Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Management presents at Stifel 2019 Healthcare Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Yes. That would be great. So, Dynavax Technology is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. We are couple of years into the launch of our first product, but we are solely focused on vaccine. Our first product is a two-dose adult hepatitis B vaccine. We are excited to have developing our own product and brought it forward and now to be in commercialization.

Couple of key points on the product, the two-dose regimen of the product is very important as well as the fact that in our clinical studies we have shown improved seroprotection rate against the leading market leader in head-to-head trials. And importantly the market leader Engerix is a three dose regimen given over six months. And so, HEPLISAV-B as I mentioned two doses over one-month. And so, the combination improved seroprotection rates along with the dosing regimen of one-month compared to six-month, we believe is a very, very attractive profile for the market. And so, we are pretty excited about being able to be -- commercialize this product. We expect as far as the big picture goes that this product will eventually become the standard of care for adult vacation against Hepatitis B in the United States resulting in a gross market opportunity of about $500 million.

Okay, great. So, launching into an environment where Engerix is already sort of -- has a foothold obviously three doses over six months. Is there -- just kind of thinking about that competitive asset, is there any data that speaks the amount of protection that folks get if they only do two doses, they don't get that six month?

Ryan Spencer

One more beneficial thing about our product is actually the clinical trials that we conducted. We did some thing is very rare -- it's more common now in couple of cases. But, we did head-to-head clinical studies against Engerix. And so, we have quite robust sets of data in multiple clinical trials that shows what happens with two doses of HEPLISAV compared to two doses or three doses of Engerix. So, in our trials in different age groups, Engerix delivered about 20% to 30% protection after two doses. It's really important to get that third dose that's compared to HEPLISAV after two doses being 95% to 98%.

An important nuance is, this isn't a level of protection, these are people who developed a protective levels of antibodies. And so, you either or are not protected, so in HEPLISAV trials 95%, of 95 out of 100 individuals were protected in the Engerix side after two doses. It was 20 to 30 out of 100 were protected. So, you really need to get that third dose.

Okay. That makes sense. Okay. So, I guess in the real world, as it is now, prior to HEPLISAV, what do patients do when they miss the second dose, do they just…

Ryan Spencer

The ACIP is providing guidance on this; obviously, our labels are very strict as far as when you should receive the second dose of HEPLISAV or third dose of Engerix. ACIP which is the advisory committee on immunization practices basically controls all recommendations for vaccine in the United States, and they recommend that you just get that dose, if you miss it, a dose in a vaccine series, just come back and get the dose.

So when we think about some of the practice, you'll see that a lot of the studies on compliance show how compliant individuals were over the course of multiple periods of time, six months, a year, 18 months. So, it's pretty common for people to miss the regimen, but eventually get the dose.

Okay. So HEPLISAV launching -- when did that launch?

Ryan Spencer

February of 18.

February of 18. Can you maybe just talk about -- so obviously Engerix has been in the market, it has created some sort of a marketplace. Can we just talk about the different segments of the market, where -- which segments are bigger, which segments are you going after initially? What are the sort of low hanging fruit there?

Ryan Spencer

Sure. The one benefit here is, it's an established market. So we knew -- the segments are fairly well-defined. But there's a lot of -- so hepatitis B vaccine is, it's an at risk vaccination, so you're recommended to get it if you have certain risk factors, if not like a lot of vaccines, which can be age-based recommendations. So for Hep B, we find the market spread out across the integrated delivery network, so hospital systems, right? Independence of physician offices, public health, DOD, retail pharmacies, dialysis, occupational health clinics, it's pretty spread out. And so the reality is what we find ourselves dealing with is institutional sales really. So, it might be a variety of different types of sites of care, but the way we engage the sites of care is fairly similar.

Okay. It's one of those -- I guess there's one particular bigger dominant or is it pretty fragmented?

Ryan Spencer

It would be really nice if one segment was dominant and we could really focus on that. That is not the case here. There are large segments. And I sort of highlighted them by how they're organized, but within that, dialysis is a pretty large segment. Retail pharmacy is a fairly decent sized segment. DOD is pretty good size, but more importantly, it's heavily concentrated around the new recruit basis. So it's eight sites that control, 60% of the market for DOD, but that's actually going to probably be closer to 90%, if they switch to HEPLISAV because they'll get the full regimen in those sites. So the downrange utilization will dry up. And then, the IDN segment is obviously a very large segment just by sheer size of the hospital systems and the amount of care that's received there.

