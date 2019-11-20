Centennial Resource Development: Late To The Party And Pursuing Growth Is Risky

When this is combined with an already well supplied oil and gas market, mounting macroeconomic risks and capital markets losing interest in their industry, it becomes apparent their strategy is risky.

Unfortunately their industry is very capital intensive and thus this means their debt and leverage will likely continue growing simultaneously.

Introduction

Even though Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) is a relatively young company, having only been founded in 2015 and subsequently listed in 2016, they seem determined to take their place in the shale oil and gas industry through growing their production at a rapid pace. Regardless of whether this strategy is successful from an operational viewpoint, it nevertheless still remains risky from a financial viewpoint. This primarily stems from the forecast abundance of oil supply and the capital intensive nature of their industry, which will continue to stretch their financial position when simultaneously heading towards potentially turbulent times.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these graphs it is quite clear that their net debt has continued to grow rapidly whilst their free cash flow has continued in the negative, which was expected given the capital intensive nature of their industry that has been accompanied with soft oil and gas prices. Admittedly it is unreasonable to expect a relatively young and fast growing company to produce positive free cash flow, however, this was still included to provide general information and context for the remainder of the discussion.

Financial Position

Since their rapid growth has resulted in negative free cash flow, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these ratios it becomes readily apparent that although their financial position remains stable for the time being, it has been deteriorating. This is not surprising given the aforementioned capital intensity required to grow oil production and the recent soft oil and gas prices.

Whilst the extent that most of these metrics are concerning could be debatable, their current ratio is clearly showing serious reasons for concern as a result of 0.56 is quite low and thus indicates their liquidity is strained. Given their negative free cash flow, very low cash balance and highly volatile earnings, this is certainly not an ideal situation, even during relatively calm conditions and thus leaves them very vulnerable if any turmoil were to strike. Although they still maintain an available balance of $679.2m on their credit agreement, this should not be relied upon because as stated below:

"The borrowing base is redetermined semi-annually in the spring and fall by the lenders in their sole discretion." and "Upon a redetermination of the borrowing base, if actual borrowings exceed the revised borrowing capacity, CRP could be required to immediately repay a portion of its debt outstanding under the credit agreement."

-Centennial Resource Development's Q3 2019 10-Q SEC Filing.

If a period of turbulent times were to strike global financial markets or their individual industry, then it is quite likely that the size of this credit agreement would be reduced significantly. Due to the clause that allows for immediate repayment of excess borrowing in this situation, they do not have the option of preemptively drawing the entire amount.

The Risks Of This Strategy & Additional Considerations

The primary risk stems from them continuing to stretch their financial position to increase oil production when oil markets are already well supplied and forecast to continue being so for quite a while. This risk is amplified by the mounting macroeconomic risks, which range from trade wars to rising populism and record global indebtedness that is accompanied by economies that are likely in the late stages of their economic cycles. These financial risks are even further amplified by capital markets losing interest in their industry, which could inhibit their ability to continuously raise capital in the future, especially if turbulent times were to strike global financial markets.

Although this strategy may prove successful from an operational viewpoint, this does not necessarily mean that it will also be successful from a financial viewpoint, as larger production can translate into larger losses or substandard returns, especially during periods of oversupply. Generally speaking, from a qualitative viewpoint a company that is growing supply into an undersupplied market is a considerably more attractive investment than one forcing more supply into an already well supplied market, regardless of the industry or size of the company.

Conclusion

Whilst their shares may make a suitable short-term trading proxy for oil prices, they are not an attractive investment from a fundamental viewpoint as the risks are too high and the attractiveness of their situation is too low. If there was currently a significant undersupply of oil that was expected to continue for quite a while than this position may switch, however, barring a black swan event this seems quite unlikely to eventuate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Centennial Resource Development's 2018 10-K and Q3 2019 10-Q SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.