Windstream/Uniti Lawsuit: Win Will Lose Again

For several months now, Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) and Uniti (UNIT) are fighting in court over issues related to the lease contract between the two parties. This article aims to look at the chances of either party winning. From there, we can draw conclusions on the likely impact of the case for the Windstream and Uniti bondholders and the Uniti shareholders.

Part I of this article describes the lawsuit from an economic perspective. For this purpose, a valuation model was built that describes the various aspects of the lease contract. From here, we obtain a first understanding who of the battling parties has the best cards.

In part II, we look in detail at the lawsuit and the various possible legal outcomes of the case. From there, we get an understanding of the recovery on the Windstream obligations and the risk of default of the Uniti bonds. We also get an idea of the likelihood Uniti stock becomes worthless, or a winner.

Part I: The economics of the lawsuit

The lawsuit

Over the summer, Windstream filed a lawsuit against Uniti in which its most important claims are:

The rent level of the lease contract was set too high and should be lowered Win should be compensated for the ‘free’ investments on the property of Uniti The lease contract should be recharacterized as a loan agreement.

1. Too high rent

Windstream agreed, in 2015, to pay rent to Uniti of $650 million per annum with an increase of 0.5% each year as of the fifth year. The value of the assets was calculated, by E&Y, at $7.450 billion. Win claims this number was too high. If true, then Windstream may have defrauded the investment community. Since in its lawsuit Windstream did not come up with ‘clear, unequivocal and convincing evidence’ that the rent was set too high, in this article we assume the price was reasonable (see link footnote 41 on legal standards).

In the below analysis, we will calculate various investment returns for Uniti under different scenarios given the initial investment of $7.45 billion.

2. Free investments/constructive fraudulent transfers

Even after the transfer of the assets from Windstream to Uniti, Windstream continues making upgrades on Uniti’s property. Copper for instance is made faster or is replaced by fibre cables. These investments are paid by Windstream but under the lease contract become the ownership of Uniti. Windstream claims this is unfair, claims these are 'constructive fraudulent transfers' and wants to be compensated. In the below scenario analysis, we will see how large the impact of these ‘tenant improvements’ is on the return of the Uniti investors.

3. Recharacterization

Recharacterization would mean that Uniti’s assets become part of the estate of Windstream. Uniti then may be drawn into the bankruptcy of Windstream. The question is how likely it is that Windstream will win this case.

An important aspect to decide whether a lease is a lease or a disguised loan is whether substantial asset value risk has been transferred from the seller to the buyer. Windstream thus must show the judge that Uniti’s investment basically looks like a loan, which means stable income under all likely scenarios. In the below scenario analysis, we will see whether this is the case.

The valuation model

The valuation model is based on various input variables as derived from Windstream or Uniti in 2015. From there, we build a spreadsheet that calculates Uniti’s annual rent income, corporate costs and depreciation costs. The model assumes the investment period is 15 years and the residual value is derived from the book value of the residual assets.

The input parameters

Operational costs of the lease assets including sales and administrative costs: 7%.

Residual value of the original assets after 15 years: 45% (see link page 23).

Tenant improvements: $175 million per annum.

Starting value lease assets: $7,450 million.

Annual rent $650 million plus as of year five each year an increase of 0.5%.

Putting this all in a spreadsheet and we get the following results:

Chart 1: Total value of lease assets after tenant improvements and depreciation

The chart shows the scenario that Windstream will each year invest $175 million in Uniti’s lease assets. All assets depreciate at a rate of 55% over 15 years (compound rate). As we see, Uniti starts with $7.45 billion of assets and at the end of the first lease contract period the assets are worth $5.3 billion. The original assets at the end are worth $3.4 billion and the tenant improvements $1.9 billion.

Scenario Depreciation Annual investment IRR Low investment 65% 100 7.1% Base case 65% 175 7.6% Optimistic 55% 175 8.2% Low investment 55% 100 7.7% No Investment 55% 0 7.0% No Investment 65% 0 6.4% Worst case 100% 0 4.1%

Table 1: Internal rate of return on the lease contract for Uniti

The above table shows the return for all Uniti investors combined. The base case is derived from the depreciation number over 15 years as provided by Ernst & Young minus circa 10% to adjust for the likely ‘advisor bias’. So the E&Y scenario is the row called 'Optimistic'. In the various scenarios, the yearly investments vary between zero and $175 million per year. The IRR is the compound internal rate of return for Uniti after all costs.