Within that segment, you have different reasons for being vaccines. We actually believe a large portion of vaccination that happens in the IDN segment is for employees of the hospital systems. So, a segment within a segment. So to speak, so it really depends on how we talk about our segmentation.

Okay. So how do you -- I guess, how do you approach the different segments from a marketing standpoint? I guess you kind of just touched on that, but in terms of the sales force, the key contacts you want to go after to get contracts and so forth.

Ryan Spencer

Yes. No. You're right, it does vary there. I mean, that's actually one of the reasons why we define our segments in that way because you have certain aspects that are very different. So for example, I'll go back to DOD or federal. That was a completely different contracting structure for the federal business and there is for the commercial business. Retail pharmacy operates completely differently.

When we think about -- there's the market access initiatives which are tied to how product is procured or contracted. And then, there's the influence piece of it. Our field team focuses on virtually all segments and the largest accounts in the segments except for retail pharmacy that's handled by national accounts because you're not going to have your fields in call on individual retailers. There's way too many of them and that's not how they make decisions.

So, we do break the market up a little bit. So national accounts handles retail as well as some of the large health national accounts where they could have top-down influence. And our field team is focused more broadly on all the other segments with the largest customers. And the reason, we can do that is, the reality is -- like I mentioned before, we're talking about an institutional sale, not a physician decision. And so the way our team engages each customer, although it might be a very large independent multi-doc office or an IDN, you're basically having to build clinical knowledge and understanding of the unmet need and awareness and advocacy broadly across the customer because you're making a switch for a group of physicians, even in the small case or in the hospital system, obviously many, many physicians.

So if you understand, if you're going into an office complex with multiple physicians operating at that office, typically what you're seeing is that either all of them are going to unanimously use HEPLISAV or all of them Engerix, but there's not really…

Ryan Spencer

Yes. I mean, in general there could be situations where for whatever reason they want to hold one product aside. It could be the complete Engerix patients, for example, that started on Engerix. It could be -- Engerix has been around for decades and so if there's pregnant women that want to be vaccinated, they'd probably be more likely use Engerix. So maybe there's a reason to do that, but in general, you're making a switch here, you're not going to have -- it just doesn't make sense to have a product within the same refrigerator one is a two dose product, one is a three dose products. There's not that much attention being paid when doing vaccination to one have to pick and choose which -- and frankly our profile is such that it, if you like the profile, you don't want to use it on all your patients. So, when you think about what it takes to win for us, we're winning a refrigerator, not a physician, right? Because one physician does not make a decision for us, it has to be a switch. And so, generally what we see is, it's kind of an all or nothing within a site that does get confusing a little bit. And I think it's important for us to understand as we -- one of the things we're trying to do is be as transparent and share as much knowledge as we have about our market. Because as we provide updates through 2020 and we take share, we wanted to become very clear how we're progressing.

So the one thing I like to just highlight is within a large system, you don't see us -- necessarily see a system switch, but every site at an individual site, when they make a choice, that site will switch, right? So, you can have [indiscernible] or employee health for example, they would likely switch from one to the other. That doesn't mean you switch the entire system. You might start to go to the liver clinic or you have to go -- so you have to -- it's easy to think about locations or sites of care are all on or off.

Okay. Are there specific segments of the market or certain call points that are more sticky than others or easier to flip?

Ryan Spencer

Yes. We do pretty good across all of our segments. So, now with some data, right, we have some history, we can really dig into this. What we're seeing across our field targets is, there's not one segment that completely runs away with everybody. I mean DOD is a little bit like that only because they're so binary. We have three of the eight facilities and so that's pretty decent market share. But everywhere else it's -- they're all keeping pace with each other. What we've found is, really digging into the data, our low hanging fruit for example, or the area where you win kind of in a disproportionate matter is or manner is those sites where we have the best access. So, go figure, if you can -- if you have the best access to decision makers and clinicians, the story resonates, right?

