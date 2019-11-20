Lukoil: Solid Russian Oil And Gas Play With Lots Of Upside

Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) has been in my portfolio since July of 2018. In the last few years, Lukoil has become a major global energy company that has various upstream and downstream oil and gas projects around the world. As the second-largest producer of oil in Russia, Lukoil, in my opinion, still has lots of room for growth, and the company is undervalued at the current market price. The recent decision of the Board of Directors to distribute 100% of adjusted FCF to dividends and stock repurchases is a sign that the company truly cares about its shareholders. This is one of the main reasons why I continue to hold Lukoil's stock in my portfolio and have no plans to sell it anytime soon.

Unlike its Russian peers like Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) and Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), Lukoil doesn't have as much exposure to politics as both of those companies. Its shareholders are institutional investors, insiders such as the management team and directors and the general public. Russian government has no stake in the company, which is a good thing, as Lukoil is able to hedge itself against political risks and focus solely on creating additional shareholder value without the use of political capital. Thanks to this, the company is able to freely conduct its operations around the globe and avoid Western sanctions.

In its latest preliminary report, Lukoil reported the increase of its oil and gas production in the first nine months of the current fiscal year to 64,238 ktoe, up 0.72% Y/Y, and to 25,614 m3, up 3.96%, respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Out of all major oil and gas companies, Lukoil has one of the best competitive advantages in the industry. Thanks to the huge amount of conventional reserves, the company has to spend less resources on capital expenditures and is able to increase its free cash flow over time. The chart below shows the company's stock performance relative to its peers like Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), Gazprom Neft, Rosneft, BP (BP), and others. From the chart, we could see that Lukoil has been the best performing big company from the energy field, which has been able to exceed expectations and create additional shareholder value in the last twelve months.

Source: Bloomberg

What's interesting is that Lukoil and Gazprom Neft are the only two companies that were able to beat S&P 500 performance for the same time period. So, while Lukoil is not as popular abroad as it is in home, US and global investors, in my opinion, should take a closer look at the company if they are planning to add some big energy company to their portfolio.

Furthermore, I decided to compare Lukoil's valuation metrics to valuation metrics of the same energy companies. The table below clearly shows that Lukoil's EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and P/E ratios of 0.53x, 3.53x and 6.39x, respectively, are lower from the industry's median ratios of 1.08x, 5.22x, and 9.82x, respectively. This makes me to believe that at the current market price, Lukoil's stock is undervalued, even though its performance exceeded the performance of other stocks from the energy industry in the last few months.

Source: Yahoo Finance and gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

At the same time, despite the fact that Lukoil has a big exposure to the prices of oil and gas, its stock has been able to weather the storm and stay in green since the beginning of the year, while prices of those commodities have been in red most of the time. Below is the comparison of Lukoil stock performance in the last twelve months to the stock performance of US Oil Fund (USO) and US Natural Gas Fund (UNG) for the same time period. Both of those ETFs correlate with the market prices of oil and gas.

Source: Bloomberg

Lukoil stock was able to achieve such a great performance in the last twelve months mostly due to its low multiples, small capital expenditures, solid earnings, and thanks to the change of its dividend policy, which forced short sellers out of the door.

In addition, at the beginning of October, Lukoil announced the approval of a share repurchase program, under which the management is authorized to buyback $3 billion worth of its stock in the next three years. The program was approved two weeks before the Board of Directors meeting, where it was decided that the company will distribute 100% of adjusted FCF to buybacks and dividends. Considering the current low valuation multiples, we should expect some buying activity in the upcoming months, as it would be smart for the management to repurchase its shares right now. Especially since we now know that the stock is undervalued relative to its peers, while oil and gas prices are in red YTD.

Despite the fact that Lukoil shares are being traded on the OTC market as ADRs, the company is currently being covered by 14 different major investment banks. The picture below shows that the overall sentiment is bullish, as 10 firms hold a 'Buy' rating for Lukoil ADRs.

Source: WSJ

Considering all of this, I would say that the company is not exposed to any major risks. It doesn't have a deep connection to Russian officials, and as a result, there are no political risks that are associated with the company. At the same time, as oil and gas prices are down on a yearly basis, Lukoil is able to withstand the pressure and create shareholder value. The only thing that could push its stock lower is the overall market depreciation that will lead to a recession. Otherwise, Lukoil's stock is an attractive buy at the current market price.

Takeaway

Lukoil without a doubt is a great major energy company with lots of upside. Its current valuation multiples suggest that the stock is undervalued relative to its peers, even though it had the best performance among all of its major competitors in the last year. It's true that due to the fact that it's being traded on the OTC market, it gets less traction and exposure than others. However, this opens up a great buying opportunity for new investors that are planning to add oil and gas company to their portfolio. With the change in dividend policy and the approval of the stock repurchase program, Lukoil, in my opinion, is one of the best long-term energy plays on the market at the moment. That's why I decided to continue to hold my long position in the company for months to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUKOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.