I Sold My Coca-Cola And PepsiCo Stocks

I recognize that Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) are the darlings of many investors. However, my investment process suggests that there is little reason why they should be. To understand how I get to that conclusion, keep reading.

Fundamentals

As a first step in my investment strategy, I screen companies using multiple quantitative factors (e.g., return on equity, the rate and consistency of earnings and dividend growth, debt to equity) to create a workable universe of companies on which I can then spent time for a thorough fundamental analysis on each. That analysis can further reduce the size of the final set of companies which becomes my universe that I will then monitor for investment purposes. This is a fluid process that is constantly adding and deleting companies from my universe as the financial condition of companies change (the universe currently includes 136 companies).

Both KO and PEP have been included in this universe for a long time. Indeed, I have owned the stocks of both companies for decades (I am an old guy). However, in recent review, KO and PEP failed to meet the minimum quantitative requirements for inclusion in my universe.

Valuation

Another part of my investment process includes a Valuation Model that I have developed. Without getting too deep into math of this model, I basically create a ten year moving average of a company's earnings. Then, i create a valuation band (think Bollinger Bands) around that earnings stream, the width of which is determined by (1) my own quality rating for the company and (2) the stock's beta. When a stock's price trades within 10% of the upper boundary of that band, I sell half of my holding. When a stock's price trades within 15% of the lower boundary of that band, I buy the stock.

KO stock has been trading near its upper boundary for some time. Indeed, I sold one half of my position earlier (which I wrote about at Seeking Alpha). PEP recently traded into its Sell Half Range. So, forgetting the fundamentals, both stocks are overvalued (by the calculations of my Valuation Model) and some money should be taken off the table.

Conclusion

KO and PEP have too much debt, their earnings/dividend growth is too erratic and too mediocre and when combined with their stocks' dividend yield, their total return simply doesn't justify paying their current stock price.

But this conclusion can be supported without using my definition of the strength of a company's financial condition or my Valuation Model.

Comparative Valuation

Before going further, I acknowledge that much of following statistical comparisons are backward looking. However, the dividend growth rates in the second chart are forward looking and incorporate Value Line's growth expectations. I use those estimates rather than my own because many of the companies listed are not in my universe and, therefore, I have no forecasts. So, for the sake of consistency, I used all Value Line's estimates rather than my estimates for those in my universe and Value Line's for those that are not. That said, my own forecasts for earnings and dividend growth rates for KO and PEP are not dissimilar from Value Line's.

First, I compare KO and PEP stocks total return (dividend growth plus dividend yield) and multiple commonly accepted measures of valuation with that of the S&P (the data is from Value Line and Zacks).

KO PEP S&P EXP EPS GROWTH (3-5 y) 5.0% 5.5% 6.0% DIVIDEND YIELD 3.0% 2.9% 5.4% DEBT/EQUITY 59.9% 67.6% 41.5% PRICE/EARNINGS 25.1 24.8 18.4 PRICE/SALES 6.7 2.9 2.6 PRICE/BOOK 11.1 13.4 3.2 PRICE/CASH FLOW 22.8 18.4 12.4 PEG RATIO 3.6 3.6 2.1

At the risk of stating the obvious: the total return offered by KO and PEP stocks are below that offered by the S&P at prices that are extraordinarily rich relative to the S&P.

Of course, the counter to that is that this disparity in valuation is because KO and PEP are quality companies. Hence, they deserve a premium valuation. So, let's look at stocks of equal quality as defined by Value Line and stocks of equal valuation.

Below is a chart that shows two comparisons: (1) a group of companies of equal quality to KO and PEP and that have returns that are roughly in line with those of KO and PEP (2) a group of companies of equal quality to KO and PEP and whose stocks have a valuation roughly in line with those of KO and PEP.

