United Utilities Group PLC's (UUGRY) CEO Steve Mogford on H1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Steven Mogford

Thanks, Rob. Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And can I add my welcome to our half year results presentation for the financial year 2019-2020. As you will see over the next few minutes, we are delivering as we said -- everything we said we would in AMP6 and more.

We have worked hard to transform the business to an efficient, high performing company delivering for all of its stakeholders. Customer service has been central to our strategy and we delivered year-over-year improvement, while simultaneously reducing cost to serve and bad debt. We began the AMP with a very significant efficiency challenge and we have exceeded those targets in delivering totex outperformance, and we will start AMP7 as a sector leading efficiency.

You know that our ODI targets get tougher year-on-year and we are delivering our best ODI performance in the last two years of this AMP, setting a strong start point for AMP7. Our systems thinking strategy underpinned by innovation culture is delivering high levels of operational and service performance and all this has been done responsibly with a strong sense of our accountability to the communities we serve and the environment in which we operate.

The efficiencies delivered ensure that customers have benefited from those that have fallen by 10% in real term since 2010. We further double-digit real reductions anticipated in AMP7. We are supporting over 120,000 customers with our financial assistance schemes more than double the number anticipated in our original AMP6 plan.

Our employees and shareholders benefit from a pension scheme that’s in surplus and self-sufficient. And we are sharing our outperformance in AMP6 between customers and shareholders. And finally, we will lend that AMP6 as we started with a robust balance sheet and strong credit ratings.

Here are the headlines for this morning. We ended the AMP6 performance period at up a quartile and up towards service incentive mechanism or SIM for customer satisfaction, which makes us eligible for a reward.

In AMP6, we are investing around £1,300 per household and having delivered our efficiency targets, we are confident of delivering around £100 million of totex outperformance against our AMP6 scope.

Our expectations on ODIs have improved. We are now on track to deliver a net ODI outperformance of around £50 million for AMP6. And we will reinvested £350 million of our outperformance in this AMP, bring the total reinvested in the period 2010 to 2020 to over £600 million, £100 million of which is targeting specific areas in order to achieve a flying start to AMP7.

And thanks to our well-managed pensions position, cash contributions into our defined benefit schemes are expected to be £344 million lower in AMP7, compared to AMP6. So we are in a very strong position to perform in AMP7.

When I joined at UU eight years ago, I was told by several of our stakeholders that they saw the company as a sleeping giant content to be a sector laggard. This slide shows the transformational progress we have made across the business in recent years.

I won’t go through every metric, but you can see why in AMP6 we have been awarded the environment agencies leading four star status for three out of the last four years having been ranked seventh among the WaSCs in 2010.

The Drinking Water Inspectorate has identified United Utilities as most notable for a continuous year-on-year improvement over the last four years in reducing the risk of a water quality event. This slide shows a 79% reduction in events from 29 in 2008-’09 to just 6 last year. We are not complacent however, and we know that there’s more we can do, particularly in areas such as properties flooded where we have seen 46% reduction since 2008-’09.

In AMP7, we have tough targets to achieve, further reductions in properties flooded and customer minutes lost, and these are areas where we are using the £100 million outperformance reinvestment announced earlier this year to give us a flying start.

This transformation of our operational performance has underpinned a complete turnaround in customer satisfaction. When we started this journey, we were the worst performing company in the sector for customer satisfaction by a country mile.

As you can see on this slide, a cultural shift across the business has meant that we have now moved to up a quartile on Ofwat SIM score. We have now completed the four-year measurement period in AMP6 for SIM and this slide shows that we finished in third place overall for the fourth and final year.

As a consequence of our strong performance in AMP6, we are eligible for a SIM outperformance payment of at least £6 million and we expect to be advised of the actual amount in our PR19 final dissemination.

SIM only one measure of customer satisfaction we use to address outperformance relative to others both in and outside of the sector, but on every measure our determination to put customers at the heart of everything we do shines through. Our complaint volumes are well below the industry average and when we do get things wrong, we resolve customer complaints at first time of asking for 97% of all written complaints.

As a proof of good service cost less, our retail costs have been reducing through AMP6. Our bad debt charge reduced to 1.8% for the first half of the current year, down from last year’s charge at 2.1% and almost half the bad debt charge at the beginning of AMP6.

We have worked hard to secure cash from those customers who can’t pay with over 72% of customers now on direct debits and a further 11% on other payment plans. This sector leading performance means we can focus our efforts on those who won’t or are struggling to pay.

Encouragingly, we continue to be recognized externally. So last month we won a further four awards at Utilities and Telecoms Awards for our leading approaching credit management comparing performance across a range of sectors.

And a key factor in driving down our cost to serve has been our digital transformation. A customer signs up to the UU app every 12 minutes and our app is currently one of the top rated utility apps on a par with John Lewis. Our overall cost base in retail is on track to hit the cost to serve allowance for AMP6 and we are well placed for AMP7.

Ofwat recently published the ODI results for the sector for 2018-’19 and this is replicated on this slide. You can see that we lead the sector with a net outperformance of just under £20 million and you will recall that ODIs for AMP6 were heavily skewed to the negative and set against performance targets, which got progressively tougher over the end.

Our strategy was therefore to accelerate investment ahead of our original business plan to secure performance improvement early and to drive the adoption of technology and new ways of working through our Systems Thinking approach to deliver even better outcomes.

We also took benefit from progressive reinvestment of our outperformance, mostly financing to accelerate improvement in operational performance to the benefit of AMP6 and thereafter and this strategy is delivered. Although, we know there’s more we can and we will do.

We expect to build on last year’s achievement and deliver an improvement in our cumulative net outperformance for AMP6 to around £50 million. We are particularly pleased that our outperformance is a reflection of improvement across the full range of our ODIs, reflecting the transformation I have talked about earlier.

Based upon the information in the public domain, this outperformance positions us up a quartile in the sector on ODIs. More importantly, hitting those tougher ends of AMP targets positions us well for the further improvements we are targeting in AMP7.

I just like to take through a short case study demonstrating how Systems Thinking has transformed our ability to main service to customers in the event of a burst and it’s contributing to our improved performance against ODIs.

This slide shows a real example of a burst we experienced on the water main earlier this year and that had the potential to impact the water supply to 32,500 households. Under the industry’s traditional approach, we wouldn’t have been aware of the burst until one of our customers informed us of the loss of supply leading to an investigation of the cause and ultimately a repair and this would have led to the loss of supply to effective household for around seven hours and ultimately an ODI penalty of just over £10 million.

Adopting Systems Thinking, a network sensor alerted us to the issue with our response coordinated from our integrated control center. Resource was deployed to the scene within the hour. The network reconfigured and our fleet of water tankers dispatched to pump water into the network to maintain continuous supply to all of the customers while the repair was made.

Our fleet of water tankers had proved invaluable during this and similar incidents and have already paid for themselves several times over, with others now in the industry now emulating this approach.

