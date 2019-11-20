Workday: Clear Slowdown

Upcoming Q3 2020 results are likely to offer a negative surprise to investors.

Investment Thesis

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) typifies a high-flying stock towards the end of a bull market.

Driven by plenty of bullish rhetoric, while backed by heavy losses and an overvalued stock.

I demonstrate that its revenues rates are slowing down, but its valuation remains fully extended.

Ultimately, readers would do well to avoid this stock.

Revenue Growth Is Slowing

The graph below notes that Workday's revenues are decidedly slowing down.

Source: author's calculation, *analysts estimates

Workday's Q3 2020 results are just around the corner, and as you can see above, Q3 2020 revenues are expected to have grown by less than 30% year over year.

Even if Workday beats consensus, investors will start to question just how sustainably are Workday's revenues growing at? Realistically, it now appears to be growing in the sub 30% region.

Moreover, underneath its decelerating revenue rates are items that point towards its fundamental troubles.

Problems Are Clear, Poor Margins

Here is Workday's recent investor day:

Can you spot the difference between the two red boxes? The one below is Workday's version of profitability; meanwhile, the one above is Workday's actual GAAP profitability.

Of course, as you know, the reason for the discrepancy is predominantly being driven by Workday's stock-based compensation, which steadfast bulls dismiss as inconsequential.

However, even while pushing aside this contentious issue, isn't it at least interesting to ponder that, for an 'asset-light enterprise', Workday's non-GAAP profit margins are actually fairly slim?

Cash Flows Fare No Better

The graph below notes the difference between Workday's 'strong' cash flows and its actual free cash flows.

Source: author's calculations

While the blue columns are Workday's cash flows from operations, the red columns adjust for Workday's significant 'real estate projects' and capex requirements.

Readers should note that I have not adjusted for Workday's recurring 'business combinations (aka: regular acquisitions) or Workday's capitalization of intangibles.

To be fair, Workday's balance sheet is strong, with approximately $2 billion of cash and equivalents. Having said that, Workday has its upcoming 2020 convertible notes. However, this only amounts to approximately $250 million and will cause no significant restriction to the company's operations.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations

The table above illustrates that Workday trade at a high P/Sales (11.4x), as well as trading at a high P/Cash Flows from operations (54.9x).

Of course, the usual rhetoric from shareholders is that investors seeking to participate in a rapidly growing enterprise have to pay up for quality. In other words:

It's better to pay fair value for a wonderful company [...]

The problem, though, is that Workday is not a wonderful company. Not only is it severely GAAP unprofitable but also offers terrible returns on invested capital. And the nail in the coffin here is really that it's 'stable and recurring' growth rates are actually rapidly showing signs of slowing down.

Astute shareholders that follow this sector closely will no doubt have noticed that investors are starting to become more discerning of which cloud company will have the most staying power, as the sector has had to embrace a proliferation of cloud-operators.

The Bottom Line

At this junction, readers have two options on the table:

Dismiss my recommendation as ''just another naysayer''. Take heed and follow my advice: be selective, be disciplined, and avoid overpaying for this stock.

