Biogen And Eisai's Aducanumab And Green Valley's GV-971: A Contrasting Tale Of 2 Charts

Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) late breaking results for aducanumab and China's conditional approval of Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals' GV-971 were perhaps the two biggest surprises regarding Alzheimer's drug development this year. Aducanumab seems to slow down Alzheimer's disease for a longer period of time than Aricept in APOE4 carriers. By contrast, GV-971 appears to help stabilize the disease for at least 36 weeks.

Biogen updated slides for its Emerge and Engage trials provide some insight into what aducanumab actually does (although there is still a great deal of missing data). (source of chart, p. 15)

The difference between the drug trial groups at 48 weeks and the placebo groups at 78 weeks is what makes it look like the disease is beginning to stabilize in the Emerge drug group. This is an optical illusion.

For those who are non-APOE4 carriers, anti-amyloid drugs such as aducanumab appear to make little difference in disease progression because non-carriers have less amyloid and less oxidative stress than carriers (Ban2401, Tramiprosate). For those who are APOE4 carriers, aducanumab may lessen the progression of Alzheimer's disease to a rate close to that of non-APOE4 carriers. From a clinical perspective, this may at best be marginally significant.

The FDA may still approve a drug that performs better than Aricept at 78 weeks (in APOE4 carriers at least) despite marginal efficiency. The FDA is anxious to finally have a new drug on the market for Alzheimer's disease. If the FDA were to approve aducanumab, that decision would certainly be a substantial boon for Biogen and its investors; if not, Biogen's stock would likely drop about 60 points from its current levels.

GV-971 (sodium oligomannurarate) is a depolymerized alginate derived from brown algae. This oligosaccharide (sugar) compound is an antioxidant (study) which likely reduces amyloid levels and microglia activation in the brain, thus reducing oxidative stress and inflammation (mechanism one). The drug also directly reduces the production of hydrogen peroxide (mechanism two) and peroxynitrite (mechanism three) both of which damage neurons and lower neurotransmitter levels in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. It probably also reverses part of this damage (the damage done by hydrogen peroxide occurs early in the disease and diminishes when amyloid oligomers are converted into amyloid plaques: study). By contrast, the removal of amyloid oligomers by aducanumab only slows down the production of oxidants early in Alzheimer's disease and then only to any measurable degree in APOE4 carriers (APOE4 carriers versus non-carriers). The analogy is of a stopped sink filling with water: by turning down the tap (i.e. remove amyloid oligomers or other triggers for Alzheimer's disease), the sink fills up more slowly. But if you remove water as the same rate as it comes out of the tap (i.e. use antioxidants), you stabilize water levels in the sink. Or to put it another way, reducing triggers for Alzheimer's disease slows down the progression of the disease early on, but scavenging oxidants helps to largely stabilize the disease. The latter appears to be what GV-971 is doing (source of chart).

Do we have any idea whether the initial improvements with GV-971 will be largely maintained over a longer time frame? Other antioxidant compounds used to treat Alzheimer's disease provide indirect evidence that this is the likely outcome. Antioxidant drugs and natural compounds such as Anavex 2-73 (results, p. 16-17), panax ginseng (results), and two herbal compositions (Chinese herbs, ReBuilder) produced initial improvements in cognition that were largely sustained over a much longer time period (two years or more in most cases).

Whether the GV-971 results have any effect on the FDA decision regarding aducanumab remains to be seen. On the one hand, the FDA may see GV-971 as an international competitor to the "national" drug industry and therefore may be even more anxious to approve aducanumab. On the other hand, the FDA may hesitate to approve the drug when better alternatives to treat Alzheimer's disease are not too far off in the distance.

Until the FDA reaches a decision on aducanumab, Biogen (and to a lesser degree its partner Eisai (OTCPK:OTCPK:ESALF)) will remain in a type of limbo. If the FDA decides to approve the drug, Biogen will be in very good shape until a better treatment is proven. On the other hand, if it does not approve the drug, investors will have to decide what the company's value is worth based in part on the rest of its pipeline. I would think that once all the data becomes known, aducanumab does not modify Alzheimer's enough to merit approval, but that does not take into account all sorts of intangibles that may sway the FDA's decision. I cannot rule out that factors other than science will lead to the approval of aducanumab, but I would not bet on it either.

