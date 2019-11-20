Talking Up The Pound

Let’s turn British inventions into British industries, British factories and British jobs. Let them make pounds for us, not dollars, marks or yens for others. – John Major

As we head toward the end of November, many already think of the Christmas holiday and slow markets in December. But this December may be different – British general elections are due December 12.

Coincidence or not, that’s the same date as Christine Lagarde, the new ECB President, will hold her first press conference at the helm of the European Central Bank. In other words, expect high volatility on the currency market, especially on the GBP pairs.

Following the June 2016 Brexit referendum, the United Kingdom has been a divided nation. To this day, there's no clear path to what Brexit is, how it should look like, and what it would mean for the economy and the currency in the end.

As I pointed in one of the previous Lead-Lag reports I published, the UK economy grew at merely 1% in Q3 2019, its slowest pace since Q1 2010. No one is taking chances ahead of the UK leaving the European Union. Brexit uncertainty has weighed heavily over the economy.

The uncertainty is not whether the UK will leave the European Union or not. But how – with a deal or with no deal.

To my mind, there's no doubt that the UK will be OK in the future. However, the question on everyone's lips is how many generations will be sacrificed as the country is poised to lose precious time negotiating trade deals while borrowing is projected to increase steadily.

A recent study of the UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) shows that even in the case of a smooth Brexit scenario, UK borrowing is set to breach the target of 2% of GDP in 2020.

But despite the pessimistic outlook and the ongoing uncertainty, since 2016, the GBP didn't fall as many predicted. After the initial drop attributed to the tremendous shock, the pound consolidated and recently began to recover ground.

The $EURGBP cross is down over seven big figures recently, and the $GBPUSD rose over a thousand pips.

Where’s the optimism coming from?

The recent polls show the Conservative Party leading steadily in the race from November 3 to 19th while the Brexit party lost ground so far.

In the meantime, the $GBPUSD recovered and sits closer to the all-important $1.30 level. At the end of October, net shorts have been around 30% open interest – unwinding here points to roughly 10% to the upside on the pair, explaining the move from 1.20 to 1.30 in a relatively short period of time. A fall of the blue line in the chart below means a higher $GBPUSD.

Since it reached the 1.30 level, the pair only consolidated. It waits for something, but the technical picture is constructive, pointing to further strength.

The Brexit gap is evident. After the flash crash in the following weeks, the pair rebounded and closed the gap around 1.42. The subsequent move back to the 1.20 area puts a potential double bottom in place, with lots of room to the upside.

The first thing to do is to wait for the price to break above the previous higher low at 1.33 before going long. Next, book half the profits at 1.42 and move the stop-loss to break-even for a free-ride to the pattern’s measured move – 1.6.

A move below 1.20 invalidates the scenario. With the Fed easing and investors in search of a viable alternative to the USD, the GBP looks interesting, to say the least.

