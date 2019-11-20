A. O. Smith: This Dividend Aristocrat Will Heat Back Up

I disagree and see this as a good time to buy on weakness while most other industrial stocks are surging.

Despite that, it has delivered reasonably strong business results and has continued to increase its dividend.

A. O. Smith (AOS) is a long-running American industrial firm. It's been in business for more than 80 years and primarily distributes and sells hot water tanks and boilers. Like with many Dividend Aristocrats - companies that have hiked their payouts for 25 or more consecutive years - A. O. Smith has managed to make consistently increasing profits out of a far from glamorous business.

Until a couple of years ago, AOS stock was a superstar, handily crushing the market and delivering jaw-dropping returns:

A buyer of AOS stock 20 years ago would now be up 1,750%, compared to a 217% gain for the S&P 500 over the same span. As you can see from the chart, while the company has outperformed consistently, its gains really started to sizzle after the Financial Crisis. This is, it appears because the company started to have major success in overseas markets with a huge business emerging in China in particular.

Alas, that strength has now turned to weakness. As you can see, the rise in AOS stock suddenly ended about two years ago, and now it's caught in the midst of a serious correction, even as the stock market as a whole pushes to fresh new highs. Is the slowdown in A. O. Smith a temporary event, or the end of a phenomenal run? The bears argue that A. O. Smith's outperformance is over, and shares have farther to fall.

Short Sellers Pound A. O. Smith

In May, China-focused research firm J Capital published a report on A. O. Smith alleging accounting shenanigans and questionable transactions, among a long list of things. It turns out that Spruce Point, another short selling firm, had also been doing research into AOS stock as well, and that firm piled on with a Twitter spree taking shots at the company as well. For example:

The short sellers made a number of allegations regarding A. O. Smith's Chinese business including that it had misleading relationships with its Chinese affiliates, couldn't access all its cash there, and that its margins are slumping, among others.

AOS stock slid as much as 10% immediately following the J Capital report and got hit for a nearly 30% peak-to-trough decline around those negative publications:

I purchased AOS stock at $44 after reading the bearish analyses and doing my own research. As I wrote to Ian's Insider Corner members at the time:

As is sometimes the case with these bearish reports, the first few pages look alarming, with lots of talk of hidden distributors, missing cash, accounting fraud, and so on. Read on though, and it ends up turning to thin gruel pretty fast. With a good solid short report, it should be easy to explain where the fraud is and how it occurred. The AOS short thesis doesn't have this component. It's complicated, relies on a lot of circumstantial connections, and requires some leaps of logic which assume the worst rather than other equally plausible more innocuous explanations.

As I noted at the time, the short reports were, in a way reassuring, in that they confirmed that A. O. Smith's China business is real, large, and relatively profitable even if things perhaps aren't quite as good as management projects.

Even Critics Concede A. O. Smith Has A Decent Chinese Business & A Successful U.S. One

For all the talk and innuendo around AOS' operations in China, neither short seller disputed that AOS' operations and sales there are real. Yes, their distributor may be engaging in funny business (this wouldn't be the first time that's happened to an American company in China) but the sales are real. J Capital cited data from the China Market Monitor, for example, which stated that A. O. Smith has 37% of the market share for hot water heaters in China based on revenues.

The J Capital report moves from this point to noting that the company only makes up 18% of volumes sold overall. Both J Capital and Spruce Point suggest that AOS is over earning in China and that cheaper rivals will eat away at A. O. Smith's market share and profits. Yet, the water heating boom in China has been running for more than a decade now, and A. O. Smith has maintained market share. For how many years did we hear that Apple (AAPL) couldn't sell more expensive phones than everyone else forever? So far, that bearish argument hasn't panned out. And same for A. O. Smith with more than a decade of success in China.

You keep reading through the J Capital report and unless you're paying close attention, you may not notice that they aren't making many dangerous claims about fraud or malfeasance by the time the report is halfway through. Instead, they pivot to much more mundane things such as arguing that A. O. Smith's profit margins will drop as cheaper water heaters take market share. But you can't have it both ways - if the China business is a fraud and worth very little, as Spruce Point suggests may be possible, then why are we also debating if their profit margins will drop a bit?

Here's another example where J Capital tries to raise concerns about the U.S. market - they felt this one was so important they made it a highlighted quote in the report:

Despite robust housing starts, if you strip away the water-purification acquisitions, AOS North America has been growing at under 5% average for three years. We think that will worsen.

Let's think about this for a second. For one, if the China business were engaged in fraud, who cares about a slight slowdown in the U.S. business? Two, if you exclude the fastest-growing part of a company's business, it will look worse - big surprise. And three, is 5% growth really terrible for water heaters in a mature market like the U.S.? Or a Dividend Aristocrat in general? Many blue chip companies would be pleased to get 5% revenue growth from their slower-moving division. Finally, as it turns out, North America has reported improving results in recent quarterly reports, including up 6% for North America in the latest quarter.