And so we have -- we take disproportionate share in those sites where as access to clients than our jobs harder, the sales cycle is longer, we have to influence through marketing tactics or conferences or coalitions. So, it's not as direct. It doesn't mean we don't get there. It just -- it's a bit of a different cycle. So having that information does allow us to put the right level of pressure on obviously like you said, where are you going to win first while you're bringing the rest of the business along. So with data and time we're able continue to pinpoint those opportunities.

Are there medical, I guess, are there medical recommendations that come from academic communities, HPV community that would recommend one over the other?

Ryan Spencer

It's the ACIP. The ACIP is the group I mentioned before is like the super compendia for vaccines in the United States. What they say is, it goes up -- now obviously there's smattering of other groups throughout the country, but ACIP is the critical body. They recommended HEPLISAV and that they recommended it as one of the products to carry out their recommendations for who should be vaccinated against Hep B. But that's just a long side, the competitor product or there's no differentiation.

Over time it's possible that they can make a preferential recommendation for HEPLISAV. And so we engage with them continuously. It's something that we obviously would be interested in but it's within -- it's going to be up to them to move that initiative forward. But, the reality is, the way I see this, this profile is very strong and we do expect to be successful independent of any recommended specific recommendation by ACIP.

Ryan Spencer

So just for the people on the line. That protection of the competitor, if all three doses are received. It varies a little bit by age. But in our trials it was 80% to 85%, if you receive all three doses. I mean, actually in the older population it dropped down to 70. And importantly in diabetics, we actually in our lab Phase 3 study had specifically called out diabetics and we should 90% protection for our two dose product and 65% for the three those products. So, basically the harder -- the more immuno compromise, so the harder it is to deliver protection, that's where we tend to have the greatest difference.

Ryan Spencer

So the question was, what is the biggest pushback we're hearing from the institutions? We don't hear a pushback. It's really more just process. So, if you think about how we engage institutions, there's different pillars. There's the operational pillar, the financial, and then the clinical. So, we'll get different -- the interactions are very different. You walk up to a pharmacy director, knock on their door and say, "Hey, I want you to buy this more expensive product," what do you think you are going to pushback here? It's going to be -- I haven't heard about it. That's generally, if I had to pinpoint the biggest pushback we get, it would be from the pharmacy director or somebody in that kind of position on the procurement side it says, well, clinicians aren't yelling at me, you have to buy this, to get, where's this product? That's an awareness challenge, which we're attacking.

We generally find that you need to have a clinical champion just going to drive it through an institution, not a bunch of noise. A bunch of noise is useful, but it's not an advocacy. You need to find that clinical champion to push it through. So, that's actually what we continue to do. We're expanding some marketing efforts this year tied to generating that noise and advocacy. So that pharmacy director can say everybody keeps yelling at me. Let's get a contract in place.

How do you compare on price?

Ryan Spencer

We cost more, but we're not more expensive.

Okay. With the number of doses…

Ryan Spencer

No. Because we think we deliver tremendous value for the improved -- for the higher price. One of the things, when pricing the product, this is the challenge, right? It's actually -- it's a new technology cost of goods. And when we talk about costs of goods a lot and when we get into the financials or are 25 will hopefully be about 25% of our net sales price right now, it's actually higher than that, probably in the 30, low 30s. So, obviously, we're not in the same position as the competitor products who've been on the market for decades and have only one active component. But we anchored our price to this concept that -- because we have a tool that offers higher levels of protection, meaning you can protect in theory based on compliance and seroprotection rates. The effective seroprotection of this product is much higher. More people will get protected, which means for the same budget, same $100,000 you're going to spend, you should be able to protect more people or over as many. And therefore, it does two things.

One is from the cost per protected patient, it's equivalent, but you can actually have better outcomes. You can actually protect more people. So, it's a better tool. So from that perspective, we're not very apologetic on our price. We're talking about the list price of $115 a dose, two shots you are protected. This is not wildly expensive therapy and where pricing is going to become a challenge.

Ryan Spencer

Well, the space is really dominated by a couple of large companies. And if you listen to a little bit of the segments that I talked about, Hep B is very unique as far as how it's spread out. Our competitors actually who are -- would probably be the most obvious individuals to take a product like this, focus on a completely different portfolio of vaccines dominated by pediatrics. So, their call points and focus is vastly different. So, for a company like Dynavax, $500 million opportunity over time is very exciting. In the hands of one of the larger players, I don't know, we get the attention that it would deserve to get it done.

