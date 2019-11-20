Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX) CEO Scott Mahoney on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Scott Mahoney - Chief Executive Officer

Jim McIlree - Chardan

Scott Mahoney

All right. Thank you. Thank you to everyone for attending the call this morning. The purpose of today’s call is to provide a summary account for the development of the Taronis Technologies as well as key its subsidiary Taronis Fuels. This has been a highly active quarter and we’re pleased to share this update with our shareholders.

Given that we’re in the process of splitting Taronis Technology and Taronis Fuels, the details of the 10-Q financials that we’re about to discuss will be very less relevant to those when you are looking at the update of Form-10, which is about to be submitted in the next two weeks. Those Form-10 financials will include an update of the 10-Q numbers segregated out to exclude anything related to Taronis Fuels versus Taronis Tech.

So right now, we’re going to provide some color and to how we got the numbers for the combined company and then walk through some of the key updates that you should expect to hear about in fourth quarter.

First, results for operations. So revenues, revenues generated in the third quarter were $5.3 million, which represented a 103% increase over the third quarter last year. The key driver for our growth during the quarter was a series of acquisitions that were made in Q1 of this year that were not included in our financials last year.

However, organic growth was also meaningful in at least three of our markets specifically our East Texas, Louisiana and San Diego California, where markets -- where essentially since we’ve taken over, we've grown their business upwards of a 100% in some cases 70%, 80% on an average. Those three specific markets we’re up over a 100%.

What’s masking our success and our growth is, the national shortage in helium, which is solely being into abate. What has happened -- what this did, was it happened, about 18 months ago, it begins become a problem. It has a gradually affected some of our larger customers. They were forced to move their business to the handful of companies that have access to helium at scale.

And what’s happening now is, with the shortage beginning to alleviate, we’re starting to win back some of our customers. So what we're hoping is, over the next couple of quarters, people start to see a real acceleration of revenue growth as we not only continue to win new business and grow, we get back to some of our old customers that moved temporarily.

Gross income, so gross income during the quarter was $2.4 million, 46% gross margin. We do expect to see this margin improved steadily. We expect to see it improve in the fourth quarter. And that’s primarily because we have the fill plant that we turned on that represents about 15% of our overall revenue. It should triple our margins on our gas.

So we should see probably north of $100,000 swing in the gross income without the revenue improvement. So we’re hopeful that we’re going to do see revenue prudent on top of all that. We do expect to see gross margin continues to track upwards in Q1 to Q3 of next year. We are in the process of upgrading our Texas facilities. We believe that will have a $100,000 impact on our bottom line monthly.

And then we are going to be upgrading and moving our fill plant in Los Angeles to our branded facility by year end, and we think that, that will have a similar impact on the margins across the entire Southern California market. We will then be implementing a brand new fill plant in San Diego to support the growth there. We're expecting some pretty big things in that market.

So, overall, investors should expect that we're going to hopefully see margins track from 46% to potentially a little bit north of 50% as we start to see MagneGas revenues become a significant component of our margins for next year.

Next, expenses, and this is where we're going to spend a little bit of time unpacking things for investors. So, expenses were 9.7 during the quarter -- $9.7 million. Of this amount, cash expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, stock comp was 6.7. So, this is obviously a significant increase compared to Q2. This was due to a couple things.

First, there were a couple of one-time items that will drop off, and you'll see expenses come back down in Q4 and going forward. Drivers for that, so we did have to spend quite a bit money on consulting legal and other services to basically enable us to regain our NASDAQ compliance. Thankfully, as people are aware, we have fully put that behind us. We are fully NASDAQ compliant. And with what we believe is coming, we think that we will be a very, very happily compliant NASDAQ company for many years to come.

Second, we retained several consultants and legal counsel to facilitate our international development. So, this is specifically around Turkey and Amsterdam. The process of launching these new businesses and these new markets is not cheap, but we believe that the trade off -- the revenue generation profitability is well worth the short-term pain.