As a result of our Systems Thinking response, none of our customers were impacted with no ODI penalty incurred and contributing to our ability to earn an ODI reward against customer minutes lost, which is a key ODI in AMP7. Our Systems Thinking capability is a significant factor contributing to our improved performance in AMP6 and will continue to be so as we mature our capability further in AMP 7.

One of our larger ODI rewards is in relation to our West Cumbria project that I have mentioned to you in previous presentations. This is a complex £300 million project going through the National Park and involves building a new pipeline, treatment works and associated infrastructure in West Cumbria, which will allow us to stop extracting water from the environmentally sensitive an ODI [ph]. In view of the sensitivity, we are incentivized to deliver the project early with a significant ODI benefit available for doing so.

The project has been very successful with innovation driven through planning, procurement and stakeholder management and as a result, we have successfully delivered against several milestones over the AMP, but the ODI associated with the programs only secured when the last AMP6 milestone is delivered this financial year and we are currently on track to earn a £22.5 million outperformance payment on this project.

Before handing over to Russ to take you through the numbers, I wanted to touch on a subject what runs through the core values of our business and that’s our purpose or social contract. As you have seen so far today, we had another strong year. The high level of performance has been delivered with regard for all our stakeholders and the value that creates for them.

The slide shows some of the external accolades we have received for our strong performance in areas covering the environment, society and governance. And this is important in terms of the trust that could be placed in companies and contrary to some stakeholders’ perception trust in water companies is consistently high, second only to the health service.

Over the last 10 years at UU we have reinvested over £600 million into the business to improve services and to become more resilient to the extremes of weather that we now see. We are working hard at tackling affordability in our region and supporting those in vulnerable circumstances.

We work in collaboration with other stakeholders to incentivize better practices and improve the environment, and this approach is a standard practice for us in finding optimum ways of delivering outcomes. We are delivering leading performance and we are doing it responsibly.

I will now hand over to Russ.

Russ Houlden

Thanks, Steve, and good morning, everybody. I’d like to start with the underlying income statement, which we believe gives the most reflective position opposite business performance. The reconciliation to the reported income statement is included in the appendix was included in the appendix of this presentation as normal.

Revenue of £936 million increased by £19 million largely reflecting the allowed inflationary impact on our regulatory revenue profile, underlying operating profit of £392 million was up £24 million. This reflects the increase in revenue and lower IRE, partly offset by an increase in depreciation.

Underlying profit before tax of £344 million increased by £4 million, this is just to the increase in underlying operating profit, partly offset by higher underlying net finance expense due to higher RPI inflation applied to our index linked debt and the share of small losses of joint ventures.

Our underlying tax charge 19% was in line with the headline rate of corporation tax and in July this year, we were delighted to be the first water company in the FTSE 100 to secure the fair tax mark. Overall, another strong financial performance with underlying profit after tax of £198 million, up £1 million getting a small increase in underlying EPS of 1%.

Now let’s look at our underlying operating costs. In overview, we have again managed to maintain tight cost control on our underlying cost base, which is at a level commensurate with our cost proposals around £7 million.

Total underlying operating expenses decreased by £5 million. This reflects the £13 million decrease in IRE, primarily due to the phasing of capital projects with a significant IRE element and an expected £8 million increase in depreciation from the increase in asset base.

Remaining cost base has remained flat as the impacts of a credit in the prior year resulting from the settlement of historical commercial claim has been offset by property rates refund in the first of this year and a smaller net reductions across the rest of the cost base.

Turning next to the statement of financial position, property, plant and equipment was up £206 million and net debt was up £279 million, reflecting expenditure on our ongoing capital program and the impact of IFRS 16, which results in the recognition of a £59 -- £55 million lease assets and corresponding lease liability.

Net debt was also impacted by the prepayment of £103 million of the agreed funding deficit repair contributions in relation to the Group’s DB pension schemes increasing net debt and contributing to the £215 million increase in the IAS 19 retirement benefit surplus.

Cash and short-term deposits increased by £283 million and gross borrowings increased by £697 million, mainly due additional finance raised in the first six months of the year.

Derivative assets increased by £207 million and derivative liabilities increased by £71 million as a result of falling interest rates and a weakening of the pound.

Other non-current liabilities have increased £197 million, of which £158 million relates to an increase in the deferred tax liability. This reflects the allowable tax deductions on our capital expenditure and pensions payments, and £125 million tax adjustment due to a change in the estimated rate, of which deferred tax liabilities on the potential return of the DP pension surplus are measured. The estimated rate has changed from 17% to 35% this being the rates applicable to refunds from trusts.

Retained earnings of around £2.2 billion or £64 million lower largely reflecting retained profits of £159 million and pre-tax re-measurement gains on our DB pension schemes was £106 million more than offset by dividends of £188 million and £125 million deferred tax adjustment that I have just mentioned.

And now to pensions, as at September 2019, we have an IFRS surplus of £699 million, continuing our well-controlled approach that we have had to pensions for a number of years. The surplus has increased by £215 million compared with March 2019, as a result of a significant fall in gilt yields during the period and the accelerated deficit repair contributions of £103 million that we made in April in order to eradicate our funding deficit.

The fall in gilt yields results an increase in surplus because our sector leading asset liability matching strategy, which provides a good hedge on the funding basis whereas liabilities are lower on IFRS basis.

Our pension scheme is invested in low risk assets and is fully hedged for both inflation and interest rate risk, and therefore, has minimal reliance on the company in order to meet all its liabilities. This means we have no pension funding deficit, and furthermore, we believe we are one of a very few companies in the FTSE with no deficit on a self-sufficiency basis.

To put it simply, this means that the payments we are required to make into our pension scheme going forward should be the ongoing service cost only, regardless of movements in interest rates and inflation. This is in contrast to most other companies in the FTSE that may still have deficit repair contributions to make and will almost certainly have further action to take in order to achieve self-sufficiency.

This puts our employees and pensioners in a very secure position and mitigates the risk to shareholders from having to make extra payments as a result of action from either Ofwat or the pensions’ regulator.

Over the last two years, I have explained in great detail the importance of self-sufficiency, while looking at five years of cash flows is inadequate and why normalized IFRS gives the best indicator of relative value. So now, I’d like to use this denominator to highlight how the market has moved in response to this information.

As we have just seen, our IFRS pension surplus is currently £699 million. So if you make no adjustment for pensions in your evaluation, then I will characterize your approach as cold. However, if you make an adjustment -- however, if you make an adjustment for the full IFRS position, you are getting warmer and this would add 1.02p per share your valuation of EU based on our current IFRS surplus.

And then some amongst you have incorporated the full normalized IFRS position into your valuations. For UU this would increase the value per share by around another 0.30p, taking the total impact to 1.32p per share.

Numbers in white on the left-hand side of the thermometer show how many of the sell-side analysts take each of the different approaches. Back in 2016, I think, it’s fair to say that most of you either made no adjustment or a small partial adjustment for pensions.

