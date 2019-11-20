Eyeing Up Blackstone Group For A Potential Downside Play

Patience is definitely an under-used word in the trading and investing universe. For example, patience may be practiced while one waits for a "cheap" decent company to turn itself around which may actually take years on some occasions. In fact, Warren Buffett is noted for researching a respective company's core business, coming up then with an estimation on what the firm is worth, and then exercising long-term patience until the investment bears fruit.

One must also have buckets of patience in the trading universe where more short-term strategies are utilized. For example, at present, we are eyeing up a potential play to the downside in The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX). We have a potential topping pattern being played out at present but it is way too early to form an opinion on near-term direction yet.

Here is where patience must be exercised. For example, if indeed, The Blackstone Group is undergoing a double top pattern at present, the price target would be roughly $36 a share. This target is a good 30%+ beneath where shares are actually trading at present. Potential returns may be one thing but there is more than meets the eye here.

In fact, we have no interest in getting short The Blackstone Group Inc. at the moment. In saying this, Blackstone may end up being a juicy short sometimes over the next few weeks or months. Let's explain why.

Firstly, although shares printed an "in-line" top earlier this month, shares really have not turned over aggressively on heavy volume as of yet. This is the first sign that shares may only be consolidating before rallying higher. Traders will have seen similar patterns throughout the past decade that looked like screaming shorts only to end up being bullish patterns. Traders at all times must be conscious of the underlying trend which for Blackstone has been very much up in recent times.

In saying this, if indeed shares do turn-over, we could easily get something like a triple top reversal pattern which would obviously take another a month or so to play out. In fact, if we look at the weekly chart below, we can see that we have divergences on the MACD and RSI indicators. Furthermore, the recent MACD crossover has taken place well above the zero line. The higher the crossover from the zero line, the more attractive the potential trade. 2019 has been ultra bullish for Blackstone thus far but the technicals are now demonstrating that momentum is now subsiding.

When we look at how the recent rally in Blackstone has affected its valuation, we see that the firm's sales multiple has risen to 7.3 and its book value to 9.3. The respective 5 year averages of both are 5.9 and 5.8. Now this is not saying that Blackstone's valuation cannot go higher here over the near term but it must be said that more often than not, valuations revert to their long-term means or averages over time.

Take Blackstone's sales multiple for example of 7.2. The average sales multiple in the S&P 500 is 2.2 at present which is high compared to its mean over the past 2 decades (well under 2). Irrespective of whether we get some type of breakout in Blackstone in the near term, we tend not to be aggressive buyers up here whether trading or investing for the long term.

Our strategy would be one of patience. The only potential trade we see in Blackstone at present would be to the downside if those October lows get breached. Yes, we would be giving up considerable profit potential but markets as we know can be erratic in the best of times. No need to jump the gun here. Remember, patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.