The Real Story Behind Cisco's Weak Outlook

The revenue slowdown should be, like in 2017, temporary. I still believe Cisco is a strong buy as I expect the software revenue impact to kick in drastically in 2021.

However, investors should look at the big picture here. The revenue slowdown is a consequence of a tough macro environment and tough comparisons YoY.

Cisco beat Q1 2020 numbers but gave very weak guidance for Q2 2020. Revenue is expected to slow down (-4% YoY) for the first time in two years.

On 11/13/2019, Cisco Systems (CSCO) reported its Q1 2020 numbers, beating expectations slightly. In contrast, Q2 2020 guidance was very weak as they expect a revenue decrease of 3-5%, which is very disappointing as investors had some hope in revenue growth after a strong 2019. As previously mentioned in my other Cisco articles, there is a possibility that short-term results keep being weak as big companies postpone their IT investments due to political uncertainties (Brexit, trade war) and a shift in IT necessities (preparing for 5G investments, etc.). However, these short-term troubles don't impact my long-term investment thesis, which is based on software growth which should materialize at the end of 2020. In this article, I will focus on some disclosed information which has an impact on this long- term investment thesis.

Cisco Q1 2020 numbers

First, I want to briefly discuss the financial numbers.

Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 (+12% Y/Y) beat estimates by $0.03, GAAP EPS of $0.68 (-12%) beat by $0.01 and revenue of $13.16B (+0.7%) beat by $70M.

Operating cash flow was $3.6 bln, down 5% YoY, but excluding a settlement receipt during last year's quarter, it was up 7%.

Operating margin was down a bit, but was still above my 27% guidance for 2020.

Security clearly outperformed the rest of the business with a 22% YoY increase in revenues.

It looks like the trend of declining routing revenues (for service providers) is prolonging, but now the commercial business is declining as well. Furthermore, emerging markets revenues declined 13%. These are the biggest factors for short-term revenue declines.

Guidance was the weakest point. They guided a revenue decline of (3%) to (5%) YoY with GAAP earnings per share of $0.61 to 0.67 (midpoint flat YoY) and Non-GAAP of 0.75 to 0.77 (midpoint -1% YoY). However, one should take into account the very hard comparison due to very strong Q1 2019 (+8%) and Q2 2020 (+7%) quarters.

Source: Cisco Q1 2020 presentation

In fact, I believe this revenue decline has contributed to two things which should be temporary. Firstly, revenue is declining due to weakness in IT investments as there consists many macroeconomic uncertainties (US-China trade war, Brexit...) and markets are preparing for a shift in IT investments (5G, etc.). Hence, there is a temporary break in IT investments like in 2017. Secondly, Q1 and Q2 are facing very difficult comparisons against last year when revenues increased 8% and 7% respectively.

As Cisco customers overextended their IT investments during 2018, it is a logical consequence that they ease their investments afterwards. Thus, I don't expect this decline to persist for a long time. Moreover, revenue declines are generally associated with margin declines. In contrast, this is not the case for Cisco, as shown in the graph. Consequently, the revenue decline should only have a small impact on earnings.

Source: Author based on company data

Additionally, the revenue downturn during 2017 did not have a significant impact on the stock price. I do not expect the stock will drop hard either this time as cash flows keep being very strong, and software fundamentals are improving drastically.

Data by YCharts

Cisco's long-term software thesis is intact

It is always possible for companies to have a weak period and in many times, buying these short-term dips pays off for long-term investors. That's how I think about Cisco right now. This downward revenue looks to be temporary as stated in the prior section. Therefore, I want to focus more on the long-term fundamentals for the company, which will be primarily impacted by the software transition, as mentioned in my article "Cisco Systems: Why Software Conversion Will Increase Valuation Significantly."

These are the key points mentioned during the conference call about the software transition:

Cisco is on track to reach the 2020 software goals: 30% of total revenues coming from software and 65% of software coming from subscriptions. In fact, they significantly beat the second guidance as 71% (+12% YoY) comes from subscriptions as of Q1 2020.

Remaining performance obligations, or RPO, at the end of Q1 were $24.9 billion, up 11%. RPO is our total deferred revenue plus unbilled deferred and represents total committed non-cancelable future revenue. This is seen as the best indicator for software revenue growth.

Cisco now has transitioned its entire enterprise networking portfolio to a mandatory subscription model and new software products are growing very strongly right now as customers continue to deploy.

Investor takeaway

The weak guidance from Cisco should not impact one's investment case as it is a common occurrence that IT investments move in cycles. In fact, buying Cisco during a downturn should pay off in the long term. I suggest buying Cisco if it drops even further as we are very close to software investments paying off. Furthermore, investors can enjoy the rich dividend which yields higher than 3% at the moment of writing. In the short term, the stock could suffer more, but I do believe buying now is a great opportunity for long-term gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.