One thing that I think some people think about is that when you talk about a drug with a higher price, when there is a cheap alternative, there's a worry that insurance could require like a step at it or somehow inhibit access. Could you maybe just talk about this sort of dynamic as it applies to HPV?

Ryan Spencer

Sure. So I talk a lot about the complexity of this market. The one area where we didn't have to deal with complexity like other products is payers. So, payers and vaccines cover products. The Affordable Care Act requires first dollar coverage of recommended ACIP recommended vaccines. That's what we found when we launched. There was no step at it. There was no tiering, no formulary play and there's no contracts with payers, not a single one.

Now in actuality, I would actually welcome it because I believe it would go the other way. We would actually be able to deliver outcomes. And so payers, you're right, they do focus on cost, but they focus on the outcomes. They'll pay for outcomes and in our case, if we were able to get the payer community to put some attention to this, I think would benefit HEPLISAV. The reality is a buy and bill product for physician utilization. If the pairs get to two [queues] [ph] here it can be a mess because you come into an office, a doctor doesn't carry, it's not a pharmacy. A pharmacy is a stocking play.

So, they have multiple products. So, if you have a payer issue, you'd grab your own products, you give it to the person, physicians aren't set up like that. It would have a massive impact on actual vaccination protocols and practices in the United States if payers went into that process. I think, I mean that's -- it's just not the practice currently.

Okay. So because of the medical recommendation, there can't be a step at it essentially. Is that fair?

Ryan Spencer

Yes. They just don't do it.

They don't do. Okay. They practice it.

Ryan Spencer

They don't do it.

How hard is it to get that recommendation? Like what does you have to do? Like thinking about, competitive products and development for HPV, how likely could they also become, recommended?

Ryan Spencer

Well, I think approval is the first step, right? I mean, competitive products have to have to get approved. And one of the challenges that you face when developing a vaccine is just the typical risk benefit argument. Vaccine safety is paramount. The bar could not be harder. So you have to clear safety and then you have to have a reason for introducing any potential new product because there's always a safety risk with any new product.

And so, you have to have a benefit. So, I think the challenge for new products, we have a two product delivered, 95% protection in those patients who are over 40 years old and 98% in 18 to 55 population. I get that that's not a hundred, but it's going to be kind of -- I mean, you're not going to able to show benefit unless you had -- I guess a single dose regimen. But another product -- with another three of dose products certainly will have a hard time showing benefit because it's effective seroprotection.

I mean I guess I didn't really highlight the compliance challenge in the studies that we've seen about 50 -- the best compliance we've seen in the literature is 54% of patients get the third dose after a year going back to your other point about duration after a year, 54%. That's the best that we can find in literature just down at 30% in some situations.

So do the math though. What was it 20% to 30% after two doses? Only half the people complete. How many people are actually getting protected with a three dose regimen? Because they don't get it. They say, "God, it'd be great". So, from a competitive perspective, you're going to have to have a product that looks similar to this. But it's not -- it's going to be challenging to be eating better. And I do believe we'll have a foothold in the marketplace by the time anybody on the horizon could be in the market.

Maybe go, yes, go ahead.

Ryan Spencer

Yes. So, we filed in Europe, we expect to have an approval or at least a decision by the end of next year, the end of 2020. Europe is about the same size from a dose perspective as the United States, but the pricing is vastly, vastly different. And so, we will be working through the rest of this year to evaluate ways to maximize that opportunity where available. But the reality is, the average price in Europe is something like 15 to 20-year-old. So, we have to be thoughtful about how will we be able to price the product for the appropriate populations within the appropriate settings recognizing each country has very different HCA processes and the way they can access, they allow you to access the market. So we're going have to navigate that to build the opportunity.

Going back to dynamics of the market? What sort of leverage do you have to make contracts? Is discounting, is that a lever?

Ryan Spencer

Discounting is almost table stakes in vaccines. I mean there's a little bit of discounting that you just -- we had a very, very streamlined contracting play here. Our product, as you can tell, we sell in clinical, we don't sell on price or contract. Our competitor actually is quite good at, they've done a fabulous job with selling the portfolio products utilizing a unique contract structures that are complex, but customers actually hate. So, we took a different approach and said, that's just not our game. We have a clinically differentiated product. So, we do offer a general discount. And then, beyond that, in certain settings where there's high levels of control that can be utilized, we do have a couple of different opportunities to leverage contracting.