Note that Uniti was financed with about 50% debt at 6.5%. The above IRR has to be shared between the shareholders and the debtholders. In case the IRR is above 6.5%, you can expect the shareholders to make more than the IRR and vice versa.

Conclusion based on the valuation model

The above analysis shows that under the various scenarios, Uniti’s investors run a substantial residual value risk. The total return varies from 4.1% to 8.2% per annum under various scenarios of high or low investments by Windstream and high or low depreciation numbers. Note that this is compound interest, in other words, a cumulative 15-year return of 83% versus 226%. This is an equity type distribution. From this analysis, it is clear that Windstream cannot show any ‘clear, unequivocal and convincing’ evidence that the lease contract is a disguised loan. That means, Windstream’s recharacterization claim is, from an economic perspective, dead.

The table also shows that Windstream’s tenant improvements form an integral part of the investment thesis for Uniti shareholders. Without any tenant improvements, Uniti’s return would likely never come above 7%. It is questionable whether any Uniti investor without the expected tenant improvements would have made the investment. This implies that Windstream's claim will almost certainly be lost: Uniti does not have to compensate for these investments, they were part of the deal.

Under the scenario analysis, we have seen various returns between 4% and 8%. These numbers do not ring any alarm bells for being too high. In case Windstream cannot prove that the initial purchase price for Uniti was set far too high, say double the fair amount, and thus Windstream management and various advisors committed fraud, then Windstream’s claim that the rent was set too high is without merit.

Part II: The legal aspects of the lawsuit

During the current Chapter 11 restructuring, Windstream opened a legal battle with Uniti over the question whether the lease contract between the two is a true lease contract or should be recharacterized as a disguised loan agreement. If the latter is the case, the Windstream bondholders may obtain far higher recovery rates, to the detriment of Uniti investors.

The purpose of Part II is to get a feel for how this lawsuit is likely to end and how that will impact the various bondholders and shareholders.

A lease or not a lease, that’s the question

During the bankruptcy process, Windstream filed a lawsuit against Uniti claiming that their lease contract was a disguised loan. Windstream thus claims that it never entered into a lease agreement with Uniti. Windstream requests the court to recharacterize the lease, which means that all Uniti’s assets under the lease become part of the Windstream estate. Uniti as a result becomes a lender to Windstream.

Uniti doesn’t want this to happen for various reasons. First of all, a lender does not get paid during Chapter 11 proceedings but a lessor does. Second, recharacterization would end the lease contract between the two parties and last it becomes uncertain how much Uniti can recover on its investment.

Two lawsuits are ongoing, one between Uniti and Windstream and one between Uniti and Windstream’s junior bondholders.

Windstream’s/Bondholders’ claims

The sale and lease back transaction should be recharacterized as a financing transaction. That means the assets are still with Windstream Services and its subsidiaries. It also implies that Uniti just entered into an unsecured loan agreement with Windstream Holding. The loan agreement is unsecured since Holding doesn’t own assets and therefore couldn’t effectively grant security over the assets to Uniti. Uniti therefore has an unsecured claim on Services, via Holding.

Lease recharacterization

The question is whether this claim of lease recharacterization has a chance in court. It is a complex topic around the question whether the lease is a true lease or a disguised financing. A true lease is basically a transfer of assets whereby the risk of ownership of the assets is transferred. A very important criterion here is whether substantial residual value risk has been transferred. A disguised financing is often an investment with a very predictable investment return.

Residual value risk

As we read the complaint, we see that Windstream on the one hand claims that the assets are mostly obsolete within 15 years and on the other hand, that the assets are certainly being leased for a period of 35 years. Why would you pay rent for assets that are obsolete? So what is it, the assets retain value after 15 years or they don’t?

As we now know, disruptive 5G wireless technology is around the corner and all these cables may be obsolete soon. Windstream has already started investing in 5G and may one day be able to serve its customers without the cable network of Uniti. In the current structure that is the risk of Uniti as Windstream can just walk away from the contract after 15 years. This means Uniti runs a substantial residual value risk and may lose a substantial amount of money.

