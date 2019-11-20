Market Volatility Bulletin: Nowhere To Go But Sideways

SPX Skew is not sounding any major alarms, but we are at least seeing an increase in the index, reminding investors that pullbacks are quite possible, even during uptrends.

Speaking of, US markets have managed to dramatically outperform international peers over the last decade. A rebalancing to one's allocation and assumptions may be in order.

Market Intro

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) have struggled to find direction over the past couple trading sessions. Both European (VGK) and Asian (EWJ, AAXJ) equities traded with a downside bias on Wednesday, supposedly due to trade-related jitters.

Despite the tilt towards lower prices, spot VIX isn't paying much mind - the index is printing just over 12.50. The 10YR US Treasury yield (IEF, TLT, AGG) is down about 15 basis points from its highs of the last two weeks or so.

Thoughts on Volatility

In any number of ways, today's Fed differs from that of the turn of the millennium. One of the major distinctions is that today's Fed does more to encourage transparency and communication with market participants, whereas Greenspan's Fed was more informationally opaque.

This was done purposely, to keep investors on their toes. I believe this rather small dose of uncertainty was rather healthy for markets. More importantly, however, more uncertainty gave the former Fed more flexibility: investors could only influence policy so much, as it didn't understand the Fed as well.

Today, we see that Chair Powell has to really carve out his turf just to float the possibility of putting rates on hold, rather than beginning a sequence of cuts.

All investors are subject to some home country bias. I'd say this is especially prevalent for today's US investors.

Understandably so. A recent Stata study puts US stocks at 53% of global market capitalization. The US stock market is large and liquid in comparison to that of other nations.

Beyond that, US markets have on the whole outperformed major peer groups for most of the last decade. While the trend of the last decade doesn't need to reverse itself overnight, investors should bear in mind that international equities are substantively cheap to the SPX at present, and may represent better risk-adjusted value.

Speaking of home country bias, it's good to point out that where we live can (and likely does) shade our view on both politics and the state of the US economy.

The FRED Geo data above demonstrates that US growth rates often cluster in pockets. If you happen to live in a particularly weak or strong pocket, this may color expectations.

Right now, volatility is quite low. Depending on where you live, this may or may not square with your own personal set of experiences. To this extent, as you make your investing or trading decisions, consider downplaying the value of anecdotes or personal observations taken from what amounts to pretty local considerations.

Term Structure

Welcome, Dec ("Z")! As of this morning, we have a new VX front-month contract.

That's 15.5% above spot VIX as things stand presently. Keep in mind that just three days ago, the M1 was 9% above spot.

So for those looking to short vol (SVXY, ZIV) and take advantage of meaty roll yield, you should give thought to the fact that much of that yield could end up holding out until toward the end of the Dec contract (December 17th).

We're getting something of a pickup in skew. That's perhaps understandable, as sudden sucker punches can and sometimes do punctuate periods of steady growth.

Back in the summer of '18, Skew managed new all-time highs of around 160 or so. We're more of less looking at midrange levels of skew, but I believe that the gradual increase of the last several weeks should serve at the very least as a reminder that pullbacks are not just a thing of the past.

MarketChameleon.com - SPY implied vol term structure for different periods.

Today's SPY term structure is quite different from six months ago (a period that was pretty middle-of-the-road from a vol standpoint) or even a month ago.

As per the usual, so much of the change has taken place at the front end of the curve. But it interests me that you can buy 120-day vol for roughly the same vol price as you paid for the front-month only 30 days ago. There's a case to be made that vol toward the middle or back end of the SPY term structure is underpriced here.

Wrap Up