As you can see now, there is a range of approaches taken, and therefore, a range of values and corporations target prices and it’s pleasing to see a growing trend for the valuations to take into account this important topic.

We believe this is a significant component of economic value and that the benefit to shareholders is substantial, both in terms of reduced risk and reduced cash call on the company going forward. As ever, I would be happy to discuss these issues outside the meeting if that would be helpful to anyone.

Moving now to our RCV, this chart shows the growth in our RCV due to net additions, resulting from our investment in inflation. For this regulatory period, the RCV has been updated to reflect the acceleration of our investment program and also the benefit of the additional investment that we have made through sharing our outperformance.

Inflation has a significant impact on RCV growth and our debt portfolio with roughly half of our net debt maintained in index linked form. The inflation effects on this debt impacts the income statement whereas the positive effects to inflation on our RCV doesn’t flow through IFRS earnings in the income statement. It’s important not to forget the positive inflation impact from the RCV as is this the key component of investor returns.

Turning next to our robust capital structure, we continue to operate with our RCV gearing within our target range. This supports the A3 stable rating that we have with Moody’s for UU Water in contrast to negative outlook for the sector more generally.

At the half year, RCV gearing has increased slightly due to the one-off impact to accelerated pension deficit repair contributions and the lease liability recognized under IFRS 16. We, therefore, expect RCV gearing return -- to return back towards the midpoint of our range going forward. Our RCV gearing, taken together with our pension’s position, gives us an extremely robust capital base providing a high degree of resilience and financial flexibility.

For completeness, we now consider the cash flow statement. Net cash generated from operating activities was £364 million, last year reflecting operating profit adjusted for depreciation and accelerated pension deficit repair contributions.

Net cash used in investing activities were £306 million, due to net CapEx in the regulated water and wastewater investment programs. This excludes IRE, which is treated as an operating cost under IFRS.

Net cash generated from financing activities was £221 million largely reflecting the net proceeds from borrowings resulting from the timing of finance raised in the previous period, partly offset by dividends paid to shareholders.

As I mentioned earlier, cash flow is only part of the picture with the inflation return on the RCV comprising a non-cash uplift, which is reported neither as income nor as cash flow. And this is why RCV gearing and its trend over time remains one of the best indicators of a sustainable business model.

Now, an update on our financing position over the 2015 to ‘20 regulatory period, we had a financing requirement totaling around £2.5 billion, which is now fully funded with comfortable liquidity position extending out to 2021. We remain one of the sector leaders in the issuance of CPI linked debt.

As I mentioned at the last full year results, we increased the CPI linkage in our debt portfolio to £365 million in April 2019 through £100 million bank loan and £100 million RPI to CPI inflation swaps. Since then, we have further increased the CPI linkage in our debt portfolio to £465 million through £100 million top of an existing public bond that was simultaneously swapped to CPI.

We have raised a further £250 million of nominal debt through a public bond issue with a 14-year maturity and we have also renewed or extended £100 million of committed bank facilities and signed £50 million of new facilities taking the total to £850 million under our rolling bilateral program.

And finally, an update on our cost of debt and hedging. As a reminder, our inflation hedging policy is to target around 50% of net debt to be maintained in an index linked form. The average cost about £3.5 billion RPI linked debt was 1.4% real and the average cost of our £0.5 billion CPI linked debt is 0.2% real, with the most recent issuances of lower rates reflecting the current interest environment.

With regard to interest rate hedging, our policy is to fix interest rates on a nominal debt on a 10-year reducing balance basis thereby broadly replicating the 10-year trailing average used by Ofwat.

Our nominal debt portfolio as at September 2019 amounted to around £3.2 billion and it’s virtually all fixed in the current financial year as an average rate of around 2.9% nominal. The lower cost of debt that we have locked in places us in a strong position to deliver financing outperformance up to 2020.

So, to summarize, this is another good set of results in which we will continue to maintain a tight cost control, while delivering a high quality service. A strong balance sheet, robust capital structure, the responsible level of gearing and our financial risk management approach are sector leading and underpin the financial resilience for the long-term.

The responsible stewardship of our pension schemes has eliminated our pension deficit on a funding and self-sufficiency basis, mitigating the risk for pension scheme members and shareholders, and this is a significant component of economic value. The low cost of debt that we have locked in places us in a strong position to deliver a financing outperformance up to 2020 and we are well-positioned for AMP7.

Thank you. And I will hand you back to Steve.

Steven Mogford

Thanks, Russ. As you know, Ofwat will be publishing final determinations for the sector in a few weeks time. And although, we are yet to see the content, our fast-track status gives us the confidence to do a huge amount to prepare ourselves ahead with the start of AMP7 and I now want to talk about a few of the key areas in which we have done this.

This chart shows how our totex has evolved through AMP6 and how our end of period run rate compares with our likely totex position for AMP7. As you can see, we are exiting AMP6 at a run rate comparable to our average totex allowance for AMP7. The big reduction from AMP6 to AMP7 is the CapEx and this in part reflects the delivery of further efficiencies, but it’s mostly a consequence of scope production.

In AMP6, we are delivering a large number of capital programs with an environmental driver. So, for example, the West Cumbria project I spoke about earlier and a major modernization project at our largest wastewater treatment works, Davyhulme.

In AMP7, we will be delivering fewer large capital programs, with the exception of our Manchester and Pennines project, which is nominated as one of the new direct procurement for customer project or DPC. This contract alone is currently estimated at just under £800 million and across AMP7 and AMP8, and as the DPC project isn’t reflected in our AMP7 costs.

We are anticipating further environmental drivers of our capital program in AMP8. But this will be the subject of definition and evaluation with the environment agency during AMP7 before becoming components of our PR24 submission.

Delivery of our network activities such as leak detection, burst repair and mains cleaning is an area where our approach to AMP7 delivers around £100 million of efficiencies that were included in our AMP7 business plan.

Our AMP6 contracting strategy was to outsource this work to a single prime contractor. But for AMP7, we are contracting directly with Tier 2 contractors and we have already got this arrangement in place along with the systems and capability to manage the work in this new way. This is now a proven approach, adding to our confidence in delivering our business plan totex in AMP7, along with the customer service benefits we envisage.

One of the benefits of being fast tracked at AMP7 is that we have greater confidence about our capital program. We have already tendered and selected our two delivery partners for the AMP and awarded contracts of the first tranche of our capital program valued around £300 million.

The majority of these projects are individually small enhancements of existing works to deliver further environmental benefit. But this gets us ahead of the curve in terms of AMP7 delivery, giving our partners time to plan the design phase and we benefit from greater efficiency in design and delivery, and de-risking of our output commitments.

At our last full year results, I announced that we would reinvest a further £100 million additional outperformance this year to give us a flying start to AMP7, bringing our total outperformance reinvestment in AMP6 to £350 million.

