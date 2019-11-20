Activision Blizzard: Weathering The Storm

Introduction

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently reported Q3FY2019 results on November 7th after the bell. Institutional investors were not impressed with the results, as the stock declined 5% over the following days after the results. The decline was likely due to a stalled out MAU (Monthly Active User) number, which the company has been failing to increase for several years now. Knight Investments believes ATVI poses a strong value proposition for retail investors who are patient enough to wait for the strong mobile pipeline to develop and mature. The company has solidified its moat to include mobile gaming which is a massive cash generating machine, and also shows strong MAU potential. Data shows esports has been growing exponentially, which presents future ad and franchise revenue to entrench Blizzard as one of the major Esports gaming stocks. With the one-two punch of mobile gaming, in tandem with the rise of esports is a powerful combination that should appeal to users ages 9+ as the company now has a strategy for capturing a larger and more targeted market.

Earnings

On November 7th, ATVI reported their Q3FY2019 earnings. One of the primary metrics analysts and others use to judge gaming companies is a metric called MAU's, or more commonly known as Monthly Active Users. This metric counts unique users who engage in the Activision Blizzard gaming ecosystem at least once a month. A high number of MAU's show there is a lot of player engagement and retention for the company, which is the objective. Blizzard, for the third consecutive year, showed zero growth in this segment, as many naysayers pointed to a floundering company. For the current quarter, they reported 345 million active users, ironically the same number posted in Q3FY2018, which is a decrease from the third quarter for year 2017, which came in at 384 million.

The reason for the poor performance YoY is due to the changing gaming landscape. This poor performance is not specific to ATVI, but the industry as a whole. There has been a shift from the traditional gaming industry that was heavy on video game publishers releasing a title and having users pay for that title and introducing in-game purchases. As the industry currently stands, there has been a monumental shift towards free-to-play video games, and the rise of mobile gaming. Activision Blizzard saw this shift ahead of time and has positioned themselves next quarter and FY2020 to dominate both the traditional gaming industry, and the free-to-play mobile industry.

Blizzard has two main forms of mobile game dominance moving forward. The first, Candy Crush, which is currently Blizzards main driver of revenue boasting an incredible 194 million in revenue for the quarter and a stellar operating margin of 39%, which currently is beating the other segments of the business.

Source: Page 9

Blizzard management had this to say on the recent conference call about Candy Crush made by King, one of the three main segments owned by the company, known for publishing specifically mobile games for cell phone users

Importantly on Candy Crush, King's key franchise mobile reach grew year-over-year driven by the addition of Candy Crush Friends last October. And the team continued to expand on live services, features and content for the Candy franchise driving reach and engagement across current returning and new players. King also launched a number of initiatives in the quarter aimed at broadening payer engagement and longer-term monetization, which delivered an encouraging uptake in payer conversion in Q3.

The second main mobile growth driver going forward is COD (Call Of Duty) Mobile, a free-to-play ‘shooter’ that has taken over the mobile gaming industry by storm. Management had this to say on the conference call about the significance of COD Mobile and the future viability of the segment going forward.

Our third quarter results exceed our prior outlook for both revenue and earnings per share as we made continued progress on our growth initiatives for 2020 and beyond. ... Our recent success with Call of Duty highlights the potential for our portfolio fully owned intellectual property. Call of Duty mobile is experiencing one of the industry’s most successful launches ever. In extending Call of Duty to the largest and fastest growing platform, we've more than tripled the franchises reach with over 100 million downloads in the first month alone. The game reached the top of the install charts in over 150 countries and regions, reflecting Call of Duty's global stature and monetization is off to a strong start with the game entering the top 10 grossing charts in over a 100 countries and regions.

From an investor point of view, one of the most significant conclusions from this quote is the fact the company has executed in the form of a free to play video game and integrated it seamlessly. Candy Crush is a King game, COD Mobile is an Activision game, and Blizzard looks to jump into the fray with Diablo Immortal, which is rumored to be released on mobile in the future. This will not only provide significant tailwinds for next quarter, but all of 2020 and 2021, as well. After watching the company flawlessly execute on the release of COD Mobile and Candy Crush updates, I expect more blockbuster titles going forward that will appeal to the free mobile gaming crowd!