We're also investing heavily in engineering, technical, administrative personnel. You can see that on our website, when you look at open job opportunities, we are staffing and we are staffing specifically for the pending Turkey contract. We believe that that contract we may turn on the matter of the next couple weeks or less. And we need people to be ready to handle what Turkey is asking for, and we'll talk about that a little further in a couple minutes.

So going forward, we expect the expenses in Taronis Technologies to basically drop off a cliff. We have been sitting in our board being in the last two days, mapping out what's coming. And with the split, the cash burn for Taronis Technologies will be taken as close to zero as possible and there are several factors to that to talk about in a minute.

So, we expect there will be virtually no cash payroll. There'll be almost no overhead for things like rent and travel. We're looking to put together a couple of very cost effective joint ventures to unlock our order technology and then rapidly go from there.

So with that, we'll talk a little bit about EBITDA. So EBITDA for the third quarter was negative $4.2 million, and half of that burn was accounted for by one-time items we just talked about. So as we launched the Turkey contract as we ever gained NASDAQ compliance, our burn rate will rapidly improve in Q4 and going into Q1 of next year.

Okay. One of the other things that we want to make sure people understand when it comes to our burn rate is that. One of the biggest swing factors for Taronis Technologies is expecting to be a water pilot. We believe that that business is going to rapidly ramp in the next couple of quarters. We estimate that in Q4, it'll do at least a couple of hundred thousand dollars worth of sales. And our expectations are even if only four or five key clients come into the business, it will be a multimillion dollar business going to next year and become a cash cow.

So, what people are most looking for is an update on international expansion and the spin off. So, we're going to talk about that briefly before we go to Q&A. So first in Turkey, as people are aware, we were asked to be in Ankara, less than two weeks ago. We were asked to be there to form a legal entity. That legal entity is a precursor because of the expanded relationship with the Government of Turkey, we were asked to form an entity that will be based in Ankara.

It has absolutely no effect on the existing contract. What is going to happen is the $165 million contract that we've already inked will be moved from our existing buyer to a bigger, financially stronger buyer. So Taronis and his company are going to transfer their contract with the rights to buy these from us to accompany with deep, deep pockets backed by people with billions of dollars and resources, and all this will be made clear in a matter of two to three weeks.

What’s going to then happen is a third-party is going to be named to become the financial backer for this contract. And our expectation is we will then immediately move forward on the purchase of at least five units with many more to come early next year. So, we get a lot of questions about the timeliness and the reality of Turkey.

And the reason why we’re staffing, the reason why we’re spending on almost every ways in a moment working on its opportunity, we believe it is eminent, it is scalable, and it is significant to our top line and bottom line. We believe that if we take the seats of the contract that everything is going to happen that this company will become profitable in Q4 significantly.

We then believe that after the initial purchase order, the buyers of these units are going to have to substantially increase the scope of the existing contract because they have confirmed that in order to meet the domestic demand for metal cutting fuel, they’re going to need 100 units. So, the initial purchase order for 15 was an option for 15 does not cut it. So, they will be increasing this contract just to meet the demand that they believe will be in the market.

Second, when we were in Ankara, we arranged well in advance to be in Bahrain for two days. We met with the economic development board. They did an amazing job setting up almost a dozen meeting with basically the largest metal cutting consumers, the only producer of settling in the country. And what's fascinating is we were told openly that future restrict regulatory environment for producing and settling in the country.

The only producer would like to shutdown their operations and if the government to give them an option to do sell, they will shut it tomorrow. So, basically, the governments willing to sponsor us and reimburse us for up the half of our expenses to come over there, set up shop and takeover a market that someone else wants to give us.

And we believe that market is somewhere between $7 million and $10 million. The key there is, it will provide us a springboard into all of these in Saudi Arabia, which is about $50 million to a $100 million; and it will enable us to basically support all of the heavy industry that supports Saudi Aramco, huge opportunity.

Lastly, Amsterdam; so in that same trip, we went over, we legally took receipts of our new lease location in Westport. We then did a demonstration for about half of dozen of the biggest metal cutting consumers and a couple of key service providers that touch hundreds, of hundreds and hundreds of metal cutting consumers across the entire country.

