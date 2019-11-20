AT&T Keeps Finding Value

2019 is turning out to be a transformative year for AT&T (T) and its shareholders. The company continues to work on slimming down by selling off non-core assets, streamlining operations, focusing on key growth areas, and doing its best to generate cash flow, pay down debt, and buy back stock all at the same time. Few firms are as impressive as it is shaping up to be, and if it continues on this path, the future should be bright for the company and those who own stock in it. Even as the year draws to a close, the conglomerate continues to make moves, some large, others small, aimed at restructuring its operations and improving its balance sheet. These latest developments, one an asset sale and the other a tender offer for notes outstanding, further strengthen the bullish case for the company.

More slimming down

One good thing about a massive conglomerate like AT&T is that it's large enough to have a number of operations under its ownership that it can easily obscure the value of the larger enterprise. Case-in-point, we need to only look at the firm's latest asset divestiture. According to a press release issued by AT&T, the company has managed to sell out its minority ownership stake in the Game Show Network, or GSN, to Sony Pictures Entertainment, a division of Sony Corporation (SNE).

Up until the time of this sale, AT&T has owned a 42% stake in the network, while Sony has owned the remaining 58%. Not only does the divestiture include the network, but it also includes various operations beneath it. According to management, this includes the part of the company that sells online and mobile games to millions of users through GSN Games. Meanwhile, the network itself generates revenue through the airing of a wide variety of content. This includes original shows like America Says, The Chase, Common Knowledge, and Catch 21. It also involves the airing of syndicated content like Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud, plus it has classics like The $25,000 Pyramid and Card Sharks.

It's worth saying that GSN is not just some small, insignificant channel. In 2018, according to Nielsen, the network placed in the top 30 networks in the US as measured by total day viewers. This marks the third year in a row where the network earned that distinction. In all, according to Nielsen, GSN reported an average of 417K/279K prime time/total day viewers last year, the latter placing it at the number 28 spot. This, combined with its gaming distribution operations, makes it incredibly valuable.

In exchange for the 42% ownership stake that AT&T currently owns, Sony is paying about $510 million in net proceeds to the company. This includes $130 million in dividends, plus $380 million for the equity itself. This latter chunk of change values the entire network, all operations included, at about $905 million. As part of the deal, the network will still continue to be aired on DirecTV. It's uncertain what the arrangement on that end could look like, but it's probable that AT&T will have to pay some annual amount to Sony to keep this in play.

More debt reduction

Asset sales are excellent to see, and the management team at AT&T has been great at it this year. In the third quarter this year, the company divested non-core assets worth $3.5 billion, allowing it to pay down $3.6 billion in debt when combined with its internally-generated cash flows. Through the first three quarters, the company reduced its debt by $12.7 billion. By the end of the year, the company expects to have closed around $14 billion worth of non-core sales, which means that further debt reduction in the fourth quarter is occurring, plus the company intends to sell off a further $5 billion to $10 billion worth of assets next year.

To see debt reduction occurring in the current quarter, we need to only look at another press release from the conglomerate that came out on November 18th. According to management, it is looking to buy back, via tender offer, any and all of 53 series worth of notes. These notes, as well as their individual terms, can be seen in the tables both above and below.

The notes management intends to buy back range from maturity rather significantly. The nearest-term ones mature in January of 2022, while those furthest into the future don't mature until 2097. Interest rates also vary meaningfully as well, with the lowest rate notes bearing an annual interest rate of 2.95% and the highest rate ones bearing an annual interest rate of 9.15%. This is a rather significant range, but a quick look over them suggests a weighted-average rate of around perhaps 6% to 7%.

In reviewing these notes, I calculated that their collective par value is about $5.185 billion. It's highly unlikely that all holders will tender their notes, so a likely buyback of $1 billion to $2 billion should be considered, but management is willing to pay handsomely for those who will give them up. At the low end, the company is willing to pay a premium over their par value of 1.305%. On the high end, though, the picture is far different. The premium on their 8.75% Senior Notes due in 2031, for instance, stands at 52.205%. Considering those notes have $348.621 million outstanding, this could result in a premium on them of nearly $182 million. Their 8.3% Discount Debentures due in 2036 are even more expensive, with a premium of 57.71%. With $157.766 million worth outstanding, this translates to a premium of up to $91.05 million. Until more data comes in, there's no telling how much the company will end up paying above par, but it otherwise has very little choice if it is intent on reducing debt.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems very clear to me that AT&T is still doing an excellent job trying to create shareholder value. Over the next 12 to 18 months, investors should expect further sales of hidden assets, as well as further debt-reduction initiatives. No, the company is not going to solve all of its issues overnight, but if it can continue along this path for the next year or two, it will do well to create additional shareholder value and being along for that ride could be quite lucrative.

