How We Want To Play Urban Outfitters

The stock's valuation is a bit trap like, but we think when the dust settles, traders can come in and consider this specialty retailer in the low $20 range.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) has been a tremendous stock to trade on both the long and the short side. We were asked about our current take on the stock, given that it has just reported earnings and is down high double-digits at the time of this writing. At the moment, shares are down significantly to about $24 following the report. This comes after shares came into the year in the high $30s, only to trade under $20 months ago, to back up over $30. Point is, the stock moves with real volatility. Astute traders leverage situations like this. So, with shares making another run lower, we believe it is time to have this name on your trading watch list. Give it two-three days to make some lows and then consider scooping some up for a swing higher. Let us discuss what we are seeing.

Record sales but growth has stalled

While much of the specialty retail sector has been struggling, the signs pointed to a declining quarter that was likely to be met, but URBN came up short. Based on the trajectory of the company over the last few quarters, it was a gambler's stock. But we are the type to swoop in after a major move, and catch either a reversal, or momentum higher, rather than bet on earnings. The quarter could give us a chance for the former.

Sales came in at $987 million and rose 1.4%. This is really low growth, despite setting a Q3 sales record. However, a bearish point driving shares lower is that these sales missed consensus expectations by $12.5 million. So, the miss was one issue, but it was the key indicator of comparable same-store sales that lagged, and this is something to watch moving forward. Comparable retail segment net sales increased 3%, driven by growth in the digital channel, partially offset by negative retail store sales. By brand, comparable retail segment net sales increased 9% at Free People, 4% at the Anthropologie Group, and were flat at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 7%. These are the quintessential definition of mixed results.

We believe expectations have now begun to catch up with performance, and so the outperformance displayed by the name in past years is going to be difficult to continue. So, what were we looking at in terms of earnings power? Well, we saw some growth. In Q3 2019, the company reported net income of $56 million ($0.56 per share). This compares to net income of $77 million or $0.70 per share last year. Definitely, eye-popping decreases in profitability. However, the Street was looking for a touch better than this. The company missed consensus estimates by just a penny, as a result of the revenue miss. It wasn't "that bad" for lack of a more scientific term. The massive decline may be overdone.

Valuation

So, we have to ask "are we looking at a value trap?" First, we want to caution you not to get too excited or deflated about the quarter. No doubt it was weaker than expected. In fact, it was a record quarter for sales. Shares weren't exactly priced for the company to deliver a strong performance at 11 times trailing earnings and 13 times forward earnings. However, EPS is declining. The question is whether in the low $20 range if shares are worth a speculative buy on hopes for future revenue and EPS growth. Let us put this into perspective for you. The stock swings heavily as we noted in the opening.

On a multiple valuation basis, the stock seems to be offering compelling value compared to the retail sector. But on growth measures, we see it is drying up. This is net bearish, in our opinion. However, if the company can deliver some better than expected growth, we can see a large rally, on hopes for the future. We believe that shares will look for a bottom here then react based on retail reports as the holiday quarter approaches. We think shares are falling because even though the quarter was only slightly below expectations, the Street questions whether the growth in this specialty retailer can resume. What you must understand is this retailer's stock cratered, only to shoot back up, and fall again. We want to leverage a move toward equilibrium. The question of whether performance can be sustained is being asked, especially with the issues of malls 'dying' and Amazon crushing everyone.

Looking ahead

Online shopping is killing almost everyone that is physically based and was late to the digital party. Yes, online continues to see increased activity, but URBN has had a strong digital presence. The present report tells us that retail certainly is not dead, as have the last few earnings reports from the company. But the company needs to get back to some growth or it will be a value trap. Overall, we were pleased to see the headline revenue number set a record, but below expectations is a bottleneck. So, why are shares falling? It looks like good ole fashioned profit taking from traders to be honest. We do not have a better explanation.

The Street is reacting by saying it expects sales pressure and earnings contraction. Balance sheet wise, total inventory increased by $79.9 million, or 17.7%, on a year-over-year basis. Comparable retail segment inventory increased 9% at cost. The increase in comparable retail segment inventory was due in part to early receipts related to the ongoing tariff uncertainty as well as positive comparable net sales plans for the fourth quarter.

Cash-wise, the company has $167 million on hand, but this is down by half in the last year, as at the end of Q3 2018, we saw cash was $329 million. Total liabilities are also up more than double to $1.9 billion from $0.7 billion last year. It is important to note that $1.1 billion of this is non-current lease liabilities, driving the numbers higher. This is because on February 1, 2019, URBN adopted an accounting standards update that amended the previous accounting standards for lease accounting. The adoption resulted in the recognition of approximately $1.3 billion of lease liabilities and corresponding right-of-use assets of approximately $1.1 billion, with the offsetting balance representing a reduction in the previously recognized deferred rent balance. On the whole, the company has cash and flexibility moving forward but wiggle room is decreasing.

Take away

We are seeing multiple compression in this name, and that is because EPS is shrinking right now. That said, we need to be mindful that growth can be volatile in the sector. The stock has ebbed and flowed, and we are covering it because we think that despite deteriorating margins and eroding profits, the company is still highly competitive in this space. We think that as the dust settles, this stock is a buy for a swing toward equilibrium. But, we need to let the price come down to the low $20s.

If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in URBN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.