As an example, we have the largest independent transporter of compressed gas in the country on hand. They want to be strategic partner and they have 7,000 customers. So, our game plan in Amsterdam is to get mobile unit over there. We have streamlined permitting end of Q1, up and running profitable a day turns on, and we expect that we may be produce more gas in Amsterdam next year than the entire U.S. production today.

And that is because the scope and scale of the clients that want our gas are excited but we have to offer and they want to migrate their entire business. One of the people that was at our demo buy $5 million worth of settling in the year across all of Europe and they basically said, when to switch. So people needs to understand that Amsterdam is real instrument compelling and the Amsterdam is going to be a big contributor to our opportunity next year.

Lastly, we are still working very aggressively on opportunities in Latin America. We are exploring an entirely new fuel product that we may be excited to announce here in the next couple of weeks to a month to support one of the key markets that we’ve been in the dialogue. Down in Latin America, we are talking to multiple governments in the region about move forward with our product, both to support residential and commercial activities.

Last but not least, the Taronis Fuels spin-off. So, we have updated our questions and answer that went out to the SEC about a week and a half ago. That is one of the last steps hopefully the clearing comments. And the 29th is the record date, so anyone who own shares of the parent company Taronis Tech, on the 29th and holds them until they receive their shares, five to six days later, the expectation is all the shares will mailed out or electronically remitted on the 5th of December. They'll get the shares. And then they will own shares of both Taronis Technologies and Taronis Fuels.

So before we go to Q&A, I want to make one thing very, very clear because there's an enormous amount of people trying desperately to provide bad information to those who don't know better. With a cash dividend, if you have a stock that is trading at $1 and you declare a dividend for $0.10. Mathematically, the shares of the residual company ex-dividend will always trade initially at the difference between the share price and the dividend.

So if you have $1 stock, you issue a $0/10 dividend. As soon as that stock goes ex-dividend, it drops to $0.90. That is not the case with Taronis Technologies. We are doing a stock distribution. We have an enormous amount of people saying that, if you stock trading at $2 and you issued $5 worth a stock, the parent's worthless. It's not true.

The parent is worth 10s of millions of dollars for multiple reasons. And I want to state this clearly, before we take questions. First, we believe that the royalty stream from Taronis Fuels to Taronis Technologies will make it meaningfully profitable potentially even in the 10s of millions of dollars of EBITDA next year. And you can do the math and realize what we think is coming.

Second, the water pilot is expected to be a meaningful contribution to our parent company's revenue stream. And we expect it to be profitable in a meaningful contributor of profitability next year. Third, we're going to announce in the near term, a new layer to our business model that will show investors that the parent is intent on making 10s of millions of dollars by expanding its investment and its operations scope.

Lastly, our existing water business is deliberately being staged, so that there will be news flow post split. We have significant developments on the water side that we are not prepared to disclose until after the split because we want investors to understand the magnitude and opportunity of the water business after it is an independent company from the fuel business.

This is important for investors to understand because there's an enormous amount of misinformation in the marketplace, from people trying to prey on our shareholders. And we'd like to do everything we can to provide our shareholders with accurate information that gives them the ability to make that decision for themselves based on what they hear from management, not from short sellers.

So with that, we are going to take a limited number of questions due to time. And then, I'm going to make a couple of statements based upon the inbound emails we continue to get related to share with the questions about our business.

So with that, I'll turn it over to the operator for questions.

Thank you. At this time, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jim McIlree with Chardan. Please proceed with your question.

Jim McIlree

Can you just outline the milestones or steps in a little bit more detail for what's going to happen in Turkey? I know that you've talked about it, but I think it would be useful just to have what the major milestones are, let's say for the next couple of quarters? And then as part of that question, if you can elaborate on what you think are the most difficult ones to achieve? Thanks.

Scott Mahoney

Okay, so that's a very good and very important question for us to address for everybody's benefit. So major milestones, I would say that, obviously for everyone's peace of mind, they want to see the counterparties in Turkey making initial purchase order and pay for it. And in order for them to do that, we need final government approval that we are authorized to proceed with the production distribution and sale of MagneGas in the country.