And I am pleased to say that we are well on with this, with the full spend committed in areas where we have the most challenging ODIs in AMP7, such as leakage, supply interruptions and sewer flooding. You can now see the results of all the work we have done in recent years.

At this point, in the last price review, we were presented with huge totex efficiency challenges, ODI skewed heavily to the negative, but also an opportunity to earn financing outperformance. A betting man would have put odds on using that financing outperformance to offset our totex shortfall.

We understood the price for customers and shareholders in driving the performance of the business and you have seen this morning how much we have achieved through acceleration of our investment program and using Systems Thinking to change the way we run the business.

Our policy of investing into sustainable performance and resilience is delivering results. We have delivered around £600 million in efficiencies against our AMP6 business plan and delivered around £100 million more in totex outperformance.

Our net ODI outperformance is likely to be up a quartile for the sector and we have behaved responsibly. Efficiency is not been at the expense of customer satisfaction or our commitment to the environment.

Our affordability plans helping almost double the number of customers that we originally planned for AMP6 and bad debt has been reduced to a record low. And we shared our outperformance with customers, reinvesting into schemes, which improve customer service, improve the environment and give us a flying start to AMP7. I am very pleased with what we have achieved in AMP6, and although, we are yet to see the detail of the final determinations we are as well-positioned as we can be to go further in AMP7.

Thank you for listening. I’d now like to invite questions.

Steven Mogford

So, Dan here. I think the mic will get to you first, James [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Well done on the good results. Just two questions, one for Steve, one for Russ. The slide 27 I thought was kind of an interesting one in terms of showing the progress you have made on totex. But I was just wondering whether I can close to how to read that because it shows the vast majority of the progress has come through lower CapEx and OpEx has been broadly flat throughout the period. So when we are looking at that, should we think that that’s really on the CapEx side where you have closed the gap between where you were and the efficient frontier which you obviously have done? And if that is the case, when we think about the next regulatory period, should we again be thinking that the gains that’s been made are more on the CapEx side and you are looking more to repeat performance of the company and just keep OpEx more stable and I suppose to get some color on that.

And then, the second question is just on, for Russ on the financing position that you are outlining on slide 24. But I was just wondering whether you could give us a bit of a reminder of the reducing balance in terms of hedging on your debt, how that looks at the moment? You might want to give exact numbers, but how that looks broadly for the next regulatory period whether you have had hedged most of your interest rates for that period on the nominal debt or whether there’s still some to go. And you mentioned the 2.9% nominal rates, if it’s possible to give a number -- whether that number also applies in the next regulatory period or what the appropriate number might be for the debt you hedged for next regulatory period that will reuse as well? Thanks.

Steven Mogford

Okay. Thanks, James. I think when you look at the cost picture, I think you are correct in saying that there’s been a very significant drive as far as CapEx is being concerned in the business. I think when we looked at ourselves in PR14. I think you would have said that our CapEx schemes weren’t as efficient as they could be in terms of the costs and the means of delivery and we have done a huge amount to improve efficiency.

But also the approach we have taken to delivering CapEx in terms of a much more detailed understanding of the requirement, looking at the options that we have for solving that whether they will be operational intervention or capital expenditure.

And so I think a very different approach to delivery of our outcomes where CapEx is involved I think has given us very significant efficiency benefits there. I think, as I said, one of the big components of AMP6 to AMP7 is just the sheer scale of the CapEx programs. We have delivered a huge number of environmental drivers this AMP and there’s almost a pause for thought now.

I think, historically, we might have left into a number of capital schemes working with the environment agency in AMP7. I think the understanding we have now is actually we need to look at the drivers and understand how the best outcomes -- solutions might be offered. That’s why we see some of these things now being PR24 issues.

I think on our OpEx, one of the things that we are dealing with particularly in the wastewater side of the business is increasingly as you go forward. Your OpEx is being driven up by the environmental outcomes that you are being required to deliver.

So, there’s quite a significant OpEx burden, if you want to use that word, associated with delivering higher and higher environmental output, so particularly in the context of energy, in the context of chemical use and your risk boundaries are much, much tighter, and so you are running full chat more of the time in terms of being able to deliver the outcomes that you are required to do in terms of the impact on the environment.

So what you see here in terms of OpEx is that -- what we have been doing is containing OpEx when actually there’s a natural growth. There should be a natural growth in OpEx as we go forward. And so, probably, you are right, when you look at it, it looks like a flat line, but there’s been a huge amount of cost elimination over the period to achieve that position.

Russ Houlden

Okay. On the hedging point, it won’t surprise you James that I am not going to give you next year’s financing cost this year. You might look forward to that perhaps the full year result, so I give a bit more insight to that one, but suffice to say that, we are pursuing our existing hedging strategy which is to hedge the nominal debt on a reducing balance basis and we believe that gives the best possible hedge to the Ofwat trailing averages.

The other thing to say is that the source of our financing outperformance is due to excellent treasury management, and therefore, it’s important that Ofwat continues to recognize that those who have great treasury management deserve financing outperformance and those that don’t, don’t.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Steven Mogford

Pass the mic. Yeah. Thanks.

Mark Freshney

Hi. It’s Mark Freshney from Credit Suisse. If I can ask questions on the two important things that come out next month in the FD. Firstly, on the ODI incentive and the parameters surrounding those. I think that Ofwat tightened or moved some of those adversely for you between your fast tracking in January and April and actually July. So I think there is still the level of the baseline, if you think to play for. So I was just interested in what your thoughts and message to Ofwat in on that? And, secondly, on the allowed returns because there is minimal spread between allowed returns in WACC right now, £2.2 million is on the table. Do you think that’s sufficient for you to do what you want with capital distribution policies in the next half?

Steven Mogford

Okay. Thanks. So I think on ODIs, yeah, you are right. There’s been quite a lot of movement, I think, expected movement in ODIs as Ofwat has looked at all of the companies, obviously, they looked at the stock position with the fast-track and we saw some adjustments to our ODIs coming through when we got our IAP, our initial assessment.

As we went through our own draft determination, but more importantly, as we have seen the draft determinations for those companies that weren’t fast-track, we have seen further movements. Some improvements in terms of what one might expect to be the range of ODI penalties and rewards. Some you would consider to be deterioration in ODIs in the sense that they are tougher.

I think one of the interesting points that will emerge as we come to a final determination is how that picture stands particularly in the context of the totex allowances that companies have got, because you are now in a situation where some of the ODI targets effectively are unfunded, because the action necessary to deliver those ODIs are not in business plans and so, where is the pressure going to continue to be applied? Will we see some alleviation? I don’t know.

One of the points for us and I think one of the interesting areas that we are going to see is whether representations that we have made since IAP and then through the year in ODIs are acknowledged in our determination.