Let me digress a bit to more thoroughly explain what I have done. First, I started with the intention to list all those stocks that Value Line lists as A++. (I chose to use Value Line's quality rating rather than my own because it represents a disinterested third party's opinion.) But I found that there were so many A++ rated companies in its Survey, that the chart below would be too big if I incorporated all A++ rated companies. So, I reduced the list to all the A++ of companies that began with the letters A,M and T, in order to present a random (but more manageable) sample of results. I could have listed three other letters but the results would still be same. To be clear, this list includes all companies that were A++ rated and whose name began with A, M and T - there was no cherry picking to help make a point.

Second, in the first list, I recorded those stocks whose total return was roughly in line with those of KO and PEP along with their P/E (valuation). As you can see with one exception, Travelers (NYSE:TRV), which is almost half as expensive and has much lower debt and more consistent earnings, I couldn't even find companies that were A++ rated that had total returns as low as KO and PEP. Yet all of them had valuations that were markedly lower than those of KO and PEP.

In the second list, I recorded all the A++ stocks that had valuations roughly in line with KO and PEP along with their total returns. Again, with two exceptions - Air Products (NYSE:APD) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) - stocks of companies valued roughly in line with KO and PEP provided substantially higher total returns.

Then I went one step further to illustrate the disparity between the valuation and quality of KO and PEP versus those other companies listed. I picked two fundamental qualities that have above average weighting in my own Valuation Model: debt to equity and earnings consistency. The latter I define as the number of times a company has experienced down earnings in the last 10 years.

Reading the chart:

V/L Quality is the Value Line quality rating

Growth Rate is the dividend growth rate projected for the next 2-4 years

Yield is the current dividend yield

P/E is the price to earnings ratio

D/E is debt to equity ratio

#DN/10 is the number of years that earnings have declined in the last 10 years

V/L Quality Growth Rate Yield P/E D/E #DN/10 Coca Cola KO A++ 5% 3% 25.1 60% 3 PepsiCo PEP A++ 6% 3% 18.4 68% 3 ~ = TOTAL RETURN/LOWER P/E ATT ATT A++ 5% 6% 9.8 40% 1 American Express AXP A++ 10% 1% 15.4 71% 1 Amgen AMGN A++ 7% 3% 14.5 72% 1 Merck MRK A++ 7% 3% 16.7 45% 1 3m Company MMM A++ 6% 4% 16.5 60% 1 Travelers TRV A++ 3% 2% 13.9 21% 1 P/E Growth Rate Yield Coca Cola KO A++ 25.1 5% 3% 60% 3 PepsiCo PEP A++ 18.4 6% 3% 68% 3 ~SAME P/E/HIGHER GROWTH Accenture ACN A++ 26.6 10% 2% 1% 1 Air Products APD A++ 27 6% 2% 20% 2 Alphabet GOOG A++ 22.7 17% 0% 0% 2 Automatic Data Processing ADP A++ 29.4 13% 2% 28% 2 Mastercard MA A++ 37.8 13% 1% 61% 0 McDonald's MCD A++ 26.9 9% 2% 126% 1 Medtronic MDT A++ 18.4 9% 2% 33% 0 Microsoft MSFT A++ 28.2 10% 1% 39% 2 TJX Companies TJX A++ 21.6 14% 2% 20% 0 Texas Instruments TXN A++ 25 7% 2% 35% 3

The point here is that the majority of companies with similar growth plus yield characteristics to KO and PEP have much lower valuations; and the majority those companies with similar valuations to KO and PEP have much higher growth plus yield characteristics. The bottom line being that neither KO nor PEP are attractive based either on fundamentals or valuation and should be sold.

I would like to offer alternative equity investments, but there are presently no companies/stocks in my universe that are selling in their Buy Value Range. That leaves cash as the most viable alternative. Historically, when my Sell Discipline pushes my portfolio out of overpriced (by my Valuation Model's calculation) equities but there are no stocks to reinvest the funds in, cash has proven to be an excellent alternative, not only as a stabilizing element in my portfolio when, as and if a market decline occurs but as a source of funds when buying opportunities arise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T,MMM,ACN,ADP,MA,MCD,MDT,MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.