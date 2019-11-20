Take-Two: Strong Titles Will Drive More Growth

Take-Two is a BUY with a price target of $134 due to its strong growth momentum, improving competitive positioning, and solid financials.

The decision to increase opex in 2020 will help Take-Two improve its IPs to stay competitive.

Take-Two's (TTWO) earnings result highlights its strong positioning in the video-game market. Management is guiding for increased opex in 2020 to beef up its IPs. Take-Two is well-positioned to capture more market share driven by its strong titles and positive gaming trends, offsetting macro headwinds. I will be maintaining a BUY rating with a price target of $134.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

In 2018, alone, the video-game industry saw a profit of over $134.9 billion. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ring, global box-office revenue for cinema amounted to a relatively paltry $41.1 billion, and music global revenue totaled at $19.1 billion. - Talk markets

Source: Newzoo

Biggest revenue contributors for Q2 were Borderlands 3; NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19; Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Social Point mobile offerings; and WWE 2K19 and WWE SuperCard. - Last CC

According to NPD, NBA2K remains the second best selling video game in 2019 as of October 2019. Other strong Take-Two titles include GTA V, Borderlands, and Red Dead Redemption. These titles have driven strong game sales. As a result, I remain bullish on the near-term demand for Take-Two's video games.

Business/Financials (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha, data in millions of USD)

Revenue came in strong last quarter, driven by the solid performance of top titles. This also led to improved growth in overall booking and digital booking. While gross margin is expected to improve, this will be offset by a 20% growth in operating expenses according to management's guidance for 2020. The 17% tax rate guidance for 2020 also carves a big hole in Take-Two's expected profit margin.

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha, data in millions of USD)

Operating cash flow was driven by positive contributions from net income, D&A, and stock-based compensation, partially offset by changes in operating capital. The changes in operating capital were driven by sharp growth in accounts receivables. As collections improve in the coming quarters, this will normalize to drive operating cash flow. Operating cash flow is expected to come in at over $450 million in 2020.

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha, data in millions of USD)

Investments in marketable securities and capex drove cash flow from investing. Management is guiding for capex of $75 million in 2020, an increase from the $67 million spent in 2019.

Take-Two's balance sheet remains healthy at a debt/equity ratio of 6.4% and a current ratio of 1.5. Take-Two's financials are solid to meet its short-term obligations.

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha, data in millions of USD)

Going forward, management provided positive guidance across its titles. The table above provides some insights. NBA2K's recurring revenue grew 32%. This is expected to face tough comps going forward. NBA2K is set to launch on Stadia this month amidst mixed reviews about the Google (GOOGL) platform. Borderlands and Red Dead will also be available on Stadia. This could help drive MAU; however, I will take a wait and see approach when it comes to revenue contribution from Stadia. Management is positive about achieving more revenue growth on GTA with a new slate of content updates. Borderlands is also going to receive more content to drive player engagement.

Ancestors, Kerbal Space Program, and Sid Meier Civilization will be available on PS4 and Xbox by the end of the month.

Due to the strong revenue growth, market share expansion strategy (launch of new titles and expansion to new platforms), solid operating cash flow, and attractive balance sheet, I'm bullish on Take-Two's business/financials.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha, data in millions of USD

Take-Two appears expensive compared to its sector median. This is because it is projected to grow about twice as fast as the sector median. Its strong revenue growth will continue to drive its momentum. It is currently trading at a discount to analyst's average price target of $137. The Street is modeling a revenue growth deceleration of -3.2% and 0.1% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The forward P/S ratio of 4x provides a balanced risk-reward opportunity for investors. Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha, data in millions of USD)

I expect revenue growth to increase in the mid-single-digit range due to tough comps compared to 2019. My valuation assumptions include FCF % of revenue growth from 16% in 2020 to 27% in 2024. This will be driven by improving margins due to a mix shift to digital games sales in an expanding video game market and better cash collections driving operating capital. This lofty assumption will be discounted with a WACC of 11% to normalize for cyclicality and growth till perpetuity of 2% to give an enterprise value of $13.7 billion. Netting out cash of $1.5 billion and debt of $141m, this gives a market cap of $15.2 billion. Using shares outstanding of 113 million, we get a price per share of $134. This is equivalent to a P/S (FWD) of 5x.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Steam

Consumer spending on video games fell by 34% compared to last October, according to the latest data released by NPD. Though, last October was a tough comp due to the release of strong titles.

Take-Two's line up of games remains highly competitive on consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. Newly launched games such as The Outer Worlds, WWE 2K20, NBA 2K20, and Borderlands 3 all ranked in the best selling games chart for October 2019.

Take-Two's macro concerns will stem from video game regulations in China. The recent spate between Blizzard game studio and Hong Kong gamers suggests video game studios might have a difficult time marshaling the troubled waters in Asia. A lot of analysts think this will negatively impact sales. While I share their sentiments, my conclusion is that gamers will get over this in no time. As a result, I'm bullish on Take-Two's competitive and macro positioning.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: BUY, PT: $134)

I have an overall HOLD rating on Take-Two with a price target of $134. This is driven by the expanding video-game market, strong demand and competitive positioning of Take-Two's games, growing operating cash flow, and solid financials heading into 2020.