So we can see areas where the position that we effectively were given IAP and draft determination are actually not as kind, gracious, helpful as we have seen,I don’t know which word I would use actually, that’s acceptable. But let’s just say we have seen ODIs in some of the other companies that have been in their draft determinations, which are actually less harsh than the ones we saw at our own.

So, as you might expect, we have made representations to say, this needs to be fair, it needs to be balanced, and therefore, we would hope that in our final determination that we get the benefit of positions that we have been given others.

So, I think it’s all in the mix. There’s one hell of a tumble dryer turning at the moment on all the different factors around the final determinations. But we have certainly made representations to say, we would at least expect to be treated equitably when you look across the Board in terms of the sector.

As far as allowed returns are concerned, your guess is as good as mine as to what’s going to come out. We know that Ofwat is going to take a view on the WACC in final determinations. I think you look at that, I mean, we feel that, that actually it’s gone far enough and we have said that in our representations.

But I think we also recognize that this will be a critical decision taken by Ofwat in the environment where they have had any criticism. There’s been quite a significant criticism of the regulator over the years in the position that made around that particular allowance.

I think the key point is, again, you have got to look at this in around and the most critical outcome is do you have the revenue through your determination to allow you to do the things that you say you are going to do. So, if there’s a WACC reduction, we would very much strongly represent that what we would look to see is some adjustment in things like pay as you go in the totex allowances where we still have representation on the table.

So, as I say, there are a number of pieces at play here and what we are looking for in the round is something that allows us to fulfill the plan that we have got to have the revenue that we need and Ofwat can put all of those different levers.

It was clear when the draft determinations went in. Most companies came back and said, on the basis of what I see today, we are going to -- we are struggling to refinance. So how Ofwat response to that, we don’t know, we will see that in the FD. All right. Okay. I will work my way around. We will go clockwise.

Martin Young

Yeah. Hi. It’s Martin Young from Investec. A couple of questions if I can. The first relates to pensions. Russ indicated a change in the taxation rate that you were applying to the pensions from 17% to 35%. Does not indicate then an intention to seek recovery of that surplus through a refund and if we then relate that to your thermometer whether you are at the sort of the British weather part in the middle or the sort of Saharan weather at the top, should you be adjusting that for a 35% tax rate when you think about valuation? And then, secondly, following on from sort of Steve’s comments about the broader industry viewpoints on PR19, clearly, the fast-track companies are in a better place, there are some people who that perhaps are more stressed. What’s your sort of feeling of the likelihood of people seeking recourse of the CMA?

Steven Mogford

Do you want to?

Russ Houlden

Well…

Steven Mogford

I will take that. Russ has been on a pensions orange box for some years now. So I will leave him to continue with his tirade with it.

Russ Houlden

So I would say, the big picture is we see the normalized IFRS as the best way to look at the economic value and the reason why we have said that is that we recognize and the IASB recognizes and just everybody else ecognizes that IFRS is, probably, on its own, not the best indicator of economic value, but it’s the only one that is comparable.

So funding deficits are definitely not relevant for economic value comparisons, simply because they are all calculated on different bases and you don’t know the assumptions that they used, and they will only be a stepping stone to self-sufficiency.

One day, self-sufficiency data will probably be available out there and that will probably become the better method, but we are not there yet. There is a government white paper on it and it’s -- it will be a while before that evolves. So at the moment, normalized IFRS is the best method.

As to the point -- the technical accounting point about the deferred tax on the surplus. It’s a technical point because it -- it’s trying to make an assumption about how would you realize that surplus.

And so, historically, when the deficit was, sorry, when the surplus was lower, we assumed that it might be recovered over a very long period through lower contributions and that’s why you had the 17% rate. But if it ultimately became a payment to other trusts it will be a 35% rate.

So we have just taken the accounting judgment that because the surplus is now so large, it’s unlikely to come from reduced contributions. It’s more like it’s come ultimately from payment at a trust if it ever where to happen.

But in truth, that’s all and to everybody else well, forgive me, for describing as a bit of IFRS fiction and that the real picture is self-sufficiency and the normalized IFRS is a proxy for that real picture of self-sufficiency.

Steven Mogford

Okay. The question about the sector at large, I can’t really comment on what others are likely to do. I mean, clearly, we have got to -- there’s no doubt that this is a very tough price determination for the sector more generally.

Yes, there is an advantage in being fast tracked in the things that we have done. The visibility it gives and you can see the degree of preparation that we have therefore been able to make, so that we go into AMP7 with a huge amount already done.

It will -- it -- I think to judge -- we have to take a judgment on that when we see the FDs and the extent to which the positions that draft determination are maintained and/or what whether offer at some point is then has listened to the different representations and taken a view as to how it wants to play all those different levers and getting people over the line. So it’s very difficult to call, but it is a very tough -- a tough situation for the sector as a whole. We would go, oh, you have got. Here you go with mic.

Unidentified Analyst

[Inaudible]

Steven Mogford

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Could I ask a couple of questions, one about West Cumbria, obviously, £22.5 million of kind of benefit on the £300 million project is kind of slightly eyebrow raising. So, well done on that, but is that something you expect those sort of things to be able to carryover and carry on doing in the next price control, I desperately want to call that main mover is my hypothesis [ph]. And then on the pension, how far you are away from being able to have a contribution on a day?

Steven Mogford

Okay. I will deal with Cumbria. I think it is unusual. It’s a huge project. And I think government -- the environment agency was particularly concerned about the potential for infraction proceedings, et cetera, in the context of the PEL muscle population that lives on the end of this particular reservoir -- off the end of this reservoir.

And so the ideal situation for the government is that that scheme would have been delivered within this period. And when we looked at it and we understood the scale of the risk particularly going through the National Park, that project could have easily gone out to 2024 something like that.

So, what we did was we said we will take on the challenge of delivering early, with all that means in terms of risk and we will look for it to be rewarded for doing so. And we essentially gave our best endeavors commitment to deliver this program as fast as we can and the reward, I think, reflects the level of risk that we have taken in doing that. Now, I have to say the team has done a fantastic job in doing what they have done. We will deliver early. And as a consequence, we will earn that reward for the program.

I think when you look at others, you don’t necessarily -- you don’t tend to have the same drivers elsewhere, and certainly, during AMP7, the program that we have which is very significantly bigger is the DPC program. And we are currently in discussion with Ofwat how that DPC program will work and other ODI associated with it, what those ODIs incentivize, how might they penalize us.

So -- and I think we will see that DPC, because it’s so big in the context of the sector and it’s one of the first out of the traps. To an extent what we are doing is that project is a bit of a pipe cleaner for DPC and I think what works we will see that run at separate speed to the determination itself.

So what you can expect just to receive is a fast -- is a final determination for all about the DPC or virtually everything about DPC and then for the DPC to take your turn on program. But I do think Cumbria is a -- is very -- is unique in its circumstance.

Unidentified Analyst

Pension?

Russ Houlden

Okay. Give me another chance to talk about pension.