So, what we’re trying to openly tell people is we believe that that’s a done deal. In fact I know it to be true because I’m being asked to do specific things in order for them to officially make that publicly known. So, the precursors, the steps, we’re being ask to deposit money in the capital stock account that we’ll be our property in Ankara for the formation of the entity.

So, we’ve legally created an entity, we've got a tax ID, we’re baking the deposit that basically enable us to then come back to the government in near-term as an official diligent. So we will be invited back by the very, very most senior people in the government for an official meeting, where they expect to formally announce a series of things that will create a permanent disruptive advantage for our gas in market.

And they will then immediately issue authorization for a purchase of five units. There is discussion as to whether those units were paid for in full or in a couple of progress payments, but we expect to collect the cash on an initial five units over a span of 60 to 90 days. So, it's $18.75 million. The profit on those five units is in excess f $12 million.

So, even just the progress payment on that turns us massively profitable in Q4 and sets us a very nicely for Q1. At that point, the next major milestone Jim would be the follow on orders for additional units, early in Q1. Our expectation is that, if they want to do things to transform their market, they’re going to need to buy between 30 units and 50 units a year for two to three years.

So, there are a couple of major milestones that are going to happen here. We expect those to happen over the next 60 days. The most important would be at initial purchase order confirming that they will move forward with the actions that I know they plan on take you. But the opportunity for us is transformational, it basically gives us a less of capital raise that will let us a power money back into growth.

And I’m going to talk about that since we’re at that point. We intend to use these tens of millions of dollars in EBITDA to continue to make acquisitions across the United States and then organically grow. We have a game plan to be in 30 majors markets in three years or less. We have a game plan to be the largest independent gas business in the United States in five years. That is a very, very ambitious statement.

And I think we have clear path in doing so. We’ve also have clear discussions with our partners in Turkey about expanding our relationship into as much as a dozen additional countries in the regional. We have a game plan. It's saleable, it's compelling and as it becomes executed over the next 60 days, I think it will be jaw dropping.

So, we’re very excited for where we are, we’re staffing up to accomplish that, and we’re unfortunate to have invest money a little bit earlier than the cash were coming in, but we’re taking a calculated bet because we believe it to be true.

Jim McIlree

Great. That’s helpful. You've mentioned the -- you'll need to fund your entity first, and can you disclose how large that investment is going to be? And then my last follow up is, the purchase of the equipment is in U.S. dollars or is it in Turkish dollar?

Scott Mahoney

It’s in the U.S. dollars. Yes, so it's dollar-denominated. And the deposit is not large, it's only $250,000. So, that’s already going to be done hopefully at the end of this week. We just have to send out another round of documents that are basically documented and basically you'd notarize them and then you get attested by the state.

It verifies the things that articles and corporation of our business, resolutions and we just did another batch yesterday. Expectation is that all dust settles on Thursday of this week and then we’ve clear all the requirements to be able to move forward on the initial purchase order. So, we expect it to come in the next two weeks.

[Operator Instructions] At this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Mahoney for closing comments.

Scott Mahoney

All right, so I know that there are many, many investors in the call that would love to be able to ask a lot of questions. In the interest of time, I'm going to try to address a couple things very clearly, to just close with some total clarity. First, Turkey's real -- Turkey's happening and Turkey is imminent, so get ready.

Second, the water business has significant opportunities coming. We're going to expand the scope of what we're doing there and investors need to realize that there is a major game plan for Taronis Technologies post split.

Lastly, the splits happening, the splits going to give you an opportunity to see the benefit of both sides of our business unlocked without each business requiring a drain on funds or activities related to the other.

So, we sincerely hope that when you look back three months, six months, nine months from now, investors are rewarded, and they're incentivized to be short, long term shareholders because of the financial viability, success in the growth of each of these businesses as standalone companies.

We're excited to have everyone involved as shareholders. We appreciate your support. We appreciate your patience. We realize that this is not an easy path, but we're extremely excited for what's coming in Q4 and going into next year. And we look forward to having a next call with you soon. Thank you.

