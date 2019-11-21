Intrigue Going Into The U.K. Election Could Move The Pound

The last significant election in the UK took place in June 2016. The people of the nation did not go to the polls to elect leaders. Instead, they voted on whether to remain part of the European Union or to go it alone. Before the 2016 referendum, the polls said that the majority would vote to stay part of the union. However, the polls were wrong.

By a slim margin, the citizens of the UK said that they wanted a divorce from the rest of Europe. They did not want their political and economic futures decided in Brussels and Frankfurt. The British never stepped into the EU with both feet. At the turn of the century, the members of the union abandoned their currencies for the euro. However, the UK decided to keep the pound. The move was a sign that more than the English Channel separated the UK from the EU. The 2016 referendum came as a shock to the EU and the world.

Since June 2016, the UK has gone through three Prime Ministers. David Cameron favored remaining within the EU, so he resigned following the referendum. His replacement, Theresa May, worked furiously with the EU and the UK Parliament to reach an agreement that would fulfill the will of the British people, but she failed. In September 2019, the next Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, took over for May. Mr. Johnson pledged to take the UK out of the EU with or without an agreement by the October 31 deadline. He has also failed to make good on his promise. His failure has led to a general election. The UK will go back to the voting booth on December 12 to decide which party will lead the nation.

We are likely to see lots of volatility in the British pound over the coming weeks. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) reflects the price action in the pound versus the US dollar currency pair.

Dec. 12 is election day

Prime Minister Johnson promised he would lead the UK out of the EU with or without an agreement with the EU by the October 31 deadline when he took over as the head of the Tory Party and replaced Theresa May as Prime Minister. However, the UK Parliament voted that he could not initiate a hard Brexit without a deal in hand and the approval of the legislative body. After weeks of political wrangling between the Prime Minister and the Parliament, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the legislature. While the deadline for Brexit was at the end of last month, the Prime Minister would have to ask the EU for an extension by October 19 if the Parliament did not agree to the deal. After a mad rush and compromise with the EU to create a dual customs zone in Ireland, Johnson thought he had that deal. However, the Parliament, in a highly political move, voted against his agreement and forced him to extend the deadline for Brexit until the end of January 2020.

As a final attempt to meet the October 31 deadline, Johnson attempted to call for a snap general election in October but failed to achieve the required majority in the Parliament. After all was said and done, the Prime Minister and the UK Parliament agreed to a general election on December 12.

The Prime Minister leads in the polls

As of Friday, November 15, the sitting Prime Minister was leading in the latest opinion polls with the election less than one month away.

Source: BBC

The polls show the Prime Minister's Tory Party has a lead, but until the votes come in, we have learned not to take anything for granted. In 2016, The polls showed that the Brexit referendum would fail and that Hillary Clinton would defeat Donald Trump in the US Presidential election.

The Tories want no part of Nigel Farage and his Brexit party

Nigel Farage, a UK MP to the European Parliament, was one of the leading advocates for Brexit in the lead-up to the 2016 referendum. Mr. Farage and his followers favor a complete and hard break from the EU as they do not believe the UK should pay the union a shilling for the exit.

After Prime Minister Johnson took over for Theresa May, Farage offered the Tories an olive branch. In exchange for a hard Brexit and cleansing the Conservative Party of those MPs that did not fully support the results of the 2016 referendum, Mr. Farage would back the Prime Minister in the general election. As part of the deal, no Brexit Party candidates would stand against conservatives in the upcoming election.

The Tories resisted Farage's overture, and Prime Minister Johnson said that he would not agree to any deal with the Brexit Party.

Could they be making a tragic mistake?

In the recent election in the UK for members of the EU Parliament, Nigel Farage put together his Brexit Party in six weeks. The new political coalition supporting an immediate hard Brexit staged a surprise defeat of all of the other UK political parties, including the Tories and Labour. The election lifted Nigel Farage's stature and put him in a position to be a kingmaker in the coming election. The rejection of a deal that would have had the Tories join forces with the Brexit party could turn out to be a miscalculation for the current Prime Minister.

On December 12, the Brexit Party seems set on standing candidates for lots of seats in the next Parliament. However, Farage has said he will not stand candidates in constituencies won by the Conservatives in 2017. If successful, the new Party under Mr. Farage could split the vote and allow Labour to come out ahead or could further increase his political influence and power.

Boris Johnson is counting on a victory, which would at the least strengthen his case for his latest Brexit deal. A significant win would allow the Prime Minister to exit the EU with no deal at all.

If Nigel Farage can pull off another surprise on December 12, it would pave the path for a hard Brexit that could cause lots of volatility in the currency markets.

The pound could become volatile over the coming weeks - FXB for the pound versus the dollar currency pair

The lead-up to the December 12 general election in the UK is likely to cause increased volatility when it comes to the value of the British pound. The UK currency strengthened during periods when Brexit with a deal appeared on the horizon or when the potential for the UK to remain within the EU rose. A hard Brexit with no agreement had been bearish for the value of the pound, which dropped from $1.50 to $1.20 against the US dollar in the aftermath of the June 2016 referendum.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the British pound versus the US dollar currency pair shows, the pound fell to a low at $1.2008 on September 3 when Prime Minister Johnson's tough talk about a hard Brexit sent shivers through the currency market.

Meanwhile, his eleventh-hour negotiations with the EU leadership that resulted in a compromise over the Irish border lifted the pound to a high at $1.3037 on October 21. Since then, the pound has been trading around the $1.30 level as the market believes that a victory by the sitting Prime Minister will result in the passage of the current deal. However, any surprise on December 12 could cause the pound to fall if uncertainty returns.

The most direct route for a risk position in the pound versus the US dollar foreign exchange relationship is via the over-the-counter currency or futures market. Meanwhile, the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust provides an alternative for market participants that wish to take risk in the pound via standard equity accounts. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $175.66 million, trades an average of 85,550 shares each day, and charges a 0.40% expense ratio. The pound rallied by 8.57% from early September through October 21.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXB moved from $116.57 to $126.11 per share or 8.2%. The FXB product did an excellent job replicating the price action in the currency market.

The markets have learned that poll numbers have not been all that reliable over the past years. Therefore, we could see lots of volatility in the British pound between now and the middle of December.