Unidentified Analyst

[Inaudible] you talked about.

Russ Houlden

Exactly. Exactly. It’s an interesting question how far are you from the contribution holiday, because perhaps, the better question, which is on the point is how far are others away from making extra contributions today have not yet disclosed. Because if you understand that self-sufficiency is really the end goal, we are there, nobody else is, others will have extra contributions to make, they are not yet in any deficit repair contribution schedule.

However, I will answer the question for us but you might not think about that as a question for others in the FTSE. For us, the key point is we have no more deficit repair contribution to make. Our ongoing service costs have come down, because of the fact that we have got no repair contributions to make and because we have restructured that pension scheme.

So if you look at 2017-’18, the ongoing service costs within the underlying OpEx in employee benefit expense was £42 million, last financial year, it was £32 million, probably £32 million is a reasonable indicator for the future. So the ongoing cost has gone down by about £10 million. In addition to there being no deficit repair contributions which, as Steve said earlier, has resulted in a sort of cash difference of £344 million across down.

No pension contribution holiday as planned, because when you understand self-sufficiency that wouldn’t be appropriate. But we do have a very good position which gives us options for the future that others probably would find very expensive to implement.

So we are not planning anything this year or next, but if you look into 2021 or 2022, some of the options that you could consider are longevity swaps, buyouts, buy-ins, captives, so we have all of those options available for us to consider without any significant cost to us, whereas for others to do any of those things would be extremely costly.

Steven Mogford

Okay. All right. We are going to work around the table. There we go. You have got the mic again.

Fraser McLaren

Good morning. It’s Fraser McLaren from the Bank of America. Just a quick one on the JV line please.

Steven Mogford

Yeah.

Fraser McLaren

I know that it’s moved into negative territory. Could you speak about what’s driving that please and the outlook for retail?

Steven Mogford

Yeah. I think principally, it’s an issue that’s common across the sector, probably, number one agenda item for the sector in the context of business retail and that’s data quality. And what we are finding, and I think, this was common to the Scottish market when they opened certainly very common to energy -- the energy market.

It’s just a data quality that the retailers and/or the market is using around things like meters, meter reads, locations, simple things like, which meter is yours, where is it. And like before we started this morning, I said, well, why is this different from before? I think what you are saying is one of the advantages of the retail market is that you are now getting consolidated billing. So a company that is operated right across the country will get consolidated billing.

And firstly, that means that you may have a fairly significant bill held up on the basis of one or a few data points, which historically that company would have received hundreds of bills for each of the different sites that reflect each of the different sites that they operated.

And the other thing is an army of people now working as a support to these companies that are actually employed to query the bill to argue about the bill and all of that effectively adds to the complexity.

So, I think, what we have seen here is quite a lot of legacy issues within Water Plus in dealing with -- dealing this data issue. But as I say, it’s a more general industry problem and an area where there’s much more energy now being put, certainly, by us with data -- with the Water Plus in trying to sort out those data issues and that also more generally an industry issue in terms of doing it. So, what you are seeing there is effectively a revenue that we are unable to recover or we can’t or we are effectively delayed in recovering simply because of the problems in resolving bills.

It will sort itself out. And we have got a whole series of plans as you might imagine, live and I are all over it and Russ, in terms of shareholders in Water Plus. So it will sort itself. But I think it’s a huge legacy issue but we are seeing alongside many other companies. Right. Lakis, you did ask you have you given up now or we have -- so I promise to work.

Russ Houlden

Russ Houlden

Lakis Athanasiou

Fine. Hi. Lakis Athanasiou, Agency Partners. One question and one comment, one question on tax and a comment on pensions. On tax, I have seen Boris Johnson talk about not dropping the tax rate to 17% that keep reminding. What do you expect from -- what would you want Ofwat to do in regard to any adjustments in FD or is it too late for them to do? I mean is it something like £5 million estimate for you, 2% difference per annum and in the long run it doesn’t matter because you can get the tax true up. But what would you want Ofwat to be doing for the FD in that regard?

And my comment is on pensions. You are saying go the IFRS discount rate and normalized on that, but you are also saying it’s far better upon the actuarial self-sufficiency, I think, but you don’t have another data. However, you can go to a common discount rate for everybody and very good plus grid with their buying information. We have pretty much got what the actual valuation is from an information they gave up and that seem to be a discount rate of gilts plus and a 40% -- 40 basis points versus the ibox plus 90%.

So, if we did that review guide, he probably come down to zero surplus. You are pension contribution to value therefore is zero, but everybody else is then should be much, much, much more negative. So, that seems to be a probable more logical thing and to have -- in keeping the relative the same.

Steven Mogford

Yes.

Lakis Athanasiou

Yes. And give us a credit where…

Steven Mogford

Yeah.

Lakis Athanasiou

… it seems to be you should be getting zero but other should be getting a more negative.

Steven Mogford

Okay.

Lakis Athanasiou

So, just a comment.

Steven Mogford

Yeah. First of all, on tax, yes, we would like Ofwat to take it into account. But, as you say, also if they don’t and it’s automatically covered by the true up mechanism in the period. On pensions, when we say normalized IFRS is the best method, we don’t say which discount rate you should use. So if you want to use that discount rate, that’s absolutely fine. What we are interested in is getting the right relative value. Okay. Thank you, Lakis. Oh, you have sneaked in.

Chris Laybutt

Chris Laybutt, JP Morgan Proximity. Two questions, which are repeats really, is there anything you can say about the dividend at this point, we are getting very close. And when will you make that judgment and announcements, so we can maybe put something in our diaries to get prepared? And treatment of tax in your adjustment net income we have discussed before, any updates on the policy going forward?

Steven Mogford

I think on dividend, no, we can’t say anything. Clearly, we are waiting to see the FD. From a timing perspective at the moment, unless you -- we are into coalition negotiations then Ofwat said they are going to publish the FDs on the 16th, if I am correct, James, yeah, 16th of December. And the other thing I think could delay that is if, there isn’t a government and we are still in perdue because people are negotiating in the coalition. But at the moment, it’s the 16th.

We then have some time to consider, so our Board during January will be considering a whether we accept the FD or what are the simplifications are for things like dividend policy for AMP7, so you should hear something from us shortly after that and where all this is putting us sort of calendar of stuff together for January, February.

We also think you are having a market to make sure we are after that as well. So I am really updating people on where we are on AMP7, what we are doing in FD, what the FD means, so we will be doing a Markets Day as well.

Russ Houlden

And on the treatment of tax, we are making no changes at the moment. So we have highlighted that others take a different approach using cash tax rather than deferred tax in their calculation of underlying profit after-tax, and therefore, they appears in their DPS.

And that’s unusual but it’s understandable in this sector, we are sticking with the 99% of companies around the world that don’t do that. But we keep the option open should it be necessary in light of ongoing developments.

Steven Mogford

And we have got to you.

