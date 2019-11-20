Offshore Drillers - Debt Wall Discussion

Don't count out the offshore drilling industry entirely at this point as there's still time for dayrates to rise to levels sufficient for debt refinancing.

Option value of industry equity diminishing basically each day. Uncertainty and fear will likely continue to dominate investor sentiment, particularly in case of oil prices taking another leg lower.

Should current industry conditions not improve materially over the course of the next 2-3 years, most companies won't manage to remain within their existing capital structures.

Discussing time frame for leading industry players until discussions with creditors for extending or refinancing upcoming debt maturities will have to commence.

Over the course of 2019, the offshore drilling industry has mostly continued its slow recovery with fleet utilization increasing and rig charter rates up across the board. At current dayrate levels, most contracts should be cash flow positive, at least from a strictly operational perspective.

That said, with progress having been slower than previously anticipated by most industry leaders, market participants have started to scrutinize the industry's ability to refinance upcoming debt maturities going forward.

While near-term maturity schedules appear rather light, things will get much tougher starting in 2022.

In this article, I will focus on four of the largest US-listed players: Transocean (RIG), Valaris (VAL), Noble Corporation (NE) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO).

Let's start with the two largest companies, Transocean and Valaris:

Source: Companies' SEC-Filings, Author's own work

Suffice to say, floater pure-play Transocean appears to be the much healthier company despite higher net debt levels given its strong liquidity position and an eye-catching $10.8 billion in mostly high-margin backlog. In addition, the company's cash losses year-to-date have been relatively minor, particularly when compared to Valaris.

Picture: Profile of newbuild 20,000 PSI drillship "Deepwater Titan" - Source: Company Presentation

That said, in addition to material debt repayment requirements, Transocean will be facing some major capital expenditures over the next couple of quarters, largely related to two newbuild drillships currently under construction at Jurong Shipyard in Singapore.

Source: Transocean Company Presentation

As shown in the slide above, the company currently expects remaining liquidity of $1.3-$1.5 billion at the end of 2021 (assuming a $400 million secured debt raise against the newbuild drillship Deepwater Titan) but this already includes the company's currently undrawn $1.3 billion secured credit facility maturing in H1/2023. In theory, Transocean would also be able to deal with the roughly $600 million in scheduled October 2022 debt maturities but repaying junior unsecured debt by utilizing the senior secured credit facility is hardly a great idea.

Realistically, Transocean will have to start discussions with lenders in early 2022 at the latest point to address upcoming debt maturities.

Looking at Valaris, the company's 2020 and 2021 debt schedule appears very manageable but the company will have to further utilize its $1.65 billion credit facility to repay approximately $240 million in near-term debt maturities and fund ongoing negative free cash flow. But in 2022, Valaris not only faces a large debt repayment in June but will also have to deal with the maturing of its all-important revolving credit facility in September.

That said, the company has repeatedly stated still having a number of levers left to pull to address near-term capital requirements:

Source: Valaris Company Presentation

Frankly speaking, I remain skeptical about the company's ability to access the secured debt market at this point due to its lack of rigs with high-margin, long-term contracts. In addition, selling capable assets would not only diminish Valaris' future earnings power but likely also result in very substantial impairment charges which could cause the company to violate debt covenants going forward. Furthermore, I don't see Valaris monetizing the approximately $453 million ARO Drilling note receivable either given the lack of a corporate guarantee from joint venture partner Saudi Aramco and particularly the company being contractually prohibited from selling the note to a third party.

Lastly, the company still expects to collect on a recent $180 million arbitration award against Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard ("SHI") but might very well face an appeal as stated in the 10-Q:

In June 2019, we and SHI filed separate applications with the English High Court to seek leave to appeal the damages awarded. We are awaiting the English High Court decision as to whether it will hear the appeal, which decision is expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Given the issues discussed above, I would expect Valaris to enter negotiations with lenders in H2/2021 at the latest point.

Let's now turn to smaller players Noble Corporation and Diamond Offshore:

Source: Companies' SEC-Filings, Author's own work

Clearly, Noble appears to be in a tough spot given high net-debt levels and meaningful near-term maturities. That said, the company still has almost $1.2 billion in liquidity available under its credit facility maturing in January 2023. Expect Noble to enter discussions with creditors in H1/2022 at the latest point.

In comparison, Diamond Offshore looks almost great given its substantially lower net debt position and particularly the very easy maturity schedule with only $250 million being due in 2023. But, similar to its peers, the company will have to rely on its currently undrawn credit facility of which $950 million will be available until October 2023 to fund ongoing negative free cash flow.

In addition, Diamond Offshore continues to be majority-owned by the Tisch family's investment holding Loews Corporation (L) which might very well chose to assist the company in negotiations to extend the credit facility which I would currently expect to take place in early 2023 at the latest point.

In sum, the anticipated runway until discussions with lenders will have to start at the latest point looks as follows:

Valaris: H2/2021 Noble Corporation: H1/2022 Transocean: H1/2022 Diamond Offshore Drilling: H2/2022 or H1/2023

In case of Valaris, assuming no additional capital raise, the company has only about two years for the industry recovery to gain some meaningful steam as otherwise lenders would likely be reluctant to extend the revolving credit facility beyond the current date.

Both Transocean and Noble Corporation might have one or two more quarters for the industry to show some real traction and get a deal done with their respective lenders. In addition, Transocean will still be able to refer to its industry-leading, high-margin backlog at that time.

Diamond Offshore still has roughly three years for dayrates to rise to sufficent levels to convince lenders to kick the can further down the road. Even if the industry does not recover substantially until then, the company might still enjoy the support of parent Loews Corporation.

Bottom Line:

Clearly, time is running out for offshore drillers with the option value of the companies' equity diminishing basically each day. The industry still has a long way to go on its path to recovery before creditors will consider extending or refinancing upcoming debt maturities.

That said, investors shouldn't count out these stocks entirely as there's still time for the market to improve until discussions with lenders will have to start. Should current industry conditions persist, the majority of the above discussed players won't manage to remain within their existing capital structures with the only exception perhaps being Diamond Offshore but this is not a given by any means either.

Particularly the benign environment floater market remains a cause for concern with a large number of rigs currently working on spot jobs resulting in almost the entire fleet being offered for employment all of the time.

But to be fair, 2020 is widely expected to be a year of substantial industry progress, particularly the second half should see a large number of rig years being awarded.

Twelve months from now, we will have a much better impression of the industry's direction going forward but until then uncertainty and fear will likely continue to dominate investor sentiment, particularly in case of oil prices taking another leg lower.