Mobile Game Potential

Two of the most common Apps targeted for kids ages 9-15 are Roblox and Minecraft. Both games are classified as massive multiplayer online, or creation system games. According to Roblox, they have an MAU count of over 100 million users, and Minecraft clocks in even higher at a whopping 112 million MAU's! To put these numbers into perspective, on the recent earnings call, Blizzard posted their total MAU count at 316 million. The hype for other peers in the industry to capture some of those MAU's is so strong, Microsoft bought Minecraft for 2.5 billion, as the deal was finalized in 2015 to promote synergy with Xbox.

The point is not about acquisitions or simply buying out Roblox to capture more MAUs; it is about the untapped market potential Blizzard is diving into with no clear winner this far into the game. If Blizzard can create another new IP (intellectual property) mobile game that could compete or pull away mobile games targeted at children, the among of MAU's could grow exponentially, as two of the largest mobile games currently have over a combined 210 million MAU's.

Management has recently found their strategy to increase their MAU count. The secret sauce is capturing a more broad based market in the form of free to play mobile games. Management is so confident about this strategy, the CEO Bobby Kotick said, "I see no reason why that number shouldn't be 1 billion" when referencing MAU's, according to CNBC that was recently published on November 19th. To put this into perspective, the company has shown zero growth in MAU's over the past three years. After less than two full months, the CEO is now confident he can triple his MAU count within 5 years!

The Success Of esports

As the industry model continues to change away from selling video games and in-game purchases, the company is well-positioned going forward to become the premier esports operator in North America. The company is currently selling esports COD franchises for $25 million per franchise and expected to further rise. An ESPN report from 2018 stated that franchises for Overwatch are selling for as high as $60 million (Sources: Next OWL slots to cost $30-60 million). With the release of Overwatch 2 on the horizon and esports rapid growth, I expect Overwatch 2 esports leagues to sell from anywhere between $150 million to $400 million.

The esports industry has been getting so hot. Artist Capital Management (Artist Capital: Investment Management and Capital Markets - New York, NY), an esports investor behind many esports teams such as 100 Thieves and Washington Justin, has sought to invest an additional $100 million into more growth in the industry.

Gamers will always have the appeal to esports, as the graph below shows the parabolic growth of the prize money associated with the sport. This should create a sticky ecosystem luring more gamers to focus in on the sport, and take gaming more seriously. The market is dictated by supply and demand, which further reflects the demand for esports. Lastly, Blizzard can reap the rewards of the industry by not only selling franchises, but also as a form of advertisement dollars, as ATVI has partnered with large companies such as Anheuser-Busch and Coca-Cola (Coca-Cola Partnership) (Anheuser-Busch Partnership) On their conference call, Activision Blizzard said, “we're seeing an incredible amount of growth in both the opportunity for spectators but also in audience that will be able to reach for our sponsors or broadcast partners, advertisers.”

Source

Conclusion

As Wall Street remains mostly bearish on Activision Blizzard due to the massive shift in consumer taste towards free to play mobile games, and several years of zero growth in their MAU's. The company has delivered a free-to-play mobile game that has reached over 100 million downloads in the first month in the form of COD. King also grew their reach of Candy Crush YoY showing the company can execute in a changing gaming environment. When comparing industry peers, the mobile market could provide significant tailwinds boosting MAU's. The industry is evolving to reflect esports as a main revenue driver going forward, and ATVI is well-positioned to be the dominant US provider for multiple esports franchises. These franchises are exponentially gaining value which means Blizzard can sell them for more going forward, while simultaneously allowing the company to expand their advertisement revenue. Knight Investments firmly believes that investors who purchase shares in Activision Blizzard now, will be purchasing a much different company with more robust and larger revenue streams going forward, that continue to evolve in a rapidly changing environment. The company has also proven to be agile enough to be quick on these transitions, which is vital in a rapidly changing landscape.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is currently holding calls in ATVI