Nigel Hawkins

Nigel Hawkins, Hardman Investment Research. Two questions if I may. First of all, can FD on your secured pensions policy, the £699 million surplus which in day of your would have led to a bid from Hansaton somebody else with such a large pension surplus. Do you rule out using any of that surplus perhaps by other employee -- employer contributions to boost your dividend payments during the years 2020, 2025. I note that your ODI is at £50 million, are well below Severn Trent figure of around about £180 million?

And secondly, on the test area assessments, now you have got a very, very large take for Ofwat for using the early cost of capital figure they produced at 2.4% presumably that’s the consternation that’s been generous to other water companies up West Cumbria. But Ofwat did criticize you for your leakage policy and I quote, the company has proposed insufficiently stretching performance targets for its leakage. I wonder what are your targets of leakage, and secondly, what Ofwat believes your target should actually be.

Steven Mogford

Okay. John, do pension…

Russ Houlden

Yeah.

Steven Mogford

… and I will pick up the other points.

Russ Houlden

Yeah. Sure. On pensions, obviously, a lot has moved on in the world since the days of Rupert Murdoch and others. But suffice it to say that this pension surplus is an accounting surplus that doesn’t reflect the self-sufficiency basis which is the best basis recognized by the pensions regulator.

And on pension’s regulatory self-sufficiency basis, we have no surplus or deficit. So, with that in mind, we do not envisage lower contributions, because that would then just create a self-sufficiency deficit over time, which would not be a responsible thing to do, so let’s not envisage.

Steven Mogford

I think on ODIs, as you say, Severn Trent have a very large -- exceptionally large ODI return when you look at the rest of the sector for AMP6 well done. They have identified a couple of areas of performance which have been able to yield exceptional returns, obviously, we saw that being capped on the consequences of that last year.

But I think for us we are very happy with a situation that considering where we started, where our P50 position was around minus 100 and so one might have expected less to see as an outcome. We are in a situation where we are positive 50.

I think the other thing that’s important to us is that we are seeing that performance across the Board. So we are moving the frontier of performance of the company forward rather than leaving the frontier where it is and focusing on specific items.

But there’s a big difference and I think we are just satisfied that on the basis of what we know today, and obviously, we got some time to run where in a performance perspective from a sectoral point of view against all of our peers, were in up a quartile position so just to comment there.

I think when you go into AMP7, the ODI changed markedly. In AMP6, companies set their own targets. They set very much their reward and penalty regimes and there was very little calibration or normalization of measures.

As we go into AMP7 there’s been a significant amount of effort to normalize the basis on which we measure performance. And to set targets which reflect industry up a quartile rather than just a relative movement on the part of individual companies.

And when we come to the bespoke ODIs, i.e., those which are not industry standard, then the bespoke ODIs have been kept. So that prevents you from effectively runaway returns by focusing on a specific issue and earning runaway returns in that area.

So, I think ODIs are a very different bag and we are learning. I think Ofwat’s learning, the industry is learning as we go forward and so you have got to perform in the round and you can’t get runaways in terms of the way it operates.

So, we will see where we are. But I think once you take -- we take a lot of comfort from the fact that we started with a very tough position, the team has done a fantastic job and we intend to have a crack in it in the same way when we go forward.

I think on leakage, it’s interesting, I think, the view of leakage has changed quite markedly in the sense that up until AMP6, the view of leakage was that we should work on the basis of economic level of leakage.

So in other words, what is it economic to chase in terms of fixing leaks? Where should you responsibly spend customer money? And the conversation we had with Ofwat in PR14 was that our economic level of leakage is over 30%, so it’s not efficient to chase leaks below 30%.

Our actual economic level of -- our actual level of leakage and we have met our leakage target for something like the last 14 years, 15 years, I think, is around 25%. But when you look at it in the context of the industry and more widely that puts us as like second or third lowest, sorry, highest in the sector for absolute level of leakage.

As we have gone forward into AMP7, then I think the question for the sector has changed as well as public perception, because we think last year, when we in the north had a drought, we had very similar conditions across the country, what was everybody talking about, they were talking about leakage. And they were was saying if we didn’t lose all this water in a period of drought, then arguably we wouldn’t have the problems that we have in terms of shortages and fears about hosepipe bans, et cetera.

So, I think, the question for the sector is change to say when you have got an environment of climate change and you can see coming down the pipe, excuse the pun, a lot more dry weather, a lot more droughts, more frequently.

The Met Office is now saying that we could potentially see the weather conditions we had last year every other year going out into the future. Then you start to look at leakage as a different dimension and you say perhaps it’s not economic, it doesn’t appear to be economic to chase that leak and find it and fix it, but actually in the context of resource management, it’s very different.

And so, what -- in consultation with Ofwat, generally across the sector, we said, we are going to reduce leakage by 15% in AMP6. We debated with 15.5%, but effectively we have got a target of a 20% reduction. So there is a discussion and an understanding between us and Ofwat that we will look -- we will target to reduce our leakage percentage by 20% in AMP7 and that will be a part of ODI set.

Nigel Hawkins

I think you said 25% place, 20% that would be Ofwat’s target. Can I just ask on FD one question anyway. Have you done any comparison on your self-sufficiency pension calculations, I am thinking of Britains most typical utility -- British Telecom, have you done a number on them?

Steven Mogford

No.

Nigel Hawkins

As to what their pension deficit would be if he use -- if they use your methodology?

Steven Mogford

No. We will leave that sort of thing to the analyst community. You are looking for a swaps of companies.

Nigel Hawkins

It would be a very big number, wouldn’t it?

Steven Mogford

It would.

Nigel Hawkins

Okay. Thank you.

Steven Mogford

Any other questions? All right. Dominic back here. We are going anticlockwise now.

Dominic Nash

Hi. This is Dominic Nash, Barclays. A couple of questions, so firstly, the political parties will be publishing their manifestos I think starting tomorrow, I think. Is there anything in these manifestos that you expect to come out, obviously, beyond nationalization but I want to say environmental protection or river control or climate change that you think could be quite interesting we would like to see?

And secondly, sort a recurring theme here, Russ, has never been seen so happy answering some of the pension questions. But how do you think Jeremy Corbyn is going to treat your pension surplus if you come to nationalizations? So I think on the on their energy paper they said that they would take account of pension positions account of pension positions on compensation, I wonder which -- where the corporate would be on to monitor?

Steven Mogford

[Inaudible]

Russ Houlden

Yeah. I do.

Dominic Nash

Yes. Our case is probably in the red end.

Steven Mogford

I think, just picking up what do we see and we clearly, we are in the mid of election. We have got a lot of politicking going on and all sorts of things being said. So, I think, for us, we are not other than the obvious renationalization agenda that the labor have. I think we have yet to see anything emerge which is very different, and obviously, we discussed the tax issue.

But what’s clear at this point in time is that we don’t see either as a consequence of the election or Brexit any fundamental rowing back from the environmental or water quality obligations that mean that we are working within.

