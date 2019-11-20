Visa: Strong Tailwinds Emerge From Some Unexpected Sources

Visa has a strong competitive advantage in these new businesses, with an enhanced product and key institutional relationships that will propel growth.

What was encouraging about this result was the progress being made in the new areas of business to business and business to consumer payments.

Recently, I compared Visa (NYSE:V) to Mastercard (NYSE:MA) (one of the five great businesses that I'll never sell), and I had concluded that Mastercard was likely more favorably positioned to execute going forward, given its exposure to emerging markets and some favorable positioning it had in new lines of business, including business to business payment.

After reviewing Visa's recent results and commentary and reassessing likely future growth in emerging businesses, I've come to the conclusion that Visa will be more favorably positioned to extract long-term value form new revenue sources what I had first assessed. Visa remains my 2nd largest holding in my Project $1M high growth portfolio behind Mastercard.

Core business continues to fire strongly

Visa reported strong growth in its fourth quarter, continuing recent trends that have been seen in the business. Net revenue (excluding currency impacts) was up 12% year over year, with payment volumes increasing close to 9% on a constant currency basis. Cross-border payment volume growth was a positive 7% year over year, significant for Visa, given that this business is relatively high margin. The continued growth in the core Visa business has helped operating margins continue to expand. Operating margins within the Visa business are almost 67% and have shown steady progressive increases year over year. With much of Visa's core payment infrastructure being fixed, it's likely that this trend in sustained operating margin improvement will continue with growth in the core business.

However, more than the steady and expected growth in core consumer payments, one of the surprising and positive aspects of Visa's earnings was the positive contribution of its emerging growth areas. Both business to business payments and business to consumer disbursements showed surprisingly good signs of growth.

Business to Business Payments is growing surprisingly quickly

Visa made a considerable note in its Q4 earnings announcement that it crossed the $1 trillion mark in business to business payments during the quarter. For Visa, this represents considerable success in being able to diversify its revenue streams, with B2B payments now representing almost 12% of total business volume. While that's impressive, it still only represents a very small portion of the total annual business to business spend globally, which exceeds $120 trillion globally. This market is made up of foreign exchange, domestic wires, cash, ACH and checks.

Mastercard Investor Day 2017

Visa, like Mastercard, has been going after the market for fast, real time business to business payments and has formalized Visa B2B connect, live in 62 countries, as the way to go after this opportunity. Traditional ACH or check-based payment can typically take several days to clear. Regulatory and compliance obligations can further delay the clearing of these funds if not handled correctly.

Speed of payments processing is highly valued, and delays are also exacerbated by limited connections between financial institutions, with transfers being moved within financial institutions in a network until payments can get to intended recipients.

It's here that Visa has been able to see an opportunity, by virtue of its extensive, interconnected relationships with financial institutions that allow Visa B2B Connect to settle funds either same day or next day, which represents a significant competitive advantage. Visa is also able to take advantage of significant relationships with banks globally to bring this capability to market.

Business to Consumer and Peer to Peer payments also showing strong growth

What was also notable in Visa's recent earnings was the strong growth in Visa Direct, the company's solution for fund disbursements for business to consumer and for peer to peer payments. It was noted on the recent earnings call that Visa Direct grew triple digits year over year and successfully processed over 2B transactions.

Of particular note has been the usage of Visa Direct by businesses to provide instant disbursements to customers. Companies such as Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) were cited as customers that took advantage of instant disbursements to eligible debit cards all through a single Visa connection. Visa has been bulking up the Visa Direct solution in recent times through acquisition of capabilities that extend its network. The company most recently acquired Earthport at the end of 2018 to strengthen its cross-border payment service for banks and money transfer. Earthport extended Visa's network into additional global financial institutions which allowed Visa the opportunity to double the number of bank accounts it could reach, enabling virtually 99% of bank accounts in those countries that Earthport operated in to be accessed.

Visa Direct currently powers Square (NYSE:SQ) and Venmo as well as Zelle, the P2P payment services used by many of the consumer banks (including Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)) for their customers. With the long-term trend towards the gig economy, and workers taking multiple jobs that are more part time in nature, there will be an increasing need to facilitate broad disbursements across a potentially large pool of workers whose payments aren't managed through formal payroll channels.

Visa Direct powers payouts to Uber drivers and allows drivers to get paid in real time for a small fee of $0.50 or wait for an extended period of time to receive free ACH payment. It's clear that Uber drivers, like other workers, prefer real-time payments, with over 50% electing to pay a small fee to get paid quickly. Fast access to cash flow is likely to allow Visa to see enhanced monetization of Visa Direct to both new and existing customers.

Potential advantage over Mastercard in new growth areas

Visa may in fact have the advantage over Mastercard in these new markets by virtue of a strong presence in better penetrated digital payment markets. While Mastercard arguably has a better presence in emerging markets throughout Asia, Visa has over 50% market share by purchase volume in the US, Europe, and the Middle East. Business to business payments and business to consumer payments are both plays on Visa's existing network effects.

Neither B2B nor B2C payment opportunities cannot be deployed unless there are existing financial institutions in market that have strong relationships with Visa and where there is already a high adoption of digital payments. It's hard to layer on these kinds of services in emerging markets where only 20-30% of consumer and merchant populations have digital payment capabilities. There are just fewer 'connected merchants' to send payments to, or 'connected consumers' that merchants can send payments.

While Mastercard can benefit from the increase in personal consumer expenditure that will happen in emerging economies as they become more digitized, business to business payments and business to consumer disbursements will take place first in those markets where there is a higher penetration of digital payments, and these will be the markets where Visa has dominant share.

Concluding thoughts

While Visa has a slower rate of growth and poorer returns on invested capital than its close competitor Mastercard, the business arguably stands to benefit more from the high level of adoption of digital payments that is present in the US and Europe for new business opportunities. B2B and B2C payments provide considerable opportunities for the business and are areas where it has a high probability of being successful over the medium term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.