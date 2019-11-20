Ford Gets 14,000 Reservations For The Mustang Mach-E (Electric SUV)

It makes a big difference in rural America if the nearest service center is five miles away instead of 500. Perhaps Ford will become the electric car choice for rural America?

Ford has one major advantage over Tesla, in the electric car wars: Dealerships and service centers throughout America.

Based on tracking reservation numbers for those who placed $500 deposits, I have a very good sense of how many Ford obtained thus far.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about Nov. 19, 2019, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

Ford (NYSE:F) unveiled the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover SUV, on Sunday evening. Placing a fully refundable “reservation” takes only $500. You can do it right here: here.

You may wonder how many reservations Ford obtained thus far. Funny you should ask, because I have been keeping track on the reservation numbers that people got, who reserved Sunday evening, Monday, and by Tuesday afternoon.

I will cut straight to the chase: By the end of Sunday evening, Ford had reached almost 10,000. On Monday, half-way through the day, the number stood around 12,000.

And now, as I write this on Tuesday afternoon, the number stands around 14,000.

So, there you have it. What does this mean? Depending on your perspective, it means a lot or nearly nothing at all. It could be interpreted positively or negatively.

Back on March 31, 2016, and in the weeks or days thereafter, Tesla (TSLA) got hundreds of thousands of refundable deposits for the Model 3, eventually rising to 420,000 or slightly more - before deliveries commenced in July 2017 and the deposit backlog number started to dwindle. In that comparison, the Ford Mustang Mach-E lagged in its first 48 hours since its unveil.

But that was then, and this is now. Tesla advertised a $35,000 Model 3. The Ford starts at $43,985. The Tesla Model 3 was promoted as a Robotaxi that, after a software update, would be able to drive itself around in “Robotaxi” format, earning money for its owner while he or she was at work or asleep at night. Ford has promised no such thing.

Another object of reference is the Volkswagen ID.3. As of two months ago, it had approximately 35,000 reservations, which had started four months prior. If Ford can get to 14,000 in approximately two days, then it looks reasonably good in comparison with the VW ID.3. Both companies started taking reservations one year before deliveries are scheduled to begin.

As with Tesla in 2016, and most similar “deposits” or “reservations” situations, one can doubt the extent to which these numbers are real or otherwise genuine. Regardless of the automaker that’s collecting the deposits and providing a number in line to the deposit holder, how does one know that the number is accurate and that the people in line are serious?

In terms of the actual car, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is very similar to the Tesla Model Y in most respects, but it has one particular advantage that journalists and analysts located on the U.S. coasts and in major metropolitan areas may not consider. That's the dealership coverage across flyover country. If you live in most of the interior U.S. states, you may live very far away from a Tesla service center.

In contrast, Ford has thousands of service centers, most located in almost every town in America. You could live in a modest town in North Dakota or Nebraska and get your all-electric SUV serviced at your Ford dealer five miles away, as opposed to having it trucked away to a service center 500 miles away. I believe that matters a lot for a lot of people, as to whether they would consider buying an electric car or not.

Perhaps Ford will become the dominant electric car company in rural America?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F, AMZN, GOOG and GOOGL. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.