I think most of European legislation is enshrined now in British law. I don’t think we are going to see any the law change to roll back from that and if anything, with some of the things that we are seeing, we might well see that there’s a further focus on environment going forward simply because of the issues that we have around climate change and others.

So, I think, undoubtedly, climate changes is going up the agenda. Carbon zero is going up the agenda. But we already have the public interest commitment that the water sector has signed up to which is to do a lot of things to address those areas particularly in things like carbon neutrality. We are all working at that.

So, I think, at the moment, I am not seeing anything that is going to radically change the shape or the way that we deliver, but we will wait and see. I mean we have got four weeks to go, four weeks is a lot of promises, isn’t it, in terms of, between now and then, in terms of the power ticking.

But I think for us, you have got to just stand aside from that and just run the business as best you can. We have got a lot to do in terms of finishing the AMP. We have got a lot of work ongoing for AMP7 and I think that’s where our attention is focused, it’s just keep driving that.

I think -- I joined United Utilities because there was a huge opportunity for improvement and rushed. And over the years, we have just built a fantastic bench strength. You have seen some of the team. You will see more at the Markets Day. And you can see what we have done.

I mean when we got our fast-track, Jonson Cox ran our Chairman and basically said, I have seen a lot of companies in the sector has obviously worked to the sector. I have seen them, the ones at the bottom and they start at the bottom and seen the ones at the top and the stay at the top. It’s a -- but I have not seen a company like that level of movement you have.

And so we have seen phenomenal opportunity, we have grasped that, we have delivered it. But, I think, when you look forward, there’s so much more we can do and I think the approach that we are making.

Systems Thinking is something which is continually identifying new opportunity. We will have an innovation that we have now got embedded in the business in terms of grasping new ideas, whether it’s what you do around pensions, it’s whether what we do around debt management is, what you do around managing in a burst environment. It’s just a different place. But we know there’s so much more we can do and I think that’s what we are excited for AMP7 is how we are going to crack all the things that we can still do to improve the business and deliver value for everybody, for shareholders, and also our customers and I think that.

So you got to ignore all this stuff around you and you just got to get your head down and you just deliver it, and that’s the way we will deliver. And I think we have not cut costs by sacrificing customer stat. You look across the sector, people are cutting costs, but their customer stat is going backwards. We have not simply earned for the shareholders and dispersed it and then ask for more.

We have -- we as a community have accepted that a responsible approach is to share our performance but we have invested in things that actually deliver better service or a better service for the environment and there’s much more we can do. So we are ignoring everything that’s going on around us and we are driving a company that we think is what a responsible company in the utility sector should do and we will keep doing it.

Dominic Nash

So on the…

Steven Mogford

Sorry…

Russ Houlden

Oh! Pension.

Steven Mogford

Pension question. On carbon and the thermometer, I certainly wasn’t expecting a carbon on the thermometer. But, first of all, it’s really -- I am really pleased that this thermometer has helped people to get the point and that we should give credit to one of the analysts who actually said that not he explained a lot us. I understand it but what’s that p per share and that’s what got me thinking stick p per share up there and at the moment. So credit the analyst to get me in that direction in the first place.

As to what carbon would make at pensions and clearly the people that they put out a while ago talked about if they were to nationalize then they would look to adjust for what they consider to be bad behavior. And that might include assets dripping, excess dividends, poor environment, performance, all sorts of things, none of which apply to us.

So, when it comes to pensions, they would obviously, see companies who had stripped their pension schemes as bad behaviors, but bad behavior scale and us is good on the behavior scale. And I supposed the first reaction might be well let’s have a look at what’s in the books. They might do that.

But then they are probably bid byes by their support staff and they would be talking to TPR and others who might then start pointing itself sufficiency, which is I keep saying is actually the line of march and it’s actually brought everybody ought to be looking towards. And I know it will be two or three years before everybody’s got it because the government hasn’t quite got there yet but I think that’s where we are going.

So, I think there will be some serious negatives for those who purchase their pensions badly. The fact that we are self-sufficient means there’s certainly a no negative. It could be a positive or it could be neutral. James?

James Brand

James Brand from Deutsche Bank. And I just had a follow-up on one of the answers that you gave to an earlier question on the early eyes where you are saying that there may be some differences in terms of how your ideas have come out and the others maybe a little bit less harsh. Given that nice such an important issue, I was wondering whether you could just give a bit more detail on that as to why you thought yours were harsher with that, I presume there aren’t necessary that many differences on the common ODIs or maybe there are some calculation differences that you talked about in the half?

Steven Mogford

You are talking on seven ODIs, yeah.

James Brand

Yeah.

Steven Mogford

Yeah. I mean, if you, James, we have got James Bullock here who’s Regulation Director. So, I will give you an opportunity -- I will surprise you by asking you to say something. There’s a couple of examples for James in terms of the representations we have made.

James Bullock

Yeah. There’s quite a number of representations we have made around the ODIs. All of them are in the detail and a lot of the differences that we are sort of calling out are things around caps and colors that have been applied in the draft terminations.

So, for example, on some of the -- it is actually on some of the common ODIs we see that the cap or the color that’s been applied to United Utilities in the draft terminations which was set in April are different from the caps and colors that were set for the draft determinations in July and in some cases, those caps or colors are more advantageous, so company are less stretching.

Now obviously there’s a big gap. There’s a time lag between our draft determinations, which we got early, but were back in April and where we are now in November, and coming into December.

Obviously, Ofwat hasn’t updated that position and we are going to wait. We are going to have to wait a few more weeks to see where they come out. But I think that what we have effectively done until there on the websites and we have published our submissions to Ofwat in this regard, so you can see it is all very transparent. But we have called out a number of cases where we think that needs to be looked at and adjusted.

Steven Mogford

And there are other areas, James, where, for example, we still -- we have made totex representation. So, I mean, a good example, if you look at the way the modeling was done around maintaining reservoirs, we have a lot of reservoirs that operate in a chain and so I live near one where effectively it’s a reservoir system, but essentially, there are three reservoirs with a with a proper embankment between them, dam embankment.

That in the modeling is dealt with as one reservoir rather than three, and so you are looking at the cost associated with maintaining a single dam rather than three dams. And that’s an area where we have said, well, we understand how you have done the modeling, but actually we have got three more dams and then the model would do.

So there are little tweaks and twiddles coming through in the way the modeling operates where we are saying great. If you look at the modeling, it actually is very representative of the sector and the way the sector may operate if they are operating single reservoir systems.

But when like us, we often have several change, we need to see. So it’s in the detail and we will see. We make representations, but it’s a bit like shouting into a cave and we are waiting to see what emerges from the cave on the 16th of December.

James Brand

Thank you.

Steven Mogford

I didn’t mean that to sound rude by the way. Okay. We are all done. Smashing. Thanks very much. Thanks for your attention. Thanks for coming along.