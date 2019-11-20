Gold: Cover Longs Into Rally To $1500 Handle

Gold seems to be hovering around the double top that was made back on the 14th of $1475.50.

The silver market activated a buy signal at 6:15 am today. At 6:30 we went long at $17.0150 and met the target right away of $17.05. The signal then went back to neutral.

The artificial intelligence of the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) tells you that when the market is trading around the average price, as silver was, you should not trade, since the market could go either way. The best way to manage your money is to identify the highest probability trades. From the mean, the market will either come down below the mean as it did here, or come down to the Buy 2 (B2) level at $16.73. If we use the Bollinger bands, you can see a synergy above and below the Bollinger bands. It adds to our confidence, since the Bollinger bands support the VC PMI levels.

The VC PMI signal went long at $16.7450 and the target was met at $16.94. We got as high as $17.16 last night, and the market is gravitating back toward the mean. Then it came down this morning.

I am long the metals. If you don't want to risk carrying a futures contract overnight, you can use an ETF or stock to trade gold or silver. For gold, we trade NUGT, to manage our risk in terms of margin.

We bought 1,000 NUGT shares at the market as a swing or position trade this morning. We are long gold. The target is $1474.

One of the ways I manage risk is by converting my cash investment into assets, if I want to be aggressive, is to use Triple X funds. If you are an active trader and you have been trading in the futures market, I recommend looking into ETFs, such as Direxion funds. You can design a portfolio of assets with options, ETFs and stocks to have a diversified portfolio.

We are into a little oversold area based on the Bollinger bands at around $1470. If you have multiple positions, you can take some profits on one of them and hold the others. Reduce your risk a little. When you have a profit right away, make sure to lock it in. Every once in a while you get a home run, which is fabulous, but the key is to always lock in profits. I make $200 or $300 per trade. If you are a self-directed trader, you can make a couple of grand a day, depending on your objectives.

Gold is going through $1474, which is the mean, after we complete the Buy 1 target, which is a significant level. If the market goes through that level, it is going to accelerate through $1500 quite fast. It seems to be hovering around the double top that was made back on the 14th of $1475.50. If we break through that, it will hit $1500 really fast.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.