETF selling so far this year (~104 koz, according to our estimates) is purely the result of firmer prices and not a weaker investor sentiment toward the precious metal.

Implications for PALL: Palladium ETF flows are inherently positive for the palladium spot prices. A sudden decline in prices would prompt renewed ETF buying, which, in turn, would cause even more tightness in the physical market, which, in turn, would lend support to palladium spot prices and thus PALL.

Closing thoughts

We hold that the marked sell-off of 7% in PALL since October 30 has mostly run its course. Given the tight fundamental backdrop and the light positioning in the palladium market, we believe that the uptrend in PALL will resume sooner rather than later. We are, therefore, inclined to gradually buy the dips at current price levels.

We maintain our Q4-19 target at $190 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.