However, there is a good argument to claim this 5G-hype is all nonsense and Windstream will indeed lease the assets for 35 years or longer. But could this mean that also 6G, 7G or 10G will not replace all these cables and Windstream still needs them maybe 50 years from now?

We simply don’t know as we don’t know which new techniques the future will bring. Since this uncertainty is now transferred from Windstream to Uniti, we can argue substantial residual value risk has been transferred and thus the lease talks like a true lease.

Assuming the lease is recharacterized

On the assumption the judge does decide the transaction is a disguised financing and must be recharacterized the question is what happens next. Uniti’s legal position then is that of a lender to Windstream.

Holding or Services becomes the owner?

Uniti claims, since Holding is the lease counterparty, that Holding becomes the owner of the assets. Windstream states that Holding is ‘a fig leaf’ and the transaction basically ‘collapses’ into a loan agreement between Services and Uniti, i.e. Holding is out of the picture. Uniti posits that this is only possible when Windstream invokes the doctrine of 'fraudulent conveyance', see below. But that is unlikely as this claim is time-barred after four years. So, according to Uniti, the assets will end up with Holding, not Services.

Holding becomes the owner

In case Uniti is right then Uniti has a first lien security right on the lease assets. Holding must then continue to pay Uniti to be able to use the assets. If not Uniti can invoke its security right. The judge then has to determine the fair market value of the lease assets and to that extent Uniti has a secured claim on Holding. Given this large claim Uniti should be able to buy back the assets from Holding. Holding or Services then can enter into a new lease agreement with Uniti.

Services becomes the owner...

Win claims that the entire transaction must be recharacterized and the assets go back to Services, not Holding; ‘Holding is just a fig leaf.’ In this case the assets transfer to the subsidiaries of Services where they originally came from.

... So the subsidiaries of Services become the owners

In case the subsidiaries of Services become the owners than the Windstream bondholders have won an important victory. All bonds of Services, inclusive of the junior bonds, benefit from a form of guarantee on the so-called 'Guarantor Subsidiaries'. Over these subsidiaries Uniti will have a subordinated claim. Who are these 'Guarantor' and 'Non-Guarantor' subsidiaries?

Only Windstream Services and the Guarantor subsidiaries guarantee the creditors

As Uniti explains in its court case against the junior bondholders, 45 on page 29:

A substantial portion of Windstream’s revenue generation capacity and enterprise value resides in Transferor Subsidiaries that do not guarantee Windstream’s prepetition debt’ … ‘If the Master Lease were recharacterized ... Uniti’s resulting claim against these entities would be structurally senior to the Movants’ claims and would absorb an enormous portion of Windstream’s enterprise value.

Uniti brings up the fact that most of these subsidiaries, allegedly about 80% in terms of cash flow, are Non-Guarantor subsidiaries of Services and as a result do not guarantee the bonds. Let us first check this claim before we draw any conclusions. From Windstream’s 2018 10-K table F-120 we learn that the Non-Guarantor subsidiaries contributed $133.5 million to the lease payments, or 71%. Not 80% but substantial. This means that Uniti has seniority over 71% of the cash flows and the bondholders have seniority over 29%.

Conclusion

From Part I, we learned that the lease contract appears to have transferred residual value risk and that would mean the lease is not financing but a true lease. That implies Uniti is likely to win the restructuring case.

In the unlikely event Uniti will not prevail, it may end up in the position of having granted a loan to either Windstream Holding or to many subsidiaries of Windstream Services. It is most likely that Holding will be regarded to be the new owner.

In case it is Windstream Holding then Windstream's bondholders have won a Pyrrhic victory; they won't benefit a lot as most, if not all assets ultimately go back to Uniti. Uniti shareholders may suffer somewhat as the lease contract has to be renegotiated which may lead to lower future lease income. Uniti's bondholders in this scenario should be fine.

In the very unlikely event the assets end up with the subsidiaries of Windstream Services then Windstream's bondholders, inclusive of the junior bonds, will see a much higher recovery on their investments. Even the junior bondholders may see 100% of their money back. In this scenario primarily the Uniti shareholders will pay the price. The Uniti junior bonds may be slightly affected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.