But it's volume-based, basically where control can be used so that we can focus our efforts on decision-making at the top level and let them make the decision for what will be utilized as opposed to having to then apply resource to pull through. So, it's basically a trade-off on resources. We can do it at the top of the contract versus spending the resources to go pull it through. So, it is a lever that we utilize. It's very commonplace in the vaccine industry.

Okay. Maybe probably should have asked this earlier, but of the different market segments that you kind of mentioned, the different sizes and so forth, is there a particular market that's most promising for taking share and I guess would be considered low hanging fruit?

Ryan Spencer

No. I don't think so. Like I said, we're progressing evenly. I mean about across our different segments, like I mentioned, there are certain customer factors that make them more appropriate for targeting, but that doesn't follow a segment so much as other dynamics like access. And what we've found is, well, we have a different value props for travel or for [arc] [ph] health or for public health because of the nuances of those different areas. We have strong value props for all of them.

It's just -- it might be different words, but we don't feel like we have a stronger profile or a weaker profile for any one segment. So...

Okay. And you and I have talked before about there's sort of a potential to expand the market. Could you maybe give a little color on that?

Ryan Spencer

Sure. So like I mentioned the benefit of having an established market is great. You know, where the doses go, you know who to get after. That's obviously what you do first, right, shift share to your product. That's certainly what you do before you expand the use of the competitor products. But, we are actually interested in starting our expansion efforts in 2020 primarily focused on patients with diabetes. So the recommendation back in 2012 from the ACIP was to recommend that patients with diabetes be vaccinated against Hepatitis B.

Now we haven't seen a definitive growth in that. I think there's probably been some up tick there, but there's -- it's a massive opportunity. There's over 1.5 million new diabetic patients diagnosed each year over 20 million in the prevalent population. And that compares to about 2.5 million patients, adults, they get back [indiscernible] currently. So, if you just on balance, it's a massive patient segment that is actually identifiable. That's the unique part.

Some of the other risk factors that should be hard to identify having a chronic condition is actually, it's easier. And so, we do see our -- the opportunity to expand to diabetics being something that we're going to begin efforts on now. Our first step will be within retail pharmacy. Retailers are very effective at doing campaigns or initiatives targeted to one product or one patient group.

And in general, retailers have increased their interest in vaccination over the last number of years. And so, we do believe there's a good opportunity to partner within retail. And then over time, as we went health systems that have high levels of control, we can use the institutional strength to possibly generate diabetic care programs or via their diabetic care programs, increase their knowledge and awareness of pushing out vaccination practices. So, our expansion will be done in that way as opposed to a DTC program for patients with diabetes. It's that -- that's just not likely to be how we go.

Ryan Spencer

Yes. We are well-capitalized. We recently had a strategic shift away from our immuno-oncology business for that reason is to recognize that we have a tangible high value asset here and we needed to be in position to prioritize our investment to ensure we can drive HEPLISAV-B to be the standard of care. So, we're pretty confident where we stand with our revenues trajectory compared to our capital needs.

So yes, when we -- we're pretty smart with how we invest. We didn't spend a lot on marketing at the -- in the initial launch, mainly because it would have been scattershot within the ton of wasted dollars. Now, we really know where we need to focus and what initiatives will be effective and who we're targeting. So, I'm pretty confident that, we have a small, but mighty team that's focused on the right things and we know this market as well as much as anybody. So, we think we can get it done.

Maybe just last question to round it off. So your earnings call that you just had, you talked about increasing your guidance point 19, I guess, what kind of gives you the confidence that you're on an upward trajectory there?

Ryan Spencer

Well, just continue to progression in the market. This is one of those things. We're winning business every day. We just have to -- we have to keep winning business as we progress through the years -- the year when we saw what this next quarter had in store for, what we felt it was appropriate to raise the bottom-end of that guidance closer to where our expectations are. So, I think our range is pretty tight now, 34 million to 36 million for the year. We are pretty confident that will fall into that range. We look forward to getting into the conversation next year at some point about what the future holds.