I could go on, but you get the point. Two different bearish firms thoroughly vetted A. O. Smith's business, took their best shots at the company, and that was that. J Cap's $22 price target looks increasingly unlikely, as AOS stock bottomed at $40 and is now recovering to a degree. That said, it has hardly followed the market back up yet:

The China Slowdown Is Real

Now, to be clear, the short sellers made some valid points about A. O. Smith's position in China. The domestic economy there is clearly having a meaningful slow-down, and A. O. Smith, like many industrial firms, is taking a hit there. The company confirmed as much on their most recent quarterly conference call, where they announced a big round of layoffs and store closures to adjust to the slump in demand:

As weakness in our end markets in China persist, we have implemented further cost reduction actions. Over the course of the last 10 months into Q1 2020, we are targeting a 20% reduction in headcount from December 2018 levels. We continue to review and rationalize brand building and advertising spend, selling expenses, travel costs and other SG&A spend. By the end of the year, on a net basis, we will close over 700 in non-productive stores. We are continuing our aggressive cost reduction programs in both manufacturing processes and product costs, and we'll continue to work with our distribution customers on programs to reduce their inventory. Total annualized savings as a result of these actions is estimated to be $38 million to $40 million, of which approximately $28 million will be realized in 2019.

The question is, though, is A. O. Smith merely slowing down like so many other things in China right now, or is this an indication of a busted business and/or management not being credible? I think it's the former.

A. O. Smith: A Quality Growth & Income Play At A Fine Price

The bears haven't given up on AOS stock yet, though the share price is now higher than it was in May. Spruce Point has continued tweeting negatively about the company as recently as late October. Short interest at more than 5% of the float is quite high for this sort of stable dividend growth industrial play as well. And I guess it makes sense; A. O. Smith is reporting lousy results out of China at the moment and the macro headlines about Hong Kong, and the trade war are certainly a negative.

As such, another Seeking Alpha author just labeled AOS stock a sell as well. BOOX Research wrote that:

Recognizing A. O. Smith as a leader in the water heater and boiler segment, with a strong market position in the United States, the recent headwinds in China may be the most difficult development for the company in recent decades. Even as the financial outlook remains stable in the near term with the company expected to remain profitable and return to growth by next year, we see downside for the stock pressured by weak sentiment amid higher uncertainty in the near term.

I'd argue the U.S. housing bust was a bigger headwind for A. O. Smith than China's slowdown now, given that North America was the vast majority of the company's revenues back then.

And AOS stock held up well despite that - if you bought shares as the housing market rolled over, you'd have significantly beaten the market during the upcoming financial crisis, even though A. O. Smith would logically have seemed like a poor choice to own during a housing bust:

Regardless, the author is correct that the current China situation is a major headwind for A. O. Smith. But as BOOX Research notes, the company is still strongly profitable and is likely to return to overall growth fairly soon. If you're going to buy a long-term growth and income position like this, you want to buy into this sort of short-term earnings dip rather than chasing it when everything is going great.

In any case, A. O. Smith has increased its dividend 27 years a row and has increased the dividend from 14 cents to 24 cents per quarter just since October 2017. For all the hand-wringing about the company's cash flows in China, it has had no problem paying shareholders much more green with every passing year. It also has managed to repurchase more than four million shares of AOS stock so far this year at attractive prices. And the company maintains a net cash position, giving it a powerful position to adjust to problems in China or any other headwinds that emerge.

For 2019, the company sees cash flow from operations coming in around $400 million, down slightly from $450 million in operating cash flow last year. Regardless, CAPEX is under $100/million; this is a quality business, and the company is well-positioned to reward shareholders with increasing dividends and buybacks if it isn't able to put money to work in growth markets like China and India in the near term.

Remember that ~65% of A. O. Smith's business is in North America; even if the China problems drag on for years, the majority of the business is stable high-margin operations growing at roughly 5-6% per year. Paying 20x forward earnings for that sort of operation - particularly with a strong cash flow profile - is hardly egregious. AOS' dividend yield has soared in a time when investors are pushing yields lower in most other Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL):

A. O. Smith stock now yields roughly as much as the Dividend Aristocrats (orange line) as a whole, after yielding much less than its peers over the past five years. Over time, I expect AOS stock to resume trading at a substantially lower yield than the Aristocrats as a whole as its core business in North America is a high-quality one with a surprisingly high amount of growth. And at some point, emerging markets will kick back in again. The market price fails to reflect that upside at the moment.

It's worth considering A. O. Smith's strong balance sheet as well. A downturn in China - even a potential writedown of part of that business' value - causes no liquidity crunch for the company. Sure, there's less upside value in AOS stock in the coming years and decades if China and India don't grow like they used to. But when you don't have to worry about a financial squeeze and your main North American business continues to grow nicely, it's hard for the overall value here to become significantly impaired.

Even if the short sellers are right and A. O. Smith continues to flounder in China, the U.S. business combined with the strong balance sheet will keep shareholders from taking too much heat. And if and when we get a trade deal with China and that business goes from shrinking back to growth mode, AOS stock should spike higher. AOS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 40% in recent years despite dividend growth stocks being highly in favor. That discrepancy isn't going to last forever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.